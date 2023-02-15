Boys basketball roundup: Dassel-Cokato Chargers rally to down New London-Spicer Wildcats, 62-53

COKATO — The New London-Spicer boys basketball team saw a slim halftime lead vanish in a 62-53 loss to Dassel-Cokato on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime. The Chargers then out-scored NLS 31-20 in the final 18 minutes to improve to 7-4 in the Wright County Conference West Division and 16-6 overall.

NLS falls to 5-5 in the conference and 10-11 overall.

Gabe Aamot led the way for D-C, scoring 29 points with four 3-pointers. Caleb Smock added 14 points and two assists and Jackson Schrupp had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Chargers.

Brycen Christensen had 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals and Mason Delzer added 11 points for the Wildcats.

NLS has a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Centre against the Mainstreeters.

Wright County

Dassel-Cokato 62, NLS 53

NLS (10-11) 33 20 — 53

Dassel-Cokato (16-6) 31 31 — 62

NLS - Scoring: Brycen Christensen 26, Mason Delzer 11, Nixon Harrier 8, Aedan Andresen 4, Grant Paffrath 4 … 3-point shots: Christensen 5, Harrier 2 … Rebound leader: Christensen 6 … Assist leader: Christensen 2, Paffrath 2 … Steal leader: Christensen 2 ... Block leader: Christensen 1

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Gabe Aamot 29, Caleb Smock 14, Jackson Schrupp 10, Kasen Warner 3, Caleb Thinesen 2, Jayce Olthoff 2, Nikolas Keith 2 … 3-point shots: Aamot 4, Smock 1, Warner 1 … Rebound leader: Schrupp 7 … Assist leader: Smock 2 … Steal leader: Thinesen 1 ... Block leader: none

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57

Litchfield lost its third straight game, falling to Glencoe Silver Lake at Litchfield.

The Panthers improved to 6-4 in the Wright County Conference West Division and 10-10 overall. The Dragons are now 2-9 in the Wright County West and 6-15 overall.

Litchfield plays Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. Friday at Litchfield.

West Central

Sauk Centre 67, BOLD 57

Sauk Centre maintains its lead atop the West Central Conference after beating BOLD at Bird Island.

The Mainstreeters are 10-2 in conference play. BOLD is fifth in the West Central at 7-5.

The Warriors play Section 2A rival Springfield at 7:15 p.m. Thursday back in Bird Island.

Camden

Lakeview 58, YME 45

Taiven Isaackson scored 20 points to help the Lakers improve to 19-3 this season against Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Bryce Sneller led the Sting with 14 points. DJ Whitebuffalo added 11.

YME is 1-7 in the Camden South. Lakeview is 7-2.

The Sting (5-17) play Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cottonwood.

Lakeview (19-3) n/a n/a — 58

YME (5-17) n/a n/a — 45

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Taiven Isaackson 20, Ethan Schwankl 11, Jordan Fischer 9, Nathan Fenske 8, Owen Louwagie 6, Mitchell Peltier 3, Justin Timm 1 … 3-point shots: Peltier 1, Louwagie 1, Isaackson 1, Schwankl 1 … Rebound leader: Fenske 11 … Assist leader: Isaackson 1 … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME - Scoring: Bryce Sneller 14, DJ Whitebuffalo 11, Cody Dahlager 6, Drew Almich 5, Ricky Enney 3, Jose Padilla 2, James Peterson 2, Owen Torvik 2 … 3-point shots: Whitebuffalo 1, Almich 1, Enney 1 … Rebound leader: Sneller 7 … Assist leader: Dahlager 3 … Steal leader: Dahlager 2, Sneller 2 ... Block leader: Whitebuffalo 1, Padilla 1, Enney 1

CMCS 87, RCW 65

Ryan Harrington and Ethan Bulthuis fueled Central Minnesota Christian to a Camden Conference win over Renville County West at Renville.

Harrington scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds. Bulthuis added 22 points and 12 rebounds.

RCW’s Ryan Schrupp recorded a game-high 25 points for the Jaguars, who fall to 3-19 and 1-10 in the Camden North. CMCS improves to 14-8 and 8-3 in the Camden North.

The Bluejays play Wabasso at 7 p.m. Thursday at Prinsburg. RCW plays Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hector.

CMCS (14-8) 41 46 — 87

RCW (3-19) 26 39 — 65

CMCS - Scoring: Ryan Harrington 24, Ethan Bulthuis 22, Drew Duininck 17, Kadin Dehmlow 14, Micah Asake 5, Brayden Marcus 5 … 3-point shots: Duininck 3, Dehmlow 2, Bulthuis 1, Asake 1, Marcus 1 … Rebound leaders: Bulthuis 12, Harrington 11 … Assist leaders: Duininck 6, Marcus 6 … Steal leader: Duininck 5 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 4

RCW - Scoring: Ryan Schrupp 25, Adam Schrupp 10, Jon Driggs 7, Javin Mungai 7, Jack Wertish 7, Isaac Haen 4, Jaise Miller 3, Joe Valdovinos 2 … 3-point shots: R. Schrupp 4, Mungai 1, Driggs 1 … Rebound leader: Wertish 9 … Assist leader: three players with 2 … Steal leader: Wertish 2, Miller 2 ... Block leader: Valdovinos 1

Dawson-Boyd 86, MACCRAY 50

Four scorers reached double figures as Dawson-Boyd extended its winning streak to 13 games with a victory over MACCRAY at Dawson.

