Baseball roundup: Fergus Falls slips by Willmar

WILLMAR — Little went right for the Willmar baseball team on Tuesday.

Hosting Fergus Falls for a Central Lakes Conference contest, the Otters collected 18 hits and the Cardinals committed six errors in a 15-1 loss at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The next-day practice will be a simple one for Willmar head coach Tom DeBoer.

Willmar senior pitcher Cayden Hansen looks to fire off a throw during a Central Lakes Conference game against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“We’ll be out on the baseball field for practice tomorrow and we’re taking a lot of ground balls,” he said.

The Cardinals’ lone run came in the bottom of the first inning. A pop fly to the outfield from Cayden Hansen should have been the final out. However, the Fergus Falls fielder misplayed the ball, giving Alex Schramm the chance to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar senior Brandt Sunder watches a ball fly to the outfield during a Central Lakes Conference game against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

For the Otters’ offense, there were plenty of contributions.

Carston Fronning was 4-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Isaac Johnson, the No. 9 hitter, finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Three Fergus Falls players had two hits. Carter Thielke went 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI while also getting the win with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Willmar stays at home Thursday for a conference doubleheader against Alexandria.

Willmar head baseball coach Tom DeBoer meets with his players prior to a Central Lakes Conference game against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Fergus Falls 15, Willmar 1

Fergus Falls 100 322 7-15 18 1

Willmar 100 000 0-1 5 6

Hitting - Fergus Falls: Cole Zierden 1-6 r rbi-2 sb, Owen Krueger 1-5 r rbi, Carter Thielke 2-4 r-3 rbi bb sb-2, Colin Becker 1-4 r bb, Benjamin Swanson 1-4 r-2 rbi bb, Ethan Gronwold 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Griffin Babolian 2-3 r-2 rbi, Carston Fronning 4-5 2b r-2 rbi-2, Isaac Johnson 4-5 r rbi-3 … Willmar: Brandt Sunder 1-3, Alex Schramm 1-3 r sb, Cayden Hansen 1-3 2b rbi, Mason Madsen 1-3, Sam Raitz 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Fergus Falls: Thielke (W) 6-5-1-1-1-7, Fronning 1-0-0-0-0-1 … Willmar: Hansen 3-4-1-0-0-1, Jason Malmgren (L) 3-9-7-4-1-1, Ridgley Hulstein 0.2-2-6-6-3-1, Madsen 0.1-3-1-1-0-0

Wright County

Game 1: NLS 4, Dassel-Cokato 2

A three-run top of the third inning gave New London-Spicer the cushion it needed to get a Game 1 win over Dassel-Cokato at Saints Field in Dassel.

Luke Ruter went 3-for-4 for the Wildcats with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Aedan Andresen finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases. Carson McCain picked up the win in 5-2/3 innings of work while Gavin Degner got the save.

NLS 003 001 0-4 10 3

Dassel-Cokato 001 001 0-2 10 0

Hitting - NLS: Luke Ruter 3-4 2b-2 r rbi-2, Bennett Schultz 1-2 bb-2, Hayden Christopherson 1-2 rbi bb, Brody Lien 1-4 rbi, Gabe Rohman 1-4 sb, Aedan Andresen 3-3 r-2 sb-2, Gavin Degner 0-2 r bb sb … Dassel-Cokato: Grant Haataja 3-3 r bb sb, Nikolai Niemela 2-4 2b rbi, Mason Allie 2-4 rbi, Gabe Helget 1-3 bb, Tobias Colline 1-3, Jayce Olthoff 1-4 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Carson McCain (W) 5.2-9-2-1-3-5, Degner (Sv) 1.1-1-0-0-0-3 … Dassel-Cokato: Helget (L) 6-9-4-4-4-4, Ailie 1-1-0-0-0-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 2: Dassel-Cokato 8, NLS 7

With a run in the top of the seventh, Dassel-Cokato was able to extend Game 2 into extra innings. Then a run in the eighth got the Chargers the split with New London-Spicer at Dassel.

