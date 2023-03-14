Boys basketball: Border West Buccaneers find some redemption against KMS Fighting Saints

GLENWOOD — Clint Determan felt a little haunted by his last go-around against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

In last season’s Section 6A playoffs, Determan said he went 0-for-10 against the Fighting Saints as Wheaton/Herman-Norcross lost 49-47.

“I guess I was due this year,” said Determan, a senior forward for Border West, a co-op of W/H-N and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

Determan more than made up for his o-fer last season by helping the second-seeded Buccaneers beat the third-seeded Fighting Saints 70-62 in the Section 6A-South semifinals Monday at Minnewaska High School.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward DeAndre Holloway drives toward the basket with Border West senior forward Clint Determan defending him in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Winners of 21 straight games, Border West faces top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa for the sub-section championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday back at Glenwood.

Determan hit four 3-pointers, all in the first half, in a 25-point effort. Seventeen of those points came in the opening half, including eight of the team’s final nine points in the first half to build a 32-24 advantage.

“I’ve been on a really bad streak missing threes,” Determan admitted. “That (first 3-pointer) felt really good and I knew I had it.”

“He’s just a really, really good ball player,” Border West head coach Jordon Roos said of Determan. “He’s really smart, he’s got great skill and he works his tail end off on the court. You have games like that when you do that stuff.”

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward Hunter Kallstrom leaps up for a layup attempt against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The second half saw another shooter join in for Border West (24-2). Senior guard Andrew Walker-Hannemann scored three 3-pointers in a 17-7 stretch that saw Border West take a 49-31 lead. Walker-Hannemann finished with 17 points and Dylan Bainbridge and Cole Gilsdorf each added 12 for the Buccaneers.

Needing to make up an 18-point gap, KMS (21-6) got some momentum thanks to a pair of blocks from Hunter Kallstrom. DeAndre Holloway also helped alter shots in the paint, forcing the Buccaneers to shoot from long range.

“Defensively, those guys are such a tough duo down low,” said Saints head coach Matt Fragodt. “We did a better job in the second half of not letting them into the paint. We made it tough for them and they’ve been doing that all year for us.”

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior guard Jared Cortez drives toward Border West's basket with junior guard Landon Bratsch preparing to defend him in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Holloway, a lanky 6-foot-7 athletic junior forward, helped KMS storm back. Twenty-three of his game-high 29 points came in the second half. He and Kallstrom (nine points) combined for a 14-0 run that cut Border West’s lead to 49-45 with 9:13 to play.

“Going in at halftime, we knew it was going to be tough to dig ourselves out of that hole,” Fragodt said. “We played hard the whole game. You have to give our guys credit; we got back into the game. They just hit shots.”

The Buccaneers had one more run in them, outscoring the Saints 13-5 to go ahead 62-50 with 5:01 left. KMS got as close as four points but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“A lot of kudos to the kids that they were able to withstand that, battle back and finish the job at the end,” Roos said. “It was a fun game.”

Section 6A-South

Border West 70, KMS 62

KMS (21-6) 24 38 — 62

Border West (24-2) 32 38 — 70

KMS - Scoring: DeAndre Holloway 29, Isaac Rudningen 16, Hunter Kallstrom 9, Jaiden Henjum 3, Jared Cortez 3, Malaki Lee 2 … 3-point shots: Holloway 4, Henjum 1, Cortez 1 … Rebound leader: Holloway 7 … Assist leader: Rudningen 5 … Steal leader: Cortez 3 ... Block leaders: Kallstrom 3, Holloway 2

BORDER WEST - Scoring: Clint Determan 25, Andrew Walker-Hannemann 17, Dylan Bainbridge 12, Cole Gilsdorf 12, Holden Rinke 4 … 3-point shots: Walker-Hannemann 4, Determan 4, Gilsdorf 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a