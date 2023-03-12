Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks

MARSHALL — Keegon Wicht has a special place in his heart for Dawson-Boyd’s bench.

It’s not because the Blackjacks’ senior guard likes spending time there. It’s just that he knows when somebody pops off the bench for Dawson-Boyd, good things tend to happen

It did Saturday in the Section 3A-North title game.

Getting 19 points off their bench, the top-seeded Blackjacks beat No. 3 Central Minnesota Christian 57-42 at the R/A Facility on the Southwest Minnesota State University campus.

CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis sets to fire a 3-pointer in the corner during the Section 3A-North championship against Dawson-Boyd on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Sophomore Drew Hjelemland had 14 points off the bench and freshman Gunner Libel added five.

“They’re both younger kids, but they play like older kids,” Wicht said. “They play like seniors.

“It’s good that they put in the time and put in the work and they want to win just like us.”

The victory sends Dawson-Boyd into the Section 3A championship at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Minnesota State.

The Blackjacks (25-3) take on another familiar foe, Russell-Tyler Ruthton. The Knights (27-1), top-seeded in 3A-South, beat second-seeded Southwest Minnesota Christian (24-5) 98-57 Saturday.

R-T-R is defending section champion. But the Knights also lost to Dawson-Boyd 72-70 in the Camden Conference championship game at the end of the regular season featuring the North Division champion Blackjacks against the South Division titleist, R-T-R.

“It’s an honor to be able to play at the same level with those guys,” said Drew Hjemeland, one of the key guys off Dawson-Boyd’s bench, of the Knights.

Hjelmeland’s 14 points came on 5-for-8 shooting from the field, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Liebl hit 2 of 4 field goals, including 1 of 3 from long range. It was a back-breaker for the Bluejays, who struggled offensively, shooting 39% from the field, including 2 of 13 for 15% on three-pointers.

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Brayson Boike, 5, puts up a hook shot during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“We didn’t make shots at the end of possessions,” CMCS head coach Ted Taatjes said. “Toward the end, we didn’t get rebounds. At the end of the day, they played well enough defensively that we struggled to score the basketball.“You’re not going to win games with the 40-whatever we had tonight.”

Taatjes agreed Dawson-Boyd’s depth was a factor. The Blackjacks out-scored the Bluejays’ bench 19-2. It was more than the difference in the game.

“They have so much depth,” Taatjes said of the Blackjacks. “You take one guy away, the next guy hurts you. They’re just a good team. You have to tip your hat to them.”

Hjelmeland said scoring isn’t necessarily his primary role.

“I’ll make the shots if I have to,” he said. “I try to bring a lot of energy and pick up my teammates whenever possible. I try to encourage everyone with my high intensity.”

CMCS sophomore Drew Duininck, right, looks to cross over a Dawson-Boyd defender during the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

CMCS kept it close most of the way, trailing 30-25 at halftime. It was tied 35-35 after a basket by Kadin Dehmlow with 11:07 to play. That’s as close as the Bluejays would get. The Blackjacks went on an 11-2 run to take control. It was 48-42 with 3:55 to go, but Hjelemeland drained a 3-pointer from the side to put Dawson-Boyd up by 51-42.

“We knew they were tough and we knew that they defend well,” Wicht said of the Bluejays. “We knew the key was going to be on the defensive end because our offense plays off our defense.”

Dawson-Boyd advances to the section final, taking aim at their first state tournament berth since 1991. Blackjacks head coach Cory Larson was a member of that team.

Wicht said it was great to see all the community support at SMSU. Travel was dicey Saturday, even for the team bus, because of the snow and freezing rain.

“We pulled over once to un-stick the windshield wipers,” Wicht said with a grin. “Looking up, it was really nice to see all the fans and to see almost the whole community here. And, we knew there were a lot of people watching at home (via web streaming), too.”

DB 57, CMCS 42

CMCS (18-9) 25 17 — 42

DB (25-3) 30 27 — 57

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 8, Drew Duininck 10, Kadin Dehmlow 4, Ryan Harrington 18, Micah Aske 2 … 3-point shots: Duininck 2 … Rebound leader: Harrington 5 … Assist leaders: Bulthuis 2, Marcus 2, Harrington 2 … Steal leader: Bulthuis 2 ... Block leader: none

DB - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 10, Aiden Swenson 6, Brayson Boike 16, Levi Olson 2, Carter Bowen 4, Drew Hjelmeland 14, Gunner Liebl 5 … 3-point shots: Wicht 1, Liebl 1, Hjelmeland 4 … Rebound leader: Boike 11 … Assist leaders: Wicht 4, Hjelmeland 3, Olson 3 … Steal leaders: Wicht 1, Boike 1, Hjelmeland 1, Olson 1 ... Block leader: Hjelmeland 2