Baseball roundup: Sartell shines in blanking Willmar

WILLMAR — Sartell and Willmar were both state baseball tournament entrants last year. Both are aiming for that lofty goal again.

It was the Sabres on Tuesday who played the part, though Willmar played well, Cardinals coach Tom DeBoer said.

Sartell beat Willmar 6-0 in a Central Lakes Conference game at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Sabres’ Wesley Johnson tossed a four-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

“We actually hit the ball really well,” DeBoer said. “They made some really nice plays on defense. We hit the ball harder tonight than we have in most of our games. So credit Sartell. They played really, really good defense.”

Meanwhile, Kade Lewis had a big evening at the plate. The Sartell third baseman slugged two home runs, driving in three runs.

“I’m not sure if they landed yet,” DeBoer said.

Sartell is now 3-4 in the Central Lakes and 3-5 overall. The Sabres, who were in Class AAA last season, are now in Class AAAA. Willmar is 3-3 in the CLC, 5-3 overall and still in AAA.

“Sartell is a really good offensive team,” DeBoer said. “They’re just a really nice-rounded team. You tip your cap to a team when they make plays and pitch the ball well. We had only four strikeouts, so we put it in play, but they didn’t fall in. Sometimes it happens.”

Alex Schramm went 2-for-3 for Willmar. Sam Etterman took the complete-game loss on the mound. Rocori, which beat Sauk Rapids 5-4 Tuesday on a walk-off, plays the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

“Rocori is a big section game for us,” said DeBoer of the Spartans, who are leading the CLC with a 5-1 record and are 5-1 overall.

Central Lakes

Sartell 6, Willmar 0

Sartell 101 011 2-6 10 1

Willmar 000 000 0-0 4 2

Hitting - Sartell: Austin Henrichs 1-4 rbi, Jacob Merrill 1-3 r rbi, Kade Lewis 2-4 hr-2 r-2 rbi-3, Gavan Schulte 2-3 r sb, Blake Haus 1-3, Carsen Gross 2-3 2b rbi, Calen O’Connell 1-3 r-2 sb … Willmar: Cayden Hansen 1-3, Alex Schramm 2-3, Connor Owens 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sartell: Wesley Johnson (W) 7-4-0-0-2-4 … Willmar: Sam Etterman (L) 7-10-6-4-0-1

Wright County

HLWW 11, Litchfield 1

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted starting pitcher Colton Long held Litchfield to one hit in a Wright County Conference game at Dassel.

The game was moved from a 7 p.m. start to 1 p.m. due to an umpire shortage.

Anthony Estrada had the Dragons’ lone base hit.

HLWW 000 400 7-11 8 1

Litchfield 001 000 0-1 1 4

Hitting - HLWW: Colton Long 1-2 2b r-2 rbi bb-2, Aiden Debner 2-4 r rbi, Jake Duske 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Mason Macziewski 2-3 r-2 rbi, Jack Stutsman 2-4 r rbi, Leo Duske 0-3 r rbi-2 bb, Luke Zander 0-3 r rbi, Marcus Burau 0-0 r … Litchfield: Anthony Estrada 1-3, Hunter Schultz 0-2 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - HLWW: Long (W) 7-1-1-0-5-6 … Litchfield: Ashton Sullivan (L) 6-4-4-4-4-4, Owen Carlson 1-4-7-0-1-0

Game 1: Annandale 8, NLS 1

Annandale scored three times in the third and five times in the fifth to beat New London-Spicer at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Luke Knudsen was 2-for-4 with a run for the Wildcats.

