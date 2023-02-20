Basketball roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcat girls take first loss

CROSBY — The New London-Spicer girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in a non-conference game to Crosby-Ironton.

The Rangers won 59-58.

The Wildcats, ranked second in Class AA, got off a left-handed runner by Avery Rich just inside the lane that was off just as time expired. NLS had a side-out in-bounds pass with four seconds left before getting the ball to Rich.

Tori Oehrlein led the Rangers, who are ranked 20th in Class AA, with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Just a freshman, Oehrlein scored her 2,000th career point in the victory. She was honored before the game with a presentation for becoming Crosby-Ironton’s all-time leading scorer, breaking the school record by Bryce Tesdahl, who is now the head boys basketball coach at Minnetonka.

Senior guard Jaden Coahran had 18 points, three assists and two steals. Avery Rich had 15 points and Dakota Rich 11.

NLS wraps up the regular season with a Wright County Conference West Division game against Litchfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New London.

Girls Basketball

Crosby-Ironton 59, NLS 58

NLS (24-1) 37 21 — 58

Crosby-Ironton (16-7) 33 26 — 59

NLS - Scoring: Jaden Coahran 18, Avery Rich 15, Ava Carlson 6, Ellary Peterson 3, Dakota Rich 11, Delaney Hanson 5 … 3-point shots: Coahran 1, A. Rich 2, D. Rich 2, Hanson 1 … Rebound leader: Peterson 13, Coahran 6, Hanson 5, A. Rich 4, Carlson 4 … Assist leader: A. Rich 4, Hanson 3, Coahran 3 … Steal leader: A. Rich 5, Peterson 3, Coahran 2, D. Rich 2 ... Block leader: Hanson 1, A. Rich 1

CROSBY-IRONTON - Scoring: Josie Shaefer 2, Hannah Tompton 17, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 10, Tori Oehlein 28 … 3-point shots: Tompton 5, Silgen 3, Oehrlein 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Boys Basketball

D-B 78, Montevideo 68

The Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks won their 13th game in a row by beating Montevideo at Dawson.

Brayson Boike, a 6-foot-7 sophomore guard, led Dawson-Boyd with 25 points and had seven rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Drew Hjelmeland, a 6-6 sophomore forward, added 19 points. Senior guard Keegon Wicht had 13 points and eight assists and senior guard Levi Olson contributed 10 points.

Senior forward Mason Jerve had 27 points and seven rebounds for Montevideo. The Thunder Hawks play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Sauk Centre in a West Central Conference game.

Dawson-Boyd plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Lac qui Parle Valley in Madison in a Camden Conference contest.

Montevideo (11-11) 39 29 — 68

D-B (20-3) 37 41 — 78

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Mason Jerve 27, Carson Boike 11, Cooper Dack 2, Gannon Reidinger 10, Devin Ashling 14, Griffin Epema 4 … 3-point shots: Jerve 5 … Rebound leader: Jerve 7 … Assist leader: Ashling 2 … Steal leaders: Jerve 2, Boike 2, Epema 2 ... Block leader: none

D-B - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 13, Aiden Swenson 4, Brayson Boike 25, Drew Hjelmeland 19, Levi Olson 10, Carter Bowen 7 … 3-point shots: Wicht 3, Boike 1, Hjelmeland 3, Olson 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 7 … Assist leaders: Wicht 8, Boike 6 … Steal leader: Swenson 3 ... Block leader: Boike 2

Hutchinson 46, Litchfield 36

Logan Butler had 15 points and Kaden Butler scored 12 as Hutchinson won the Wright County Conference West Division game at Litchfield.

Alex Draeger had 13 points to lead the Dragons.

Litchfield plays host to New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Hutchinson (6-16) 18 28 — 46

Litchfield (6-17) 20 16 — 36

HUTCHINSON - Scoring: Carter Verhasselt 9, Jacob Starke 3, Kaden Butler 12, Nathan Johnson 2, Logan Butler 15, Andrew Lipke 1, Ethan Lenz 2, Anton Kadlec 2 … 3-point shots: Verhasselt 3, Starke 1, K. Butler 2, L. Butler 1 … Rebound leader: Kadlec 7 … Assist leader: Kadlec 4 … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Jack McCann 9, Creighton Huhner 6, Tyler Pennertz 6, Alex Draeger 13, Jacob Dietel 2 … 3-point shots: McCann 2, Draeger 3 … Rebound leader: McCann 7 … Assist leader: Pennertz 2 … Steal leader: none ... Block leader: none