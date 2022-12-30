Boys basketball roundup: CMCS succumbs to Barnesville

WILLMAR — Over 35 minutes, Central Minnesota Christian seemed to have victory in its hands at the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic.

But high-school boys basketball plays 36 minutes. And that last minute belonged to Barnesville.

Trailing 54-46 with 54 seconds remaining, the Trojans went on a 10-1 run to close the game. A pair of made free throws by Wyatt Suter with 15.1 seconds to go proved to be the difference in a 56-55 Barnesville win at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.

“Everything but one minute was great tonight,” said Bluejays head coach Ted Taatjes. “It’s tough, it’s hard to swallow. I told the kid the season’s not over or anything like that, but we have to start learning from those situations.”

CMCS junior Braelin Rime, 13, drives by a Barnesville defender in a game at the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

CMCS took the eight-point lead in the final minute after a layup by Braelin Rime. Barnesville’s Zachary Bredman drilled a fadeaway jumper, only for Rime to come back and hit one of two free throws on his end.

Bredman responded with a 3-pointer to make it 55-51 with 27 seconds left. On the inbounds pass, CMCS was called for a foul, giving possession back to the Trojans. They responded with an Owen Riddle 3-pointer to make it a one-point game with 24 seconds remaining.

The Bluejays’ inbounds pass was deflected and ended up in Suter’s hands. He drew the foul in the paint, setting the scene for his game-winning free throws. Suter finished with a team-high 15 points.

Bolting upcourt for the final play, the Bluejays could not get the final shot off in time after a bobbled pass.

“We had a nice set where Bulthuis was supposed to get a screen from Harrington for a nice open three on top,” Taatjes said. “They did a nice job covering that. We hit the slip to Ryan and he got bodied up a little bit and dumped it off and the rest is history. It’s tough when you don’t get a look at the end. We got what we wanted but didn’t execute well. And that’s that.”

CMCS junior Ryan Harrington, right, posts up Barnesville's Wyatt Suter at the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

CMCS had a 25-21 halftime lead. They were led by a 25-point, 15-rebound effort from Ethan Bulthuis. The senior forward was 10 of 18 shooting, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Junior forward Ryan Harrington added 14 points on 7 of 15 shooting. He also came up with nine rebounds (five offensive) against Barnesville’s burly group of post players led by Tate Inniger (14 points, 11 rebounds).

“(Harrington) worked a lot on his footwork this summer and what he may lack in athleticism, he makes up for in footwork and quality plays,” Taatjes said of Harrington, who is playing through an MCL injury sustained in the fall from the soccer season.

“He’s got some work to do to get to 100 percent, but he’s battling and giving it everything he’s got.”

On Day 2 of the Bremer Holiday Classic on Friday, Barnesville takes on MACCRAY at 3:45 p.m. CMCS will try to bounce back at 2 p.m. against Redwood Valley.

CMCS head boys basketball coach Ted Taatjes talks to his players during a timeout in the second half against Barnesville at the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Barnesville 56, CMCS 55

Barnesville (2-0) 21 35 — 56

CMCS (4-2) 25 30 — 55

BARNESVILLE - Scoring: Zachary Bredman 7, Gannon Bolgrean 5, Owen Riddle 7, Carson Hagen 3, Ethan Larson 5, Tate Inniger 14, Wyatt Suter 15 … 3-point shots: Bredman 1, Bolgrean 1, Riddle 1, Hagen 1, Larson 1, Suter 1 … Rebound leader: Inniger 11 … Assist leader: Bredman 4 … Steal leader: Bolgrean 2 ... Block leader: none

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 25, Drew Duininck 6, Kadin Dehmlow 6, Braelin Rime 4, Ryan Harrington 14 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 4, Dehmlow 2 … Rebound leader: Bulthuis 15, Harrington 9 … Assist leader: Brayden Marcus 5 … Steal leader: Rime 3 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1

CMCS junior Kadin Dehmlow, top, launches a 3-pointer over Barnesville's Carson Hagen at the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

D-C 70, MACCRAY 58

Dassel-Cokato rallied from a late deficit to beat MACCRAY in the first-round game at the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic in Willmar.

