6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys basketball: BBE Jaguars weather the storm in Section 6A-South semifinals

With star Kaden Pieper stymied by the Owls' gadget defense, BBE shows its depth in a 58-42 win over Hancock

With the BBE student section looking on, Jaguars senior Brady Schwinghammer lines up a 3-pointer during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
With the BBE student section looking on, Jaguars senior Brady Schwinghammer lines up a 3-pointer during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 13, 2023 10:41 PM

GLENWOOD — As four-seed Hancock took Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa star Kaden Pieper out of the equation in the first half, Pieper’s teammates weathered the storm to help the Jaguars advance to the Section 6A-South final on Monday.

Top-seeded BBE never trailed in the second half en route to a 58-42 victory over the Owls at Minnewaska High School. The Jaguars play Border West at 7 p.m. Wednesday back at Glenwood.

BBE senior Tanner Shelton, 4, whips a pass into the paint during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
BBE senior Tanner Shelton, 4, whips a pass into the paint during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“The guys stepped up tremendously. I was locked down the first half and I couldn’t get open,” Pieper said. “They’ve grown so much throughout the season. If we would have run into that in the first week of the season, we would’ve lost by 40.”

Hancock utilized a diamond-and-one defense, different than when the Owls lost to the Jaguars 76-59 on March 3.

Jackson and Jared Koehl and Rylan Meierding were tasked with defending Pieper. They held Pieper, a senior guard, to two points in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to be a pest on a great player — you have to be in his grill and try to get in his head,” Hancock head coach Cory Bedel said. “I felt the kids just did a great job. Second half, (BBE) got us out of our rhythm.”

BBE sophomore Luke Illies, 15, looks to put a shot up in the paint after getting Hancock's Chase Evink to jump during a Section 6A-South semifinal game on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
BBE sophomore Luke Illies, 15, looks to put a shot up in the paint after getting Hancock's Chase Evink to jump during a Section 6A-South semifinal game on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

With Pieper held to two points, senior guard Brady Schwinghammer and junior guard/forward Luke Dingmann guided the Jaguars to a 27-23 halftime lead as BBE finished on a 12-2 run.

“We push other people to get going,” Schwinghammer said. “(Pieper) can’t do everything. Other people got to get going.”

BBE junior Luke Dingmann takes a jump shot during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
BBE junior Luke Dingmann takes a jump shot during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Dingmann scored nine of his 13 points in the first half and Schwinghammer scored eight of his 13. Sophomore guard Hayden Sobiech added a pair of 3-pointers.

“The positive is, we found a way to have some success without Kaden pouring in points,” BBE head coach Chris Anderson said. “That goes to show the depth of our team and the capabilities of our squad.

Related Stories:
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.005.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Border West Buccaneers find some redemption against KMS Fighting Saints
Led by senior Clint Determan's 25 points, Border West takes down KMS 70-62 in the Section 6A-South semifinals
March 13, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
Lukas Means' 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds to play lifts Cardinals over Montevideo in 3AA-South final
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
Eden Valley-Watkins wins 3AA-North title on a last-second shot to end NLS' season
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
Dawson-Boyd beats Central Minnesota Christian 57-42 to earn a Section 3A championship berth against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

“It was great for our guys to see that because I’m sure we’ll see it again. Every team’s goal is to take Kaden Pieper away. I like the way we responded in the second half.”

Pieper finished with a game-high 20 points, going 5 of 15 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Twelve of his points came in the final five minutes of the contest. All 10 of his free throws came in that stretch.

“Whether I score two points or 20 points, I was just ready to do whatever I needed to do to get my team to win,” Pieper said. “(I just needed) to stay cool. I’ve put in thousands of hours in the gym and also just (needed) to trust my work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Michael Lyne:
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats carry on to state
Strong first half carries NLS to 3AA title over Luverne, 44-32
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Section 6A-South

BBE 58, Hancock 42

Hancock (13-13)      27   31 — 58\
BBE (23-4)               23   19 — 42

HANCOCK - Scoring: Jackson Koehl 15, Chase Evink 13, Jared Koehl 7, Brayden Kisgen 5, Hudson Ver Steeg 2  … 3-point shots: Kisgen 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a 

BBE - Scoring: Brady Schwinghammer 13, Luke Dingmann 13, Kaden Pieper 20, Jamison Reed 2, Hayden Sobiech 7, Luke Illies 2 , Tanner Shelton 1 … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 3, Sobiech 2 … Rebound leaders: Dingmann 13, Pieper 9 … Assist leader: Dingmann 7 … Steal leader: Pieper 3 ... Block leaders: Sobiech 1, Dingmann 1 

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Edina vs Minnetonka_2033.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina
March 11, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS senior Nixon Harrier eyes a 3-point attempt during the Section 3AA-North championship against Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Section 3AA-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
College men play ice hockey
College
Gophers storm into Big Ten title game, rallying past Spartans after a long layoff
March 11, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report