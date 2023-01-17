Boys basketball roundup: BOLD holds off Montevideo, 66-60

BIRD ISLAND — Ryan King had 20 points and Jack Gross added 19 to lead the BOLD boys basketball team to a West Central Conference victory over Montevideo on Monday night.

Andrew Meyers added 14 points and four assists and William Penkert pulled down 14 rebounds for the Warriors.

Gannon Reidinger’s 14 points led Montevideo. Carson Boike added 12 and Cooper Dack 10 for the Thunder Hawks.

Montevideo plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Grove City. BOLD plays West Central Area at 8 p.m. Friday in Bird Island.

West Central

BOLD 66, Montevideo 60

Montevideo (4-7) 27 33 — 60

BOLD (5-5) 43 23 — 66

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Gannon Reidinger 14, Carson Boike 12, Cooper Dack 10, Mason Jerve 8, Devin Ashling 8, Gavin Marty 4, Griffin Epema 4 … 3-point shots: Reidinger 1, Boike 2, Jerve 1, Ashling 1 … Rebound leader: Jerve 8 … Assist leader: Dack 5, Jerve 5 … Steal leader: Epema 5 ... Block leader: Reidinger 1

BOLD - Scoring: Zane Boen 4, Jack Gross 19, Andrew Meyers 14, Ryan King 20, Daylen Weber 5, Brayden Gass 4… 3-point shots: Gross 2, Weber 1 … Rebound leader: William Penkert 14 … Assist leader: Meyers 4 … Steal leader: Gross 4 ... Block leader: Gross 2, Gass 2

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 105, RCW 33

Senior guard Keegon Wicht recorded his 1,00th career point in Dawson-Boyd’s victory over Renville County West at Dawson.

Wicht finished with 18 points, eight assists and five steals for the Blackjacks, who had five players score in double figures. Drew Hjelmeland,a 6-foot-6 sophomore, led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds. Brayson Boike, a 6-7 sophomore, added 20 points.

Isaac Haen had 14 points to lead the Jaguars.

Dawson-Boyd is host to Yellow Medicine East at 7:30 p.m. Friday. RCW has Lakeview coming to its gym at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Renville.

RCW (2-10) 17 16 — 33

D-B (9-3) 52 53 — 105

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 4, Ryan Schrupp 2, Jack Wertish 6, Isaac Haen 14, Javin Mugai 2, Joe Valdovinos 3, Jon Driggs 2 … 3-point shots: Haen 1, Valdovinos 1 … Rebound leader: Haen 3 … Assist leader: Haen 2 … Steal leaders: R. Schrupp 2, Haen 2 ... Block leader: Driggs 1

D-B - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 18, Aiden Swenson 4, Beau Johnson 5, Gunner Liebl 12, Brayson Boike 20, Drew Hjelmeland 22, Levi Olson 8, Gavin Stulz 4, Carter Bowen 12 … 3-point shots: Wicht 2, Johnson 1, Boike 1, Hjelmeland 2, Olson 2, Olson 2 … Rebound leaders: Hjelmeland 7, Bowen 6 … Assist leader: Wicht 8 … Steal leaders: Wicht 5, Boike 5 ... Block leader: Hjelmeland

Non-conference

Paynesville 47, Melrose 44

Melrose’s potential game-tying three-pointer at the horn was off the mark, enabling host Paynesville to hang on to the victory.

Bryce VanderBeek led Paynesville with 18 points and Brayden Pung scored 11.

Connor Englemeyer had 15 points to lead the Dutchmen.

Paynesville next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Yellow Medicine East in Granite Falls.

Melrose (8-2) 21 23 — 44

Paynesville (9-4) 19 28 — 47

MELROSE - Scoring: Gor Ruey 12, Devin Orbeck 4, Connor Engelmeyer 15, Connor Anderson 11, Fernando Estrella 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Brayden Pung 11, Eli Nelson 4, Gus Johnson 4, Max Athmann 9, Bryce VanderBeek 18 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

BBE 72, Minnewaska 64

Kaden Pieper scored 30 points, shooting 13-for-15 from the field, in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s victory over Minnewaska at Brooten.

Piper was 12-for-12 from two-point range and also was 3 of 3 from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds, four steals, two assists and one turnover.

Hunter Kloos had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lakers.

BBE next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Royalton. Minnewaska is host to Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Glenwood.

Minnewaska (1-12) 29 35 — 64

BBE (8-2) 39 33 — 72

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: PJ Johnson 12, Alex Panitzke 8, Levi Johnson 5, Dylan Alexander 13, Hunter Kloos 14, Tenzin Dahl 12 … 3-point shots: P. Johnson 1, Panitzke 2, L. Johnson 1, Kloos 3, Dahl 2 … Rebound leaders: Alexander 6, Kloos 6… Assist leader: P. Johnson 6, Alexander 6 … Steal leader: Kloos 3 ... Block leader: Kloos 1

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 30, Hayden Sobiech 7, Sam Mastey 4, Luke Illies 8, Luke Dingmann 20, Brady Schwinghammer 3 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Sobiech 2, Dingmann 3, Schwinghammer 1 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 10 … Assist leader: Dingmann 4 … Steal leader: Pieper 4 ... Block leaders: Sobiech 1, Mastey 1, Illies 1

Morris/CA 49, Litchfield 39

Morris/Chokio-Alberta earned the victory at Litchfield.

Morris/CA now has a 7-5 record.

The Dragons (4-7) take on Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cokato.