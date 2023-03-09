Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans

BROOTEN — Kaden Pieper admitted it was a little hard to get started Wednesday.

When you’re trying to make another run to the state tournament and this is just round one of what could be a long journey, there might be just a bit of nerves.

“That first minute-and-a-half was rough,” said Pieper, a key player in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s second-place state finish in 2022. “Once we got back to what we know, it was better. But yeah, we needed to get the butterflies out early.”

Pieper and top-seeded the BBE’s boys basketball team opened Section 6A play with an 88-57 victory over ninth-seeded Ortonville at the BBE Elementary School gymnasium. The game was moved from Thursday because of the impending winter storm.

BBE senior Tanner Shelton drives the ball toward the rim while playing in a Section 6A-South playoff game against Ortonville in Brooten on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The over-matched Trojans actually led 12-11 with 12:45 to go in the first half. But then the 11th-ranked Jaguars took control. Pieper had a traditional three-point play, then Hayden Sobiech, coming off the bench, nailed a 3-pointer and Luke Dingmann slammed down a dunk. By the time Ortonville took a timeout at 10:18, the Jaguars had built a 25-12 lead.

“We pushed the ball and once we got the rhythm, everything was fine,” Pieper said.

BBE (23-4) plays Hancock at 1 p.m. Saturday at Minnewaska High School in the 6A-South semifinals. The fourth-seeded Owls beat No. 5 Parkers Prairie 56-55.

BBE senior Jamison Reed guards Hunter Merritt of Ortonville during a Section 6A-South playoff game between the Jaguars and the Trojans in Brooten on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Also in 6A-South, No. 3 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg defeated No. 6 Ashby 58-42 and No. 2 Border West beat No. 7 Brandon-Evansville 70-59. Border West and KMS play at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Minnewaska.

Pieper led the way in beating Ortonville, which was coming off a 63-53 win Monday at Benson for its first victory of the season. BBE’s 6-foot-3 senior guard had 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including 9 of 14 from two-point range. He also had five rebounds and three assists.

“Things weren’t clicking right away,” said Dingmann, the junior post who had 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.”Then we straightened things out.”

BBE senior Kaden Pieper splits a pair of defenders while eyeing the basket during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Ortonville in Brooten on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sobiech, a 6-3 sophomore, provided a lift with 15 points and seven rebounds. He was 7-for-8 from the field, including 6 of 6 from two-point range.

“A little sloppy,” BBE head coach Chris Anderson said of the Jaguars’ performance. “It wasn’t the start we were looking for, but we’ve got a veteran group and they responded a little bit and I’m happy with what our bench provided for us.”

BBE built a 53-23 halftime lead and never looked back, working 13 players into the lineup. For its part, Ortonville played 16 players.

“They have a ton of athleticism, that’s for sure,” Ortonville head coach Isaiah Longnecker said of the Jaguars.

BBE junior Luke Dingmann attempts to move the ball past a defender during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Ortonville in Brooten on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

So, coach, how is someone going to beat BBE?

“They’re going to have to be athletic and they’re going to have to be strong,” Longnecker said. “And a little bit of height goes a long way. Those guys, they really clean the glass. They out-rebounded us because they just kept attacking and never stopped.

“We’re fortunate to be here,” Longnecker continued. “Coach Anderson is a great guy and they did a great job of hosting this and they’ve got a bunch of great athletes. I’m sure they’re a bunch of gym rats because they sure look like they’re in the gym non-stop.”

Cadyn Vanderwal led the Trojans with 18 points. A 6-0 freshman, Vanderwal missed 15 games with a heart condition before returning to the lineup late in the season. He’s part of the future for Ortonville, which broke a 37-game losing streak with its win over Benson.

“We’ve got a good group of freshmen and sophomores,” Longnecker said. “Now they’ve got to get in the gym and work hard like these guys (the Jaguars) do.

“They (the Jaguars) are great role models for how it’s done.”

