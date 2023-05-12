99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball roundup: YME Sting pitching dominates against D-B Blackjacks

Baseball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bryce Sneller strikes out 12 over 7 innings in Yellow Medicine East's 8-0 win at Dawson-Boyd

Baseball roundup
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 11:04 PM

DAWSON — Bryce Sneller’s dominance on the mound kept Dawson-Boyd at bay. And over the final two innings, the Sting’s offense put the Blackjacks away.

Sneller, a 6-foot-6 senior right-hander, struck out 12 in a complete-game victory. YME scored seven runs over the sixth and seventh innings in an 8-0 Camden Conference victory Thursday at Nelson Field.

D-B senior Aiden Swenson waits on a throw from Nathan Hansen for an out during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
D-B senior Aiden Swenson waits on a throw from Nathan Hansen for an out during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Along with double-digit strikeouts, Sneller allowed five hits and no walks.

The Sting went up 1-0 in the first inning after Cody Dahlager scored on a passed ball.

From there, the score stayed at 1-0 through five innings. D-B starter Nate Hansen struck out seven over 5-2/3 innings.

YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Sting increased its lead to 3-0 when Dahlager hit the ball to right field for a two-run double.

Five YME runs came across in the seventh with a run by Adam Stengel, an RBI single by Drew Almich, a sacrifice fly by Connor Fagen, a Dahlager RBI single and a bases-loaded walk by Tarrick Rupp.

YME junior Adam Stengel leads off of first base and watches D-B pitcher Nathan Hansen during a Camden Conference game on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
YME junior Adam Stengel leads off of first base and watches D-B pitcher Nathan Hansen during a Camden Conference game on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Dahlager, a senior outfielder, was 3-for-5. Jake Odegard went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the victory.

Kameron Sather was the Blackjacks’ top hitter, going 2-for-3 with a double.

YME (8-2) plays in the Lac qui Parle Valley tournament Saturday in Madison. The Sting face Border West at 1 p.m. and Paynesville at 2:30 p.m. D-B (5-3) is back at home at 4:30 p.m. Monday against MACCRAY.

D-B junior Blake Thompson connects with a pitch for a leadoff single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
D-B junior Blake Thompson connects with a pitch for a leadoff single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

YME 8, DB 0

YME   100   002   5-8   9   1
DB     000   000   0-0   5   3
Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 3-5 r rbi-2 2b, Braden Nelson 1-3 bb, Bryce Sneller 0-1 r bb-2, Tarrick Rupp 0-0 rbi bb, Nolan Hildahl 1-3 bb, Jake Odegard 2-3 r bb sb, Landon Anderson 0-3 r bb, Drew Almich 1-4 r-2 rbi. Connor Fagen 0-2 rbi, Owen Torvik 0-0 r, Andrew Flaten 1-3 r rbi bb … DB: Blake Thompson 1-3, Kameron Sather 2-3 2b, Aiden Swenson 1-3 sb, Nate Hansen 1-3 sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 7-5-0-0-0-12 … DB: Hansen (L) 5.2-6-3-3-4-7, Thompson 1.1-3-5-0-4-1

LQPV 7, CMCS 4

Dyllon Geiser had a strong game on the mound and in the batter’s box for Lac qui Parle Valley in a win over Central Minnesota Christian at Madison.

Geiser got the victory after striking out nine with two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings. He was also 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Kaden Molden drove in three runs, finishing 2-for-4. Dylan Keimig was 3-for-3 with three runs scored for the Eagles.

Josh Nelson went 2-for-4 for the Bluejays with a pair of RBIs. Ethan Bulthuis, Ben Ryks and Drew Duininck each added a hit.

LQPV is host to a four-team tournament with Paynesville, Yellow Medicine East and Border West. Games start at 10:30 a.m. CMCS hosts Lakeview at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Prinsburg.

