Boys basketball roundup: CMCS prevails over KMS

KERKHOVEN — Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg played a solid first half, including taking two 10-point leads against Central Minnesota Christian. However, it was the Bluejays that flew away with the boys basketball win, 63-47.

The loss snaps the Saints’ seven-game win streak and extends the Bluejays’ winning streak to five.

“This really felt like a subsection game,” CMCS head coach Ted Taajes said. “With the gym packed, the crowd cheering loud, both teams playing physical basketball, having to earn every point. This game was important. It prepares you for the playoffs.”

KMS junior Isaac Rudningen guards Case Mulder of Central Minnesota Christian while hosting the Bluejays Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

CMCS junior Ethan Bulthuis scored 23 points followed by Case Mulder with 16 and Ben Van Eps with 15.

For KMS, sophomore Hunter Kallstrom notched 14 points. Saints’ senior Alex Call scored six points.

“I thought Ben Van Eps did a great job against (Call) and that was probably why he was limited in points,” Taajes said.

KMS played without its tallest player, 6-foot-6 sophomore reserve forward Deandre Holloway, who sprained his ankle in Monday’s practice.

“(Holloway) comes off the bench for us and really helps us keep the momentum going,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “But I think a lot of guys stepped up in his place tonight.”

With both teams having win streaks, and CMCS taking the previous matchup against KMS 84-79 in overtime at Prinsburg on Dec. 16, fans from both sides packed the KMS High School gymnasium.

KMS senior Drew Johnson looks for an open teammate while hosting the Bluejays of Central Minnesota Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Both teams struggled to get going in the first three minutes, with the score 2-2.

KMS broke the tie with a 3-pointer by sophomore Jared Cortez and another by sophomore Hunter Kallstrom. Following another KMS layup CMCS called a timeout trailing 10-2.

KMS took its first 10-point lead off a steal and layup by junior Isaac Rudningen with six minutes to play.

CMCS answered with a bucket before Call brought the lead back to 10 on a contested layup. He failed to complete the three-point play with a missed free throw with 4:30 to play.

“I thought we were a little too rushed with our shots in the first half,” Taajes said. “You’re going to be too easy to guard when you don’t move a lot and we made it a little too easy.”

KMS junior Isaac Rudningen attempts to block a shot from Case Mulder of Central Minnesota Christian as the Fighting Saints hosted the Bluejays Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Bluejays’ closed out the first half by showing the early signs of a comeback by out-scoring the Saints 10-5 to trail 26-21 at halftime.

The second half primarily belonged to CMCS.

“The difference was that we didn’t have our good offensive possessions,” Fragodt said. “They picked up their defensive pressure and we turned the ball over a little bit too much.”

Bulthuis helped the Bluejays run away with the win, scoring 18 of his 23 points in the second half. The majority of his second-half points came in a late CMCS run.

KMS sophomore Hunter Kallstrom grabs a rebound while hosting the Bluejays Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“The last time we played them they made some runs and we were able to stop it,” Fragodt said. “They made a late run tonight and we weren’t able to stop it.”

With the postseason nearing, both teams looked at Tuesday as good preparation.

“I talked to (Taatjes) after the game and I told him this is what we needed. This was a playoff-type game,” Fragodt said. “We don’t have a whole lot of experience in the playoffs. So a game like this really helps us get experience and helps us compete.”

Taajes believes the second-half effort proved CMCS could be a tough team in postseason play.

“We talked about the gym being packed, the crowd screaming, the game being physical, how do you respond?” he said. “We trusted each other, played for one another, stayed patient, played smart and it led to a great outcome.”

CMCS plays Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dawson.

KMS plays Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Renville.

Camden

CMCS 63, KMS 47

CMCS (17-3) 21 42 — 63

KMS (11-8) 26 21 — 47

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 23, Case Mulder 16, Drew Duininck 3, Ben Van Eps 15, Caleb Vander Beek 6 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 2, Van Eps 1 … Rebound leader: Vander Beek 8 … Assist leader: Mulder 2 … Steal leader: Vander Beek 2 ... Block leader: Bulthuis

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Alex Call 6, Isaac Rudingen 2, Jared Cortez 8, Gavin Thorson 5, Gage Thorson 7, Drew Johnson 5, Hunter Kallstrom 14 … 3-point shots: Cortez 1, Gav. Thorson 1, Kallstrom 1 … Rebound leader: Gage Thorson 9, Kallstrom 8 Call 7 … Assist leader: Call 6 … Steal leader: Rudningen 2 ... Block leader: Rudningen 2

Dawson-Boyd 69, LQPV 59

Keegon Wicht’s 18 points and eight rebounds helped catapult Dawson-Boyd over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

The Blackjacks had the game close in the first half but managed to nearly out-score LQPV by 10 in the second half.

Kaiden Allpress totaled 25 points in the loss.

LQPV is now on a three-game skid.

Dawson-Boyd plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dawson.

LQPV plays MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Madison.

