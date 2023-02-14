99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys basketball: Benson Braves star lets his scoring speak for itself

Senior guard Juan Espinoza, quiet off the court, sets the school record with 47 points in one game

Benson senior Juan Espinoza, left, dribbles around a BOLD defender during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Benson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 14, 2023 02:41 PM

BENSON — Juan Espinoza is not a big talker off the court, but when he steps into action, his game speaks volumes for the Benson boys basketball team.

Espinoza, a senior guard at 6-feet-4-inches, recorded a Braves program-record 47 points in Benson's 89-75 loss against Montevideo on Feb. 3. He shot 16 of 37 from the field and went 7 of 7 at the free throw line.

After his final bucket of the game, a contested 3-pointer, Espinoza had no idea he had broke the school record against the Thunder Hawks.

"I was locked in and having fun out there," Espinoza said. "All my teammates and coaches said 'congrats' and I was looking around like, 'congrats on what?'"

For Espinoza, his 47 points doesn't come as an anomaly. He has reached the 40-point mark in three other games this season, most recently notching 45 against Swanville on Monday.

030822.S.WCT.Benson BBB Espinoza.JPG
Benson junior Juan Espinoza, middle, puts up a layup between a pair of C-G-B defenders during a Section 6A-South pigtail game on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Benson. Espinoza scored the bucket and drew a foul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

According to Benson head coach Michael Felt, a former Division I player at North Dakota State University, Espinoza is a "good all-around scorer" who plays at the one or two spot for the Braves.

"He can really stretch the floor. He does a good job of making contested shots and he also can get to the rim," Felt said. "He's got a really smooth shot with good mechanics."

The 3-point shot comes as Espinoza's favorite part about his game. It's been a focal point for years throughout his young basketball career.

Espinoza is averaging 24.6 points per game this season. He is shooting 40% inside the arc and 32.3% outside of it, making at least five 3-pointers in 8 of 20 games.

BOLD junior Andrew Meyers, 4, puts up a fadeaway jumper over Benson's Juan Espinoza during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Benson.
BOLD junior Andrew Meyers, 4, puts up a fadeaway jumper over Benson's Juan Espinoza during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Benson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

"The thing that makes him who he is, is being able to shoot with guys right on him," Felt said. "He's been asked to do a lot of the scoring with such a young team."

As Espinoza's high school career nears a close, he will start to write a new chapter of his basketball career in the near future.

Espinoza plans to attend Ridgewater College his first two years of college in hopes of transferring to Southwest Minnesota State University to study exercise science and to continue on his basketball career.

"Juan has a skill set to play for Ridgewater," Felt said. "If he keeps working hard, he should be able to help a team at that level."

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
