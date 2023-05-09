99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton

Baseball report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar makes eight errors in non-conference defeat at Bill Taunton Stadium

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom ElliottJoe Brown and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:36 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team made eight errors in a 7-3 loss to Princeton on Monday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Princeton’s Will Peterson got the complete-game victory, striking out four and walking one. He scattered six hits and allowed three earned runs.

The Tigers’ Eli Gibbs went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

For Willmar, Jaxxon Sjoberg went 2-for-3 with a run. Tyler Madsen, Dylan Staska, Mattix Swanson and Jordan Ellison all added hits for the Cardinals.

Willmar is back in action for a Central Lakes Conference game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls. The Cardinals are 1-6 in the CLC and 1-8 overall.

Non-conference

Princeton 7, Willmar 3

Princeton    210   301   0-7   8   2
Willmar        100   020   0-3   6   8
Hitting - Princeton: Lane Olson 1-4 r-3 rbi 2b, Eli Gibbs 2-4 rbi-2 2b, Ryan Krone 1-3 rbi, Mason Beltrand 1-4 rbi, Tyler Peters 1-3, Lukas Olson 0-3 rbi bb, Dominic Patnode 1-4 r, Niko Bratulich 1-4 r-2 sb-2, Nathan Peterson 0-0 r … Willmar: Tyler Madsen 1-4 r rbi 3b, Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r rbi, Dylan Staska 1-3 rbi, Mattix Swanson 1-3 sb, Mason Thole 0-2 bb, Jordan Ellingson 1-3, Jaxxon Sjoberg 2-3 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Princeton: Will Peterson (W) 7-6-3-3-1-4 … Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt (L) 4-5-6-0-1-4, Madsen 3-3-1-10-4

West Central

Game 2: Minnewaska 9, Melrose 8

Minnewaska scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the sweep at Melrose.

Noah Jensen went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs and Dylan Alexander was 3-for-5 with two runs for the Lakers.

Devin Orbeck and Connor Anderson each had two hits for the Dutchmen.

In Game 1, PJ Johnson tossed a two-hitter, striking out five and walking two in seven innings.

Melrose            050   120   00-8     8   2
Minnewaska     301   022   01-9   13   4
Hitting - Melrose: Devin Orbeck 2-4 rbi-2 bb, Breydon Dobmeier 0-3 r rbi bb sac, Connor Anderson 2-4 rbi, Isaac Rosenberger 1-3 rbi-2 bb sac, Anthony Berscheit 0-1 r rbi bb-3 sac, Hunter Goihl 1-5 r, Ian Funk 1-4 r-2 bb, Westin Middendorf 1-3 r rbi sac, Maxwell Wehlage 0-2 r-2 bb … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 0-3 bb, Levi Johnson 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Dylan Alexander 3-5 r-2, PJ Johnson 2-4 r-2 rbi bb, Noah Jensen 4-5 r-3 rbi-3 2b-2 hr, Alex Panitzke 2-4 rbi-2 2b, Austin Ballhagen 1-3 sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Melrose: Wehlage 4-4-4-3-3-2, Anderson 1-6-4-4-1-2, Ryan Herdering (L) 2-3-1-1-0-3 … Minnewaska: Panitzke 4-5-6-6-6-4, Majerus (W) 4-3-2-2-3-3

Game 1: Minnewaska 2, Melrose 0

Minnewaska   100   001   0-2   5   2
Melrose           000   000   0-0   2   1
Hitting - Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 2-3 r-2, Levi Johnson 0-1 bb, PJ Johnson 1-3 rbi, Noah Jensen 1-3, Alex Panitzke 1-3, Austin Ballhagen 0-0 sb … Melrose: Connor Anderson 1-3, Hunter Goihl 0-2 bb, Ian Funk 0-2 bb, Maxwell Wehlage 1-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: PJ Johnson (W) 7-2-0-0-2-5 … Melrose: Devin Orbeck (L) 7-5-2-1-1-7

Central Minnesota

EV-W 9, BBE 2

Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, a stolen base and two RBIs to lead Eden Valley-Watkins past Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Watkins.

