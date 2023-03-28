Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team

The smallest class in state had quite the impact in boys basketball around west central Minnesota.

The Camden Conference North Division had a trio of strong showings from overall conference champion Dawson-Boyd (26-4) along with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (21-6) and Central Minnesota Christian (18-10).

The Blackjacks got the furthest of anyone in the area, reaching the Section 3A championship before losing to eventual state champion Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 63-55. They were the only team to beat RTR all season, 72-70 in the Camden championship game on Feb. 27.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (24-5) hovered around the top 10 all season on the way to finishing tied for first with Class AA state entrant Eden Valley-Watkins for the Central Minnesota Conference.

Over in the West Central Conference, BOLD (18-9) went on a 12-game win streak and was the No. 2 seed in Section 2A-North.

Among the 15 players selected for this year's All-Area team, 11 came from Class A squads. Ten different schools are represented in this crop of talent.

Here is the All-Area Boys Basketball Team (in alphabetical order):

First Team

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Brayson Boike throws down a dunk during a Camden Conference game against KMS on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the Dawson-Boyd Community Center in Dawson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Brayson Boike

So. 6-7 G, Dawson-Boyd

Dawson-Boyd's Brayson Boike Submitted photo

Named the Camden Conference North Division Player of the Year, Brayson Boike helped lead the Blackjacks to a conference championship and a spot in the Section 3A championship.

Boike averaged 21.1 points per game on 61% shooting from the field. He also grabbed 9.1 rebounds, dished out 3.3 assists, blocked 1.7 shots and had 1.6 steals per game. Dawson-Boyd wrapped up the season with a 26-4 record, including a 16-2 mark in the Camden. Boike also surpassed 1,000 career points this season.

“Exceptional talent on both ends of the floor,” said Blackjacks head coach Cory Larson. “A multi-dimensional scorer on one end and a competitive defender on the other.”

CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis cuts toward the hoop during the Section 3A-North championship against Dawson-Boyd on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Ethan Bulthuis

Sr. 6-3 F, CMCS

CMCS' Ethan Bulthuis Submitted photo

Ethan Bulthuis averaged a double-double in helping Central Minnesota Christian stay near the top of the Camden Conference North.

The Bluejays forward had averages of 20.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.3 steals per game while being named All-Camden for the second time. He’s also scored more than 1,000 points in his career. The Bluejays wrapped up the season with an 18-10 record, reaching the Section 3A-North championship game.

“Ethan led us in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals this year,” said CMCS head coach Ted Taatjes. “Ethan’s leadership on and off the court, along with how he impacted the game statistically, will leave big shoes to fill for next season.”

New London-Spicer senior guard Brycen Christensen drives toward the basket against Lac qui Parle Valley during the Bremer Bank Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Brycen Christensen

Sr. 6-4 G/F, NLS

NLS' Brycen Christensen Submitted photo

A regular on the All-Area teams, Brycen Christensen is back on the first team for the second straight season. He is also a two-time All-Area football player.

For the New London-Spicer basketball team, Christensen averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks a game while being an All-Wright County Conference pick for the third straight year. He also has over 1,000 points for his career. With his help, the Wildcats went 16-13 and reached the Section 3AA-North championship.

“Brycen is an extraordinary leader and teammate on and off the court,” said NLS head coach Skip Wright. “He can guard all five positions on defense and play all five on offense. He has an uncanny feel for the game and makes his teammates and coaches better. A highly efficient scorer, great decision maker, rebounder and shot-blocker. Brycen is a complete player who has been a joy to coach over his four-year career.”

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward DeAndre Holloway leaps up for a layup with Border West's Cole Gilsdorf and Clint Determan defending him in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

DeAndre Holloway

Jr. 6-7 F, KMS

KMS' DeAndre Holloway Submitted photo

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s DeAndre Holloway was one of the area’s biggest matchup nightmares.

A lanky forward who can play inside and outside, Holloway averaged 23.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.3 steals and 1.7 assists per game for the 21-6 Fighting Saints. He was voted team MVP and was an All-Camden pick.

DeAndre is a pure scorer,” said KMS head coach Matt Fragodt. “What makes it tough for other teams to guard DeAndre is not only his size but he is able to shoot the ball also. He also can get to the basket off the dribble. He has really toughened up this last year and became a leader on our team. Defensively, he is very long and does a good job on both post and guard players. His 3.1 blocks a game led our team and teams struggled to get easy shots down low. We hope DeAndre will be even stronger for next year as he is a hard worker and wants to always get better.”

