Boys basketball roundup: Big second half propels ACGC Falcons over MACCRAY Wolverines

CLARA CITY — Facing a MACCRAY squad that boasts three 6-foot-6 starters, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City had to play big.

They did just that in the second half.

Down eight at halftime, the Falcons’ defense held the Wolverines to 14 points on the way to a 48-45 non-conference boys basketball victory Monday at MACCRAY High School.

MACCRAY junior Jordan Warne boxes out an ACGC player to come up with a defensive rebound during a non-conference game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Clara City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Our defense got better; we gave up a lot of second-chances in the first half,” said ACGC head coach Terry Miller. “We stayed in our 1-3-1 zone and tightened it up a little bit.

“It was just a nice win; we were finally able to win a close game after knocking on the door in a couple games this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ACGC junior Kyler Pickle, 1, goes for a layup attempt during a non-conference game against MACCRAY on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Clara City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

At a size disadvantage, Miller had his team body up on MACCRAY’s players in hopes of ripping down more boards. Coming off the bench, Jonas Morrison led the Falcons with eight rebounds.

“We had to stay connected and get guys to create space,” Miller said. “We just had to clean up a few things and make it a little bit tighter on the defensive end.”

The Falcons got the win despite just three players scoring. Junior guard Kyler Pickle led all scorers with 27 points. Thor Goerish followed with 13 points and six steals. Morrison had eight.

MACCRAY junior Wilie Miller passes the ball along the perimeter during a non-conference game against ACGC on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Clara City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Isaac Post paced the Wolverines with 16 points. Sawyer Janssen followed up with 10 points. The MACCRAY defense finished with eight blocks, including three from Nathan Wieberdink.

ACGC plays at Holdingford at 7 p.m. Tuesday. MACCRAY plays Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson.

ACGC senior Sam Rouser, left, and MACCRAY junior Sawyer Janssen hit the floor for a loose ball during a non-conference game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Clara City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

ACGC 48, MACCRAY 45

ACGC (8-11) 23 25 — 48

MACCRAY (9-12) 31 14 — 45

ACGC - Scoring: Kyler Pickle 27, Thor Goerish 13, Jonas Morrison 8 … 3-point shots: Goerish 3, Pickle 1 … Rebound leader: Morrison 8 … Assist leader: Sam Rouser 2 … Steal leader: Goerish 6 ... Block leader: none

MACCRAY - Scoring: Isaac Post 16, Sawyer Janssen 10, Jordan Warne 9, Nathan Wieberdink 7, Matt Wadsworth 3 … 3-point shots: Post 4, Wadsworth 1 … Rebound leader: Wadsworth 8, Wieberdink 8, Warne 8 … Assist leader: Wadsworth 5 … Steal leader: Post 2 ... Block leader: Wieberdink 3

MACCRAY junior Isaac Post, 2, keeps the ball alive with a jump pass along the baseline during a non-conference game against ACGC on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Clara City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Minnewaska 41

Eden Valley-Watkins improved to 16-5 with a win against Minnewaska at Eden Valley.

Noah Stommes had 15 points, Myles Dziengel added 12 and Wyatt Moehrle added 10 for the Eagles.

Hunter Kloos had 14 points to lead Minnewaska.

The Lakers, who are 1-21, play Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Minnewaska (1-21) 12 29 — 41

Eden Valley-Watkins (16-5) 21 33 — 54

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: PJ Johnson 4, Alex Panitzke 8, Dylan Alexander 2, Hunter Kloos 14, Tenzin Dahl 8, Marc Gruber 5 … 3-point shots: Panitzke 2, Kloos 4, Gruber 1 … Rebound leaders: Kloos 7, Dahl 6 … Assist leaders: Johnson 6, Alexander 3 … Steal leaders: Johnson 1, Panitzke 1, Kloos 1, Dahl 1, Gruber 1 ... Block leader: Kloos 3

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS - Scoring: Wyatt Moehrle 10, Landon Neiman 9, Nolan Geislinger 4, Myles Dziengel 12, Caden Neiman 4, Parker Schultz 2, Noah Stommes 15 … 3-point shots: Moehrle 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Swanville 93, Benson 83

In the final 3 minutes, 33 seconds of the game, Swanville went on a 17-0 run to turn an 83-76 deficit into a 10-point win over Benson.