D-C finished with 13 hits. Nikolai Niemela finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run.

For the Wildcats, Gavin Degner and Gabe Rohman were both 2-for-4, with Degner tallying a run and an RBI.

Dassel-Cokato 021 300 11-8 13 3

NLS 022 111 00-7 7 1

Hitting - Dassel-Cokato: Garrett Kelly 2-5 2b r-2 rbi, Nikolai Niemela 3-4 hr r rbi-3, Jaxon Gustafson 3-4 2b r, Blake Morris 1-4 2b r, Kyan Lynk 1-2 r-2 sb-3, Tobias Colline 1-2 rbi-2, Jayce Olthoff 1-2 r rbi, Mason Ailie 1-2 rbi … NLS: Aedan Andresen 1-3 r rbi-2 bb-2, Gavin Degner 2-4 r rbi bb, Hayden Christopherson 1-4 2b r rbi, Brody Lien 1-5 r rbi, Gabe Rohman 2-4 r, Bennett Schultz 0-2 r-2 bb-2, Riley Lessman 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dassel-Cokato: Colline 5-6-6-3-3-4, Olthoff (W) 3-1-1-1-2-1 … NLS: Degner 3.1-9-6-5-0-2, Konnor Rohloff (L) 4.2-4-2-2-0-2

Game 1: G-SL 14, Litchfield 2

Up 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Glencoe-Silver Lake blew the game open and put the 10-run rule into effect to get a Game 1 win over Litchfield in Glencoe.

Braxton Streich was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs while Carter Rushmeier went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Caden Besemer, Hunter Schultz and Calvin Jones each had a hit for the Dragons.

Litchfield 020 00-2 3 4

G-SL 040 0(10)-14 8 0

Hitting - Litchfield: Caden Besemer 1-3 r, Hunter Schultz 1-2 rbi-2, Calvin Jones 1-2 … Glencoe-Silver Lake: Carter Rushmeier 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 bb, Spencer Lemke 2-4 r rbi, Beau Lepel 1-3 r bb, Logan Christensen 1-3 r, Damion Schwartz 0-2 r-2 rbi, Brady Graupmann 0-2 r rbi bb, Braxton Streich 2-3 r-2 rbi-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Caden Besemer (L) 3.1-7-8-2-2-3, Bradley Larson 0.2-1-6-0-3-1 … Glencoe-Silver Lake: Jacob Baumgarten (W) 5-3-2-2-3-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 2: G-SL 10, Litchfield 5

With a five-run first inning, Glencoe-Silver Lake carried that early momentum into a Game 2 win and a Wright County Conference sweep over Litchfield in Glencoe.

Beau Lepel had four of the Panthers’ 11 hits, finishing 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.

The Dragons’ Bauer Wahl was also 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

G-SL 510 001 3-10 11 2

Litchfield 011 300 0-5 9 2

Hitting - Glencoe-Silver Lake: Carter Rushmeier 1-2 r-3 bb-3, Spencer Lemke 1-4 r rbi bb, Beau Lepel 4-4 r rbi-4 bb, Caden Lang 0-3 r rbi bb-2, Damion Schwartz 2-3 r rbi-2 bb, Brady Graujpmann 2-4 rbi, Jacob Baumgarten 1-3 … Litchfield: Brauer Wahl 4-4 rbi-3, Daniel Estrada 1-3 bb, Caden Besemer 1-3, bb, Beau Weseloh 1-4, r, rbi, Hunter Schultz 1-3, r, Bradley Larson 1-3 r, Jack McCann 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glencoe-Silver Lake: Spencer Lemke (W) 4-6-5-2-2-4, Beau Lepel 3-3-0-0-0-5 … Litchfield: Ashton Sullivan (L) 2-7-6-6-2-1, Hunter Schultz 3-3-0-0-1-0, Owen Carlson 1.2-0-4-3-6-1, Cal Jones 0.1-1-0-0-0-0

West Central

Game 1: Melrose 4, Minnewaska 1

Tied 1-1 going into the seventh inning, Melrose put up three runs in the top of the frame to get the late lead and the eventual Game 1 win over Minnewaska at Glenwood.