Tanner Shelton, Luke Dingmann and Ryan Jensen all had two hits for BBE.

BBE       101   000   0-2   7   1
EV-W     004   050   0-9   9   3
Hitting - BBE: Tanner Shelton 2-3 r-2, Luke Dingmann 2-3 rbi-2, Tayton DeKok 1-3, Ryan Jensen 2-2 bb … EV-W: Landon Neiman 2-3 r rbi-2 2b sb, Nolan Geislinger 1-4 r, Samuel Nistler 0-3 rbi, Xander Willner 1-4 r-2 rbi sb-2, Myles Dziengel 1-2 rbi bb 2b sb, Devin Dockendorf 2-3 r rbi sb, Tyler Stanwick 0-1 r bb sb, Lane Harff 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Caden Neiman 1-2 r 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Dingmann (L) 4.2-6-7-7-3-4, Casey Lenarz 1.1-3-2-2-0-0 … EV-W: Harff (W) 5-6-2-0-0-6, Dziengel 2-0-0-0-1-1

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
New London-Spicer's Josh Soine rounds third base and heads for home during a County Line League game against Paynesville on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Paynesville.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: NLS Twins' vets make a difference against Paynesville Pirates
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, May 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mike Danielson and company lead New London-Spicer past Paynesville in County Line opener
May 07, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Prep
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors reach region tournament
Warriors' season stays alive after 4-1 win over Anoka-Ramsey
May 07, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home
Baseball report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE with shutout win in Game 1, 6-0; pull off 10-6 victory in Game 2
May 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
Baseball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Montevideo pitchers Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack make the difference in a sweep of BOLD
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
Ridgewater wins 7-3 in Game 2 after a 5-1 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in the best-of-3 series
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines' bats come alive against RCW Jaguars, 17-7
Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play
May 04, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
Ridgewater finishes atop the division after sweeping MN State-Fergus Falls
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America
Raiders put up 12 hits in 10-5 victory on Tuesday
May 03, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Camden

KMS 10, Lakeview 0

Jared Cortez, Travis Engelke, Chase Magaard and Evan Zimmer all had two hits for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in its five-inning victory over Lakeview at Sunburg.

Cortez got the complete-game win, striking out nine, walking four and allowing three hits.

Lakeview   000   00-0       3   3
KMS           402   31-10   10   0
Hitting - Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 0-2 bb, Caine Herigon 2-3 2b-2, Taiven Isaackson 0-1 bb, Justin Timm 0-1 bb, Ayden St. Pierre 0-1 bb, Braylon Breyfogle 1-2 … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-3 r bb sb, Luke Jeseritz 0-3 bb, Jared Cortez 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Jaiden Henjum 0-1 r-2 bb sb-2, Travis Engelke 2-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Chase Magaard 2-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb sb, Evan Zimmer 2-2 rbi-3 bb 2b, Tanner Wilts 0-2 bb, Jacob Walsh 1-3 r 2b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Isaackson (L) 3-4-6-6-7-1, Hunter Magnuson 1-6-4-2-0-1 … KMS: Cortez (W) 5-3-0-0-4-9 

YME 3, Minneota 2

Cody Dahlager and Jake Odegard each went 2-for-3 to lead Yellow Medicine East to the victory at Minneota.

Drew Almich got the pitching win, going 6-1/3 innings. He struck out five, walked no one and scattered eight hits, allowing two earned runs. Jake Odegaard recorded the save by getting the final two outs, striking out one.

YME              001   010   1-3   6   0
Minneota      100   010   0-2   8   1
Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 2-3 r rbi bb, Braden Nelson 1-3 r, Bryce Sneller 1-3 2b sb, Nolan Hildahl 1-4 rbi sb, Jake Odegard 1-3 rbi bb, Andrew Flaten 0-2 r … Minneota: Peyton Gillund 1-3 bb 2b, Jackson Lacek 2-3 r bb 2b sb-2, Isaac Pohlen 1-4 rbi, Ryan Dalager 1-4 rbi, Ryan Meagher 1-3, Eli Gruenes 1-3 sb, Parker Bradley 1-3 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Drew Almich (W) 6.1-8-2-2-0-5, Dahlager 0.0-0-0-0-2-0, Odegard (Sv) 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … Minneota: Brody Larson (L) 6-4-3-2-3-7, Gillund 1-2-0-0-0-1

Dawson-Boyd 5, RCW 2

Nathan Hansen went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Kameron Sather threw six solid innings for Dawson-Boyd in its victory over Renville County West at Dawson.

