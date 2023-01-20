Boys basketball roundup: BOLD opens things up in the second half

BENSON — Benson was able to keep pace with BOLD in the first half. But after the break, the Warriors’ up-tempo offense held up while the buckets ran dry for the Braves.

Outscoring Benson 38-19 in the second half, BOLD clinched the 76-52 West Central Conference boys basketball game Thursday at Benson High School.

With the win, BOLD is now 3-3 in the West Central. Benson drops to 0-5 in conference play.

Benson senior Juan Espinoza, left, dribbles around a BOLD defender during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Warriors started the game on a 10-0 run within the first three minutes. Leading the team in the opening half was senior Ryan King, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the first 18 minutes.

On the other side of the court, Braves senior Juan Espinoza was keeping pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lone senior in a starting lineup with three freshmen, Espinoza hit five 3-pointers en route to 17 first-half points. And he did that even after missing six minutes of game time after getting his ankle taped up following an injury.

Following a Blake Brehmer 3-pointer with 3:01 before the break, Benson cut the deficit to 35-33. BOLD ended up going into the locker room up 38-33.

BOLD senior Zane Boen, right, and Benson freshman Landon Skarsten, 2, go after a loose ball during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The scoring slowed down for Benson in the second half, with Espinoza scoring two points. Freshman Landon Skarsten had 11 of the Braves’ 19 second-half points.

All the while, BOLD’s balance came through. Alongside King, Andrew Meyers also had 18 points. Meyers also grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals. Daylen Weber added 12 points in the victory.

BOLD plays host to West Central at 8 p.m. Friday in Bird Island. Benson plays Minnewaska at 5:45 p.m. Friday in Glenwood.

Benson freshman Tayte Antolick, 4, passes the ball to teammate Landon Skarsten, 2, during a West Central Conference game against BOLD on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

West Central

BOLD 76, Benson 52

BOLD (6-5) 38 38 — 76

Benson (3-6) 33 19 — 52

BOLD - Scoring: Jack Gross 9, Andrew Meyers 18, Ryan King 18, Daylen Weber 12, Brayden Gass 6, Mathew Jacobs 1, William Penkert 8, Riley Minkel 2, Mason Uhlenkamp 2 … 3-point shots: Meyers 1, King 1, Weber 4, Penkert 2 … Rebound leader: Meyers 8 … Assist leader: Gross 7 … Steal leader: Meyers 5 ... Block leader: Gross 2, Meyers 2 BENSON - Scoring: Landon Skarsten 11, Tayte Antolick 6, Blake Brehmer 9, Juan Espinoza 19, Jaden McCarter 2, Harold Habben 4, Lanadreon Goodwin 1 … 3-point shots: Skarsten 3, Antolick 2, Brehmer 2, Espinoza 5 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

New London-Spicer senior Brycen Christensen looks to make a pass with Dassel-Cokato senior forward Jackson Schrupp defending him during a game between the Wildcats and Chargers on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright County

Dassel-Cokato 65, NLS 60

Dassel-Cokato held on for the victory at New London-Spicer.

NLS has a 5-4 overall record. D-C improves to 10-3.

Dassel-Cokato is now 3-1 in the Wright County Conference West Division and the Wildcats fall to 2-2 in conference play.

NLS plays Redwood Valley at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Redwood Falls..

D-C (10-3) 33 32 — 65

NLS (5-4) 27 33 — 60

D-C - Scoring: Jackson Schrupp 22, Devan Nguyen 21, Caleb Thinesen 12, Tobias Colline 10, Caleb Smock 5, Kasen Warner 3, Nikolas Keith 4, Jayce Olthoff 1, Gabe Aamot 2 … 3-point shots: Warner 2, Aamot 1, Colline 1 … Rebound leader: Schrupp 7 … Assist leader: Thinesen 1 … Steal leader: Aamot 1, Keith 1 ... Block leader: Keith 1, Olthoff 1, Thinesen 1

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 4, Brycen Christensen 12, Mason Delzer 4, Nixon Harrier 4, Paul Meier 2, Grant Paffrath 32, Gabe Rohman 2 … 3-point shots: Christensen 1, Harrier 1, Paffrath 4 … Rebound leader: Christensen 14 … Assist leader: Christensen 2, Paffrath 2 … Steal leader: Christensen 3 ... Block leader: Christensen 7

Central Minnesota

BBE 64, Royalton 42

Kaden Pieper and Luke Dingmann led Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to victory at Royalton.

