Baseball roundup: Rockford stalls NLS Wildcats, 10-4

Baseball report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rockets tack on 10 runs to win after NLS held early 4-0 lead

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:31 PM

SPICER — The New London-Spicer baseball team got out to an early lead against Rockford, but the Wildcats’ momentum stalled and the Rockets rattled off 10 runs to earn a victory Wednesday at the Green Lake Baseball Diamonds.

Rockford’s comeback led to a 10-4 win in the Wright County Conference West Division matchup against NLS.

The Wildcats scored the first four runs of the contest with three in the first inning and one in the fourth.

Bennett Schultz singled to right field and Aedan Andresen reached home to open up the scoring. Gavin Degner hit a ground ball and reached on an error, where Luke Knudsen and Schultz added a pair of runs for NLS. Then in the bottom of the second, Gabe Rohman secured the Wildcats’ fourth run off an RBI double from Andresen.

After NLS’ strong start, Rockford scored four runs in the fourth inning, five in the fifth inning and added one more in the sixth.

Rockford held a 6-4 lead with one out in the fifth until Aiden Smith broke the game wide open.

Smith hit a three-run home run on a 3-1 count to pad the Rockets’ lead at 9-4 before Jacob Eisentrager scored on an error for Rockford’s 10th run of the game.

Andresen and Knudsen accounted for four of NLS’ six hits. Both were 2-for-3. Schultz and Paul Meier both recorded a hit.

Rockford’s Luke Pilot earned a complete-game win. He struck out 10 hitters and walked four, allowing four hits and two earned runs over that stretch.

NLS (8-2) plays a doubleheader against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 4 p.m. Thursday at Denis M. Campbell Field in Winsted.

Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score five times in the eighth inning to beat Renville County West 7-3
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, right, tries to make a catch over a pair of St. Cloud Apollo defenders during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Raitz made the catch but was ruled out of bounds.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Raitz, Hodges among Cards honored at senior awards banquet
Sam Raitz excels in football, basketball and track and Deshawna Hodges stands out in soccer, basketball and track
May 09, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton
Baseball report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar makes eight errors in non-conference defeat at Bill Taunton Stadium
May 08, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
New London-Spicer's Josh Soine rounds third base and heads for home during a County Line League game against Paynesville on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Paynesville.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: NLS Twins' vets make a difference against Paynesville Pirates
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, May 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mike Danielson and company lead New London-Spicer past Paynesville in County Line opener
May 07, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors reach region tournament
Warriors' season stays alive after 4-1 win over Anoka-Ramsey
May 07, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home
Baseball report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE with shutout win in Game 1, 6-0; pull off 10-6 victory in Game 2
May 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
Baseball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Montevideo pitchers Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack make the difference in a sweep of BOLD
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
Ridgewater wins 7-3 in Game 2 after a 5-1 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in the best-of-3 series
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines' bats come alive against RCW Jaguars, 17-7
Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play
May 04, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Rockford 10, NLS 4

Rockford   000   451   0-10   9   1
NLS            310   000   0-4    6   2

Hitting - Rockford: Patrick Binnebose 1-4 r, Wilson Sanderson 1-4 r, William Haas 0-2 r bb-2, Colton Lundberg 1-4 r, Nicholas Binnebose 3-4 r-2 rbi, Aiden Smith 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 bb hr, Max Edwards 0-4 r, Riley Moran 1-3 rbi, Jacob Eisentrager 0-0 r bb sb-2, Gabe Rohman 0-0 r sb  … NLS: Aedan Andresen 2-3 r rbi bb 2b, Luke Knudsen 2-3 r bb sb, Bennett Schultz 1-4 r rbi sb, Christopher Schneider 0-2 bb, Paul Meier 1-1, Riley Lessman 0-0 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rockford: Luke Pilot (W) 6-4-4-2-4-10, P. Binnebose 1-2-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff (L) 5-9-9-6-1-2, Rohman 1-0-1-0-2-1, Reid Holmquist, 1-0-0-0-1-1

Game 2: Montevideo 12, Benson 6

Montevideo picked up a pair of wins in its West Central Conference doubleheader at Benson to improve to 10-1.

In Game 1, the Thunder Hawks’ trio of pitchers combined to allow one hit en route to a 4-2 win for Montevideo. Brady Snell earned the win on the mound. He went 3-1/3 inning, where he struck out five batters and walked one, allowing one hit and one run. In relief, Jackson Baldwin and Jace Goslee both struck out three hitters and walked a pair. Benson’s second run came against Baldwin.

Reece Larson recorded the lone hit for the Braves in Game 1. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.

In Game 2, a seven-run third inning highlighted Montevideo’s 12-6 victory. Griffin Epema pitched the final 4-2/3 inning in relief of Goslee. Epema struck out 11 batters and walked two, allowing three hits and three runs.

Montevideo got a pair of hits from Snell and Luke Kuno. Snell went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a double. Kuno was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a run, a walk and a stolen base.

Grant Gunlogson recorded two of Benson’s six hits in Game 2. He batted 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, one run, a walk and a stolen base.