Annandale 003 050 0-8 10 2

NLS 100 000 0-1 7 2

Hitting - Annandale: B. Fobbe 1-2 r bb-2, C. Gagnon 1-3 r, A. Unzicker 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, C. Hemkemeyer 1-4 rbi-2, C. Wiles 0-0 r, C. Cooper 1-3 r rbi, G. Jacobson 2-3 r rbi, J. Bergstrom 0-2 r, bb, J. Bowman 3-3 r rbi … New London-Spicer: Luke Knudsen 2-4 r, Luke Ruter 1-3, Gavin Degner 0-2 bb, Bennett Schultz 1-3 rbi, Aedan Andresen 1-3, Hayden Christopherson 1-3, Carson McCain 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Annandale: B. Trutwin (W) 6-7-1-1-1-4, G. Jacobson 1-0-0-0-0-1 … New London-Spicer: Carson McCain (L) 4.2-10-8-3-4-2, Gavin Degner 2.1-0-0-0-0-3

Game 2: NLS 5, Annandale 2

New London-Spicer threw out the winning run to end the bottom of the seventh inning. Then in the eighth, the Wildcats scored three runs to get the split with Annandale at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Luke Ruter, Gavin Degner and Riley Lessman each had two hits for NLS. Degner scored twice while Lessman drove in a run. Hayden Christopherson got the victory after tossing three scoreless innings of relief.

NLS 001 001 03-5 8 4

Annandale 110 000 00-2 10 1

Hitting - New London-Spicer: Luke Ruter 2-4 r, Gavin Degner 2-4 r-2, Bennett Schultz 1-3 r rbi bb, Brody Lien 1-1 rbi bb, Riley Lessman 2-3 rbi bb, Cole Dolezal 0-1 rbi bb … Annandale: B. Fobbe 2-4 r, A. Unzicker 2-3 rbi, H. Miller 1-4, J. Bergstrom 2-4, G. Jacobosn 1-4 r, C. Wiles 1-3 rbi, J. Bowman 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New London-Spicer: Gavin Degner 5-5-2-1-0-2, Hayden Christopherson (W) 3-5-0-0-0-2 … Annandale: J. Howard 3-1-1-0-0-4, C. Cooper 1-1-0-0-0-2, G. Jacobson 1-1-0-0-1-2, C. Gagnon 2-2-1-1-1-2, B. Fobbe (L) 0.1-3-3-3-3-0, A. Unzicker 0.2-0-0-0-0-0

West Central

Game 1: Montevideo 10, Benson 0

Montevideo credited Brady Snell with a five-inning no-hitter in its victory over Benson at Montevideo.

Snell struck out 10 and walked no one. After Benson’s leadoff batter Isaac Minchow reached base on an error, the Thunder Hawks caught Minchow stealing. Snell faced the minimum 15 batters in a five-inning game and threw just 55 pitches.

Montevideo, meanwhile, had 10 hits of its own. Luke Kuno, Gage Augeson and Ethan Moravetz had two apiece.

Benson 000 00-0 0 3

Montevideo 512 11-10 10 1

Hitting - Benson: no hits … Montevideo: Kaden Boike 1-3 r rbi hbp, Brady Snell 1-3 r rbi sb, Grayson Eisenlohr 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Cooper Dack 0-1 r-2 rbi hbp-2, Mason Jerve 1-3 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Luke Kuno 2-3 rbi, Gage Augeson 2-3 r rbi-2, Ethan Moravetz 2-2 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Dylan Ascheman (L) 4.1-10-10-4-3-1 … Montevideo: Snell (W) 5-1-0-0-0-10

Game 2: Montevideo 13, Benson 0

Montevideo had 10 hits and got a four-hitter from Gage Augeson to sweep Benson at Montevideo.

Augeson struck out nine and walked two over five innings.

Reece Larson, Anthony Klassen, Mason Moe and Alexander Claussen had hits for Benson.

