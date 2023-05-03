Baseball roundup: Things fall apart for the Willmar Cardinals

WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team played Sartell tough until an eight-run sixth inning opened the game wide open for the Sabres on Tuesday.

Sartell’s big sixth inning helped propel them to a 13-3 victory over the Cardinals at Swansson Field.

Through five innings of play Sartell led Willmar by a score of 4-3. The Cardinals’ three runs came in the third inning.

With the bases loaded, junior designated hitter Cullen Gregory hit a single to score sophomore Blake Reiman. Then a single from junior Mason Thole brought home junior Landon Ogdahl and Gregory.

Gregory finished the game with four of Willmar’s nine hits. He went 4-for-4, adding a stolen base.

Willmar senior left fielder Jaxxon Sjoberg makes a catch deep in left field against Sartell on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Swansson Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sartell tallied 10 hits from eight batters. Kade Lewis and Jake Gruebele both had a pair of hits for the Sabres.

Lewis, a Butler University recruit, went 2-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Gruebele batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double, a run and a stolen base.

While Willmar allowed 13 runs, four of them were earned as the Cardinals also recorded seven errors.

Cardinals senior pitcher Jaydon Garnhardt got the start on the mound. He went 5-1/3 innings with five strikeouts and zero walks, allowing eight hits and nine runs.

Ethan Acker earned the win for the Sabres. He went 3⅔ innings after Brendan Boesen’s start and before Brett Schlangen closed out the game.

Acker allowed four hits and two runs. He also struck out three and walked a pair.

Willmar plays Rocori at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cold Spring Baseball Park.

Willmar junior designated hitter Cullen Gregory rounds third base and heads toward home plate against Sartell on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Swansson Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Sartell 13, Willmar 3

Sartell 202 008 1-13 10 1

Willmar 003 000 0-3 9 7

Hitting - Sartell: Dylan Simones 1-4 r-2 sb, Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp, Kade Lewis 2-5 r-3 rbi sb, Andrew Ritter 1-4 rbi-2, Jake Gruebele 2-4 2b r rbi-2 sb, Brenden Boesen 1-3 r rbi hbp, Drew Geiger 0-4 r, Will Thompson 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Sam Frieler 1-3 r … Willmar: Tyler Madsen 1-4, Cullen Gregory 4-4 r rbi sb, Mason Thole 1-4 rbi, Mattix Swanson 1-2 2b bb, Jaxxon Sjoberg 1-2 sb, Blake Reiman 1-2 2b r bb, Landon Ogdahl 0-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sartell: Boesen 2.1-4-1-1-1-2, Ethan Acker (W) 3.2-4-2-1-2-3, B Schlangen 1-1-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt (L) 5.1-8-9-3-0-5, Madsen 1.2-2-4-0-2-0

Willmar freshman shortstop Jordan Ellingson throws the ball to first place against Sartell on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Swansson Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

West Central

Game 2: Sauk Centre 24, Benson 9

Sauk Centre struck together 26 hits over two games in a sweep of Benson at Sauk Centre.

Matthew Warring went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Mainstreeters in Game 1. Nine players had hits for Sauk Centre in Game 2.

In the opener, the Braves’ Max Nygaard finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles while Alex Claussen was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Mason Moe came up with two hits, two runs and an RBI in the nightcap.

Sauk Centre 722 85-24 12 3

Benson 015 03-9 13 5

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 0-1 r-2 bb-3 hbp, Zach Bick 1-3 2b r rbi bb hbp, Elijah Fletcher 2-3 2b-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb hbp, Hunter Danielson 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-3, Logan Frank 1-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb sf, Cole Roering 1-1 r-3 rbi-2 bb-3, Keegan Middendorf 2-4 2b r-4 rbi-4 hbp sb, Ethan Isenhart 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb hbp, Neal Stadsvold 1-4 r rbi-2, Trevor Roelike 1-1 r rbi… Benson: Max Nygaard 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Grant Gunlogson 2-4 2b r rbi, AJ Klassen 1-3 rbi-2 sf, Garrett Lenz 1-3 2b r rbi hbp, Reece Larson 1-2 r-2 bb sb-2, Mason Moe 2-3 r-2 rbi, Alex Claussen 3-3 r rbi-2, Dusty Reich 2-3 r, Noah Goossen 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Roering 2.2-7-6-6-2-2, Fletcher (W) 1.1-3-0-0-0-0, Middendorf 1-3-3-0-0-0 … Benson: Jack Storlien (L) 0.1-0-6-6-5-0, Zach Wrobleski 0.2-2-1-1-1-0, Klassen 2.2-6-9-9-1-2, Nygaard 1-3-8-0-5-1, Goossen 0.1-1-0-0-1-0

