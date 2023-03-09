Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half

MONTEVIDEO — Dawson-Boyd wasn’t about to let MACCRAY capitalize on its momentum.

The Wolverines went into the locker room with a 7-0 run. The Blackjacks opened with a 9-0 run of their own to open up the second half. And they maintained their roll the rest of the way.

Top-seeded D-B controlled the final 18 minutes for a 70-46 win over fourth-seeded MACCRAY in the Section 3A-North semifinals at Montevideo High School.

MACCRAY junior Isaac Post, 2, goes for a layup in traffic during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against Dawson-Boyd on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It was a big win; we bought a lot of energy,” said D-B senior guard Keegon Wicht. “I thought we did a lot better job in the second half. We defended a lot better in the second half.”

D-B faces Central Minnesota Christian in the sub-section championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. CMCS advanced with a 71-47 win over Lakeview on Wednesday.

The Blackjacks’ balance was in full display on Wednesday. Five Blackjacks — Brayson Boike (15), Drew Hjelmeland (14), Levi Olson (13), Aiden Swenson (12) and Keegon Wicht (11) — finished in double figures. They shot 51% and outscored MACCRAY 38-19 in the second half.

Dawson-Byd freshman Gunner Liebl launches a 3-pointer during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Any guy can go off on any given night,” Wicht said. “We got so many guys who can drive, shoot, can do anything. It opens up a lot of stuff for me and a lot of stuff for other guys.”

Carter Bowen started the second-half run with a layup, followed by a Wicht 3-pointer. Boike scored four straight points and Swanson capped off the run with a layup to make it 43-27 with 13:55 to play.

“Coming out of halftime, it was go win the first three minutes,” said D-B head coach Cory Larson. “Grab the momentum back. And our guys did a good job of executing on both ends of the floor.”

Larson added, “On this team, there’s no selfish guys. That’s a big part of why we’ve been successful during the season. They play unselfishly and play good team basketball on both ends of the floor.”

MACCRAY junior Sawyer Janssen, 15, puts up a 3-pointer in the corner over a Dawson-Boyd defender during a Section 3A-North semifinal game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Down 32-20 in the first half, Isaac Post kicked off the Wolverines late first-half run with a jumper and a free throw. Matt Wadsworth chipped in with a layup and Sawyer Janssen had a layup to make it a 32-27 game at halftime.

“I wasn’t very happy with how (D-B) got it from five points to 10 points (late in the first half) … we gave up a three and got lazy and let our guard down on an inbound (pass) for a steal and a layup,” said Wolverines head coach Lucas Post. “But, how we responded after that to cut it down to five, I couldn’t be happier about that. We got a little momentum going into the second half.”

The Wolverines’ Isaac Post led all scorers with 23 points. It was a marked improvement for Post against D-B. In two regular-season games against the Blackjacks, Post had four and eight points.

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Brayson Boike gets fouled while going for a layup during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“The last seven, eight games, his mindset has shifted and he’s gotten a lot more aggressive,” Lucas Post said of Isaac. “He was super aggressive against Canby and tonight, there were a few times where he came to the sideline and I know he’s doggone tired and I told him, ‘Hey, we need you to do it right now.’ He’s like ‘I know.’ We kind of laughed about it

“He’s been playing well and I think more than anything it’s been a mindset.”

In hopes of moving into the section championship, Wicht is looking for an all-out effort by the Blackjacks against CMCS in the sub-section final.

“Shots will fall and we can pass the ball,” Wicht said. “We just need effort and intensity on the defensive end.”

