Boys Basketball Preview 2022-23: New/old coach leads young LQPV Eagles

MADISON — After a 12-year hiatus, Robyn Rademacher is back at the helm for the Lac qui Parle Valley boys basketball team.

Rademacher previously coached the Eagles from 2001-08. He fills in for Barry Besonen.

He’ll also head a LQPV squad that will try to replace all five starters from 2021-22. The Eagles were 12-14 a season ago.

“We will be a young team that will be competing in a loaded Camden Conference this year,” Rademacher said. “The goal is to compete each night and give ourselves an opportunity to win in the last four minutes.”

Gone are Landon Schirm, Kaiden Allpress, Hunter Conn, Blake Wollschlager and Will Giese. Allpress and Schirm were All-Camden picks a season ago, with Allpress scoring 16.3 points and Schirm 12.6 points.

In the front court, the Eagles will offer plenty of size. There’s 6-foot-6 junior TJ Mitchell, 6-5 junior Eli Hegland and 6-foot-4 junior Kaden Molden. Then there’s 6-0 junior Peyton Rademacher, 5-11 sophomore Davis Patzer and 5-10 sophomore Matthew Arndt. A host of other sophomores will vie for playing time, according to Robyn Rademacher.

LQPV sophomore T.J. Mitchell is at the free-throw line against NLS in the Bremer Bank Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Willmar. West Central Tribune file photo

LQPV was 8-8 in the Camden last season and made the second round of the Section 3A-North playoffs. The Eagles’ season ended with a loss to sub-section champion Central Minnesota Christian.

“With a new nucleus to the varsity game, we will be feeling out the strength and speed early in the season,” Rademacher said. “We hope to be one of those teams as playoffs roll around that you don’t want to play against.”