Devin Orbeck got the complete-game victory for the Dutchmen, striking out 12 with three hits and no walks allowed.

Jack Majerus finished 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Lakers.

Melrose 000 001 3-4 5 1

Minnewaska 000 100 0-1 3 2

Hitting - Melrose: Devin Orbeck 1-3 r rbi bb, Ian Funk 1-3 rbi bb, Isaac Rosenberger 1-4, Breydon Dobmeier 1-3 r, Hunter Goihl 1-2 r, Connor Anderson 0-3 r bb, Ethan Frieler 0-4 rbi … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 2-3 r sb, Jack Larson 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Melrose: Orbeck (W) 7-3-1-1-0-12 … Home: Jacob Blair (L) 6.1-3-3-1-3-9, Torii Johnson 0.2-2-1-0-0-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 2: Minnewaska 4, Melrose 0

Led by a complete-game victory by PJ Johnson, Minnewaska won Game 2 and earned the split with Melrose in Glenwood.

Johnson gave up just three hits and no walks while striking out four. He was also 1-for-2 at the plate with a run scored. Jack Majerus was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the victory.

Minnewaska 010 110 1-4 8 0

Melrose 000 000 0-0 3 3

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jacob Blair 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Jack Majerus 2-4 rbi sb, PJ Johnson 1-2 r bb, Noah Jensen 2-4 2b r, Hunter Johnson 1-4, Logan Rood 1-1, Jack Larson 0-4 r sb, Alex Panitzke 0-0 rbi… Melrose: Devin Orbeck 1-3, Connor Anderson 1-3, Maxwell Wehlage 1-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: P. Johnson (W) 7-3-0-0-0-4 … Melrose: Wehlage (L) 7-8-4-2-2-5

Benson 2, WCA 0

Isaac Minchow tossed a two-hit shutout to lead Benson past West Central Area at Benson.

Minchow struck out 14 and walked no one.

Reece Larson, Sam Thompson, Garrett Lenz, Alex Claussen and Grant Gunlogson all had hits for the Braves.

WCA 000 000 0-0 2 4

Benson 002 000 0-2 5 0

Hitting - WCA: Dane Anderson 1-3 sb, Brayden Stark 1-2 sb … Benson: Reece Larson 1-3 rbi, Sam Thompson 1-3, Garrett Lenz 1-2, Alex Claussen 1-3, Grant Gunlogson 1-2 r sb, Isaac Minchow 0-3 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - WCA: Jack Cournier (L) 6-4-2-0-1-5 … Benson: Minchow (W) 7-2-0-0-0-14

Morris/CA 16, BOLD 0

Ross Marty, Riley Asmus and Brendan Hardy all had two hits to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta to the five-inning win over BOLD at Bird Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate Sheehan went 2-for-3 for the Warriors.

Morris/CA 372 13-16 10 0

BOLD 000 00-0 6 8

Hitting - Morris/CA: Ross Marty 1-2 r-2 bb, Brandon Jergenson 2-4 2b r-2 rbi-2, Kaleb Breuer 1-2, Riley Asmus 2-2 rbi-3 bb, Dylan Rose 1-2 r rbi-2, Brendan Hardy 2-3 r rbi-3 bb, Noah Erickson 1-1 r, Sam Kleinwolterink 0-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb, Durgin Decker 0-2 r bb, Brett Hanson 0-3 r, Trevor Buss 0-1 r, Brandon Ross 0-1 r-2 … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-3, Owen Flann 1-2 2b, Jack Kaiser 1-2, Mason Uhlenkamp 2-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Asmus (W) 4-5-0-0-0-5, Rose 1-1-0-0-0-1 … BOLD: Daylen Weber (L) 1.1-4-8-5-5-1, Flann 3.2-6-8-0-0-5

Sauk Centre 9, Montevideo 4

A six-run top of the sixth inning let Sauk Centre pull away with a road win over Montevideo.

