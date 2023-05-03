99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: Things fall apart for the Willmar Cardinals

Baseball report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar allows 8 runs in the 6th inning to eventually fall to Sartell, 13-3

Baseball roundup
Willmar senior pitcher Jaydon Garnhardt fires a pitch toward home plate against Sartell on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Swansson Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael LyneTom Elliott and Joe Brown
May 02, 2023 at 10:50 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team played Sartell tough until an eight-run sixth inning opened the game wide open for the Sabres on Tuesday.

Sartell’s big sixth inning helped propel them to a 13-3 victory over the Cardinals at Swansson Field.

Through five innings of play Sartell led Willmar by a score of 4-3. The Cardinals’ three runs came in the third inning.

With the bases loaded, junior designated hitter Cullen Gregory hit a single to score sophomore Blake Reiman. Then a single from junior Mason Thole brought home junior Landon Ogdahl and Gregory.

Gregory finished the game with four of Willmar’s nine hits. He went 4-for-4, adding a stolen base.

Willmar vs. Sartell, 050223.002.jpg
Willmar senior left fielder Jaxxon Sjoberg makes a catch deep in left field against Sartell on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Swansson Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sartell tallied 10 hits from eight batters. Kade Lewis and Jake Gruebele both had a pair of hits for the Sabres.

Lewis, a Butler University recruit, went 2-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Gruebele batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double, a run and a stolen base.

While Willmar allowed 13 runs, four of them were earned as the Cardinals also recorded seven errors.

Cardinals senior pitcher Jaydon Garnhardt got the start on the mound. He went 5-1/3 innings with five strikeouts and zero walks, allowing eight hits and nine runs.

Ethan Acker earned the win for the Sabres. He went 3⅔ innings after Brendan Boesen’s start and before Brett Schlangen closed out the game.

Acker allowed four hits and two runs. He also struck out three and walked a pair.

Willmar plays Rocori at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cold Spring Baseball Park.

Willmar vs. Sartell, 050223.003.jpg
Willmar junior designated hitter Cullen Gregory rounds third base and heads toward home plate against Sartell on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Swansson Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Sartell 13, Willmar 3

Sartell        202   008   1-13   10   1
Willmar      003   000   0-3       9   7

Hitting - Sartell: Dylan Simones 1-4 r-2 sb, Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp, Kade Lewis 2-5 r-3 rbi sb, Andrew Ritter 1-4 rbi-2, Jake Gruebele 2-4 2b r rbi-2 sb, Brenden Boesen 1-3 r rbi hbp, Drew Geiger 0-4 r, Will Thompson 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Sam Frieler 1-3 r … Willmar: Tyler Madsen 1-4, Cullen Gregory 4-4 r rbi sb, Mason Thole 1-4 rbi, Mattix Swanson 1-2 2b bb, Jaxxon Sjoberg 1-2 sb, Blake Reiman 1-2 2b r bb, Landon Ogdahl 0-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sartell: Boesen 2.1-4-1-1-1-2, Ethan Acker (W) 3.2-4-2-1-2-3, B Schlangen 1-1-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt (L) 5.1-8-9-3-0-5, Madsen 1.2-2-4-0-2-0

Willmar vs. Sartell, 050223.004.jpg
Willmar freshman shortstop Jordan Ellingson throws the ball to first place against Sartell on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Swansson Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

West Central

Game 2: Sauk Centre 24, Benson 9

Sauk Centre struck together 26 hits over two games in a sweep of Benson at Sauk Centre.

Matthew Warring went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Mainstreeters in Game 1. Nine players had hits for Sauk Centre in Game 2.

In the opener, the Braves’ Max Nygaard finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles while Alex Claussen was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Mason Moe came up with two hits, two runs and an RBI in the nightcap.

