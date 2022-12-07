Boys Basketball Preview 2022-23: MACCRAY Wolverines hope to build around Lucas Post

CLARA CITY — Bringing back its top scorer from a season ago, the MACCRAY Wolverines are hoping to climb up the Camden Conference North Division standings.

In 2021-22, MACCRAY went 10-17 overall and 5-11 in the Camden. The Wolverines were also 1-1 in the playoffs, opening with a win over Yellow Medicine East before bowing out versus Lakeview in the Section 3A-North bracket.

“We are returning nine letterwinners from last season’s team,” said Wolverines head coach Lucas Post, who is 48-51 going into his fifth season. “We will not have a senior on the roster this year. But we should have a decent amount of experience from our returning letterwinners and some promising additions that missed much of the season with injury last year.”

MACCRAY sophomore Isaac Post (2) drives by Hancock's Sebastian Felix during the first half of a first-round game in the Case IH Tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

MACCRAY lost four players from last season’s roster, including double-digit scorers Gavin Husman (12.7) and Brooks Asche (11.2).

Back in the mix is the team’s top offensive weapon, Isaac Post. A 6-foot junior, Post was an All-Camden Conference pick and second team All-Area after averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Jordan Warne will be paired with Isaac to add some front-line size for the Wolverines. Standing 6-6, Warne had averages of 8.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Lucas Post envisions both Isaac and Warne as pillars to the Wolverines’ success this season.

“These two young men started every game they played in and will have a big impact on the game on both ends of the floor this season as they did last season,” Lucas Post said. “We expect them to elevate their game for their junior years and lead our teams.”