Zachary Bick was the Mainstreeters’ top hitter, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

Gavin Johnson was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Thunder Hawks. Grayson Eisenlohr was 2-for-3.

Sauk Centre 000 036 0-9 11 3

Montevideo 001 300 0-4 7 5

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Hunter Danielson 1-5 r-2 rbi, Matthew Warring 1-4 2b r-2 rbi, Logan Meyer 1-4 bb, Elijah Fletcher 2-5 r rbi-2, Payton Crider 1-4 r rbi, Ben Millard 2-3 r rbi bb, Zachary Bick 3-4 r-2 … Montevideo: Gavin Johnson 2-4 rbi, Brady Snell 1-4 rbi, Grayson Eisenlohr 2-3 bb, Cooper Dack 1-3 r rbi, Ethan Moravetz 1-2 r-2 bb, Kaden Boike 0-4 rbi, Luke Kuno 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Payton Crider 3.1-6-4-4-2-5, Hunter Danielson (W) 3.2-1-0-0-0-4 … Montevideo: Brady Snell 5-6-3-3-1-6, Kaden Boike (L) 0.1-3-3-3-0-0, Gage Augeson 0.2-2-3-0-1-0, Luke Kuno 1-0-0-0-1-1

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 10, ACGC 4

Grayson Fuchs hit a home run and drove in five runs as 10th-ranked (Class AA) Paynesville beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Kingery Field in Atwater.

The game was a rematch of last year’s Section 3AA championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Athmann and Spencer Eisenbraun were both 2-for-5 for the Bulldogs, with Eisenbraun scoring twice in the win.

Logan Straumann was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Falcons. Jack Peterson added a pair of hits, including a double, along with an RBI.

Paynesville 001 530 1-10 10 2

ACGC 100 200 1-4 6 6

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-4 hr r rbi-5 bb, Max Athmann 2-5 rbi, Eli Nelson 1-4 bb, Spencer Eisenbraun 2-5 r-2, Austin Pauls 1-3 r-2 bb, Trent Wendlandt 1-3 r-2, Chase Bayer 1-3 2b, Izaak Shultz 1-1, Isaac Lieser 0-4 r-2, Bryce Vanderbeek 0-2 rbi bb, Jevon Terres 0-0 r bb … ACGC: Logan Straumann 2-3 r-2 bb, Jack Peterson 2-4 2b rbi, Jaxon Behm 1-4 2b rbi, Masson Hiltner 1-3 r, Zach Bagley 0-3 rbi bb, Terrell Renne 0-3 r, Jaxon Drange 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Bennett Evans 3.2-5-3-2-2-2, Wendlandt (W) 3.1-1-1-1-2-4 … ACGC: Peterson (L) 5.2-8-9-2-3-4, Bagley 1.1-2-1-1-2-2

EV-W 4, BBE 2

Eden Valley-Watkins’ four runs in the first inning held up the whole way as the Eagles collected the win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Elrosa.

Landon Neiman was 3-for-4 with a run for the Eagles. Sam Nistler and Myles Dziengel each had two hits. Jackson Geislinger struck out six in the complete-game win.

Ashton Dingmann had three of the Jaguars’ seven hits.

EV-W 400 000 0-4 12 0

BBE 020 000 0-2 7 1

Hitting - EV-W: Landon Neiman 3-4 r, Nolan Gieslinger 1-4 r rbi, Sam Nistler 2-4 rbi, Myles Dziengel 2-3 r, Devon Dockendorf 1-2 rbi, Carson Schmaltz 1-3 … BBE: Ashton Dingmann 3-3, Luke Dingmann 1-2 r rbi, Tanner Shelton 1-3, Casey Lenarz 1-2 rbi, Easton Hagen 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - EV-W: Jackson Geislinger (W) 7-7-2-2-0-6 … BBE: Ashton Dingmann (L) 3-9-4-4-0-1, Talen Kampsen 4-3-0-0-0-0