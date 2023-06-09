99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Walk-off rally ends Litchfield’s Cinderella run

Eighth-seeded Dragons lose in the Section 5AA championship to Holy Family Catholic

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
June 08, 2023 at 11:36 PM

COLOGNE — A walk-off hit by Holy Family Catholic’s Alex Athmann ended Litchfield’s season in the Section 5AA baseball championship Thursday at Fritz Field.

Down 7-5 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, a pair of Fire runs scored on an error to tie the game. In the next at-bat, Athmann hit a line drive to right field, scoring Griffin Murray for the game-winning run, giving Holy Family Catholic an 8-7 victory..

The Fire were the third seed in the section bracket while the Dragons were eighth.

Jaxon Marquardt led Litchfield’s offense. He went 2-for-3 with a bases-clearing double as part of a four-run top of the third.

Jack McCann went 2-for-4 with a run and Connor Taber finished 1-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored.

Athmann went 2-for-4 for Holy Family Catholic. Nick Jorrisen finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Paul Dorr hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, finishing 1-for-2.

Isaac Lund got the win for the state-bound Fire, pitching four innings of relief.

Holy Family Catholic begins the Class AA state tournament Tuesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. State seeding takes place Saturday.

Litchfield concludes the season with a 12-14 record.

Holy Family Catholic 8, Litchfield 7

Litchfield   104   010   1-7   7   2
HFC     030   200   3-8   7   4

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 2-4 r, Calvin Jones 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Caden Besemer 1-4 2b, Connor Taber 1-4 2b r-2, Anthony Estrada 0-2 r bb-2, Bradley Larson 0-3 r-2 rbi sf sb, Jaxon Marquardt 2-3 2b rbi-3 hbp sb … HFC: Nick Jorissen 2-3 rbi bb, Cameron Dean 1-3 rbi bb, Johnny Hussey 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Kael Foudray 0-2 r bb-2, Rhett Johnson 1-4 2b rbi, Andrew Athmann 2-4 r rbi, Paul Dorr 1-2 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson 5-6-5-5-6-3, Besemer (L) 1.2-1-3-0-2-3 … HFC: Ryan Poppitz 3-4-5-2-3-2, Isaac Lund (W) 4-3-2-1-1-3 