Dawson-Boyd (13-6) 26 43 — 69

LQPV (10-10) 23 36 — 59

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 18, Aiden Swenson 8, Braxton Hahn 3, Brayson Boike 19, Collin Swedzinski 6, Levi Olson 11, Carter Bowen 4 … 3-point shots: Wicht 3, Hahn 1, Swedzinski 2, Olson 2 … Rebound leader: Wicht 8, Boike 8 … Assist leader: Boike 7 … Steal leader: Boike 2 ... Block leader: Boike 4

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY - Scoring: Will Giese 5, Landon Schirm 14, TJ Mitchell 2, Kaiden Allpress 25, Hunter Conn 7, Kaden Molden 6 … 3-point shots: Giese 1, Schirm 1, Allpress 4 … Rebound leader: Schirm 4, Conn 4 … Assist leader: Schirm 5 … Steal leader: Schirm 6 ... Block leader: Mitchell 1

R-T-R 80, YME 45

Russell-Tyler-Ruthon stormed to a 47-19 lead over Yellow Medicine East at halftime before taking the 35-point win at Granite Falls.

Owen Torvik finished as the high scorer for YME with eight points followed by Bryce Sneller and Isaac Jimenez with six.

Blake Christianson finished as the leading scorer with 15 for R-T-R.

YME plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tracy.

R-T-R plays Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Minneota.

R-T-R (15-5) 47 33 — 80

YME (3-14) 19 26 — 45

RUSSELL-TYLER-RUTHTON - Scoring: Blake Christianson 15, Cody Wichmann 12, Aiden Wichmann 10, Tucker Haroldson 4, Darrick Baartman 8, Camden hansen 7, Dylan Anderson 6, Matthew Weber 2, Logan Lamote 2, Drew Werkman 16 … 3-point shots: Christianson 4, C. Wichmann 2, Hansen 1 … Rebound leader: Hansen 4 … Assist leader: A. Wichmann 7 … Steal leader: A. Wichmann 3 ... Block leader: Anderson 1, Werkman 1

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Nikson Knapper 3, Cody Dahlager 2, Isaac Jimenez 6, Nahum Tarin 3, Archie LaRose 6, Ean Clarke 2, Xzavier Mikel 2, James Peterson 2, Israel Eakes 5, Bryce Sneller 6, Owen Torvik 8 … 3-point shots: Knapper 1, Rarin 1 … Rebound leader: Torvik 6 … Assist leader: Dahlager 4 … Steal leader: Eakes 3 ... Block leader: Torvik 2

Wright County

Annandale 85, NLS 49

Robert Olson and Brady Spaulding combined for 35 points in Annandale’s victory over visiting New Londno-Spicer.

Olson finished with 19 points and Spaulding had 16.

Brycen Christensen had 18 points and Grant Paffrath added 15 for the Wildcats, who also got 10 points from Aeden Andresen.

NLS is host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Friday in New London.

NLS (10-8) 27 22 — 49

Annandale (16-2) 40 45 — 85

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 10, Brycen Christensen 18, Mason Delzer 3, Paul Meier 3, Grant Paffrath 15 … 3-point shots: Andresen 1, Christensen 3, Paffrath 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 8 … Assist leader: Delzer 5 … Steal leader: Four with 1 ... Block leader: Christensen 1, Meier 1

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Bryce Fobbe 11, Carson Gagnon 9, Will Massmann 3, Hawkin Miller 7, Zach Neutz 2, Robert Olson 19, Gavin Polston 4, Caleb Purcell 3, Brady Spaulding 16, Nick Walter 2, Gavin Wang 2, Thomas Westman 2, Graham Zuehlke 5 … 3-point shots: Fobbe 3, Gagnon 1, Massman 1, Miller 1, Purcell 1, Zuehlke 1 … Rebound leader: Olson 7 … Assist leader: Fobbe 8 … Steal leader: Spaulding 3 ... Block leader: Neuman 1, Spaulding 1

Litchfield 58, Dassel-Cokato 43

Beau Weseloh had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Litchfield past Dassel-Cokato at Cokato.

The Dragons led 32-21 at halftime.

Gabriel Aamot and Caleb Thinesen each had 10 points to lead the Chargers.

Litchfield is host to Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Litchfield (9-12) 32 26 — 58

Dassel-Cokato (7-13) 21 22 — 43

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Logan King 5, Jack McCann 2, Tyler Pennertz 2, Alex Draeger 9, Beau Weseloh 11 … 3-point shots: King 1, Draeger 3 … Rebound leader: Weseloh 9 … Assist leaders: King 4, Weseloh 5 … Steal leaders: King 1, Tanner Kohls 1 ... Block leader: none

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Gabriel Aamot 10, Jasper Verhey 4, Kyan Lynk 5, Eli Gillman 9, Caleb Thinesen 10, Kasen Warner 3, Gregory Clark 2 … 3-point shots: Aamot 2, Lynk 1, Gillman 2, Thinesen 2, Warner 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Central Minnesota

BBE 87, ACGC 48

Jumping out to a 49-21 halftime lead, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa cruised to a victory against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

The Jaguars’ Kaden Pieper led all scorers with 19 points. Ashton Dingmann hit four 3-pointers in a 14-point effort.

Alex Kokenge scored 15 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for the Falcons. Thor Goerish added 10 points.

