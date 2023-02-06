Basketball roundup: ACGC girls roll to a 'W' against Benson Braves

BENSON — Ruby Klinger’s 16 points helped power Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City to a girls basketball victory over Benson on Saturday.

The Falcons won 70-33 to snap their four-game losing streak.

ACGC had two more scorers in the double figures. Quinn Eisenbacher had 14 and Brook Schultz added 10.

Benson’s top-scorer was Kaida Helgenset with 13. She made three 3-pointers.

ACGC plays Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Winthrop. Benson plays Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Graceville.

ACGC junior Grace Kaehler is defended by Benson senior Lauren Schmidt while going for a layup during a game at Benson High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Girls

Non-conference

ACGC 70, Benson 33

ACGC (5-13) 41 29 — 70

Benson (3-6) 7 26 — 33

Benson junior Jordan Schmidt collides with players from ACGC while attempting to grab a loose ball during a game at Benson High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ACGC - Scoring: Elli Roemeling 4, Mikaili Johnson 2, Taylor Frericks 1, Kyla Bierwerth 2, Brooke Schultz 10, Ruby Klinger 16, Brooke Brekke 4, Mackenzie Powers 9, Grace Kaehler 8, Quinn Eisenbacher 14 … 3-point shots: Schultz 1, Powers 1, Kaehler 2 … Rebound leader: Roemeling 7 … Assist leader: Powers 4 … Steal leader: Kaehler 4 ... Block leader: Eisenbacher 2

BENSON - Scoring: Kaida Helgenset 13, Elle Kletscher 12, Nora Hilleren 4, Lauren Schmidt 3, Ashanti Blan 1 … 3-point shots: Kletscher 4, Helgenset 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ACGC head coach Trever Heining talks to his team before taking to the court against the Benson Braves during a game at Benson High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

BBE 69, Browerville 35

BBE had three scorers in the double figures to earn its third consecutive win, this one at Belgrade.

Abby Berge led the Jaguars with 19 points. Brooklyn Fischer followed with 18 and Tiyana Schwinghammer added 13.

BBE plays Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday at Belgrade.

Browerville (10-10) 15 20 — 35

BBE (15-3) 41 28 — 69

BROWERVILLE - Stats not available

BBE - Scoring: Abby Berge 19, Brooklyn Fischer 18, Tiyana Schwinghammer 13, Bree Thieschafer 8, Allison Dingmann 7, Ella Halvorson 4 … 3-point shots: Berge 1, Schwinghammer 2, Dingmann 1 … Rebound leader: Fischer 7 … Assist leader: Berge 2 … Steal leader: Anna Jaeger 4 ... Block leader: none

ACGC freshman Ruby Klinger looks for an open shot at the basket while being heavily defended during a game at Benson High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Minnewaska 56, Redwood Valley 49

Jayda and Brooke Kolstoe helped fuel Minnewaska to its second straight victory at Redwood Falls.

Jayda Kolstoe led the Lakers with 13 points. Brooke Kolstoe had 11.

Sydney Dahl added 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Minnewaska plays MACCRAY at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Redwood Valley (5-15) 23 26 — 49

Minnewaska (7-12) 32 24 — 56

REDWOOD VALLEY - Stats not available

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Jayda Kolstoe 13, Brooke Kolstoe 11, Sydney Dahl 10, Megan Thorfinnson 9, Avery Fier 7, Lauryn Ankeny 3, Leslie Murken 3 … 3-point shots: Thorfinnson 3, J. Kolstoe 2, Fier 2, Murken 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 9 … Assist leader: Murken 3 … Steal leader: Fier 3 ... Block leader: Dahl 5

Benson eighth-grade athlete Kaida Helgenset drives the ball down the court during a game at Benson High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

LQPV 47, Pipestone 45

Lac qui Parle Valley sneaked past Pipestone to improve to 17-3 at Madison.

The Eagles extended their winning streak to five games with the win.

LQPV plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 6 p.m. Monday at Kerkhoven.

Pipestone (10-7) n/a n/a — 45

LQPV (17-3) n/a n/a — 47

Benson head coach Renee Helgenset cheers on the Braves as they take on ACGC during a game at Benson High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

BWL Classic

Albany 57, Litchfield 26

Litchfield fell to Albany, ranked No. 7 in Class AA, in the Breakdown Winter Lakes Classic at Alexandria.

Nine Albany players registered at least two points. Tatum Finley led the pack with 15.

The Dragons’ leading scorer was Izzy Pennertz with nine.

