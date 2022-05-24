Baseball roundup: Road warriors Litchfield fall to EV-W

WATKINS — Spending all season as road warriors, the Litchfield baseball team took its final trip of the regular season Monday.

The Dragons dropped to 7-11 after a 4-2 non-conference loss to Eden Valley-Watkins. With the win, the Eagles improve to 9-9.

In the bottom of the first Monday, EV-W scored first when Jackson Geislinger hit a grounder through the right side of the infield that allowed Landon Nieman to score from second.

Litchfield junior second baseman Connor Taber dives for a sharp grounder during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The top of the second saw one of the youngest players on the field make an impact for Litchfield.

With two outs, freshman Anthony Estrada cracked the ball into right field for a stand-up triple. After a wild pitch by Geislinger, Estrada dove head-first into home plate and beat the tag for the tying run.

Litchfield freshman Anthony Estrada claps after reaching third base on a stand-up triple during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Some small ball put EV-W up again in the bottom of the frame. The Eagles called a suicide squeeze, with Caden Neiman laying down the bunt and Gavin Mathies successfully reaching home on the play. Then in the third, Jackson Geislinger helped his cause with a single that scored Nolan Geislinger.

Litchfield managed to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth. Senior Beau Weseloh connected with a single that brought home Daniel Estrada.

From that point, Jackson Geislinger locked down the Dragons’ offense, with no runner advancing to second for the rest of the game. Jackson got the complete-game victory, striking out three and walking one.

Litchfield junior Caden Besemer fires off a pitch during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

EV-W added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Mathies scored on a Landon Neiman single. Landon finished 2-for-4 while Jackson Geislinger was 2-for-3.

Bauer Wahl went 2-for-3 for the Dragons. Caden Besemer was hit with the loss after tossing the first two innings.

Litchfield senior shortstop Daniel Estrada makes a throw to first base while an EV-W player tries to beat it out during a non-conference game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

All season, Litchfield has played away from its home in Optimist Park while it’s under construction. Home games were played early in the season at Dassel Saints Field. One game took place in Litchfield, on May 17 at the high school. According to head coach Jeff Wollin, it was the first time in nearly 20 years that Litchfield played at Dragon Field.

Now, the Dragons turn their attention to Section 5AA play. The section will be QRF seeded on Tuesday, with Litchfield projected as the nine seed in the 16-team section. The opening round will get underway on Thursday.

Litchfield senior Bauer Wahl lines up a throw to second base on a stolen base attempt during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Non-Conference

EV-W 4, Litchfield 2

Litchfield 010 100 0-2 5 0

EV-W 111 001 x-4 7 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 2-3, Daniel Estrada 1-3 r, Beau Weseloh 1-3 rbi, Anthony Estrada 1-3 3b r … EV-W: Landon Neiman 2-4 r rbi sb bb, Sam Nistler 1-3 sb, Jackson Geislinger 2-3 rbi-2, Myles Dziengel 1-2 bb, Gavin Mathies 1-2 r-2 bb sb-2, Nolan Geislinger 0-2 r bb sb, Caden Neiman 0-1 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Caden Besemer (L) 2-4-2-2-0-3, A Sullivan 3-2-1-1-3-0, Owen Carlson 1-1-1-1-1-2 … EV-W: J. Geislinger (W) 7-5-2-0-1-3

Redwood Valley 12, Minnewaska 1

Redwood Valley scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, putting the 10-run rule into play on the way to a non-conference win over Minnewaska in Redwood Falls.

Jack Larson had two of the Lakers’ six hits, finishing 2-for-2.

Minnewaska 000 10-1 6 1

Redwood Valley 321 6x-12 10 0

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jacob Blair 1-2, Dylan Alexander 1-2, Jack Larson 2-2, PJ Johnson 1-1, Nathan Dell 1-1 … Redwood Valley: J. Bill 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Z. Reck 1-2 bb, A. Lang 2-2 r-2 hr bb, C. Woodford 2-3 r-2 hr rbi-5, D.Dikken 1-2 r-2 bb, A. Gunderson 1-2 r-2, B. Lang 2-3 r rbi-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Blair (L) 3.1-8-10-8-5-4, Torii Johnson 0.2-2-2-2-0-0 … Redwood Valley: I. Louwagie (W) 5-6-1-1-2-4

LP-GE 14, Benson 5

Scoring 10 runs over the first three innings, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle pulled away for a non-conference victory over host Benson.