Sauk Centre   722   85-24   12   3
Benson     015   03-9   13   5

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 0-1 r-2 bb-3 hbp, Zach Bick 1-3 2b r rbi bb hbp, Elijah Fletcher 2-3 2b-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb hbp, Hunter Danielson 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-3, Logan Frank 1-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb sf, Cole Roering 1-1 r-3 rbi-2 bb-3, Keegan Middendorf 2-4 2b r-4 rbi-4 hbp sb, Ethan Isenhart 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb hbp, Neal Stadsvold 1-4 r rbi-2, Trevor Roelike 1-1 r rbi… Benson: Max Nygaard 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Grant Gunlogson 2-4 2b r rbi, AJ Klassen 1-3 rbi-2 sf, Garrett Lenz 1-3 2b r rbi hbp, Reece Larson 1-2 r-2 bb sb-2, Mason Moe 2-3 r-2 rbi, Alex Claussen 3-3 r rbi-2, Dusty Reich 2-3 r, Noah Goossen 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Roering 2.2-7-6-6-2-2, Fletcher (W) 1.1-3-0-0-0-0, Middendorf 1-3-3-0-0-0 … Benson: Jack Storlien (L) 0.1-0-6-6-5-0, Zach Wrobleski 0.2-2-1-1-1-0, Klassen 2.2-6-9-9-1-2, Nygaard 1-3-8-0-5-1, Goossen 0.1-1-0-0-1-0

Game 1: Sauk Centre 11, Benson 7

Benson   300   110   2-7   7   2
Sauk Centre      220   214   x-11   14   2

Hitting - Benson: Max Nygaard 2-3 2b-2 r bb, Grant Gunlogson 1-4 2b rbi, AJ Klassen 0-3 r hbp, Garrett Lenz 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Reece Larson 0-1 r-2 bb-2 hbp sb, Mason Moe 0-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Alex Claussen 2-4 rbi-4 sb, Jack Storlien 1-5 r … Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 3-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp sb, Zach Bick 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Elijah Fletcher 2-4 2b r-2 rbi-3 sb, Hunter Danielson 2-4 2b-2 r rbi-3, Evan Zales 1-3 r rbi bb sb-2, Cole Roering 2-4 r, Keegan Middendorf 2-4 r rbi sb, Neal Stadsvold 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Claussen (L) 3-11-6-5-1-3, Lenz 3-3-5-4-1-0 … Sauk Centre: Zales 3-2-3-0-4-4, Bick (W) 1.1-4-2-1-1-2, Warring 1.2-0-0-0-0-1, Roering 1-1-2-2-1-1

Montevideo junior Daniel Gunlogson rounds third and is waved home by head coach Tim Epema during a West Central Conference game against Minnewaska on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo.
Montevideo junior Daniel Gunlogson rounds third and is waved home by head coach Tim Epema during a West Central Conference game against Minnewaska on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Game 2: Minnewaska 10, Montevideo 3

Montevideo and Minnewaska split a West Central Conference doubleheader at Montevideo.

In Game 1, Montevideo used a six-run bottom of the sixth inning to pull away with the victory. Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack both drove in three runs in the victory. Brady Snell got the win on the mound with seven strikeouts over 6-1/3 innings.

The Lakers’ offense went off for 12 hits in Game 2, led by three each from Jack Majerus and PJ Johnson. Majerus had a triple, a double, three runs and two RBIs. Johnson had a double, a run and an RBI. Alex Panitzke collected the win after a five-inning start.

Montevideo   012   000   0-3   6   5
Minnewaska      101   512   x-10   12   2

Hitting - Montevideo: Ethan Moravetz 1-4 2b, Jackson Baldwin 1-4 2b r, Griffin Epema 3-3 3b rbi-2, Landon Olson 1-3 2b rbi, Gannon Reidinger 0-1 r-2 bb-2 … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 3-3 2b 3b r-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Levi Johnson 1-4, Dylan Alexander 3-4 r rbi, PJ Johnson 3-4 2b r rbi, Noah Jensen 1-2 bb hbp, Alex Panitzke 0-3 r bb, Conner Erickson 1-3 r-2 bb, Thomas Poegel 0-2 r, Gavin Cain 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Cooper Dack (L) 3-4-5-2-2-3, Jace Goslee 2-6-3-3-0-1, Epema 1-2-2-1-2-2 … Minnewaska: Panitzke (W) 5-5-3-3-3-4, Majerus 2-1-0-0-1-2