Game 1: Sauk Centre 11, Benson 7

Benson 300 110 2-7 7 2

Sauk Centre 220 214 x-11 14 2

Hitting - Benson: Max Nygaard 2-3 2b-2 r bb, Grant Gunlogson 1-4 2b rbi, AJ Klassen 0-3 r hbp, Garrett Lenz 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Reece Larson 0-1 r-2 bb-2 hbp sb, Mason Moe 0-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Alex Claussen 2-4 rbi-4 sb, Jack Storlien 1-5 r … Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 3-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp sb, Zach Bick 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Elijah Fletcher 2-4 2b r-2 rbi-3 sb, Hunter Danielson 2-4 2b-2 r rbi-3, Evan Zales 1-3 r rbi bb sb-2, Cole Roering 2-4 r, Keegan Middendorf 2-4 r rbi sb, Neal Stadsvold 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Claussen (L) 3-11-6-5-1-3, Lenz 3-3-5-4-1-0 … Sauk Centre: Zales 3-2-3-0-4-4, Bick (W) 1.1-4-2-1-1-2, Warring 1.2-0-0-0-0-1, Roering 1-1-2-2-1-1

Montevideo junior Daniel Gunlogson rounds third and is waved home by head coach Tim Epema during a West Central Conference game against Minnewaska on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Game 2: Minnewaska 10, Montevideo 3

Montevideo and Minnewaska split a West Central Conference doubleheader at Montevideo.

In Game 1, Montevideo used a six-run bottom of the sixth inning to pull away with the victory. Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack both drove in three runs in the victory. Brady Snell got the win on the mound with seven strikeouts over 6-1/3 innings.

The Lakers’ offense went off for 12 hits in Game 2, led by three each from Jack Majerus and PJ Johnson. Majerus had a triple, a double, three runs and two RBIs. Johnson had a double, a run and an RBI. Alex Panitzke collected the win after a five-inning start.

Montevideo 012 000 0-3 6 5

Minnewaska 101 512 x-10 12 2

Hitting - Montevideo: Ethan Moravetz 1-4 2b, Jackson Baldwin 1-4 2b r, Griffin Epema 3-3 3b rbi-2, Landon Olson 1-3 2b rbi, Gannon Reidinger 0-1 r-2 bb-2 … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 3-3 2b 3b r-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Levi Johnson 1-4, Dylan Alexander 3-4 r rbi, PJ Johnson 3-4 2b r rbi, Noah Jensen 1-2 bb hbp, Alex Panitzke 0-3 r bb, Conner Erickson 1-3 r-2 bb, Thomas Poegel 0-2 r, Gavin Cain 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Cooper Dack (L) 3-4-5-2-2-3, Jace Goslee 2-6-3-3-0-1, Epema 1-2-2-1-2-2 … Minnewaska: Panitzke (W) 5-5-3-3-3-4, Majerus 2-1-0-0-1-2

Game 1: Montevideo 8, Minnewaska 4

Minnewaska 000 200 2-4 7 3

Montevideo 100 106 x-8 6 2

Hitting - Minnewaska: Levi Johnson 1-4 r, Dylan Alexnader 1-4 3b rbi-2, PJ Johnson 1-3 r hbp, Noah Jensen 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Austin Weber 1-3, Alex Panitzke 1-2 bb, Thomas Poegel 1-3 sb, Conner Erickson 0-1 r… Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-3 2b r rbi-3 bb, Jackson Baldwin 1-3 r hbp, Gannon Reidinger 1-4 2b rbi-3, Griffin Epema 1-4 3b r-2, Brody Dack 0-0 r sac hbp, Grayson Eisenlohr 1-1, Luke Kuno 1-1 rbi, Daniel Gunlogson 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: PJ Johnson (L) 6-6-8-2-4-2 … Montevideo: Brady Snell (W) 6.1-6-4-4-2-7, C. Dack 0.2-1-0-0-0-2

Minnewaska senior PJ Johnson lines up a pitch during a West Central Conference game against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 10, LQPV 9

Nathan Hansen hit a two-out RBI double for the eventual game-winner in the top of the eighth inning in the win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Hansen drove in Aiden Swenson, who singled.

Dawson-Boyd then ended the game on a triple play in the bottom of the eighth.

Hansen finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Grayson Olson was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and four RBI for the Blackjacks.

Dylan Keimig was 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases for LQPV. Ethan Schommer smacked a grand-slam in the third inning for the Eagles, who are 3-2 and play Lakeview at 5 p.m. Thursday in Madison..