Litchfield plays Annandale at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield.

Litchfield (9-10) 11 15 — 26

Albany (18-1) 25 32 — 57

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Adallia Bruning 3, Ryanna Steinahus 7, Greta Hansen 1, Izzy Pennertz 9, Morgan Falling 6 … 3-point shots: Bruning 1, Steinhaus 1 … Rebound leaders: Kylie Michels 5, Steinhaus 5 … Assist leader: Michels 2, Steinhaus 2 … Steal leader: Steinhaus 2 ... Block leader: none

ALBANY - Scoring: Alyssa Sand 10, Savanna Pelzer 10, Callie Holthaus 2, Sam Van Heel 5, Tatum Finley 15, Sophia Schiffler 3, Eva Schiffler 3, Kylan Gerads 7, Natalie Blonigen 2 … 3-point shots: Pelzer 2, Finley 3, Van Heel 1, S. Schiffler 1, E. Schiffler 1, Gerads 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Camden

CMCS 56, Ortonville 23

Central Minnesota Christian won its fifth consecutive game, earning the victory at Ortonville.

Carrie Mulder paced the Bluejays with 17 points. Sienna Duininck added 16 more.

CMCS is 8-2 in its last 10 games and plays Renville County West at 6 p.m. Monday at Prinsburg.

CMCS (9-11) 30 26 — 56

Ortonville (1-17) 5 18 — 23

CMCS - Scoring: Carrie Mulder 17 Sienna Duininck 16, Lauren Taatjes 7, Emmi Braem 7, Peighton Mulder 4, Morgan Groen 3, Sophia Vogel 2 … 3-point shots: Duininck 2, Groen 1, C. Mulder 1 … Rebound leader: C. Mulder 8, Taatjes 8 … Assist leader: Vogel 5 … Steal leader: Vogel 5 ... Block leader: P. Mulder 2

ORTONVILLE - Stats not available

Boys

Non-conference

BBE 71,Browerville/EV 56

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa came out with a victory in a top-15 matchup between two ranked Class A teams at Belgrade.

BBE is ranked seventh in Class A. Browerville/Eagle Valley is ranked 13th in A.

The Jaguars had eight players get into the scoring column. Kaden Pieper paced them with 28 points.

Luke Dingmann supported Pieper with 11 rebounds, 10 points, five assists and two steals.

BBE plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eden Valley.

Browerville/EV (13-3) 25 31 — 56

BBE (14-3) 31 40 — 71

BROWERVILLE/EV - Scoring: Miguel Maloney 22, Parker Duncan 18, Hans Puck 7, Dominic DeCock 5, Kayden Tabatt 2, Marshall Murch 2 … 3-point shots: Maloney 5, Duncan 1, Puck 1 … Rebound leaders: Maloney 6, DeCock 6 … Assist leaders: Maloney 2, Duncan 2 … Steal leader: Maonley 2 ... Block leader: DeCock 2

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 28, Brady Schwinghammer 12, Luke Dingmann 10, Tanner Shelton 7, Hayden Sobiech 6, Luke Illies 4, Matt Walz 2, Jamison Reed 2 … 3-point shots: Pieper 2, Sobiech 2, Schwinghammer 4, … Rebound leader: Dingmann 11 … Assist leader: Dingmann 5 … Steal leader: Dingmann 2 ... Block leader: three players with 1

ACGC 88, Benson 70

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City has won four of its last six games with its most recent win at Benson.

ACGC plays Holdingford at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grove CIty. Benson is on a six-game losing streak and plays at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Rothsay.

ACGC (6-10) n/a n/a — 88

Benson (4-12) n/a n/a — 70

Camden

CMCS 77, Ortonville 27

Ethan Bulthuis paved the way to victory for Central Minnesota Christian, dropping 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds at Prinsburg.

The win over Ortonville marks the third consecutive victory for the Bluejays.

CMCS plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prinsburg.

Ortonville (0-17) 9 18 — 27

CMCS (13-6) 43 34 — 77

ORTONVILLE - Stats not available

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 28, Ryan Harrington 16, Drew Duininck 9, Braelin Rime 7, Micah Asake 4, Logan Roelofs 4, Kadin Dehmlow 4, Jaden Dannen 3, Brayden Marcus 2 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 1, Dannen 1, Duininck 1, Rime 1 … Rebound leader: Bulthuis 14 … Assist leader: Duininck 5 … Steal leader: Harrington 4, Duininck 4 ... Block leader: Duininck 2