Isaac Minchow gave the Braves’ offense a lift, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Reece Larson drove in three runs and scored another, finishing the game 1-for-3.

LP-GE 433 101 2-14 13 0

Benson 130 100 0-5 7 3

Hitting - LP-GE: C. Allen 2-3 r-2 rbi bb, T. Urman 1-4 r-2 rbi, J. Then 1-3 r bb-2, K. Lowe 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2, K. Hanson 1-3 r rbi, G. Albers 1-2 r, T. Twardowski 1-3 r, R. Steinmetz 2-5, rbi-3, S. Oouthoudt 2-5 r-2, C. Holman 1-3 r-2 rbi … Benson: Isaac Minchow 3-4 r-2, Dylan Ascheman 1-2 r bb-2, Reece Larson 1-3, r rbi-3 bb, Mason Moe 1-3 r, Anthony Klassen 1-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LP-BE: J. Then (W) 7-7-5-5-4-11 … Benson: Garrett Lenz (L) 2.1-7-10-5-4-3, Alexander Claussen 4.2-6-4-3-2-7

NUC 12, BOLD 4

A 4-4 game after five innings, New Ulm Cathedral broke its Section 2A matchup with BOLD wide open with an eight-run top of the sixth on the way to a victory in Bird Island.

Jake Finstad was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Greyhounds. Sam Knowles added two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Tate Sheenan put together a 3-for-4 outing with a run and an RBI for the Warriors. Rylan Gass added a pair of hits, going 2-for-4.

NUC 200 028 0-12 10 2

BOLD 021 010 0-4 8 7

Hitting - NUC: Isaiah Rieser 1-5 r rbi, Jake Finstad 3-4 r-3 rbi-2, Sam Knowles 2-4 r-2 rbi, Carter Haala 1-4 rbi-2, Matt Seidl 1-1 r rbi-2, David Wilfhart 1-4 r, Owen Pyan 1-2 … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 3-4 r rbi, Daylen Weber 1-1, Hayden Edwards 1-4 r-2, Rylan Gass 2-4, Kaden Fischer 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NUC: Carter Haala (W) 5-7-4-4-3-6, Isaiah Rieser 2-1-0-0-0-3 … BOLD: Hunter Malvin (L) 5-8-8-4-4-1, Owen Flann 2-2-4-1-3-1

Wright County

GSL 7, NLS 3

Beau Lepel went 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and a walk to lead Glencoe-Silver Lake past New London-Spicer at Glencoe.

For NLS, Luke Knudsen was 2-for-4 with a run.

NLS 000 030 0-3 6 1

GSL 220 021 x-7 11 0

Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 2-4 r, Aedan Andresen 1-4 r rbi-2, Gavin Degner 1-3, Hayden Christopherson 1-3, Cole Dolezal 1-3 … GSL: Spencer Lemke 1-4, Carter Rushmeier 2-4 r-2, Beau Lepel 3-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Caden Lang 1-4 r rbi-2, Logan Christensen 1-3, Luke Roepke 1-3 r, Jacob Baumgarten 2-2 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Reid Holmquist (L) 2-6-4-2-0-1, Konnor Rohloff 2-1-0-0-0-2, Carson McCain 1-3-2-2-1-0, Gavin Degner 1-1-1-1-1-0 … GSL: Caden Lang (W) 6-5-3-3-3-10, Beau Lepel 1-1-0-0-0-1

Camden

KMS 4, YME 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg erupted for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Yellow Medicine East at Raymond.

Isaac Rundingen and Hunter Kalstrom each drove in two runs for the Fighting Saints.

Wally Lottman got the win, going eight innings and allowing three hits. He struck out 11 and walked three. Jared Cortez picked up the save with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

For YME, Drew Almich allowed four hits and one walk over eight innings, striking out six. Isaac Jimenez, Bryce Sneller and Jack Odegard had hits for the Sting.

KMS 000 000 004-4 7 1

YME 000 000 000-0 3 3

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rundingen 1-4 r rbi-2, Wiley Lottman 1-5, Jared Cortez 1-5, Alex Call 1-2 bb-2, Hunter Kalstrom 1-2 rbi-2, Jaiden Henjum 1-5, Evan Zimmer 1-4 r … YME: Isaac Jimenez 1-4, Bryce Sneller 1-4, Jake Odegard 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Wally Lottman (W) 8-3-0-0-3-11, Jared Cortez (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-1 … YME: Drew Almich 8-4-0-0-1-6, Cody Dahlager (L) 1-3-4-4-3-1

YME 5, MACCRAY 0

Yellow Medicine East bounced back to get a win over host MACCRAY in the Sting’s second game of the day at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

YME’s offense was led by Nikson Knapper. He was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs. He also got the complete-game victory, striking out seven with four hits and no walks allowed. Bryce Sneller was also 3-for-4 while tacking on a run.

