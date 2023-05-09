Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton

WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team made eight errors in a 7-3 loss to Princeton on Monday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Princeton’s Will Peterson got the complete-game victory, striking out four and walking one. He scattered six hits and allowed three earned runs.

The Tigers’ Eli Gibbs went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

For Willmar, Jaxxon Sjoberg went 2-for-3 with a run. Tyler Madsen, Dylan Staska, Mattix Swanson and Jordan Ellison all added hits for the Cardinals.

Willmar is back in action for a Central Lakes Conference game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls. The Cardinals are 1-6 in the CLC and 1-8 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-conference

Princeton 7, Willmar 3

Princeton 210 301 0-7 8 2

Willmar 100 020 0-3 6 8

Hitting - Princeton: Lane Olson 1-4 r-3 rbi 2b, Eli Gibbs 2-4 rbi-2 2b, Ryan Krone 1-3 rbi, Mason Beltrand 1-4 rbi, Tyler Peters 1-3, Lukas Olson 0-3 rbi bb, Dominic Patnode 1-4 r, Niko Bratulich 1-4 r-2 sb-2, Nathan Peterson 0-0 r … Willmar: Tyler Madsen 1-4 r rbi 3b, Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r rbi, Dylan Staska 1-3 rbi, Mattix Swanson 1-3 sb, Mason Thole 0-2 bb, Jordan Ellingson 1-3, Jaxxon Sjoberg 2-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Princeton: Will Peterson (W) 7-6-3-3-1-4 … Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt (L) 4-5-6-0-1-4, Madsen 3-3-1-10-4

West Central

Game 2: Minnewaska 9, Melrose 8

Minnewaska scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the sweep at Melrose.

Noah Jensen went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs and Dylan Alexander was 3-for-5 with two runs for the Lakers.

Devin Orbeck and Connor Anderson each had two hits for the Dutchmen.

In Game 1, PJ Johnson tossed a two-hitter, striking out five and walking two in seven innings.

Melrose 050 120 00-8 8 2

Minnewaska 301 022 01-9 13 4

Hitting - Melrose: Devin Orbeck 2-4 rbi-2 bb, Breydon Dobmeier 0-3 r rbi bb sac, Connor Anderson 2-4 rbi, Isaac Rosenberger 1-3 rbi-2 bb sac, Anthony Berscheit 0-1 r rbi bb-3 sac, Hunter Goihl 1-5 r, Ian Funk 1-4 r-2 bb, Westin Middendorf 1-3 r rbi sac, Maxwell Wehlage 0-2 r-2 bb … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 0-3 bb, Levi Johnson 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Dylan Alexander 3-5 r-2, PJ Johnson 2-4 r-2 rbi bb, Noah Jensen 4-5 r-3 rbi-3 2b-2 hr, Alex Panitzke 2-4 rbi-2 2b, Austin Ballhagen 1-3 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Melrose: Wehlage 4-4-4-3-3-2, Anderson 1-6-4-4-1-2, Ryan Herdering (L) 2-3-1-1-0-3 … Minnewaska: Panitzke 4-5-6-6-6-4, Majerus (W) 4-3-2-2-3-3

Game 1: Minnewaska 2, Melrose 0

Minnewaska 100 001 0-2 5 2

Melrose 000 000 0-0 2 1

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 2-3 r-2, Levi Johnson 0-1 bb, PJ Johnson 1-3 rbi, Noah Jensen 1-3, Alex Panitzke 1-3, Austin Ballhagen 0-0 sb … Melrose: Connor Anderson 1-3, Hunter Goihl 0-2 bb, Ian Funk 0-2 bb, Maxwell Wehlage 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: PJ Johnson (W) 7-2-0-0-2-5 … Melrose: Devin Orbeck (L) 7-5-2-1-1-7

Central Minnesota

EV-W 9, BBE 2

Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, a stolen base and two RBIs to lead Eden Valley-Watkins past Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Watkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanner Shelton, Luke Dingmann and Ryan Jensen all had two hits for BBE.

BBE 101 000 0-2 7 1

EV-W 004 050 0-9 9 3

Hitting - BBE: Tanner Shelton 2-3 r-2, Luke Dingmann 2-3 rbi-2, Tayton DeKok 1-3, Ryan Jensen 2-2 bb … EV-W: Landon Neiman 2-3 r rbi-2 2b sb, Nolan Geislinger 1-4 r, Samuel Nistler 0-3 rbi, Xander Willner 1-4 r-2 rbi sb-2, Myles Dziengel 1-2 rbi bb 2b sb, Devin Dockendorf 2-3 r rbi sb, Tyler Stanwick 0-1 r bb sb, Lane Harff 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Caden Neiman 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Dingmann (L) 4.2-6-7-7-3-4, Casey Lenarz 1.1-3-2-2-0-0 … EV-W: Harff (W) 5-6-2-0-0-6, Dziengel 2-0-0-0-1-1

Camden

KMS 10, Lakeview 0

Jared Cortez, Travis Engelke, Chase Magaard and Evan Zimmer all had two hits for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in its five-inning victory over Lakeview at Sunburg.

Cortez got the complete-game win, striking out nine, walking four and allowing three hits.