Montevideo plays a doubleheader against Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 4 p.m. Friday at Montevideo. Benson plays a doubleheader against Melrose at 4 p.m. Friday at Benson.

Benson           003   030   0-6       6   5
Montevideo    207   030   x-12   10   1

Hitting - Benson: Max Nygaard 0-2 r-2 bb-2, Grant Gunlogson 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 3b sb, Reece Larson 0-2 rbi bb-2, Alex Claussen 0-3 rbi, Garrett Lenz 1-3 rbi, AJ Klassen 1-3, Zach Wrobleski 1-3 r 2b, Mason Moe 1-2 r bb, Landon Skarsten 0-0 r … Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-2 r-2 rbi bb sb, Ethan Moravetz 0-3 r bb, Brady Snell 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Jackson Baldwin 1-4 r rbi, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 bb, Griffin Epema 2-3 r rbi-2, Luke Kuno 2-2 r rbi-2 bb sb, Daniel Gunlogson 0-1 r, Landon Olson 0-2 r bb, Brody Dack 1-3 r, Mason Jerve 0-0 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Lenz (L) 2.2-4-8-1-2-1, Klassen 1.2-3-3-3-3-1, Storlien 1.2-3-1-0-1-2 … Montevideo: Jace Goslee 2.1-3-3-3-4-2, Griffin Epema (W) 4.2-3-3-2-2-11

Game 1: Montevideo 4, Benson 2

Montevideo   020   020   0-4   6   2
Benson          000   110   0-2   1   3

Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-4 sb-2, Ethan Moravetz 0-4 r, Brady Snell 1-4 r 2b, Jackson Baldwin 1-4 rbi 2b, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 r 2b, Griffin Epema 1-3 r, Mason Jerve 0-3 r sb, Grayson Eisenlohr 0-2 bb, Daniel Gunlogson 1-3 rbi-2 2b … Benson: Max Nygaard 0-3 r bb, Reece Larson 1-2 bb sb, Alex Claussen 0-2 rbi bb, Zach Wrobleski 0-2 r bb sb, Mason Moe 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Brady Snell (W) 3.1-1-1-0-1-5, Jackson Baldwin 1.2-0-1-0-2-3, Jace Goslee 2-0-0-0-2-3 … Benson: Claussen (L) 6-5-4-0-1-8, Jack Storlien 1-1-0-0-0-3

Game 2: Minnewaska 12, West Central 2

Minnewaska swept West Central Area behind two strong performances by its starting pitchers at Barrett.

In Minnewaska’s 11-2 victory in Game 1, Levi Johnson pitched six innings, where he allowed three hits, two walks and no runs.

In the Lakers’ 12-2 five inning win in Game 2, Connor Erickson pitched a complete game. He struck out four batters and walked six, allowing one hit and two earned runs.

Led by Dylan Alexander, Minnewaska had five hits that went for extra bases in Game 2. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a pair of triples.

Noah Jensen added a triple and PJ Johnson and Austin Weber each had a double in Game 2.

Alexander led the Lakers at the plate in Game 1, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, one run and a double.

Minnewaska plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 5 p.m. Friday at Grove City.

West Central    020   00-2       1   2
Minnewaska     340   32-12   10   0

Hitting - West Central: Ty Fuhs 0-1 bb, Ben Bye 0-1 r bb, Bryce Kjesbo 0-1 r bb, Cole Bruss 0-0 bb, Jack Courrier 0-0 bb, Cash Nelson 1-1 rbi bb, Adam Lohse 0-1 rbi … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 2-4 r-3 sb-3, Levi Johnson 0-2 r bb-2, Dylan Alexander 3-4 r-2 rbi-3 3b-2, PJ Johnson 3-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Thomas Poegel 0-1 r-2, Noah Jensen 1-1 r-2 rbi bb 3b, Austin Weber 1-1 rbi-2 bb 2b, Alex Panitzke 0-1 rbi bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - West Central: Dane Anderson (L) 4-9-12-10-6-1 … Minnewaska: Connor Erickson (W) 5-1-2-2-6-4

Game 1: Minnewaska 11, West Central 2

Minnewaska      001   013   6-11   9   1
West Central     000   000   2-2     5   3

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Levi Johnson 0-3 r bb-2, Dylan Alexander 4-5 r rbi-2 2b, PJ Johnson 0-5 rbi, Noah Jensen 1-3 rbi-2 2b, Austin Weber 0-3 r bb, Alex Panitzke 2-4 r bb, Connor Erickson 0-0 r, Ryland Martin 0-4 r rbi, Austin Ballhagen 2-2 r-3 bb-2 2b sb … West Central: Brady Lindquist 1-1, Ty Fuhs 0-2 bb, Cole Bruss 1-2, Ben Bye 2-3 r sb, Jack Courrier 0-1 r bb-2, Cash Nelson 1-3 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: L. Johnson (W) 6-3-0-0-2-0, Ballhagen 1-2-2-2-1-2 … West Central: Bruss (L) 5-3-2-1-3-3, Nelson 1.1-5-9-5-3-2, Courrier 0.2-1-0-0-1-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