Isaac Strommer, Dreyer Homan, Brooks Asche and Gavin Husman each had hits for the Wolverines.

YME 104 000 0-5 10 1

MACCRAY 000 000 0-0 4 1

Hitting - YME: Nikson Knapper 3-4 r-2, Drew Almich 2-4 r rbi, Bryce Sneller 3-4 r, Nolan Hildahl 1-2 rbi-2, Isaac Jimenez 1-3 r … MACCRAY: Isaac Strommer 1-4, Dreyer Homan 1-2, Brooks Asche 1-3, Gavin Husman 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Nikson Knapper (W) 7-4-0-0-0-7 … MACCRAY: Asche (L) 6.2-10-5-1-2-8, Dreyer Homan 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

LQPV 13, RCW 3

Lac qui Parle Valley cruised past Renville County West in six innings at Lac qui Parle Valley High School.

Landon Schirm went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Avery Wittnebel got the complete-game pitching victory over the Eagles. Wittnebel struck out 11, walked two and allowed six hits and three earned runs.

Tyler Froland was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for RCW.

The Eagles finish the regular season with an 11-5 record. They await word on their opponent in the Section 3A playoffs, which begin Saturday.

RCW 000 120-3 6 3

LQPV 220 225-13 8 0

Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 1-3, Isaac Haen 1-3, Tyler Froland 2-3 r-2 2b rbi, Tyler Amsden 1-2, Camden Wohlman 1-3 rbi, Eddie Morales 0-1 bb rbi … LQPV: Landon Schirm 2-3 rbi, Avery Wittnebel 1-2 3b, Dain Mortenson 1-4 rbi, Darrick Molden 1-2 rbi, TJ Mitchell 1-2 rbi r-2, Tyler Schickedanz 1-3 r-2, Kaiden Allpress 1-3 r-2 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Howard (L) 2-6-4-4-0-2, Tyler Amdsen 3.1-2-8-3-6-3, Haen 0-0-1-0-0-0 … LQPV: Wittnebel (W) 6-6-3-3-2-11

RTR 11, Dawson-Boyd 1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton went off for 15 hits in a five-inning victory against Dawson-Boyd in Ruthton.

Ryan Lund was 2-for-2 for the Blackjacks while Blake Thompson finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

D-B 001 00-1 3 1

RTR 303 41-11 15 0

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 1-2 rbi, Ryan Lund 2-2 … Russell-Tyler-Ruthton: Hayden Gravely 1-4, Dylan Anderson 3-4 r-3, Cody Wichmann 3-4 r-2 rbi-2, Aiden Wichmann 2-2 r-2, Blake Christianson 2-3, r-2 rbi-3, Brayden Appel 1-3 r rbi, Jackson Christianson 1-2 r rbi-2, Logan Lamote 1-2 rbi, Samuel Nibbe 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Thompson (L) 3.2-12-9-9-0-2, Tygan Long 0.1-3-2-2-3-0 … R-T-R: C. Wichmann (W) 5-3-1-1-1-10

West Central

Morris/CA 3, Melrose 2

Kaleb Breuer went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Riley Asmus was 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta to the victory at Melrose.

Morris/CA 002 001 0-3 11 4

Melrose 200 000 0-2 8 1

Hitting - Morris/CA: Ross Marty 1-3 r bb, Brandon Jergenson 1-4 r, Kaleb Breuer 2-4 2b sb, Sam Kleinwolterink 1-4 2b, Riley Asmus 2-4 rbi sb, Kyle Fehr 1-3 hbp, Trevor Buss 1-4, Brett Hansen 1-3, Dylan Rose 1-1 r bb-2, … Melrose: Devin Orbeck 1-4 sb, Hunter Goihl 2-r r, Connor Anderson 1-3 r bb, Ethan Frieler 1-3 rbi bb, Isaac Rosenberger 1-4 rbi, Max Wehlage 1-3, Breydon Dobmeyer 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Hansen (W) 6-8-2-2-0-6, Drew Huebner 1-0-0-0-2-2 … Melrose: Orbeck (L) 6-8-3-2-3-6, Max Wehlage 1-3-0-0-0-0