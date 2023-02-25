Boys basketball roundup: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa knocks off Paynesville, 59-40

BROOTEN — Bragging rights in Stearns County went to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Friday night.

In a battle of two ranked Central Minnesota Conference boys basketball teams, the host Jaguars cruised to a 59-40 victory against Paynesville at BBE Elementary School.

Paynesville senior Max Athmann drives the ball up the court as the Bulldogs play BBE in Brooten on Friday, February 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

BBE is ranked 11th in the state in Class A. Paynesville is ranked 17th in AA.

Kaden Pieper paced BBE’s efforts. He scored 30 points on 10 of 22 shooting from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 12 rebounds. Brady Schwinghammer hit three 3-pointers in a nine-point effort.

Paynesville senior Gus Johnson and BBE senior Tanner Shelton battle for a rebound as the Jaguars played host to the Bulldogs in Brooten on Friday, February 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Max Athmann was the Bulldogs’ top scorer with 16 points. Bryce VanderBeek followed with seven points.

The Jaguars are now 10-2 in the CMC while the Bulldogs drop to 9-3.

BBE is host to Royalton at 4 p.m. Saturday in Brooten. Paynesville is host to Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Monday.

BBE head coach Chris Anderson communicates with his team out on the court as they play Paynesville in Brooten on Friday, February 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

BBE 59, Paynesville 40

Paynesville (18-6) 24 16 — 40

BBE (18-4) 32 27 — 59

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Brayden Pung 2, Gus Johnson 4, Grayson Fuchs 6, Max Athmann 16, Abe Brunner 2, Bryce VanderBeek 7, Blayke Pung 3 … 3-point shots: Fuchs 2, Athmann 2, Bl. Pung 1 … Rebound leader: Br. Pung 8 … Assist leader: Four with 1 … Steal leader: Br. Pung 2 ... Block leader: VanderBeek 2

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 30, Hayden Sobiech 4, Tanner Shelton 6, Luke Illies 4, Brady Schwinghammer 9, Jamison Reed 6 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Schwinghammer 3 … Rebound leader: Pieper 12 … Assist leader: Pieper 3, Sobiech 3, Reed 3 … Steal leader: Pieper 2 ... Block leader: Illies 2

BBE sophomore Luke Illies and Paynesville senior Grayson Fuchs battle for the ball as the Jaguars host the Bulldogs in Brooten on Friday, February 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

EV-W 74, ACGC 53

Parker Schultz scored 18 points to lead five Eden Valley-Watkins players who scored in double figures in the victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

ACGC is 4-8 in the conference. EV-W is 12-2 and has clinched the conference title.

Jonas Morrison led ACGC with 15 points and had six rebounds. Kyler Pickle had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Falcons play host to Kimball at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Grove City.

EV-W (20-5) 38 36 — 74

ACGC (9-13) 21 32 — 53

EV-W - Scoring: Wyatt Moehrle 11, Landon Neiman 16, Nolan Geislinger 11, Myles Dziengel 2, Caden Neiman 1, Parker Schultz 18, Noah Stommes 15 … 3-point shots: Geislinger 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ACGC - Scoring: Kyler Pickle 13, Tucker Johnson 2, Micah Werner 3, Marcus Forsythe 10, Jonas Morrison 15, Thor Goerish 8, Carson Borchert 2 … 3-point shots: Pickle 1 … Rebound leaders: Pickle 7, Morrison 6 … Assist leaders: Pickle 4, Sam Rouser 2 … Steal leader: Pickle 2, Rouser 2 ... Block leaders: Pickle 2, Goerish 2

Central Lakes

Rocori 74, Willmar 60

Jack Boos pumped in 33 points to lead Rocori past Willmar at Cold Spring.

Boos shot 12 of 22 from the field, good for 54.5%. He was 8-for-15 from 3-point range, 53.3% and 1-for-1 from the free throw line.

The Spartans shot 51%, 26 of 51 and were 46% from 3-point range, 12 of 26.

Willmar is 1-12 in the conference. Rocori is 7-7. The Spartans are ranked 20th in the state in Class AAA.