Brayson Boike led the pack of Blackjack scorers with 22 points. Drew Hjelmeland had 18, Carter Bowen recorded 16 and Keegon Wicht followed with 15.

MACCRAY had three scorers in the double-digits. Sawyer Janssen led the way with 13 points.

Dawson-Boyd improves to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in the Camden North. MACCRAY is 9-13 overall and 4-7 in the Camden North.

The Blackjacks play Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Dawson. The Wolverines play Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clara City.

MACCRAY (9-13) 26 24 — 50

Dawson-Boyd (19-3) 44 42 — 86

MACCRAY - Scoring: Sawyer Janssen 13, Matt Wadsworth 12, Riley Roskens 10, Isaac Post 8, Willie Miller 5, Nathan Wieberdink 2 … 3-point shots: Wadsworth 4, Roskens 2, Miller 1, Janssen 1 … Rebound leader: Wieberdink 9 … Assist leader: Post 4, Janssen 4 … Steal leader: Janssen 2 ... Block leader: three players with 1

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Brayson Boike 22, Drew Hjelmeland 18, Carter Bowen 16, Keegon Wicht 15, Aiden Swenson 4, Gavin Stulz 4, Gunner Liebl 3, Levi Olson 2 … 3-point shots: Hjelmeland 3, Wicht 3, Liebl 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 10 … Assist leader: Olson 6 … Steal leader: Olson 4 ... Block leader: Boike 2

KMS 62, LQPV 40

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg geared up for a big non-conference game Friday by beating Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

It was the fourth straight win for the Fighting Saints, who are 9-2 in the Camden North. LQPV is 5-6 in conference play.

KMS plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kerkhoven. BBE beat KMS 71-67 in the Section 6A playoffs at Minnewaska High School last year. It’ll be the first meeting between the 6A rivals since then.

“It should be fun,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “It’ll be good to face them and see what they have and go from there.”

DeAndre Holloway had 31 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Fighting Saints. Hunter Kalstrom contributed 18 rebounds, four blocked shots and seven points for KMS.

LQPV got 12 points from T.J. Mitchell and 11 from Kaden Molden. Fragodt said the Eagles deployed a slow-down game and that his squad needed patience to prevail.

LQPV plays Border West at 7 p.m. Thursday at Madison.

KMS (17-5) 36 26 — 62

LQPV (7-14) 21 19 — 40

KMS - Scoring: Jacob Walsh 3, Jaiden Henjum 8, Isaac Rudningen 5, DeAndre Holloway 31, Jared Cortez 8, Hunter Kallstrom 7 … 3-point shots: Cortez 2, Rudningen 1, Walsh 1 … Rebound leaders: Kallstrom 18, Holloway 8 … Assist leader: Rudningen 2 … Steal leaders: Rudningen 3, Holloway 3 ... Block leader: Holloway 1, Kallstrom 4

LQPV - Scoring: Davis Patzer 3, Tygan Allpress 2, Elias Hegland 4, Matthew Arndt 8, Kaden Molden 11, T.J. Mitchell 12 … 3-point shots: D. Patzer 1, Arndt 2, Molden 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Central Minnesota

ACGC 69, Holdingford 63

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City prevailed in a back-and-forth affair at Holdingford, winning for the seventh time in its previous 10 games.

Kyler Pickle had another big game for the Falcons, contributing 21 points, eight assists and four steals.

Thor Goerish had 16 points, including three 3-pointers. ACGC made eight treys.

Connor Breth had 20 points for the Huskers, making six 3-pointers.

ACGC plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Royalton.

ACGC (9-11) 31 38 — 69

Holdingford (5-13) 33 30 — 63

ACGC - Scoring: Kyler Pickle 21, Sam Rouser 9, Jaxon Drange 3, Marcus Forsythe 7, Jonas Morrison 11, Thor Goerish 16, Carson Borchert 2 … 3-point shots: Goerish 3, Pickle 2, Rouser 2, Drange 1 … Rebound leaders: Morrison 11, Forsythe 7 … Assist leaders: Pickle 8, Morrison 3 … Steal leaders: Pickle 4, Drange 2 ... Block leader: none

HOLDINGFORD - Scoring: Jeff Hall 9, Lucas Provo 6, Tanner Tomasek 10, Dawson Hofer 8, Ryder Petersen 10, Connor Breth 20 … 3-point shots: Breth 6, Hofer 1, Hall 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

CAL

CCS 55, FBC 43

Jonathan Reid scored 14 points, Will Chapin added 13 points and Ben Reinertson scored 11 in Community Christian School’s Christian Athletic League victory over Fourth Baptist Christian at Willmar.

Reinertson also had 11 rebounds and Reid added 10 for the Eagles, who got six assists and iver steals from Chapin.

CCS plays the North Metro Blazers at 5 p.m. Monday at Willmar.

FBC (0-0) 17 26 — 43

CCS (0-0) 22 33 — 55

FBC - Stats not available

CCS - Scoring: Jonathan Reid 14, Will Chapin 13, Ben Reinertson 11, Kody Tollefsrud 6, Gavin Mulder 4, David Mulder 4, Mark Arnold 3 … 3-point shots: Chapin 2, Reinertson 1, Tollefsrud 2, Arnold 1 … Rebound leader: Reinertson 11, Reid 10 … Assist leader: Chapin 6 … Steal leader: Chapin 5 ... Block leader: Reinertson 1