Gabe Aamot had 20 points, Jackson Schrupp pumped in 16 and Nikolas Keith added 12 for the Chargers, who were tied 31-31 at halftime.

Isaac Post had 22 points and seven rebounds and Matt Wadsworth had 12 points and four assists for the Wolverines.

MACCRAY plays Barnesville at 3:45 p.m. Friday in Willmar. Dassel-Cokato plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Red Gym.

MACCRAY (5-2) 31 27 — 58

Dassel-Cokato (4-0) 31 39 — 70

MACCRAY - Scoring: Isaac Post 22, Matt Wadsworth 12, Nathan Wieberdink 8, Jordan Warne 7, Willie Miller 5, Sawyer Janssen 4 … 3-point shots: Post 3, Wadsworth 3, Miller 1 … Rebound leader: Post 7 … Assist leader: Wadsworth 4 … Steal leader: Wieberdink 3 ... Block leader: Janssen 3

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Jayce Olthoff 6, Gabe Aamot 20, Kasen Warner 6, Nikolas Keith 12, Caleb Smock 7, Tobias Colline 3, Jackson Schrupp 16 … 3-point shots: Aamot 3, Warner 2, Keith 2, Smock 1, Colline 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Granite City Classic

BBE 79, Mountain Iron-Buhl 60

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa used a big first half to cruise past Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Granite City Classic game played at St. cloud Tech.

Kaden Pieper had 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals to lead the Jaguars. Luke Dingmann added 22 points and 15 rebounds.

BBE plays Cass Lake-Bena at 2:15 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud Apollo.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-4) 23 37 — 60

BBE (3-0) 51 28 — 79

MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL - Scoring: Braylen Keith 2, TJ Duchamp 2, Asher Zubich 14, Mason Clines 6, Josh Holmes 26, Nik Jesch 4, Chris King 2, Micaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2 … 3-point shots: Zubich 2, Holmes 6 … Rebound leader: Holmes 6 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Zubich 2, Mi. Clines 2 ... Block leader: Holmes 2

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 32, Hayden Sobiech 7, Kaden DeRoo 2, Matt Walz 4, Luke Illies 4, Luke Dingmann 22, Brady Schwinghammer 2, Jamison Reed 6 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Sobiech 1, Dingmann 2 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 15, Pieper 9 … Assist leader: Dingmann 6 … Steal leader: Pieper 2 ... Block leader: none

Crusader Classic

Litchfield 57, ML-WR 48

Litcfield improved to 2-0 at the Crusader Christmas Classic with the victory over Moose Lake-Willow River at St. Cloud Cathedral.

The Dragons (3-2) beat Spectrum 69-61 on Wednesday.

ML-WR fell to 5-4.

In other tournament games, Melrose beat Spectrum 62-44 and Cathedral tipped Concordia Academy 85-84.

Friday’s schedule at Cathedral has Litchfield playing Concordia Academy at 3:45 p.m. Melrose facing Moose Lake-Willow River at 12:30 p.m. and Spectrum playing Cathedral at 7 p.m.

Fergus Falls Tournament

Morris/C-A 56, Proctor 27

Tyler Berlinger had 14 points and six rebounds and Drew Huebner added 13 points and two assists as Morris/Chokio-Alberta beat the Proctor Rails

Morris/C-A lost to Worthington 52-51 in the first round of the tournament Wednesday.

Morris/CA (3-4) 32 24 — 56

Proctor (3-6) 15 12 — 27

MORRIS/C-A - Scoring: Tyler Berlinger 14, Riley Asmus 10, Drew Huebner 13, Derek Waldbeser 3, Charlie Hanson 3, Kyle Fehr 2, Drew Storck 10, Matthew Giese 1 … 3-point shots: Berlinger 1, Asmus 1, Storck 1 … Rebound leaders: Berlinger 6, Asmus 7, Fehr 6 … Assist leaders: Owen Anderson 2, Asmus 2, Huebner 2 … Steal leaders: Asmus 2, Jack Tollefson 2 ... Block leader: Daniel Travis 2

PROCTOR - Stats not available