Montevideo 421 42-13 10 1

Benson 000 00-0 4 6

Hitting - Montevideo: Gavin Johnson 1-3 r-2, Kaden Boike 1-2 r-3 hbp, Brady Snell 1-2 r rbi-2 2b hbp, Bryson Malstrom 1-1 r, Grayson Eisenlohr 0-2 r rbi sf, Zach Maroney 1-1 r, Cooper Dack 0-2 r bb, Mason Jerve 1-3 r-2 rbi, Dan Gunlogson 1-1 rbi, Luke Kuno 1-4 rbi 2b, Gage Augeson 1-2 r rbi-2 bb-2, Ethan Moravetz 1-4 … Benson: Reece Larson 1-2 bb, Anthony Klassen 1-2 bb, Mason Moe 1-1, Alexander Claussen 1-1 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Augeson (W) 5-4-0-0-2-9 … Benson: Klassen (L) 3.2-7-11-2-2-3, Claussen 1.1-3-2-2-1-4

Minnewaska 14, WCA 1

Torii Johnson went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI and brother Hunter Johnson pitched two scoreless innings to help Minnewaska beat West Central Area at Glenwood.

Jacob Blair was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for the Lakers, who broke the game wide open with six runs in the seventh inning.

Minnewaska 221 111 6-14 10 1

West Central Area 100 000 0-1 4 8

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jacob Blair 2-5 r-2 rbi, Torii Johnson 3-5 r-2 rbi-3, Jack Maerjus 1-4 r-2 rbi-2, P.J. Johnson 0-3 rbi, Jack Larson 1-3 r bb-2, Noah Jensen 1-2 rbi-3, Nathan Dell 0-3 r, Alex Panitzke 0-1 r bb, Hunter Johnson 0-3 r rbi, Cole Baker 1-1 r rbi, Connor Stein 1-2 r-2, Blake Andreas 0-0 r bb … WCA: Jack Courier 0-1 r bb hbp-2 sb, Dane Anderson 2-4 rbi, Colton Lindquist 2-4 2b, Ashton Danner 0-2 hbp, Brady Lindquist 0-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Larson (W) 5-3-1-1-4-8, Hunter Johnson 2-1-0-0-0-4 … WCA: Camden Anderson (L) 6-8-8-2-2-6, Brayden Stark 0.1-1-6-3-3-0, D. Anderson 0.2-1-0-0-0-0

Morris/CA 10, Sauk Centre 0

Brett Hansen tossed a two-hitter to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta over Sauk “Centre ina five-inning game at Morris.

Sauk Centre 000 00-0 2 2

Morris/CA 340 12-10 13 1

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Matt Warring 1-2, Payton Crider 1-2 … Morris/CA: Ross Marty 2-3 r-3 bb sb-2, Brandon Jergenson 1-2 r-2 rbi bb hbp sb, Kaleb Breuer 4-4 r-2 rbi-3, Sam Kleinwolterink 1-3 r-2 rbi, Riley Asmus 1-3 rbi, Kyle Fehr 2-2 rbi-2 bb, During Decker 2-3 rbi-2 2b, Dylan Rose 0-0 r sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Hunter Danielson (L) 1.1-6-6-4-1-0, Zac Bick 2.2-7-4-3-3-1 … Morris/CA: Brett Hansen (W) 5-2-0-0-2-4

Camden

KMS 11, T-M-B 1

Alex Call struck out 13 over five innings and went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, leading Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg past Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Milroy.

Isaac Rudningen was 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot for the Fighting Saints, scoring three runs. Jared Cortez was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

KMS 201 008-11 10 1

T-M-B 001 000 0-1 2 5

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-4 r-3 rbi, Wylee Lottman 1-2 3b r-2 rbi bb, Jared Cortez 2-4 r rbi sb, Alex Call 2-3 2b r rbi-4 bb, Evan Zimmer 1-4 r, Jaiden Henjum 1-2 r bb sb, Tanner Wilts 1-1 r-2 rbi bb, Luke Jeseritz 0-3 rbi … T-M-B: Alex Schuh 2-2 sb-2, Matt Munson 0-1 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Call (W) 5-2-1-1-1-13, Cortez 1-0-0-0-0-1 … T-M-B: Ashton Squires (L) 5.2-4-5-4-4-6, Trevor Smith 0-6-6-4-0-0, Travis Willhite 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

YME 4, R-T-R 1

Cody Dahlager belted a home run in a 2-for-3 showing for Yellow Medicine East in a Camden Conference win against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Ruthton.