CMCS    000   020   2-4   5   0
LQPV     040   201   x-7   10   2
Hitting - CMCS: Braelin Rime 0-3 bb, Ethan Bulthuis 1-4 r sb, Kadin Dehmlow 0-3 bb, Josh Nelson 2-4 rbi-2, Peyton Meyer 0-3 r bb, Ben Ryks 1-3 r sb, Drew Duininck 1-3 rbi sb, Wesley Fussy 0-1 r bb-2 sb … LQPV: Dylan Keimig 3-3 r-3 sb bb, Dyllon Geiser 3-4 r rbi, Kaden Molden 2-4 rbi-3 sb, Kaden Mortenson 0-3 sf rbi, Ethan Schommer 1-1 r sb hbp bb, T.J. Mitchell 1-2 sb sac, Landon Weber 0-2 sf rbi, Bradyn Danzeisen 0-2 r bb, Cale Benson 0-1 r 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - CMCS: Nelson (L) 6-10-7-7-3-3 … LQPV: Geiser (W) 6-3-2-2-3-9, Mortenson 1-2-2-2-2-2

KMS 14, RCW 0

Isaac Rudningen went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs in Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s five-inning victory over Renville County West at Sacred Heart.

Jared Cortez was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, two runs and four RBIs for the Fighting Saints. Luke Jeseritz went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for KMS.

Griffin Howard, Braylon Hinderks, Carter Rice, Connor Peterson and Trevor Peterson all had hits for RCW.

KMS   3(11)0   00-14   12   1
RCW     000   00-0   6   3
Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 3-4 r-3 rbi-3 2b, Chase Magaard 1-3 r-2 rbi bb 2b, Jared Cortez 2-2 r-2 rbi-4 2b-2 hbp, Jaiden Henjum 0-4 rbi, Travis Engelke 1-3 rbi, Evan Zimmer 1-4 r rbi, Luke Jeseritz 2-3 r rbi, Tanner Wilts 1-2 r-2 bb sb, Jacob Walsh 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb … RCW: Griffin Howard 1-2, Braylon Hinderks 1-1, Isaac Haen 0-1 bb, Carter Rice 1-2, Connor Peterson 1-1, Trevor Peterson 1-2, Zac Gustafson 1-2, Austin Rice 0-1 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Henjum (W) 3-2-0-0-1-3, Zimmer 1-2-0-0-1-2, Jeseritz 1-2-0-0-0-2 … RCW: Brenden Peterson (L) 1.1-7-10-5-0-2, Eddie Morales 0.2-3-4-4-2-0, T. Peterson 3-2-0-0-0-4

Minneota 7, MACCRAY 4

Minneota’s Isaac Pohlen went 2-for-2 with five stolen bases, three runs, an RBI and a walk to help the Vikings top MACCRAY at Raymond.

Ethan Schommer, Wyatt Swenson, Joe Heidecker, Angel Mendoza and Blake Grimsley each had one hit for the Wolverines. Swenson’s hit went for a double.

MACCRAY plays Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Dawson.

Minneota  211   021   0-7   6   1
MACCRAY    200   020   0-4   5   1
Hitting - Minneota: Peyton Gillund 1-3 2b r bb sb, Isaac Pohlen 2-2 r-3 rbi bb hbp sb-5, Ryan Dalager 1-3 rbi bb sb-2, Ryan Meagher 1-3 r rbi bb, Eli Gruenes 1-4, Brody Larson 0-2 r rbi bb sb, Parker Bradley 0-1 r rbi bb sb … MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 1-4 r, Wyatt Swenson 1-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Xavier Noble 0-2 r bb sb, Joe Heidecker 1-3 sb, Grayson Ahrenholz 0-2 rbi sf, Angel Mendoza 1-3, Blake Grimsley 1-1, Keegan Rand 0-1 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minneota: Meagher (W) 4.1-4-4-3-3-3, Gillund 2.2-1-0-0-0-5 … MACCRAY: Jase Dirksen (L) 2-3-3-3-1-0, Rand 2.1-3-3-3-2-4, Swenson 1.2-0-1-1-3-2, Ahrenholz 1-0-0-0-0-0 

Will - Dylan Staska - DSC_2126.JPG
Willmar junior Dylan Staska tosses a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria 14, Willmar 3

Dylan Staska, Cullen Gregory and Elliot Klein each recorded a hit in Willmar’s loss to Alexandria at Knute Nelson Field.