MACCRAY junior Riley Roskens, bottom, corrals the loose ball during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against Dawson-Boyd on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

D-B 70, MACCRAY 46

MACCRAY (13-14) 27 19 — 46

D-B (25-3) 32 38 — 70

MACCRAY - Scoring: Isaac Post 23, Matt Wadsworth 12, Sawyer Janssen 5, Willie Miller 2, Jordan Warne 2 … 3-point shots: Post 1, Janssen 1 … Rebound leader: Wieberding 10 … Assist leader: Wadsworth 3, Warne 3 … Steal leader: Wadsworth 2, Miller 2 ... Block leader: Wieberdink 2

D-B - Scoring: Brayson Boike 15, Drew Hjelmeland 14, Levi Olson 13, Aiden Swenson 12, Keegon Wicht 11, Carter Bowen 3, Gunner Liebl 2 … 3-point shots: Hjelmeland 4, Wicht 3, Olson 2, Boike 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 5 … Assist leader: Boike 5 … Steal leader: Swenson 4 ... Block leader: Hjelmeland 2, Bowen 2

CMCS junior Ryan Harrington, right, lines up a baseline shot over Lakeview's Lincoln Vogel during a Section 3A-North semifinal game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

CMCS 71, Lakeview 47

A freshman had the hot hand for Central Minnesota Christian on Wednesday night.

Micah Asake, a 6-foot-1 guard, hit five 3-pointers, helping spark the third-seeded Bluejays over second-seeded Lakeview at Montevideo High School.

“It means a lot; I just wanted to play as a team and help my teammates out,” Asake said. “I took the shots that I could get and they were falling tonight. I’m grateful for that.”

Asake didn’t start seeing steady varsity minutes for CMCS until mid-January, when the team was looking for more outside shooting. Now, he’s one of the first players off the Bluejays’ bench.

“He had played so well (on JV),” said CMCS head coach Ted Taatjes. “He’s earned it.”

Taatjes continued, “Micah came in, hit a few big threes and gave us a lift.”

CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 1, puts up a layup in traffic during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against Lakeview on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Asake’s first batch of 3-pointers helped CMCS erase a 10-2 deficit in the first half. A nine-point run to end the first half — capped off by an Asake 3-pointer — put CMCS up 31-21 at halftime.

“My coach told me whether it goes in or not, shoot the shot just like the last one and eventually they’ll fall,” Asake said. “I just kept shooting and they were falling.”

Along with strong offensive nights from Asake, Drew Duininck (18 points) and Ethan Bulthuis (20 points, four 3s), the Bluejays’ backcourt was able to slow down Lakeview standout Nathan Fenske, a 6-2 guard and Southwest Minnesota State University commit, was held to seven first-half points. He finished with a game-high 24, with 12 of those coming in the final four-and-a-half minutes.

“Brayden Marcus did a wonderful job on (Fenske),” Taatjes said. “The whole first half and three-fourths of the second half, we really contained him and made his life tough. Even the shots he did make were guarded and he had to earn ‘em.”

CMCS freshman Micah Asake lines up a 3-pointer during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against Lakeview on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Bulthuis also had 18 rebounds and three assists. Ryan Harrington also had a double-double for the Bluejays with 12 points and 11 boards.

CMCS faces top-seeded Dawson-Boyd for the North championship Saturday. The Bluejays and Blackjacks split the regular-season series. CMCS won 64-56 on Dec. 20, and D-B won in double overtime, 69-66, on Feb. 9.

“They’re obviously the team to beat,” Taatjes said of the Blackjacks. “They won the (Camden) Conference and they’re playing at a really high level. They have inside, they have outside, they have guard play.

“We’ll have to have our A-game, but that’s what it should be for a sub-section final.”

CMCS (18-9) 31 40 — 71

Lakeview (23-4) 21 26 — 47

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 20, Drew Duininck 18, Micah Asake 17, Ryan Harrington 12, Kadin Dehmlow 4 … 3-point shots: Asake 5, Bulthuis 4, Duininck 2 … Rebound leader: Bulthuis 18, Harrington 11 … Assist leader: Duininck 6 … Steal leader: Duininck 2 ... Block leader: none

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Nathan Fenske 24, Owen Louwagie 8, Lincoln Vogel 8, Taiven Isaackson 5, Ethan Schwankl 2 … 3-point shots: Fenske 2, Isaackson 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a