Pieper scored 20 points and Dingmann had 11. Dingmann led the Jaguars with 11 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals.

BBE, ranked No. 10 in Class A, plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE (9-2) 32 32 — 64

Royalton (5-7) 11 31 — 42

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 20, Luke Dingmann 11, Luke Illies 10, Sam Mastey 7, Brady Schwinghammer 6, Jordan Herickhoff 4, Hayden Sobiech 2, Kaden DeRoo 2, Matt Walz 2, … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 2 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 11 … Assist leader: Dingmann 7 … Steal leader: Dingmann 2 ... Block leader: Dingmann 4

ROYALTON - Scoring: Cal Ollman 8, Jonah Schneider 5, Ryan Vannurden 11, Ethan Albright 6, Connor Carlson 1, Kyle Swenson 2, Ashton Brezinka 2, Jason Psyck 7 … 3-point shots: Ollman 2, Schneider 1, Vannurden 1 … Rebound leader: Psycho 7 … Assist leader: Schneider 3 … Steal leader: Vannurden 2 ... Block leader: Pysck 2

Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 23

Paynesville led Maple Lake 64-6 at halftime for a comfortable Central Minnesota Conference win at Maple Lake.

Led by Max Athmann’s 14 points, 15 different Bulldogs scored in the game.

Paynesville is 4-1 in Central Minnesota action. Maple Lake is 0-4.

The Bulldogs play host to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Paynesville (11-4) 64 31 — 95

Maple Lake (0-10) 6 17 — 23

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Noah Voss 2, Carter Flanders 2, Izaak Schultz 5, Brayden Pung 10, Eli Nelson 13, Gus Johnson 9, Reed Johnson 5, Caden Lang 2, Max Athmann 14, Brayden VanderBeek 2, Alex Blonigen 4, Abe Brunner 13, Bryce VanderBeek 6, Blayke Pung 4, Esau Nelson 4 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MAPLE LAKE - Scoring: Layton Johnston 9, Nick Lind 8, Carter Scanlon 2, Marcus Weimer 2, Jacob Weese 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ACGC 70, Kimball 47

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City got its first Central Minnesota Conference win of the season, beating host Kimball.

The Falcons are now 1-3 in conference play. The Cubs drop to 2-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACGC (3-8 overall) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eden Valley-Watkins.

More boys basketball coverage:







Camden

CMCS 77, Canby 74

Ethan Bulthuis had 25 points, Ryan Harrington 24 and Drew Duininck 20 to help Central Minnesota Christian to the victory over the Lancers at Canby.

Harrington had six rebounds and Duininck added six assists and two steals for the Bluejays.

Canby is 1-4 in the Camden South. CMCS is 5-2 in the Camden North.

CMCS plays Lakeview at 7 p.m. Monday in Cottonwood.

Canby (8-6) 38 36 — 74

CMCS (9-5) 42 35 — 77

CANBY - Stats not available

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 25, Ryan Harrington 24, Drew Duininck 20, Brayden Marcus 8 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 3, Duininck 3, Marcus 2 … Rebound leader: Harrington 6 … Assist leader: Duininck 6 … Steal leader: Duininck 2 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1, Harrington 1

KMS 56, Minneota 43

Hunter Kallstrom had a big game and Malaki Lee gave Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg a boost in the Fighting Saints’ victory over Minneota at Kerkhoven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minneota led 28-26 at halftime.