Game 1: Montevideo 8, Minnewaska 4

Minnewaska   000   200   2-4   7   3
Montevideo     100   106   x-8   6   2

Hitting - Minnewaska: Levi Johnson 1-4 r, Dylan Alexnader 1-4 3b rbi-2, PJ Johnson 1-3 r hbp, Noah Jensen 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Austin Weber 1-3, Alex Panitzke 1-2 bb, Thomas Poegel 1-3 sb, Conner Erickson 0-1 r… Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-3 2b r rbi-3 bb, Jackson Baldwin 1-3 r hbp, Gannon Reidinger 1-4 2b rbi-3, Griffin Epema 1-4 3b r-2, Brody Dack 0-0 r sac hbp, Grayson Eisenlohr 1-1, Luke Kuno 1-1 rbi, Daniel Gunlogson 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: PJ Johnson (L) 6-6-8-2-4-2 … Montevideo: Brady Snell (W) 6.1-6-4-4-2-7, C. Dack 0.2-1-0-0-0-2 

Minnewaska senior PJ Johnson lines up a pitch during a West Central Conference game against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo.
Minnewaska senior PJ Johnson lines up a pitch during a West Central Conference game against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Paynesville junior Isaac Lieser sports the "Dinger Dome" after hitting a solo home run against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Paynesville.
Prep
Baseball: The Dinger Dome delivers for Paynesville Bulldogs
A piece of leftover equipment rewards Paynesville's hitters, who have hit six home runs in first four games
May 02, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
Baseball report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer has 10 hits, including a Christopher Schneider homer, to beat Chargers 13-3
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints cruise to win over Canby
Baseball report for Saturday, April 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota.
April 30, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield falls to Eden Valley-Watkins, 15-6
Baseball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score 5 times in the 5th inning to beat Dragons at Eden Valley
April 28, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats earn a split with Watertown-Mayer
Baseball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats beat Royals 11-6, then falls to W-M 9-2 in the nightcap
April 27, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater freshman Nikson Knapper snags a chopper at shortstop during a college baseball game against Alexandria Tech on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors earn a split with Alex Tech
Ridgewater rallies for a 5-2 victory after losing 13-11 to the Legends in an MCAC doubleheader in Willmar
April 26, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.005.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Running tracks and rolling fairways
In this installment of the WCT Sports show, the West Central Tribune sports staff chats track and field, girls golf and baseball highlights from the past week.
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs' bats come alive against BBE Jaguars
Baseball report for Tuesday, April 26, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville lashes out 12 hits in 14-1 win over Jaguars in a matchup of ranked teams
April 25, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS junior Luke Knudsen, left, tags out Annandale's Nathan Green during a stolen base attempt in a Wright County Conference game on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats net a narrow win over Annandale
Baseball report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats fend off Cardinals' comeback for 6-5 Wright County victory
April 24, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 10, LQPV 9

Nathan Hansen hit a two-out RBI double for the eventual game-winner in the top of the eighth inning in the win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Hansen drove in Aiden Swenson, who singled.

Dawson-Boyd then ended the game on a triple play in the bottom of the eighth.

Hansen finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Grayson Olson was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and four RBI for the Blackjacks.

Dylan Keimig was 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases for LQPV. Ethan Schommer smacked a grand-slam in the third inning for the Eagles, who are 3-2 and play Lakeview at 5 p.m. Thursday in Madison..

Dawson-Boyd    311   301   01-10   10   4
LQPV                   005   040   00-9   10   10

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 1-4 r-2 bb sb-2, Kameron Sather 2-5 2b 3b r rbi, Aiden Swenson 1-5 r-3 sb, Nathan Hansen 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2, Grayson Olson 3-5 hr 2b r-2 rbi-4  … LQPV: Dylan Keimig 4-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Dyllon Geiser 2-4 r rbi bb sb, Kaden Mortenson 0-3 r bb hbp, Brock Bjornjeld 1-5 r rbi, Ethan Schommer 1-3 hr r rbi-4 hbp sb, Bradyn Danzeisen 1-3 r bb, Landon Weber 2-3 r bb sb-2, Cael Benson 0-2 sac r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Thompson 4.1-7-9-7-4-9, Hansen (W) 3.2-3-0-0-2-2 … LQPV: Geiser 3-4-5-2-2-4, Brock Bjornjeld (L) 5-6-5-2-1-7 

RTR 7, KMS 6

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton managed to hold off a Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg comeback to get a win at Tyler.