Alexandria’s Matthew Hornstein earned the win on the mound. He went three innings, striking out six and walking five, allowing three hits and one run.

Willmar plays Sauk Rapids at 6 p.m. Monday at Bob Cross Field.

Will-Cullen Gregory-DSC_2223.JPG
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Willmar          100   02-3   3   4
Alexandria     000   00-14   8   0
Hitting - Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r bb, Cullen Gregory 1-3, Dylan Staska 1-1 bb, Blake Reiman 0-0 r bb, Mattix Swanson 0-2 r bb, Jaxxon Sjoberg 0-0 rbi bb-3, Mason Thole 0-1 rbi bb hbp, Elliot Klein 1-2, Landon Ogdahl 0-1 rbi … Alexandria: Tyler Kludt 1-2 r rbi bb sf, Gage Castle 1-3 r, Caleb Gimbel 1-2 r rbi-2 bb, Jordan Kuhnau 1-3 hr r rbi-3, Gavin Klimek 0-1 r-2, Jaxon Schoenrock 2-3 3b r rbi-2, Augie Gulbranson 1-3 r-2, Carter Simonson 0-1 r-2 bb, Spencer Schmidt 1-1 2b r-3 rbi bb-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Staska (L) 1-2-6-6-4-2, Jordan Ellingson 2-4-4-2-2-1, Swanson 1-2-4-0-1-1 … Alexandria: Matthew Hornstein (W) 3-3-1-1-6-5, Nick Levasseur 1-0-2-2-4-2, Max Hess 1-0-0-0-0-1

Will- Braeden Fagerlie-DSC_2274.JPG
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie fires off a throw to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Game 2: HLWW 12, NLS 7

New London-Spicer and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted split a Wright County Conference doubleheader, with the Wildcats winning Game 1 and the Lakers taking Game 2 at Denis M. Campbell Field in Winsted.

A six-run top of the sixth inning helped NLS win the opener. Grant Paffrath was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run. Luke Knudsen added a pair of hits, two RBIs and a run.

In Game 2, Aedan Andresen, Knudsen, Bennett Schultz, Gavin Degner and Brayden Skindelien each had two hits for the Wildcats, who had 14 hits. HLWW’s Luke Zander was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a pair of runs. Colton Long was also 3-for-4 with an RBI.

HLWW   100   035   3-12   15   3
NLS     110   021   2-7   14   2
Hitting - HLWW: Luke Zander 3-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi-4, Steven Heber 1-5 rbi-2, Colton Long 3-4 2b rbi, Aiden Debner 1-4 rbi, Marcus Burau 1-3 r bb, Leo Duske 2-4, Mason Macziewski 2-3 r-2, Jakob Duske 1-4 r rbi-2, Jack Stutsman 1-1 r-2 rbi bb hbp … NLS: Aedan Andresen 2-4 2b r bb, Luke Knudsen 2-5 r rbi, Bennett Schultz 2-4 r rbi-2 sf, Chi Schneider 1-3 hbp, Gavin Degner 2-4 r-2, Grant Paffrath 1-4 rbi, Paul Meier 1-1 r, Carson McCain 1-1 rbi, Nolan Johnson 0-1 rbi, Brayden Skindelien 2-4 rbi sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - HLWW: L. Duske (W) 6.1-13-7-5-3-3, Debner (Sv) 0.2-1-0-0-0-1 … NLS: Eli Jacobson (L) 5-11-8-8-1-3, Skindelien 2-4-4-1-1-1