BBE senior Tanner Shelton shoots a long-range jumper during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Ortonville in Brooten on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Section 6A-South

BBE 88, Ortonville 57

Ortonville (1-27) 23 34 — 57

BBE (23-4) 53 35 — 88

ORTONVILLE - Scoring: Cadyn Vanderwal 18, Quentin Kuefler 2, Carter Brown 5, Ellis Longnecker 3, Isaac Brown 2, Jaydon Hughes 7, Daunte Fetters 2, Hunter Merritt 11, Carter Lee 3, Connor Danielson 4 … 3-point shots: Vanderwal 4, Longnecker 1, Hughes 1, Merritt 3, Lee 1 … Rebound leaders: Brown 3, Hughes 3, Dillon Anderson 3, Merritt 3 … Assist leader: Hughes 3 … Steal leader: Hughes 2 ... Block leader: none

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 28, Hayden Sobiech 15, Tanner Shelton 6, Carson Savage 1, Matt Walz 3, Luke Illies 2, Luke Dingmann 22, Brady Schwinghammer 6, Jamison Reed 3, Jordan Herickhoff 2 … 3-point shots: Pieper 2, Sobiech 1, Dingmann 1, Schwinghammer 2 … Rebound leaders: Dingmann 12, Sobiech 7 … Assist leaders: Dingmann 4, Pieper 3, Shelton 3 … Steal leader: Dingmann 3 ... Block leader: Dingmann 2

BBE senior Kaden Pieper drives the ball to the basket during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Ortonville in Brooten on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

KMS 58, Ashby 42

Third-seeded Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg got a 41-25 halftime lead, then cruised past the No. 6 Ashby Arrows at Kerkhoven.

DeAndre Holloway led the way for the Fighting Saints. The 6-foot-7 junior forward had 26 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots. Hunter Kallstrom, a 6-4 junior forward, added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Cortez, a 5-11 junior guard, contributed 10 points to KMS.

Bradee Christianson led the Arrows with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Ashby (8-16) 25 17 — 42

KMS (21-5) 41 17 — 58

ASHBY - Scoring: Brodie Ecker 3, Kellen Dahlen 10, Bradee Christianson 18, Jake Norby 8, Easton Nelson 3 … 3-point shots: Ecker 1, Dahlen 2, Christianson 4, Nelson 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KMS - Scoring: Jaiden Henjum 2, Isaac Rudningen 3, Malaki Lee 3, DeAndre Holloway 26, Jared Cortez 10, Hunter Kallstrom 14 … 3-point shots: Lee 1, Holloway 1, Cortez 2 … Rebound leaders: Kallstrom 10, Holloway 9, Rudningen 6 … Assist leader: Holloway 2 … Steal leaders: Cortez 4, Holloway 3, Lee 3 ... Block leaders: Holloway 2, Kallstrom 2

Section 3AA-South

Montevideo 57, Pipestone 55

Sixth-seeded Montevideo surprised second-seeded Pipestone at Windom.

“We understand that we can play with anyone in our section,” Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. “We’ve shown that with our schedule. That gives us a lot of confidence and belief.

“We don’t really look at our seed and think we’re that seed. Our guys played phenomenal team basketball and understood the moment.”

Montevideo plays fifth-seeded Redwood Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University. The Cardinals beat top-seeded Jackson County Central 62-58 to advance.

Gannon Reidinger led the Thunder Hawks with 23 points. Cooper Dack added 13 points and two steals and Carson Boike had 10 points and six rebounds. Devin Ashling dished out six assists for Montevideo.

“They’re coming together at a good time,” Webb said. “(We) talk about playing our best basketball in March. We’re really doing that right now. We just got to keep it going.”

Montevideo lost to Redwood Valley 76-66 on Dec. 1 in its first game of the season.

Montevideo (13-13) 38 19 — 57

Pipestone (13-12) 21 34 — 55

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Gannon Reidinger 23, Cooper Dack 13, Carson Boike 10, Devin Ashling 4, Griffin Epema 3, Mason Jerve 2 … 3-point shots: Reidinger 2, Dack 3, Boike 2 … Rebound leader: Boike 6 … Assist leader: Ashling 6 … Steal leader: Dack 2 ... Block leader: Dack 1

PIPESTONE - Scoring: Tagon Woelber 12, Merrick Heidebrink 18, Kellen Johnson 11, Rysley Borman 7, Caden Strasser 1, Landon Quist 2, Makhi Winter 4 … 3-point shots: Heidebrink 4, Tagon Woelber 4, Borman 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a