Sather struck out seven and walked two, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Blake Thompson came on to pitch a scoreless seventh, striking out two to earn the save for the Blackjacks.

Carson Allex went 2-for-3 with a run for the Jaguars.

RCW   002   000   0-2   7   6
Dawson-Boyd     100   211   x-5   4   4
Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 1-4 r, Isaac Haen 1-2 bb hbp, Carter Rice 1-4 rbi, Trevor Peterson 1-3, Brenden Peterson 1-3, Carson Allex 2-3 r … Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 0-3 r, Kameron Sather 0-1 r bb sb, Aiden Swenson 0-3 rbi, Nathan Hansen 2-3 r rbi sb, Grayson Olson 1-3 r, Tygan Long 1-2 r bb, Ashton Swendra 0-2 rbi bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Rice (L) 6-4-5-1-3-8 … Dawson-Boyd: Sather (W) 6-7-2-2-2-7, Thompson (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2

LQPV 11, Canby 3

Lead-off Dylan Keimig went 3-for-4 with three runs, a double, a stolen base and an RBI to help lead Lac qui Parle Valley to the victory at Canby.

The Eagles play Renville County West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart.

LQPV    003   161   0-11   13   2
Canby      001   002   0-3   5   6
Hitting - LQPV: Dylan Keimig 3-4 r-3 2b sb rbi, Dylan Geiser 1-4 r rbi, Kaden Molden 2-4 r-2 sb rbi, Kaden Mortenson 1-4 r rbi-2, Ethan Schommer 2-4 r 2b 3b, TJ Mitchell 1-3 r sac rbi-2, Bradyn Danzeisen 1-3 2b rbi, Landon Weber 2-3 r sb rbi … Canby: Eli Greenman 2-3 r, Liam MacArthur 1-3 r, Jace Sigler 1-3 sac rbi, Sawyer Drietz 1-3 r rbi 2b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Geiser (W) 5-3-1-1-1-8, Joseph Ramsbacher 2-2-2-0-2-1 … Canby: Evan Engesmoe (L) 5-11-10-9-0-1, Greenman 2-2-1-1-1-2

RTR 12, MACCRAY 2

Aiden Wichmann held MACCRAY to a single hit in Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s victory at Tyler.

Wichmann allowed two earned runs and five walks and struck out nine Wolverines’ batters.

Ethan Strommer had the lone hit for MACCRAY. It came as a double in the fifth inning.

MACCRAY plays Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Raymond.

MACCRAY    001   01-2     1   6
RTR               263   01-12   8   0
Hitting - MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 1-2 rbi bb 2b, Xavier Noble 0-2 bb sb, Joe Heidecker 0-2 bb, Angel Mendoza 0-1 r bb sb, Jase Dirksen 0-0 r bb … RTR: Aiden Wichmann 1-1 r-3 rbi bb-2 2b sb, Isaac Dagel 2-4 r rbi 2b, Cody Wichmann 1-4 r-3 rbi sb, Blake Christianson 1-4 r-2 rbi-3 hr, Drew Chandler 1-3 rbi , Tyler Wichmann 0-2 bb, Gabriel Elton 0-2 rbi, Chase Christianson 2-3 r rbi, Brayden Appel 0-2 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Heidecker (L) 1.2-3-8-5-3-3, Noble 2.1-5-4-2-1-2 … RTR: A. Wichmann (W) 5-1-2-2-5-9

TMB 13, CMCS 3

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton secured the victory over Central Minnesota Christian at Tracy.

CMCS is host to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg.