Blake Schoolmeester, a 6-foot-6 senior, led the Cardinals with 17 points. Max Mobley, a 6-5 senior, had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Raitz added 13 points and Khalid Muhumed added 10 points.

Willmar shot 52.2%, making 24 of 46 field goal attempts. The Cards were 34.8% from 3-point range, making 8 of 23.

Willmar plays St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Big Red Gym.

Willmar (8-15) 30 30 — 60

Rocori (14-9) 44 30 — 74

WILLMAR - Scoring: Jacob Streed 2, Max Mobley 15, Will Sportel 3, Blake Schoolmeester 17, Khalid Muhumed 10, Sam Raitz 13 … 3-point shots: Mobley 2, Sportel 1, Schoolmeester 2, Muhumed 2, Raitz 1 … Rebound leaders: Mobley 10, Schoolmeester 6 … Assist leader: Streed 5 … Steal leaders: Muhumed 3, Mobley 2 ... Block leader: Nathan Marthaler 1, Schoolmeester 1

ROCORI - Scoring: Jack Boos 3, Thad Lieser 8, Jack Spanier 5, Andy Pedroza 13, Grant Tylutki 3, Eli Anderson 12 … 3-point shots: Boos 8, Lieser 2, Spanner 1, Pedroza 1 … Rebound leader: Spanier 9 … Assist leader: Spanier 7 … Steal leaders: Pedroza 5, Tylutki 4 ... Block leader: Pedroza 1

Wright County

NLS 57, W-M 52

New London-Spicer avenged an earlier loss to conference-leading Watertown-Mayer at Watertown.

Watertown-Mayer leads the Wright County West with a 10-3 record. NLS is 6-6 in conference play.

Grant Paffrath, a 6-foot-3 junior, had 20 points for the Wildcats. Brycen Christensen, a 6-4 senior, added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

John Mueller, a 6-5 senior, had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Royals. Wyatt McCabe, a 5-11 senior, added 13 points, as did Albert Rundell, a 6-0 senior.

The Wildcats play Rockford at 7 p.m. Tuesday in New London.

NLS (12-12) 27 30 — 57

W-M (16-8) 20 32 — 52

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 9, Brycen Christensen 14, Mason Delzer 2, Nixon Harrier 7, Grant Paffrath 20, Gabe Rohman 5, … 3-point shots: Christensen 1, Harrier 1, Paffrath 2, … Rebound leader: Christensen 11 … Assist leaders: Andresen 1, Delzer 1, Rohman 1 … Steal leaders: Andresen 2, Rohman 2 ... Block leader: Christensen 3

W-M - Scoring: Michael Foley 5, Wyatt McCabe 13, John Mueller 16, Nathan Ragner 2, Tucker Ritter 3, Albert Rundell 13 … 3-point shots: McCabe 1, Ritter 1, Rundell 1 … Rebound leaders: Mueller 12, Justin Kind 7 … Assist leaders: McCabe 2, Mueller 2 … Steal leader: McCabe 2 ... Block leaders: Foley 1, Mueller 1, Ragner 1

Rockford 60, Litchfield 44

Litchfield drops to 2-12 in the Wright County Conference after a road loss to Rockford.

The Rockets are now 9-5 in conference play and 16-9 overall. The Dragons are 6-19 overall.

Litchfield plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Melrose.

West Central

WCA 74, BOLD 44

West Central Area moves to 11-4 in the West Central Conference after beating BOLD at Barrett.

The Warriors drop to 7-7 in conference play and 16-9 overall.

The Knights outscored BOLD 40-14 in the second half.

Ryan King led the Warriors with 17 points. Andrew Meyers followed up with 12.

BOLD hosts Renville County West at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Bird Island.

BOLD (16-9) 30 14 — 44

WCA (17-7) 34 40 — 74

BOLD - Scoring: Zane Boen 8, Jack Gross 2, Andrew Meyers 12, Ryan King 17, Daylen Weber 1, Brayden Gass 2, Mathew Jacobs 2 … 3-point shots: Boen 2, King 1 … Rebound leader: Gass 4 … Assist leader: Gross 8 … Steal leader: Boen 2, King 2 ... Block leader: Four with 1

WCA - Stats not available

Non-conference

D-B 84, Benson 29

Brayson Boike scored 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to lead state-ranked Dawson-Boyd to the victory at Benson.

Drew Hjelmeland added 17 points, Keegon Wicht had 15 and Levi Olson 13 for the Blackjacks, who are ranked 12th in the state in Class A.

Dawson-Boyd shot 56% from the field, making 36 of 64 shots. They were at 45% from 3-point range, making 10 of 22.

Landon Skarsten had 11 points to lead Benson.

Benson plays Yellow Medicine East at 7 p.m. Saturday in Granite Falls. The Blackjacks play Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7 p.m. Monday in Tyler in the Camden Conference’s North Division vs. South Division championship game.

D-B (22-3) 48 36 — 84

Benson (6-18) 22 7 — 29

D-B - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 15, Aiden Swenson 2, Kade Solem 2, Gunner Liebl 6, Brayson Boike 22, Drew Hjelmeland 17, Levi Olson 13, Gunnar Olson 2, Carter Bowen 5 … 3-point shots: Wicht 3, Boike 3, Hjelmeland 3, Olson 1 … Rebound leader: Bowen 8 … Assist leader: Wicht 6 … Steal leader: Wicht 2 ... Block leader: Boike 2, Hjelmeland 2

BENSON - Scoring: Landon Skarsten 11, Blake Brehmer 3, Juan Espinoza 7, Jaden McCarter 3, Harold Habben 4, Joseph Pagel 1 … 3-point shots: Skarsten 3, Brehmer 1, Espinoza 1, McCarter 1 … Rebound leader: Habben 7 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Skarsten 1, Tayte Antolick 1 ... Block leaders: Antolick 1, Habben 1

Morris/CA 67, CMCS 65

Freshman Riley Asmus scored 25 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers, to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta past Central Minnesota Christian at Morris.

Drew Huebner had 17 points and Tyler Berlinger 15 for the Tigers.

Drew Duininck had 23 points to lead the Bluejays. Ryan Harrington had 13 points, Ethan Bulthuis and Micah Asake each added 12 for CMCS.

CMCS (16-9) 35 30 — 65

Morris/CA (18-6) 33 34 — 67

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 12, Drew Duininck 23, Micah Asake 12, Kadin Dehmlow 2, Brayden Marcus 3, Ryan Harrington 13 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 3, Duininck 5, Asake 2, Marcus 1 … Rebound leader: Bulthuis 9 … Assist leaders: Harrington 4, Duininck 3 … Steal leader: Duininck 3 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Tyler Berlinger 15, Riley Asmus 25, Drew Huebner 17, Charlie Hanson 8, Jack Tollefson 2 … 3-point shots: Asmus 4, Huebner 1, Hanson 2 … Rebound leaders: Huebner 5, Kyle Fehr 5 … Assist leader: Berlinger 5 … Steal leaders: Berlinger 5, Asmus 4 ... Block leader: Huebner 1

Wabasso 75, RCW 73

Noah Anderson had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Wabasso Rabbits past Renville County West at Renville.

Calvin Hanna, Karson Bock and Tristan Larson each scored 14 points for the Rabbits.

Ryan Schrupp had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to lead the Jaguars.

RCW plays BOLD at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Bird Island.

Wabasso (5-18) 34 41 — 75

RCW (4-21) 38 35 — 73

WABASSO - Scoring: Joseph Liebl 8, Calvin Hanna 14, Ashton Rohlik 3, Karson Bock 14, Noah Anderson 22, Tristan Larson 14 … 3-point shots: Hanna 4, Rohlik 1, Bock 2, Anderson 6 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 6, Ryan Schrupp 28, Jack Wertish 6, Isaac Haen 15, Jaise Miller 9, Jon Driggs 9 … 3-point shots: R. Schrupp 4, Haen 2, Driggs 1 … Rebound leaders: R. Schrupp 8, Miller 6 … Assist leaders: A. Schrupp 6, Haen 4, Miller 4 … Steal leaders: R. Schrupp 7, Haen 6 ... Block leaders: A. Schrupp 1, Miller 1