Lakeview 000 00-0 3 3

KMS 402 31-10 10 0

Hitting - Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 0-2 bb, Caine Herigon 2-3 2b-2, Taiven Isaackson 0-1 bb, Justin Timm 0-1 bb, Ayden St. Pierre 0-1 bb, Braylon Breyfogle 1-2 … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-3 r bb sb, Luke Jeseritz 0-3 bb, Jared Cortez 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Jaiden Henjum 0-1 r-2 bb sb-2, Travis Engelke 2-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Chase Magaard 2-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb sb, Evan Zimmer 2-2 rbi-3 bb 2b, Tanner Wilts 0-2 bb, Jacob Walsh 1-3 r 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Isaackson (L) 3-4-6-6-7-1, Hunter Magnuson 1-6-4-2-0-1 … KMS: Cortez (W) 5-3-0-0-4-9

YME 3, Minneota 2

Cody Dahlager and Jake Odegard each went 2-for-3 to lead Yellow Medicine East to the victory at Minneota.

Drew Almich got the pitching win, going 6-1/3 innings. He struck out five, walked no one and scattered eight hits, allowing two earned runs. Jake Odegaard recorded the save by getting the final two outs, striking out one.

ADVERTISEMENT

YME 001 010 1-3 6 0

Minneota 100 010 0-2 8 1

Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 2-3 r rbi bb, Braden Nelson 1-3 r, Bryce Sneller 1-3 2b sb, Nolan Hildahl 1-4 rbi sb, Jake Odegard 1-3 rbi bb, Andrew Flaten 0-2 r … Minneota: Peyton Gillund 1-3 bb 2b, Jackson Lacek 2-3 r bb 2b sb-2, Isaac Pohlen 1-4 rbi, Ryan Dalager 1-4 rbi, Ryan Meagher 1-3, Eli Gruenes 1-3 sb, Parker Bradley 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Drew Almich (W) 6.1-8-2-2-0-5, Dahlager 0.0-0-0-0-2-0, Odegard (Sv) 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … Minneota: Brody Larson (L) 6-4-3-2-3-7, Gillund 1-2-0-0-0-1

Dawson-Boyd 5, RCW 2

Nathan Hansen went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Kameron Sather threw six solid innings for Dawson-Boyd in its victory over Renville County West at Dawson.

Sather struck out seven and walked two, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Blake Thompson came on to pitch a scoreless seventh, striking out two to earn the save for the Blackjacks.

Carson Allex went 2-for-3 with a run for the Jaguars.

RCW 002 000 0-2 7 6

Dawson-Boyd 100 211 x-5 4 4

Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 1-4 r, Isaac Haen 1-2 bb hbp, Carter Rice 1-4 rbi, Trevor Peterson 1-3, Brenden Peterson 1-3, Carson Allex 2-3 r … Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 0-3 r, Kameron Sather 0-1 r bb sb, Aiden Swenson 0-3 rbi, Nathan Hansen 2-3 r rbi sb, Grayson Olson 1-3 r, Tygan Long 1-2 r bb, Ashton Swendra 0-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Rice (L) 6-4-5-1-3-8 … Dawson-Boyd: Sather (W) 6-7-2-2-2-7, Thompson (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2

LQPV 11, Canby 3

Lead-off Dylan Keimig went 3-for-4 with three runs, a double, a stolen base and an RBI to help lead Lac qui Parle Valley to the victory at Canby.

The Eagles play Renville County West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart.

LQPV 003 161 0-11 13 2

Canby 001 002 0-3 5 6

Hitting - LQPV: Dylan Keimig 3-4 r-3 2b sb rbi, Dylan Geiser 1-4 r rbi, Kaden Molden 2-4 r-2 sb rbi, Kaden Mortenson 1-4 r rbi-2, Ethan Schommer 2-4 r 2b 3b, TJ Mitchell 1-3 r sac rbi-2, Bradyn Danzeisen 1-3 2b rbi, Landon Weber 2-3 r sb rbi … Canby: Eli Greenman 2-3 r, Liam MacArthur 1-3 r, Jace Sigler 1-3 sac rbi, Sawyer Drietz 1-3 r rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Geiser (W) 5-3-1-1-1-8, Joseph Ramsbacher 2-2-2-0-2-1 … Canby: Evan Engesmoe (L) 5-11-10-9-0-1, Greenman 2-2-1-1-1-2

ADVERTISEMENT

RTR 12, MACCRAY 2

Aiden Wichmann held MACCRAY to a single hit in Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s victory at Tyler.

Wichmann allowed two earned runs and five walks and struck out nine Wolverines’ batters.

Ethan Strommer had the lone hit for MACCRAY. It came as a double in the fifth inning.

MACCRAY plays Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Raymond.

MACCRAY 001 01-2 1 6

RTR 263 01-12 8 0

Hitting - MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 1-2 rbi bb 2b, Xavier Noble 0-2 bb sb, Joe Heidecker 0-2 bb, Angel Mendoza 0-1 r bb sb, Jase Dirksen 0-0 r bb … RTR: Aiden Wichmann 1-1 r-3 rbi bb-2 2b sb, Isaac Dagel 2-4 r rbi 2b, Cody Wichmann 1-4 r-3 rbi sb, Blake Christianson 1-4 r-2 rbi-3 hr, Drew Chandler 1-3 rbi , Tyler Wichmann 0-2 bb, Gabriel Elton 0-2 rbi, Chase Christianson 2-3 r rbi, Brayden Appel 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Heidecker (L) 1.2-3-8-5-3-3, Noble 2.1-5-4-2-1-2 … RTR: A. Wichmann (W) 5-1-2-2-5-9

TMB 13, CMCS 3

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton secured the victory over Central Minnesota Christian at Tracy.

CMCS is host to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg.