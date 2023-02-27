Boys basketball roundup: Big night for New London-Spicer senior in Wildcats' 55-40 win over Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — Brycen Christensen scored his 1,000th career point as the New London-Spicer boys basketball team defeated Litchfield 55-40 on Saturday.

Christensen filled the statsheet for the Wildcats. He scored eight points, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

NLS (13-12) had three players score in the double figures. Grant Paffrath led the way with 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and made both of his free throws.

Aedan Andresen and Nixon Harrier both added 10 points. Andresen shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Harrier shot 3 of 6 from the field and made both of his free throws.

The Dragons’ top scorers were Blake Aller and Jack McCann. Both had nine points.

Litchfield plays Melrose at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Melrose. NLS, which has won three of its last four, plays Rockford at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New London.

Wright County

NLS 55, Litchfield 40

NLS (13-12) 28 27 — 55

Litchfield (6-19) 21 19 — 40

NLS - Scoring: Grant Paffrath 13, Aedan Andresen 10, Nixon Harrier 10, Mason Delzer 9, Brycen Christensen 8, Gabe Rohman 3, Chi Schneider 2 … 3-point shots: Harrier 2, Delzer 1, Paffrath 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 10 … Assist leader: Christensen 5 … Steal leader: Christensen 3 ... Block leader: Christensen 1

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Blake Aller 9, Jack McCann 9, Garrison Jackman 6, Tyler Pennertz 5, Cam Baalson 3, Creighton Huhner 3, Alex Draeger 3, Gavin Thiel 2 … 3-point shots: Baalson 1, Pennertz 1, Draeger 1, … Rebound leaders: McCann 6, Pennertz 6 … Assist leaders: Pennertz 2, Jacob Dietel 2 … Steal leader: Aller 3 ... Block leader: none

Central Minnesota

BBE 71, Royalton 51

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa improved to 19-4 behind Kaden Pieper and Luke Dingmann at Brooten.

Pieper, a senior guard, scored 31 points and secured nine rebounds. He shot 12 of 24 from inside the arc and made seven free throws on 11 attempts.

Dingmann, a junior guard/forward, added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars. He shot 9 of 12 from inside the arc and went 3 for 3 from the free throw line.

BBE plays Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Brandon.

Royalton (10-13) 25 26 — 51

BBE (19-4) 39 32 — 71

ROYALTON - Scoring: Cal Ollman 3, Joseph Achen 7, Ryan Vannurden 8, Ethan Albright 5, Connor Carlson 9, Ashton Brezinka 3, Logan Pesta 4, Jackson Psyck 12 … 3-point shots: Ollman 1, Vannurden 2, Albright 1, Carlson 2, Brezinka 1 … Rebound leader: Pesta 7 … Assist leader: Carlson 3 … Steal leader: Psyck 3 ... Block leader: none

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 31, Hayden Sobiech 4, Sam Mastey 2, Luke Illies 2, Luke Dingmann 21, Brady Schwinghammer 9, Jamison Reed 2 … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 3 … Rebound leader: Pieper 9, Dingmann 8 … Assist leader: Reed 5 … Steal leader: Tanner Shelton 3, Reed 3 ... Block leader: Illies 1, Dingmann 1

ACGC 73, Kimball 63

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City improved its record to 10-13 with the Central Minnesota Conference victory at Grove City.

Kimball fell to 4-9 in the conference and 8-16 overall.

ACGC, 5-8 in the conference, next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Lake.

CamdenKMS 82, Ortonville 50Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg extended its winning streak to sixth with the victory at Ortonville.

DeAndre Holloway, a 6-foot-7 junior, paced KMS with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Hunter Kallstrom and Isaac Rudningen both added 12 points for the Fighting Saints.

KMS notched 19 steals. That effort was led by Kallstrom (5) and Rudningen (4).

The Fighting Saints play in their season-finale against Brandon-Evansville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Evansville.

KMS (19-5) 49 33 — 82

Ortonville (1-23) 22 28 — 50

KMS - Scoring: Jacob Walsh 3, Jaiden Henjum 9, Isaac Rudningen 12, Malaki Lee 4, DeAndre Holloway 21, Jared Cortez 9, Carter Auspos 1, Quin Peterson 2, Landen Bratsch 4, Travis Engelke 3, Hunter Kallstrom 12, Evan Zimmer 2 … 3-point shots: Holloway 1, Cortez 2, Engelke 1 … Rebound leader: Holloway 10 … Assist leader: Rudningen 2 … Steal leader: Kallstrom 5, Rudningen 4 ... Block leader: Holloway 2, Kallstrom 2

ORTONVILLE - Stats not available

Non-conference

BOLD 84, RCW 72

BOLD rolled to the victory over Renville County West at Bird Island.

The Warriors (17-8) now are headed to the Section 2A-North playoffs, which are scheduled to start Friday. BOLD, headed to a top-two seed, likely opens play Tuesday, March 7.

Ryan Schrupp had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and three steals for RCW. The Jaguars are the 10th seed in Section 3A-North and open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 7 Lac qui Parle Valley in Madison.

RCW (4-21) 36 36 — 72

BOLD (17-8) 47 37 — 84

RCW - Scoring: Ryan Schrupp 28, Adam Schrupp 13, Jaise Miller 11, Isaac Haen 7, Jack Wertish 6, Javin Mungai 5, Joe Valdovinos 2 … 3-point shots: R. Schrupp 8, A. Schrupp 1, Haen 1 … Rebound leader: Miller 7 … Assist leader: A. Schrupp 5, Haen 5 … Steal leader: R. Schrupp 3 ... Block leader: Mungai 1

BOLD - Stats not available

YME 73, Benson 48

Yellow Medicine East got 22 points from Owen Torvik and 20 points from DJ Whitebuffalo to record a win over Benson at Granite Falls.

YME (6-18) closes the regular season at with a home game against Minneota at about 7 p.m. Monday in Granite Falls.

Benson (6-18) plays host to Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in its final game of the regular season.

Benson (6-18) na na — 48

YME (6-18) na na — 73

BENSON - Stats not available

YME - Scoring: DJ Whitebuffalo 20, Cody Dahlager 8, Ricky Enney 8, Drew Almich 10, Owen Torvik 22, Adam Stengel 3, Devin Ladwig 2, James Peterson 1 … 3-point shots: Whitebuffalo 2, Enney 1, Almich 2, Torvik 1 … Rebound leader: Torvik 10, Peterson 8, Almich 7 … Assist leader: Dahlager 4 … Steal leader: Whitebuffalo 4 ... Block leader: n/a