BBE senior Kaden Pieper eyes the rim while going up for a layup as the Jaguars played host to the Paynesville Bulldogs in Brooten on Friday, February 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Kaden Pieper

Sr. 6-3 G, BBE

BBE's Kaden Pieper Submitted photo

Kaden Pieper makes his return to the All-Area first team after leading Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to a 24-5 record and the Section 6A-South championship game.

The Central Minnesota Conference player of the year averaged 26 points on 52% shooting. He also grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game while dishing out 73 assists and coming up with 52 steals.

Along with his athletic achievements, Pieper was selected for the All-State Academic Team.

Finishing his career with 2,092 points, 656 rebounds, 221 assists and 193 steals, Pieper was voted to play in the 41st annual Minnesota High School All-Star Basketball Series on Saturday, April 1 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

“Kaden had a great senior season,” said BBE head coach Chris Anderson. “He has a tremendous work ethic which he brings to practice, games, the classroom and the weight room. Kaden is at his best in the open floor where he can attack the basket and use his athleticism. He has been a joy to coach on the basketball court and is a true role model for younger athletes in our program and school.

Second Team

BBE junior Luke Dingmann attempts to move the ball past a defender during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Ortonville in Brooten on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Luke Dingmann

Jr. 6-3 G/F, BBE

BBE's Luke Dingmann Submitted photo

Luke Dingmann was a double-double threat every night for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

The Jaguars junior averaged 16.9 points per game on 49% shooting. He also averaged 10.4 rebounds per game, including over three offensive boards per contest. He also led the team in assists (138), steals (68) and tied for first in blocks (21). With over 1,000 career points, Dingmann was a first team All-Central Minnesota Conference selection.

“Luke is an absolute athlete on the basketball court; there is not much that he cannot do,” said BBE head coach Chris Anderson. “He led our team in rebounds, steals, assists, blocks and was second in points. Luke played every position from point guard to post this season. He is the true definition of an inside/out player. Luke is a true competitor and as a coaching staff, we are very proud of the well-rounded player he has become.”

BOLD sophomore guard Jack Gross throws down a dunk against New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A-North quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bird Island. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Jack Gross

So. 6-3 G, BOLD

BOLD's Jack Gross Submitted photo

Jack Gross could do a little bit of everything as BOLD’s point guard.

An All-West Central Conference pick, Gross averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. BOLD went 18-9 and got to the Section 2A-North semifinals.

“Jack is a true point guard who sees the floor really well and controls the pace of the game for us,” said Warriors head coach Jake Brustuen. “Jack can score at three levels and rebounds well from the point guard position as well.”

MACCRAY junior Isaac Post, 2, goes for a layup in traffic during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against Dawson-Boyd on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Isaac Post

Jr. 6-0 G, MACCRAY

MACCRAY's Isaac Post Submitted photo

Back on the All-Area second team, Isaac Post helped MACCRAY to a three-game improvement this season.

Post put up 14.5 points per game on 47.6% shooting, including 62.3% from inside the arc. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game on the way to an All-Camden nod. He also was named to the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic All-Tournament team. The Wolverines went 13-14 this season.

“Isaac carried us on a nightly basis offensively and defensively despite teams being 100 percent focused on making sure he was not the reason they lost the game,” said MACCRAY head coach Lucas Post. “He saw all the focus of team's help-side defensive attention every game and was completely face-guarded for parts of the entire game in more than half our games. He did a really amazing job of not allowing that to frustrate him and being willing to defer to teammates helping create opportunities for them, which led to us winning 13 games this season, a three-game improvement from last year with a tougher schedule than last season.”

Willmar sophomore Jackson Schnichels, at left, gives a fist bump to senior Blake Schoolmeester during starting lineup announcements during a Section 8AAA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Blake Schoolmeester

Sr. 6-6 F, Willmar

Willmar's Blake Schoolmeester Submitted photo

Blake Schoolmeester jumps from the third team to the second team after Willmar made a four-game improvement this season.

An All-Central Lakes Conference pick for the second straight season, Schoolmeester averaged 13.7 points per game on 46.4% shooting. He also had 7.2 rebounds and three assists per game in the Cardinals’ 11-16 campaign. He will play college basketball at Ridgewater College.

“Blake has been on varsity for four years (and) every year he has improved in all facets of the game,” said Willmar head coach Jeff Holtkamp. “His footwork and patience in the post increased his ability to score in the paint. Teams would double-team in the post but he would get his teammates involved. He was second on our team in assists. He was also capable of shooting from the outside. Blake spends countless hours working on his game.”

Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Keegon Wicht

Sr. 6-0 G, Dawson-Boyd

Dawson-Boyd's Keegon Wicht Submitted photo

Another returner to the second team is Dawson-Boyd point guard Keegon Wicht.

Becoming more of a distributor this season for the Blackjacks, Wicht had averages of 14.4 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. He hit 75 3-pointers during the season. He surpassed 1,000 career points this season while helping D-B get one game away from the state tournament.

“Great leader on and off the floor,” said Blackjacks head coach Cory Larson. “Always gives his best effort. Showed his maturation as a point guard this year while still scoring. Assist totals doubled from a year ago.”

Third Team

Benson senior Juan Espinoza, left, dribbles around a BOLD defender during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Juan Espinoza

Sr. 6-3 G, Benson

Benson's Juan Espinoza Submitted photo

The lone senior in Benson’s lineup, Juan Espinoza emerged as one of the top scorers in the area. Averaging 22.6 points per game, Espinoza hit 87 3-pointers over the course of the season. He also averaged five rebounds a game. A two-time All-West Central Conference selection, Espinoza scored over 1,000 career points and set school records for points in a game (47) and career 3-pointers (200). He will play college basketball at Ridgewater College.

“Juan Espinoza was a very explosive scorer this year for the Benson Braves,” said head coach Mike Felt. “He had multiple 40-plus point games for the Braves. Juan was a very efficient 3-point shooter with unlimited range but also possessed the skills to get to the rim.”

BOLD senior forward Ryan King soars through the air for a layup against New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A-North quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bird Island. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Ryan King

Sr. 6-2 F, BOLD

BOLD's Ryan King Submitted photo

An All-Area second teamer last season, King kept up his high level of play this season. King put together an All-West Central Conference campaign after averaging 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Warriors.

“Ryan is a strong athletic forward who could score inside and out,” said BOLD head coach Jake Brustuen. “Ryan could also defend multiple positions and this season made the move from a pure post to a guard/forward for us.”

Paynesville senior Eli Nelson, 10, puts up a layup attempt against ACGC's Thor Goerish during a Central Minnesota Conference game Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in Grove City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Eli Nelson

Sr. 6-0 G, Paynesville

Paynesville's Eli Nelson Submitted photo

A first-team All-Central Minnesota Conference pick, Eli Nelson helped Paynesville to its best wins in a season since 1950-51. A three-year starter, Nelson averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the 20-7 Bulldogs. He will play college baseball at Concordia-St. Paul.

“(Eli’s) a three-year starter and a tremendous leader,” said Paynesville head coach Rick Hendrickson. “He usually defended our opponent's best guard the length of the court. Shot a high percentage and was a consistent player all three seasons. Eli took a lot of pressure off of his teammates with his ball handling and ability to set them up for scoring opportunities.”

New London-Spicer junior forward Grant Paffrath goes up for a layup with Lac qui Parle Valley junior center T.J. Mitchell defending during the Bremer Bank Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Grant Paffrath

Jr. 6-3 F, NLS

NLS' Grant Paffrath Submitted photo

New London-Spicer’s top scorer, Grant Paffrath scored 18 points per game on 41% shooting and 34% on 3-pointers. He also averaged six rebounds, two assists and a steal per game. Paffrath was an All-Wright County pick.

“Grant is a three-level scorer who can get on a roll and change the game at any given time,” said Wildcats head coach Skip Wright. “He has had several double-double games this season with points and rebounds. He gets to the free-throw line regularly and has sealed numerous wins at the free-throw line or by making big shots for the Wildcats. He is an incredibly hard worker with a deep passion for the game as well as a great leader and teammate.”

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior guard Isaac Rudningen looks for an option as Central Minnesota Christian sophomore guard Drew Duininck (4) defending him on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prinsburg. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Isaac Rudningen

Sr. 6-0 G, KMS

KMS' Isaac Rudningen Submitted photo

A four-year starter for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Isaac Rudningen was one of the top defensive stoppers in the Camden North. A two-time All-Camden pick, Rudningen averaged 10.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He was voted the team’s defensive player of the year. He will play college football at the University of Sioux Falls.

“Isaac is the ultimate competitor,” said Fighting Saints head coach Matt Fragodt. “He plays with so much passion and leaves it all on the court every night. He has been a four-year starter for our program. Isaac is very good at distributing the ball to his teammates. He is very strong and can get to the basket whenever he wants. He is someone who plays 95% of the game. Defensively he guards the best player from the other team and does a very good job of limiting them in points.”