A winner of nine straight, BBE plays host to Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Friday in Brooten. ACGC travels to Royalton at 7 p.m. Friday.

BBE (16-3) 49 38 — 87

ACGC (7-12) 21 27 — 48

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 19, Brady Birch 2, Will Van Beck 5, Tanner Shelton 9, Gannon Walsh 5, Ashton Dingmann 14, Easton Hagen 6, Luke Dingmann 8, Gavin Kampsen 8, Matt Walz 3, Jamison Reed 8 … 3-point shots: Pieper 3, Shelton 2, Walsh 1, A. Dingmann 4 … Rebound leader: L. Dingmann 9 … Assist leader: Van Beck 6 … Steal leader: L. Dingmann 4 ... Block leader: None

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY - Scoring: Hunter Powers 4, Kyler Pickle 7, Brock Denton 7, Sam Rouser 1, Landon Blom 2, Thor Goerish 10, Alex Kokenge 15 … 3-point shots: Pickle 1, Denton 1, Kokenge 1 … Rebound leader: Kokenge 10 … Assist leader: Pickle 5 … Steal leader: Rouser 2 ... Block leader: Pickle 2

Kimball 62, Paynesville 56

With a 27-point outburst by Lucas Jansky, Kimball was able to knock out host Paynesville for a Central Minnesota Conference victory.

Eli Nelson had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, followed by 11 from Chase Bayer.

Paynesville heads to Eden Valley-Watkins for a 7 p.m. game Friday.

Kimball (10-10) 30 32 — 62

Paynesville (12-9) 28 28 — 56

KIMBALL - Scoring: Jamison Tubridy 2, Gabe Becker 12, Lucas Jansky 27, Skylor Grube 5, Jed Spaulding 4, Ty Gustafson 12 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Izaak Schultz 2, Brayden Pung 3, Eli Nelson 17, Gus Johnson 8, Grayson Fuchs 5, Chase Bayer 11, Max Athmann 3, Bennett Evans 5, Blayke Pung 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Non-Conference

Montevideo 81, St. James 52

Hunter Streed had a great game in leading Montevideo to the victory over St. James at Montevideo.

Street, a 6-foot-3 senior post and captain, had 21 points and seven rebounds.

“It’s good to get back into our winning ways,” said Montevideo head coach Derek Webb, whose squad had lost three in a row. “We shot the ball well. We kind of got back to playing really strong defense.

“Hunter played really well tonight, his best game of the year. He’s a tough-nosed kid, boxes out hard, willing to give it to us all defensively. It’s good to see him have a good game.”

Andrew Van Binsbergen contributed 18 points and Kaiden Boike and Landon Stock each had 11 for the Thunder Hawks, who are host to Sauk Centre on Thursday.

Hayden Jones led St. James with 22 points. Alex Stresemann added 12 for the Saints.

St. James (9-13) 26 26 — 52

Montevideo (9-7) 38 43 — 81

ST. JAMES - Scoring: Anthony Sletta 6, Bennett Flohrs 1, Alex Stresemann 12, Connor Jones 8, Hayden Jones 22, Tanner Olson 3 … 3-point shots: Sletta 2, Stresemann 4, H. Jones 1, Olson 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Hunter Strand 21, Andrew Van Binsbergen 18, Kaiden Boike 11, Landon Stock 11, Justin Collins 8, Bradyn Schultz 5, Cooper Dack 3, Devin Ashling 2, Carson Boike 2 … 3-point shots: Strand 2, Van Binsbergen 1, Boike 3, Dack 1 … Rebound leaders: Strand 7, Boike 6, Stock 6, Schultz 6 … Assist leader: Boike 6 … Steal leader: Strand 3, Van Binsbergen 2 ... Block leader: Strand 1, Stock 1

Breckenridge 50, Minnewaska 49

Breckenridge was able to defend its home court with a close non-conference victory over Minnewaska.

With the loss, the Lakers drop to 3-16. The Cowboys improve to 3-14.

Minnewaska resumes West Central Conference play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Melrose.

CALCCS 59, Cambridge Christian 43

Community Christian School of Willmar remains unbeaten in the Christian Athletic League after knocking off Cambridge Christian in Willmar.

Jonathan Reid had a double-double for the Eagles with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mark Arnold followed up with 15 points.

CCS will face the South Metro Huskies of Bloomington on Friday in a battle between the top two teams in the CAL.

Cambridge Christian (5-10) 27 16 — 43

CCS (12-4) 29 30 — 59

CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Caleb Boettcher 12, Kyle Morrison 7, Jeremiah Newton 8, Christopher Laska 6, Bryan Laska 10 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - Scoring: Jonathan Reid 18, Mark Arnold 15, Gavin Mulder 9, Will Chapin 6, David Mulder 6, Kody Tollefsrud 3, Andrew Borstad 2 … 3-point shots: Reid 1, Arnold 3, Tollefsrud 1 … Rebound leader: Reid 11, Chapin 10 … Assist leader: Reid 6, Chapin 5 … Steal leader: Chapin 4 ... Block leader: Chapin 3