Kallstrom finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds. Lee scored 14 points, as did DeAndre Holloway.

“(In the second half), we made some free throws and we actually just shot way better,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “We switched up some match-ups defensively and that helped, too.”

Minneota made seven 3-pointers, but six were in the first half.

KMS plays Border West at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Wheaton.

Minneota (5-6) 28 15 — 43

KMS (12-3) 26 30 — 56

MINNEOTA - Scoring: Anthony Rybinski 3, Maxwell Rost 7, Lucas Rybinski 5, Ryan Dalager 11, Peyton Sheik 13, Sawyer DeSmet 4 … 3-point shots: A. Rybinski 1, Dalager 3, L. Rybinski 1, Sheik 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KMS - Scoring: Jacob Walsh 2, Jaiden Henjum 5, Malaki Lee 14, DeAndre Holloway 14, Hunter Kallstrom 21 … 3-point shots: Henjum 1, Lee 2, Holloway 1 … Rebound leaders: Kallstrom 19, Holloway 9 … Assist leaders: n/a… Steal leaders: Lee 3, Henjum 3 ... Block leader: Holloway 3

TMB 64, MACCRAY 61

Matt Wadsworth’s 26-point effort was not enough to lift MACCRAY over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Clara City.

MACCRAY plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tyler.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMB (3-10) 35 29 — 64

MACCRAY (7-6) 32 29 — 61

TMB - Stats not available

MACCRAY - Scoring: Matt Wadsworth 26, Jordan Warne 16, Isaac Post 8, Nathan Wieberdink 5, Riley Roskens 4, Sawyer Janssen 2 … 3-point shots: Wadsworth 7, Roskens 1 … Rebound leader: Warne 8 … Assist leader: Post 4 … Steal leader: Janssen 2 ... Block leader: Wieberdink 3

Lakeview 93, RCW 51

Lakeview dominated Renville County West at Renville.

Jon Driggs led the Jaguars with 12 points and Adam Schrupp had 11.

RCW, which is 1-6 in the Camden North, takes on Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Tracy.

Lakeview (12-1) 44 49 — 93

RCW (2-11) 27 24 — 51

LAKEVIEW - Stats not available

RCW - Scoring: Jon Driggs 12, Adam Schrupp 11, Ryan Schrupp 8, Isaac Haen 6, Joe Valdovinos 5, Javin Mungai 4, Jack Wertish 4, Carson Allex 1 … 3-point shots: Driggs 4, Schrupp 1, Valdovinos 1 … Rebound leader: Haen 8, Driggs 8 … Assist leader: A. Schrupp 4 … Steal leader: R. Schrupp 4 ... Block leader: none

Non-conference

Barnesville 79, Minnewaska 38

Barnesville dominated Minnewaska behind Tate Inniger’s 19-point performance at Glenwood.

The Lakers’ top scorer was Tenzin Dahl. He had 13 points.

Minnewaska plays host to Benson at 5:45 p.m. Friday in Glenwood.

Barnesville (7-3) 44 35 — 79

Minnewaska (1-13) 26 12 — 38

BARNESVILLE - Scoring: Tate Inniger 19, Owen Riddle 11, Carson Hagen 12, Gannon Bolgrean 11, Isaac Maneval 9, Wyatt Suter 7, Braeden Bredman 3, Ethan Larson 3, Aaron Baker 2, Connor Loeks 2 … 3-point shots: Suter 1, Riddle 3, Hagen 4, Inniger 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Tenzin Dahl 13, Alex Panitzke 5, Dylan Alexander 5, Hunter Kloos 5, Zachary Palmer 3, Owen Meulebroeck 3 … 3-point shots: Dahl 2, Meulebrock 1, Palmer 1, Panitzke 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 6 … Assist leader: PJ Johnson 4 … Steal leader: Dahl 2 ... Block leader: Johnson, 1, Kloos 1

