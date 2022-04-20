Baseball roundup: Pitchers' duel goes to MACCRAY

MADISON — Even while gritting through high winds and near-freezing temperatures, pitching ruled the day for MACCRAY and Lac qui Parle Valley baseball.

Both starting pitchers — the Wolverines’ Brooks Asche and the Eagles’ Avery Wittnebel — had double-digit strikeouts in both teams’ Camden Conference opener.

Ultimately a pair of two-out errors in the fifth and sixth inning allowed MACCRAY to leave Madison Memorial Field with a 2-0 victory.

“It was a really good pitching game,” said Eagles head coach Bart Hill. “The pitchers in the game combined for 23 strikeouts and two walks. They had great control on a windy day.”

Asche, senior right-hander, had 10 strikeouts with just one walk and three hits allowed in a complete-game victory. He also was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Isaac Strommer went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Wolverines. Xavier Noble also scored a run while going 1-for-3 at the plate.

Wittnebel, a senior left-hander, went only four innings but tallied 10 strikeouts with one walk and one hit allowed in a no-decision. Blake Wollschlager was charged with the loss after giving up two runs (both unearned) and four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Landon Schirm went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Eagles. Wollschlager went 1-for-3.

MACCRAY (2-0, 1-0 Camden) travels to Minneota on Thursday. LQPV (1-1, 0-1 Camden) is at home Thursday against Hancock.

Camden

MACCRAY 2, LQPV 0

MACCRAY 000 011 0-2 5 1

LQPV 000 000 0-0 3 3

Hitting - MACCRAY: Isaac Strommer 3-3 2b rbi, Brooks Asche 1-3 2b r, Xavier Noble 1-3 r … LQPV: Landon Schirm 2-2, Blake Wollschlager 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Asche (W) 7-3-0-0-1-10 … LQPV: Avery Wittnebel 4-1-0-0-1-10, Wollschlager (L) 3-4-2-0-0-3

KMS 5, Minneota 4

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg opened a 5-0 lead, then held on to defeat the Vikings at Minneota. The game was moved from Sunburg.

Isaac Rudningen was 2-for-3 with a double and a run and Jacob Walsh was 2-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base for KMS.

Alex Call started on the mound and got the win for the Fighting Saints. The senior left-hander struck out 13 and walked four, allowing no hits over five innings.

Minneota 000 004 0-4 3 1

KMS 110 120 x-5 6 2

Hitting - Minneota: Isaac Pohlen 1-3 bb, T Gronke 1-2 2b rbi-2 bb, Jackson Lacek 1-2 rbi, P Sheink 0-2 r bb-2, Jonah Gruenes 0-3 r bb, Keaton Jurrens 0-2 r bb, Ryan Dalager 0-1 r bb-2 … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-3 2b r, Wylee Lottman 1-3 2b r-2 sb, Chase Magaard 1-3, Jacob Walsh 2-3 rbi sb, Alex Call 0-1 rbi, Jared Cortez 0-2 rbi bb, Jaiden Henjum 0-1 r-2 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minneota: Shrink (L) 4-4-3-2-1-1, Gillund 2-2-2-2-1-4 … KMS: Call (W) 5-0-0-0-4-13, Lottman 2-3-4-4-5-2

YME 18, Lakeview 0

Bryce Sneller tossed a two-hit shutout as Yellow Medicine East beat Lakeview in five innings at Granite Falls.

Sneller struck out 12, walked one and hit one batter. The Sting took advantage of 14 walks and three hit-by-pitches and three wild pitches.

For YME, Cody Dahlager went 3-for-3 with two walks, two runs, four RBI and two stolen bases. Sneller was 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs and an RBI. Israel Eakes was 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI. Nahum Tarin was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBI.

Lakeview 000 00-0 2 1

YME 463 5x-18 12 1

Hitting - Lakeview: Luke Sander 1-2, Ayden St. Pierre 1-2 … YME: Cody Dahlager 3-3 r-2 rbi-4 bb-2 sb-2, Nolan Hildahl 1-4 r-2 rbi hbp sb-2, Nikson Knapper 1-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Bryce Sneller 2-3 r-3 rbi bb-2, Israel Eakes 2-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, Jake Odegard 0-2 r rbi bb sb, Tarrick Rupp 0-0 r rbi bb, Landon Anderson 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Nahum Tarin 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Isaac Jimenez 0-1 r rbi bb hbp sb, Drew Almich 0-0 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Hunter Magnuson (L) 1-7-9-9-2-1, Cayden Caron 1.1-2-4-4-5-1, St. Pierre 1-2-5-5-6-1, Braylon Breyfogle 0.2-1-0-0-1-0 … YME: Sneller (W) 5-2-0-0-1-12

T-M-B 11, Dawson-Boyd 4

Dawson-Boyd dropped its Camden Conference opener with a loss to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Yankee Field in Milroy.

The Blackjacks go back on the road Monday for a non-conference game against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

Wright County

Litchfield 10, Dassel-Cokato 9

Litchfield got win number one in the Wright County Conference with a 10-inning victory against Dassel-Cokato at Saints Field in Dassel.

Anthony Estrada homered for the Dragons, who had 14 hits.

Beau Weseloh laid down a suicide squeeze to score the eventual game-winning run.

The Dragons have two more road games this week: at Annandale Thursday and at Watertown-Mayer Friday.

Litchfield 002 202 120 1-10 14 3

Dassel-Cokato 100 010 520 0-9 12 4

Hitting - Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 2-6 r, Connor Taber 2-6 3b rbi-4, Daniel Estrada 1-5 r-3 bb sb, Caden Besemer 2-6 2b r rbi, Beau Weseloh 3-5 rbi-4, Bradley Larson 1-6, Anthony Estrada 1-1 hr r rbi, Hunter Schultz 2-4 2b r-2 bb sb, Jack McCann 0-3 r-2 bb-2 sb … Dassel-Cokato: Kyan Lynk 1-6 r, Grant Haataja 3-5 r-4 2b sb, Nikolai Niemela 3-4 rbi bb, Jaxon Gustafson 0-3 r rbi hbp-2 sb, Mason Ailie 1-5 rbi, Cooper Christopher 0-0 r-2 sb-2, Blake Morris 2-4 rbi bb, Jacob Koelin 1-5 rbi-2 2b, Jayce Olthoff 1-5 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Besemer 6-5-2-1-1-7, B Larson 0.1-5-5-4-0-1, C Jones (W) 3.2-2-2-1-1-2 … Dassel-Cokato: Garrett Kelly 3.2-4-4-4-3-3, T. Colline 4.1-9-5-5-1-2, Olthoff 2-1-1-0-0-2