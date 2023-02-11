Boys basketball roundup: Defense saves the day for Montevideo

MONTEVIDEO — Montevideo’s defense slowed down Lac qui Parle Valley late in the second half to secure a 46-45 victory on Friday.

The Thunder Hawks, who were outscored 29-21 in the second half, held LQPV to one basket in the final 5 minutes, 43 seconds of the contest to earn their 11th win.

“Our guys did a great job of hunkering down and playing strong defense,” Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. “I am proud of our team for hunkering down on a night we didn’t play our best.”

LQPV sophomore guard Davis Patzer and junior forward Kaden Molden helped the Eagles’ effort in the second half. Patzer finished with 20 points and six 3-pointers and Molden added 11.

The Eagles’ zone defense stalled Montevideo’s offense in the second half, which helped them get back into the game. LQPV held the Thunder Hawks to 18 makes on 49 attempts in the game.

Lac qui Parle Valley junior forward Kaden Molden drives toward the basket with Montevideo sophomore forward Gannon Reidinger defending him on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Lac qui Parle Valley does a great job of playing their 2-3 zone,” Webb said. “They played their zone really well. We weren’t really able to get any transition opportunities.”

A 22-point run over a long portion of the first half fueled Montevideo to its 25-16 halftime lead.

Over that stretch, Thunder Hawks sophomore forward Gannon Reidinger scored 11, which included three 3-pointers. Montevideo junior guard Cooper Dack added seven of his 13 points in that span.

Reidinger finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Both were Montevideo team-bests.

“Gannon is still trying to figure out his consistency with shooting,” Webb said. “He’s been a guy who’s held down the court rebounding for us. He’s absolutely one of our most valuable players.”

Montevideo senior forward Mason Jerve attempts a 3-pointer against Lac qui Parle Valley on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Thunder Hawks improve to 11-9 and have won seven of their last nine games. LQPV is 7-13.

“We were in a lot of close games (early in the year) and weren’t able to close them out,” Webb said. “Now it seems we’re starting to figure that out and being better with our details on both ends of the court.”

LQPV plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Madison. Montevideo plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Melrose.

“I hope we keep building and continue to get better,” Webb said.

Lac qui Parle Valley junior forward Elias Hegland attempts a 3-pointer as Montevideo sophomore forward Gannon Reidinger attempts to block the attempt on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

Montevideo 46, LQPV 45

LQPV (7-13) 16 29 — 45

Montevideo (11-9) 25 21 — 46

LQPV - Scoring: Davis Patzer 20, Peyton Rademacher 2, Elias Hegland 6, Matthew Arndt 5, Kaden Molden 11 … 3-point shots: Patzer 6, Hegland 1, Arndt 2, Molden 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Gannon Reidinger 15, Cooper Dack 13, Carson Boike 9, Devin Ashling 7, Griffin Epema 2 … 3-point shots: Reidinger 3, Boike 3, Dack 2, Ashling 1 … Rebound leader: Reidinger 9 … Assist leaders: Boike 3, Ashling 3 … Steal leader: Epema 2, Gavin Marty 2 ... Block leader: none

RCW 62, Sleepy Eye 54

Ryan Schrupp had 23 points, two steals and two assists as Renville County West earned the victory over Sleepy Eye at Renville.

Adam Schrupp added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars. Jon Driggs added 10 points and six rebounds.

Brayden Heiderscheidt had 16 points and Eric Lozano added 15 for the Indians.

RCW plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Renville.