Dahlager hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning for the Sting’s first two runs of the game.

YME 000 220 0-4 6 0

R-T-R 000 010 0-1 6 1

Hitting - YME: Jake Odegard 1-4 r sb, Nikson Knapper 1-3 2b rbi-2, Bryce Sneller 1-3 r, Cody Dahlager 2-3 hr r rbi-2, Isaac Jimenez 1-2, Nolan Hildahl 0-3 r bb … R-T-R: Aiden Wichmann 1-3 2b, Logan Lamote 1-3 sb, Jack Christianson 2-3 2b r, Dylan Anderson 1-3, Blake Christianson 1-3 2b, Gabe Elton 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Knapper (W) 6.1-6-1-1-1-9, Sneller (Sv) 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … R-T-R: Cody Wichmann (L) 6-6-4-4-1-7, Lamote 1-0-0-0-0-0

Dawson-Boyd 12, Canby 9

Tygan Long tossed 5-1/3 innings of scoreless relief to help Dawson-Boyd to the victory over the Canby Lancers at Dawson.

Long came in during Canby’s nine-run second inning. He wound up striking out six, walking one, and allowing four hits.

Braxton Hahn was 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI and Aiden Swanson was 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBI and a walk for the Blackjacks.

Canby 090 000 0-9 14 0

Dawson-Boyd 250 212 x-12 12 1

Hitting - Canby: Easton Antony 3-4 r rbi-2, Evan Engesmoe 2-4 r rbi, Brady Hulzebos 1-4 r rbi, Liam MacArthur 2-4 r rbi, Sawyer Drietz 1-4 r, Rylee Sigler 1-3 r-2 bb, Sik Otto 2-3 r rbi bb, tyler Hiedeman 2-4 r rbi-3, Eli Greenman 0-2 r bb-2 … Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 2-3 r-2 rbi bb-2, Braxton Hahn 3-5 r rbi, Brayden Hahn 1-4 r-2 rbi bb, Aiden Swenson 3-4 r-2 rbi-3, bb, Codie Johnson 0-2 r-2 bb-3, Aric Gruwell 1-5 rbi, Ryan Lund 1-3 rbi, Grayson Olson 1-3 r-2, Tygan Long 0-2 r bb-2, Braxton Hahn 3-5 r rbi, Brayden Hahn 1-4 r-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Canby: Easton Antony 3.2-8-9-7-7-4, Sawyer Drietz 2.1-4-3-3-2-2 … Dawson-Boyd: B.Hahn 1.2-10-9-9-3-2, Tygan Long 5.1-4-0-0-1-6

LQPV 8, Lakeview 0

Avery Wittnebel, Blake Wolschlager and Kaiden Allpress combined on a one-hitter to help Lac qui Parle Valley past Lakeview at Cottonwood.

Wittnebel went the first four and allowed an infield hit to Cayden Caron to lead off the second inning. He struck out two and walked none. Wolschlager struck out three and walked one in two innings of work. Allpress struck out one and walked one in one inning.

LQPV (2-2 Camden, 4-2 overall) plays Canby at 5 p.m. Friday in Madison.

LQPV 014 111 0-8 8 2

Lakeview 000 000 0-0 1 0

Hitting - LQPV: Landon Schirm 1-4 rbi, Kadyn Fernholz 2-2 r-2 bb-2, Blake Wolschlager 1-3 rbi, Darrick Molden 1-1 r-2 rbi-2, TJ Mitchell 2-4 rbi-2, Dain Mortenson 1-2 rbi … Lakeview: Cayden Caron 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Avery Wittnebel (W) 4-1-0-0-0-2, Wolschlager 2-0-0-0-1-3, Kaiden Allpress 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Lakeview: Ayden St. Pierre (L) 5-6-7-7-7-3, Brayln Brexfogl 2-2-1-1-1-1