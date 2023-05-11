Baseball roundup: Rockford stalls NLS Wildcats, 10-4

SPICER — The New London-Spicer baseball team got out to an early lead against Rockford, but the Wildcats’ momentum stalled and the Rockets rattled off 10 runs to earn a victory Wednesday at the Green Lake Baseball Diamonds.

Rockford’s comeback led to a 10-4 win in the Wright County Conference West Division matchup against NLS.

The Wildcats scored the first four runs of the contest with three in the first inning and one in the fourth.

Bennett Schultz singled to right field and Aedan Andresen reached home to open up the scoring. Gavin Degner hit a ground ball and reached on an error, where Luke Knudsen and Schultz added a pair of runs for NLS. Then in the bottom of the second, Gabe Rohman secured the Wildcats’ fourth run off an RBI double from Andresen.

After NLS’ strong start, Rockford scored four runs in the fourth inning, five in the fifth inning and added one more in the sixth.

Rockford held a 6-4 lead with one out in the fifth until Aiden Smith broke the game wide open.

Smith hit a three-run home run on a 3-1 count to pad the Rockets’ lead at 9-4 before Jacob Eisentrager scored on an error for Rockford’s 10th run of the game.

Andresen and Knudsen accounted for four of NLS’ six hits. Both were 2-for-3. Schultz and Paul Meier both recorded a hit.

Rockford’s Luke Pilot earned a complete-game win. He struck out 10 hitters and walked four, allowing four hits and two earned runs over that stretch.

NLS (8-2) plays a doubleheader against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 4 p.m. Thursday at Denis M. Campbell Field in Winsted.

Rockford 10, NLS 4

Rockford 000 451 0-10 9 1

NLS 310 000 0-4 6 2

Hitting - Rockford: Patrick Binnebose 1-4 r, Wilson Sanderson 1-4 r, William Haas 0-2 r bb-2, Colton Lundberg 1-4 r, Nicholas Binnebose 3-4 r-2 rbi, Aiden Smith 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 bb hr, Max Edwards 0-4 r, Riley Moran 1-3 rbi, Jacob Eisentrager 0-0 r bb sb-2, Gabe Rohman 0-0 r sb … NLS: Aedan Andresen 2-3 r rbi bb 2b, Luke Knudsen 2-3 r bb sb, Bennett Schultz 1-4 r rbi sb, Christopher Schneider 0-2 bb, Paul Meier 1-1, Riley Lessman 0-0 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rockford: Luke Pilot (W) 6-4-4-2-4-10, P. Binnebose 1-2-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff (L) 5-9-9-6-1-2, Rohman 1-0-1-0-2-1, Reid Holmquist, 1-0-0-0-1-1

Game 2: Montevideo 12, Benson 6

Montevideo picked up a pair of wins in its West Central Conference doubleheader at Benson to improve to 10-1.

In Game 1, the Thunder Hawks’ trio of pitchers combined to allow one hit en route to a 4-2 win for Montevideo. Brady Snell earned the win on the mound. He went 3-1/3 inning, where he struck out five batters and walked one, allowing one hit and one run. In relief, Jackson Baldwin and Jace Goslee both struck out three hitters and walked a pair. Benson’s second run came against Baldwin.

Reece Larson recorded the lone hit for the Braves in Game 1. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.

In Game 2, a seven-run third inning highlighted Montevideo’s 12-6 victory. Griffin Epema pitched the final 4-2/3 inning in relief of Goslee. Epema struck out 11 batters and walked two, allowing three hits and three runs.

Montevideo got a pair of hits from Snell and Luke Kuno. Snell went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a double. Kuno was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a run, a walk and a stolen base.

Grant Gunlogson recorded two of Benson’s six hits in Game 2. He batted 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, one run, a walk and a stolen base.

Montevideo plays a doubleheader against Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 4 p.m. Friday at Montevideo. Benson plays a doubleheader against Melrose at 4 p.m. Friday at Benson.