Sleepy Eye (6-14) 23 31 — 54

RCW (3-18) 27 35 — 62

SLEEPY EYE - Scoring: Kyle Capacia 2, Isaac Lendt 7, Robert Romberg 2, Eric Lozano 15, Brayden Heiderscheidt 16, Landon Wendinger 4, Cameron Schottle 8 … 3-point shots: Lendt 1, Lozano 4, Heiderscheidt 4, Schottle 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 17, Ryan Schrupp 23, Jack Wertish 5, Isaac Haen 3, Jaise Miller 2, Joe Valdovinos 2, Jon Driggs 10 … 3-point shots: A. Schrupp 2, R. Schrupp 4, Driggs 1 … Rebound leader: Wertish 12, Miller 10, A. Schrupp 9, Driggs 6 … Assist leaders: A. Schrupp 2, R. Schrupp 2, Haen 2 … Steal leader: R. Schrupp 2, Haen 2, Javin Mugai 2 ... Block leaders: R. Schrupp 1, Wertish 1, Haen 1

Wright County

NLS 50, Annandale 37

New London-Spicer is back over .500 in the Wright County Conference West Division after beating Annandale in New London.

The Wildcats are now 5-4 in conference play. The Cardinals drop to 6-3.

Brycen Christensen paced NLS’ efforts. He drilled three 3-pointers in a 16-point effort. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Grant Paffrath added 14 points and three steals for the Wildcats.

NLS plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eden Valley.

Annandale (11-9) 16 21 — 37

NLS (10-9) 24 26 — 50

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Ryan Neuman 2, Ben Walter 3, Nick Walter 13, Gavin Wang 8, Thomas Westman 4, Graham Zuehlke 7 … 3-point shots: B. Walter 1, Zuehlke 1 … Rebound leader: N. Walter 7 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: T. Westman 1

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 6, Brycen Christensen 16, Mason Delzer 4, Nixon Harrier 2, Paul Meier 4, Grant Paffrath 14, Gabe Rohman 2, Kenneth Schmiesing 2 … 3-point shots: Christensen 3, Paffrath 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 8 … Assist leader: Harrier 2 … Steal leader: Paffrath 3 ... Block leader: Delzer 1, Meier 1, Rohman 1

Central Minnesota

BBE 70, ACGC 58

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa won its sixth straight game after getting past Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in Brooten.

Brady Schwinghammer hit five 3-pointers in a 21-point effort for the seventh-ranked (Class A) Jaguars. Luke Dingmann had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kaden Pieper (18) and Hayden Sobiech (14) also finished in double figures.

The Falcons’ Kyler Pickle had a game-high 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Thor Goerish followed up with 21 points.

BBE plays Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday at Maple Lake. ACGC plays MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Clara City.

ACGC (7-11) 30 28 — 58

BBE (16-3) 40 30 — 70

ACGC - Scoring: Kyler Pickle 25, Marcus Forsythe 8, Jonas Morrison 4, Thor Goerish 21 … 3-point shots: Pickle 5, Goerish 2 … Rebound leader: Forsythe 9 … Assist leader: Pickle 2, Tucker Johnson 2, Goerish 2 … Steal leader: Carson Borchert 4 ... Block leader: none

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 18, Hayden Sobiech 14, Tanner Shelton 5, Luke Dingmann 12, Brady Schwinghammer 21 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Sobiech 1, Shelton 1, Schwinghammer 5 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 13 … Assist leader: Dingmann 5 … Steal leader: Pieper 3 ... Block leader: Dingmann 2

Paynesville 73, Kimball 52

Paynesville improved to 18-4 and 9-1 in the Central Minnesota Conference with a win at Kimball.

Max Athmann led the Bulldogs, who rank No. 17 in Class AA, with 20 points. Grayson Fuchs had 17 and Brayden Pung added 14.

Paynesville plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Friday at Paynesville.

Paynesville (18-4) 41 32 — 73

Kimball (7-13) 20 32 — 52

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Izaak Schultz 3, Brayden Pung 14, Gus Johnson 7, Grayson Fuchs 17, Max Athmann 20, Abe Brunner 2, Bryce VanderBeek 6, Blayke Pung 4 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KIMBALL - Scoring: Peyton Hooper 15, Owen Mortenson 5, Austin Schindler 16, Ronnie Arnold 3, Jed Spaulding 10, Evan Powell 3 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a