Dawson-Boyd 311 301 01-10 10 4

LQPV 005 040 00-9 10 10

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 1-4 r-2 bb sb-2, Kameron Sather 2-5 2b 3b r rbi, Aiden Swenson 1-5 r-3 sb, Nathan Hansen 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2, Grayson Olson 3-5 hr 2b r-2 rbi-4 … LQPV: Dylan Keimig 4-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Dyllon Geiser 2-4 r rbi bb sb, Kaden Mortenson 0-3 r bb hbp, Brock Bjornjeld 1-5 r rbi, Ethan Schommer 1-3 hr r rbi-4 hbp sb, Bradyn Danzeisen 1-3 r bb, Landon Weber 2-3 r bb sb-2, Cael Benson 0-2 sac r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Thompson 4.1-7-9-7-4-9, Hansen (W) 3.2-3-0-0-2-2 … LQPV: Geiser 3-4-5-2-2-4, Brock Bjornjeld (L) 5-6-5-2-1-7

RTR 7, KMS 6

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton managed to hold off a Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg comeback to get a win at Tyler.

Down 7-3 going into the seventh, the Fighting Saints put up three runs in the top of the frame.

Jaiden Henjum, Tanner Wilts and Travis Engelke all had two hits for KMS. Both Henjum and Wilts had two RBIs and a run scored in the loss.

KMS 101 001 3-6 9 2

RTR 320 002 x-7 8 2

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-4 hbp, Luke Jeseritz 1-4 r, Jared Cortez 1-4 r sb, Jaiden Henjum 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b 3b, Evan Zimmer 0-3 bb, Tanner Wilts 2-4 r rbi-2, Travis Engelke 2-4 rbi, Logan Rudningen 0-3 rbi bb, Jett Olson 0-0 r … RTR: Hayden Gravely 2-4 r-2, Aiden Wichmann 1-4 rbi-2, Cody Wichmann 2-4 r rbi, Blake Christianson 0-2 r bb, Isaac Dagel 0-2 r, Drew Chandler 2-3 rbi-2, Gabriel Elton 0-2 bb, Chase Christianson 0-2 bb, Brayden Appel 1-2 r, Dawson Brust 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Cortez (L) 2-5-5-2-2-3, Henjum 4-3-2-1-1-5 … RTR: A. Wichmann (W) 5.1-7-3-3-1-5, Elijah Determan 0.2-1-3-3-3-0, C. Wichmann 1-1-0-0-0-1

TMB 6, MACCRAY 5

Out-hitting MACCRAY 10-5, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton was able to secure the home win in Camden Conference play at Tracy.

Jeret Ankrum was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Panthers.

Emery Aker was 2-for-3 for the Wolverines. Xavier Noble scored a pair of runs and drove in another, finishing 1-for-2.

MACCRAY 000 104 0-5 5 0

TMB 111 012 x-6 10 0

Hitting - MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 0-3 r bb, Wyatt Swenson 1-4 3b r rbi, Xavier Noble 1-2 2b r-2 rbi bb, Joe Heidecker 1-2 r hbp sb, Grayson Ahrenholz 0-1 rbi-2 sac sf, Emery Aker 2-3 … TMB: Jeret Ankrum 3-4 2b r-2 rbi sb, Noah Knakmuhs 1-3 sac 2b, Trevor Smith 1-3 rbi, Alex Schuh 0-0 sf r rbi bb-2 sb-2, Tanner Haugen 1-3 rbi, Ashton Squires 2-2 r-2 bb sb-3, David Schuh 2-3 2b-2 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Heidecker (L) 4.1-7-4-4-3-6, Swenson 1.2-3-2-2-2-0 … TMB: Hauger 5-4-5-5-2-9, Smith (W) 2-1-0-0-0-2

YME 13, RCW 3

Cody Dahlager led a Yellow Medicine East offense that put up 16 hits in a victory over Renville County West at Sacred Heart.

Dahlager finished 4-for-5 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Nolan Hildahl followed up going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBis.

Carter Rice was RCW’s top hitter, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

YME 200 065-13 16 1

RCW 000 030-3 5 4

Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 4-5 r-2 sb-2, Braden Nelson 2-4 rbi, Bryce Sneller 2-4 r-2 3b, Nolan Hildahl 3-4 r-3 rbi-2 2b roe sb, Jake Odegard 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Landon Anderson 2-4 r-2 rbi-3, Drew Almich 0-2 r-2 bb, Andrew Flaten 2-3 rbi-4 hbp … RCW: Griffin Howard 1-3 r sb, Isaac Haen 0-3 r sb, Carter Rice 2-3 r rbi-2 2b-2, Trevor Peterson 1-3 rbi, Eduardo Morales 0-1 bb hbp, Zachary Gustafson 0-2 bb, Jack Wertish 0-2 bb, Brenden Peterson 0-1 bb-2, Carson Allex 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Bryce Sneller 3-2-0-0-2-5, Connor Fagen (W) 1.1-3-3-2-2-0, Cody Dahlager 1.2-0-0-0-1-3 … RCW: Howard (L) 4.1-6-3-2-0-3, Zachary Gustafson 1-8-9-9-2-0, Peterson 0.2-2-1-1-1-2