Down 7-3 going into the seventh, the Fighting Saints put up three runs in the top of the frame.

Jaiden Henjum, Tanner Wilts and Travis Engelke all had two hits for KMS. Both Henjum and Wilts had two RBIs and a run scored in the loss.

KMS    101   001   3-6   9   2
RTR      320   002   x-7   8   2

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-4 hbp, Luke Jeseritz 1-4 r, Jared Cortez 1-4 r sb, Jaiden Henjum 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b 3b, Evan Zimmer 0-3 bb, Tanner Wilts 2-4 r rbi-2, Travis Engelke 2-4 rbi, Logan Rudningen 0-3 rbi bb, Jett Olson 0-0 r … RTR: Hayden Gravely 2-4 r-2, Aiden Wichmann 1-4 rbi-2, Cody Wichmann 2-4 r rbi, Blake Christianson 0-2 r bb, Isaac Dagel 0-2 r, Drew Chandler 2-3 rbi-2, Gabriel Elton 0-2 bb, Chase Christianson 0-2 bb, Brayden Appel 1-2 r, Dawson Brust 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Cortez (L) 2-5-5-2-2-3, Henjum 4-3-2-1-1-5 … RTR: A. Wichmann (W) 5.1-7-3-3-1-5, Elijah Determan 0.2-1-3-3-3-0, C. Wichmann 1-1-0-0-0-1

TMB 6, MACCRAY 5

Out-hitting MACCRAY 10-5, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton was able to secure the home win in Camden Conference play at Tracy.

Jeret Ankrum was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Panthers.

Emery Aker was 2-for-3 for the Wolverines. Xavier Noble scored a pair of runs and drove in another, finishing 1-for-2.

MACCRAY    000   104   0-5   5   0
TMB      111   012   x-6   10   0

Hitting - MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 0-3 r bb, Wyatt Swenson 1-4 3b r rbi, Xavier Noble 1-2 2b r-2 rbi bb, Joe Heidecker 1-2 r hbp sb, Grayson Ahrenholz 0-1 rbi-2 sac sf, Emery Aker 2-3  … TMB: Jeret Ankrum 3-4 2b r-2 rbi sb, Noah Knakmuhs 1-3 sac 2b, Trevor Smith 1-3 rbi, Alex Schuh 0-0 sf r rbi bb-2 sb-2, Tanner Haugen 1-3 rbi, Ashton Squires 2-2 r-2 bb sb-3, David Schuh 2-3 2b-2 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Heidecker (L) 4.1-7-4-4-3-6, Swenson 1.2-3-2-2-2-0 … TMB: Hauger 5-4-5-5-2-9, Smith (W) 2-1-0-0-0-2 

YME 13, RCW 3

Cody Dahlager led a Yellow Medicine East offense that put up 16 hits in a victory over Renville County West at Sacred Heart.

Dahlager finished 4-for-5 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Nolan Hildahl followed up going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBis.

Carter Rice was RCW’s top hitter, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

YME      200   065-13   16   1
RCW     000   030-3       5   4

Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 4-5 r-2 sb-2, Braden Nelson 2-4 rbi, Bryce Sneller 2-4 r-2 3b, Nolan Hildahl 3-4 r-3 rbi-2 2b roe sb, Jake Odegard 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Landon Anderson 2-4 r-2 rbi-3, Drew Almich 0-2 r-2 bb, Andrew Flaten 2-3 rbi-4 hbp … RCW: Griffin Howard 1-3 r sb, Isaac Haen 0-3 r sb, Carter Rice 2-3 r rbi-2 2b-2, Trevor Peterson 1-3 rbi, Eduardo Morales 0-1 bb hbp, Zachary Gustafson 0-2 bb, Jack Wertish 0-2 bb, Brenden Peterson 0-1 bb-2, Carson Allex 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Bryce Sneller 3-2-0-0-2-5, Connor Fagen (W) 1.1-3-3-2-2-0, Cody Dahlager 1.2-0-0-0-1-3 … RCW: Howard (L) 4.1-6-3-2-0-3, Zachary Gustafson 1-8-9-9-2-0, Peterson 0.2-2-1-1-1-2

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Get Local