Benson 003 030 0-6 6 5

Montevideo 207 030 x-12 10 1

Hitting - Benson: Max Nygaard 0-2 r-2 bb-2, Grant Gunlogson 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 3b sb, Reece Larson 0-2 rbi bb-2, Alex Claussen 0-3 rbi, Garrett Lenz 1-3 rbi, AJ Klassen 1-3, Zach Wrobleski 1-3 r 2b, Mason Moe 1-2 r bb, Landon Skarsten 0-0 r … Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-2 r-2 rbi bb sb, Ethan Moravetz 0-3 r bb, Brady Snell 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Jackson Baldwin 1-4 r rbi, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 bb, Griffin Epema 2-3 r rbi-2, Luke Kuno 2-2 r rbi-2 bb sb, Daniel Gunlogson 0-1 r, Landon Olson 0-2 r bb, Brody Dack 1-3 r, Mason Jerve 0-0 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Lenz (L) 2.2-4-8-1-2-1, Klassen 1.2-3-3-3-3-1, Storlien 1.2-3-1-0-1-2 … Montevideo: Jace Goslee 2.1-3-3-3-4-2, Griffin Epema (W) 4.2-3-3-2-2-11

Game 1: Montevideo 4, Benson 2

Montevideo 020 020 0-4 6 2

Benson 000 110 0-2 1 3

Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-4 sb-2, Ethan Moravetz 0-4 r, Brady Snell 1-4 r 2b, Jackson Baldwin 1-4 rbi 2b, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 r 2b, Griffin Epema 1-3 r, Mason Jerve 0-3 r sb, Grayson Eisenlohr 0-2 bb, Daniel Gunlogson 1-3 rbi-2 2b … Benson: Max Nygaard 0-3 r bb, Reece Larson 1-2 bb sb, Alex Claussen 0-2 rbi bb, Zach Wrobleski 0-2 r bb sb, Mason Moe 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Brady Snell (W) 3.1-1-1-0-1-5, Jackson Baldwin 1.2-0-1-0-2-3, Jace Goslee 2-0-0-0-2-3 … Benson: Claussen (L) 6-5-4-0-1-8, Jack Storlien 1-1-0-0-0-3

Game 2: Minnewaska 12, West Central 2

Minnewaska swept West Central Area behind two strong performances by its starting pitchers at Barrett.

In Minnewaska’s 11-2 victory in Game 1, Levi Johnson pitched six innings, where he allowed three hits, two walks and no runs.

In the Lakers’ 12-2 five inning win in Game 2, Connor Erickson pitched a complete game. He struck out four batters and walked six, allowing one hit and two earned runs.

Led by Dylan Alexander, Minnewaska had five hits that went for extra bases in Game 2. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a pair of triples.

Noah Jensen added a triple and PJ Johnson and Austin Weber each had a double in Game 2.

Alexander led the Lakers at the plate in Game 1, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, one run and a double.

Minnewaska plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 5 p.m. Friday at Grove City.

West Central 020 00-2 1 2

Minnewaska 340 32-12 10 0

Hitting - West Central: Ty Fuhs 0-1 bb, Ben Bye 0-1 r bb, Bryce Kjesbo 0-1 r bb, Cole Bruss 0-0 bb, Jack Courrier 0-0 bb, Cash Nelson 1-1 rbi bb, Adam Lohse 0-1 rbi … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 2-4 r-3 sb-3, Levi Johnson 0-2 r bb-2, Dylan Alexander 3-4 r-2 rbi-3 3b-2, PJ Johnson 3-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Thomas Poegel 0-1 r-2, Noah Jensen 1-1 r-2 rbi bb 3b, Austin Weber 1-1 rbi-2 bb 2b, Alex Panitzke 0-1 rbi bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - West Central: Dane Anderson (L) 4-9-12-10-6-1 … Minnewaska: Connor Erickson (W) 5-1-2-2-6-4

Game 1: Minnewaska 11, West Central 2

Minnewaska 001 013 6-11 9 1

West Central 000 000 2-2 5 3

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Levi Johnson 0-3 r bb-2, Dylan Alexander 4-5 r rbi-2 2b, PJ Johnson 0-5 rbi, Noah Jensen 1-3 rbi-2 2b, Austin Weber 0-3 r bb, Alex Panitzke 2-4 r bb, Connor Erickson 0-0 r, Ryland Martin 0-4 r rbi, Austin Ballhagen 2-2 r-3 bb-2 2b sb … West Central: Brady Lindquist 1-1, Ty Fuhs 0-2 bb, Cole Bruss 1-2, Ben Bye 2-3 r sb, Jack Courrier 0-1 r bb-2, Cash Nelson 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: L. Johnson (W) 6-3-0-0-2-0, Ballhagen 1-2-2-2-1-2 … West Central: Bruss (L) 5-3-2-1-3-3, Nelson 1.1-5-9-5-3-2, Courrier 0.2-1-0-0-1-1