Game 1: NLS 10, HLWW 8

NLS   000   116   2-10   12   5
HLWW     012   220   1-8   11   7
Hitting - NLS: Aedan Andresen 1-5 2b, Luke Knudsen 2-3 r rbi-2 bb, Bennett Schultz 1-4 rbi-2 sb, Chi Schneider 1-4 r, Carson McCain 1-4 r, Gavin Degner 0-4 r-2 rbi sb, Grant Paffrath 4-4 2b r rbi-4, Riley Lessman 1-2, Brayden Skindelien 1-4 rbi … HLWW: Luke Zander 3-5 2b r-2 rbi sb, Steven Heber 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Colton Long 1-3 r bb sb, Aiden Debner 2-4 rbi-3, Marcus Burau 2-4 rbi, Mason Macziewski 1-3 r bb sb-2, Jakob Duske 0-3 r bb, Jack Stutsman 1-4 r sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: McCain 3.2-7-5-3-4-3, Skindelien (W) 3.1-4-3-1-0-2  … HLWW: Heber 5-5-5-0-1-4, Long (L) 1.1-7-5-4-0-1, Debner 0.2-0-0-0-0-0 

West Central

Game 2: MCA 8, BOLD 1

Morris/Chokio-Alberta beat BOLD twice at Lions Memorial Field in Bird Island.

Ozzy Jerome hit a home run for the Tigers in Game 1. He finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. The Warriors were limited to one hit as Tate Sheehan was 1-for-1 with a triple.

Morris/CA put up 11 hits in Game 2, led by Kyle Fehr. He was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Sheehan and Jonah Walton were both 2-for-3 for BOLD.

BOLD   000   010   0-1   4   6
MCA     112   022   x-8   11   1
Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-3 hbp, Jack Kaiser 0-1 rbi hbp-2, Jonah Walton 2-3 r … MCA: Riley Asmus 3-4 2b r rbi sb-2, Ozzy Jerome 1-4 r-3 rbi, Kyle Fehr 3-4 3b r rbi-2 bb, Trevor Buss 1-4 r rbi, John Kleindl 1-3 r, Jonah Huebner 1-2 sb, Brandon Ross 0-0 r bb sb-2, Drew Huebner 1-1 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Sam Sigurdson (L) 3.1-6-4-1-2-1, Hunter Malvin 3-5-4-2-1-0 … MCA: Landen Gibson (W) 6-3-1-1-2-10, Daniel Travis 1-1-0-0-0-1 

Game 1: MCA 7, BOLD 3

MCA   001   123   0-7   8   1
BOLD     010   010   1-3   1   3
Hitting - MCA: Riley Asmus 1-4 r sb-2, Andrew Marty 1-3 bb, Kyle Fehr 1-3 r-2 bb sb-2, Ozzy Jerome 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Trevor Buss 2-3 r bb, John Kleindl 2-4 2b rbi, Ashdon Hacker 0-3 r rbi bb, Tyler Berlinger 0-3 rbi sf … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-1 3b r-2 bb-2 hbp, Jack Kaiser 0-3 rbi-2 sf, Emmitt Flann 0-1 r bb hbp 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MCA: Drew Storck (W) 7-1-3-3-4-10 … BOLD: Daylen Weber (L) 5-5-4-2-4-2, Sam Sigurdson 2-3-3-3-1-1 

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Holdingford 7, ACGC 2

Holdingford’s Chase Lyon and Mason Streit earned wins on the mound to help the Huskers beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Holdingford.

In Game 1, Holdingford held ACGC to three hits. Keegan Kessler-Gross, Jonas Morrison and Isaiah Renne each tallied a hit.

In Game 2, ACGC got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Holdingford tacked on seven runs. Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker and Terrell Renne scored the Falcons’ runs.

Renne was 2-for-3 with a double, one run and an RBI in Game 2.