The Bulldogs are now 11-9 overall while the Braves drop to 5-15.

Benson plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Upsala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar senior Maxwell Mobley puts up a shot in the paint during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Alexandria High School. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Central Lakes

Alexandria 75, Willmar 50

Willmar sits at 8-14 and 1-10 in the Central Lakes Conference after falling at Alexandria.

Chase Thompson led Alexandria, which is 9-2 in the CLC, with 17 points. Grayson Grove recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Blake Schoolmeester had 16 points to lead Willmar. Max Mobley added 12 points and six rebounds and Khalid Muhumed scored 10 points with six rebounds for Willmar.

Willmar plays St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Gym.

Willmar senior Jacob Streed, 4, chases down Alexandria's Trevin Hoepner during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Alexandria High School. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Willmar (8-14) 26 24 — 50

Alexandria (14-4) 45 30 — 75

WILLMAR - Scoring: Blake Schoolmeester 16, Max Mobley 12, Khalid Muhumed 10, Sam Raitz 6, Jacob Streed 4, Nathan Marthaler 2 … 3-point shots: Muhumed 2, Schoolmeester 1 … Rebound leaders: Mobley 6, Marthaler 6 … Assist leaders: Marthaler 4, Streed 4 … Steal leader: Streed 3 ... Block leader: Raitz 1

ALEXANDRIA - Scoring: Chase Thompson 17, Bralyn Steffensmeier 16, Grayson Grove 14, Jaxon Schoenrock 14, Trevin Hoepner 7, Dawson Roderick 7 … 3-point shots: Steffensmeier 4, Schoenrock 4, Thompson 3, Grove 1, Hoepner 1 … Rebound leader: Grove 11 … Assist leader: Steffensmeier 6 … Steal leader: Grove 5 ... Block leader: Grove 2

Willmar senior Khalid Muhumed, 24, puts up a shot over an Alexandria defender during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Alexandria High School. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Camden

RTR 80, YME 59

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 21-0 with a victory over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Werkman led the Knights with 28 points. Camden Hansen added 14.

The Sting’s top scorer was Bryce Sneller with 23 points.

YME is 1-6 in the Camden South. RTR is 9-0.

The Sting play Lakeview at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls.

RTR (21-0) n/a n/a — 80

YME (5-16) n/a n/a — 59

RTR - Scoring: Drew Werkman 28, Camden Hansen 14, Blake Christianson 12, Hayden Gravely 11, Tucker Haroldson 6, Matthew Weber 4, Skyelar Martinez 3, Cody Wichmann 2 … 3-point shots: Christianson 2 … Rebound leader: Werkman 11 … Assist leader: three players with 2 … Steal leader: Christianson 2 ... Block leader: Haroldson 1

YME - Scoring: Bryce Sneller 23, Owen Torvik 12, DJ Whitebuffalo 7, Ricky Enney 5, Drew Almich 5, James Peterson 4, Jose Padilla 3 … 3-point shots: Torvik 2, Enney 1, Padilla 1, Almich 1, Whitebuffalo 1 … Rebound leader: Sneller 5 … Assist leader: Cody Dahlager 7 … Steal leader: Dahlager 2 ... Block leader: Peterson 2

More boys basketball coverage:







CAL

CCS 72, Lake Region Christian 56

Five scorers reached double figures to help Community Christian School defeat Lake Region Christian at Willmar.

Jonathan Reid led the Eagles’ pack of scorers with 16 points, adding nine rebounds. Kody Tollefsrud had 13 and Will Chapin notched 12 points and nine rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCS plays Fourth Baptist Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar.

LRC 21 35 — 56

CCS (17-3) 39 33 — 72

LRC - Stats not available

CCS - Scoring: Jonathan Reid 16, Kody Tollefsrud 13, Gavin Mulder 12, Will Chapin 12, Ben Reinertson 11, Mark Arnold 8 … 3-point shots: Chapin 3, Reid 2, Tollefsrud 2 … Rebound leader: Reid 9, Chapin 9 … Assist leader: Chapin 7 … Steal leader: Reinertson 4 ... Block leader: Reid 1