ACGC plays Minnewaska at 5 p.m. Friday at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Holdingford   033   100   0-7   7   3
ACGC             200   000   0-2   5   0
Hitting - Holdingford: Dominick Hoika 0-4 rbi sb, Luke Bieniek 2-3 r 2b-2, Tanner Tomasek 0-2 r, David Heinen 0-1 r sb, Drew Lange 1-1 r-2 rbi bb sb, Dierks Opatz 1-2 bb-2, Jaxson Bartkowicz 0-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Gavin Johnson 2-3 rbi-3 2b, Masyn Patrick 1-1 rbi … ACGC: Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 0-3 r bb, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-3, Terell Renne 2-3 r rbi 2b, Jonas Morrison 1-2 bb, Cameron Giese 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Holdingford: Mason Streit (W) 5-4-2-0-2-4, Lange 2-1-0-0-0-6 … ACGC: n/a

Game 1: Holdingford 6, ACGC 2

ACGC               100   010   0-2   3   1
Holdingford     102   210   x-6   7   0
Hitting - ACGC: Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 0-1 r rbi bb sb, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-3, Terell Renne 0-2 rbi sb, Jonas Morrison 1-3, Tucker Johnson 0-3 sb, Logan Serbus 0-3 r, Eric Fester 0-2 bb, Isaiah Renne 1-3 … Holdingford: Dominick Hoika 1-2 r-2 rbi bb sb, CJ Clear 0-3 r sb, Tanner Tomasek 2-3 r rbi, Drew Lange 1-3 rbi, Dierks Opatz 2-3 rbi 2b, Jaxson Bartkowicz 1-2 r, Chase Lyon 0-0 bb, Gavin Johnson 0-0 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: n/a … Holdingford: Lyon (W) 4.1-2-2-0-2-4, David Heinen 2.2-1-0-0-0-1

Game 2: Paynesville 13, Kimball 0

Paynesville’s Grayson Fuchs hit a home run in each game of a sweep of host Kimball.

Fuchs was 2-for-4 in Game 1 with two RBIs and a run. He followed that up by going 2-for-2 with a double, four runs and a pair of RBIs. He also struck out 13 in a complete-game victory in Game 1.

Austin Pauls went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs and an RBI for the Bulldogs in Game 1. Spencer Eisenbraun was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run in Game 2.

Kimball   000   00-0   2   3
Paynesville     423   4x-13   9   2
Hitting - Kimball: Gavin Winter 1-1, Carter Lyrek 1-1 … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-2 hr 2b r-4 rbi-2 bb-2, Max Athmann 0-1 r-3 rbi bb hbp-2 sb-2, Isaac Lieser 0-0 r bb-2, Austin Pauls 0-2 rbi-3 bb, Spencer Eisenbraun 2-3 r rbi-2 bb, Bryce VanderBeek 0-4 rbi, Brayden VanderBeek 1-1 r bb sb, Brayden Pung 1-2 r, Abe Brunner 1-1 rbi bb, Reed Johnson 1-1 r, Owen Brick 1-1 2b r 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kimball: Nate Serbus (L) 1-3-6-6-5-0, Bryant Knaus 3-6-7-7-6-2 … Paynesville: Josiah Utsch (W) 5-2-0-0-0-6 

Game 1: Paynesville 11, Kimball 1

Paynesville   026   111-11   12   0
Kimball     100   000-1   5   2
Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-4 hr r rbi-2 sb, Max Athmann 1-2 2b r hbp sb, Isaac Lieser 1-3 r bb, Austin Pauls 3-4 2b-3 r-3 rbi, Spencer Eisenbraun 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Josiah Utsch 2-3 2b r rbi, Bryce VanderBeek 0-2 r-2 bb hbp, Brayden VanderBeek 0-2 r bb, Brayden Pung 1-4 2b rbi-2, Abe Brunner 1-1, Esau Nelson 1-1 rbi … Kimball: Clay Faber 1-2 r bb, Gavin Winter 2-3, Hank Meyer 1-3, Blake Brutger 1-2 rbi 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Fuchs (W) 6-5-1-1-1-13 … Kimball: Faber (L) 3.1.-7-9-4-4-3, Bryant Knaus 2.2-5-2-2-1-1

