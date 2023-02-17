Boys basketball roundup: NLS Wildcats earn a tough road win

SAUK CENTRE — The New London-Spicer boys basketball team took on a Sauk Centre squad poised to win the West Central Conference.

It was the Wildcats who came away with an impressive road win, beating the Mainstreeters 65-56 in a non-conference game on Thursday.

Senior forward Brycen Christensen led the way for NLS. He had 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Grant Paffrath, a 6-3 junior guard/forward, added 18 points for the Wildcats.

Jay Neubert, a 6-1 junior, led Sauk Centre with 29 points.

Sauk Centre leads the West Central with a 10-2 record, which puts it 2-1/2 games ahead of Morris/Chokio-Alberta, West Central Area and Melrose, which are all 7-4.

NLS is 5-5 in the Wright County Conference West Division and 11-11 overall.

NLS plays Glencoe-Silver Lake at 5:30 p.m. Friday at New London.

Non-conference

NLS 65, Sauk Centre 56

NLS (11-11) 29 36 — 65

Sauk Centre (15-6) 23 33 — 56

Sauk Centre - Scoring: Andrew Drevlow 13, Corey McCoy 4, Jay Neubert 29, Ethan Riley 2, Ashton Trisko 1, Matthew Warring 7 … 3-point shots: Drevlow 3, Neubert 2, Warring 1 … Rebound leaders: Warring 8, McCoy 6 … Assist leader: Neubert 2 … Steal leaders: Trisko 1, Warring 1 ... Block leader: Neubert 1

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 6, Brycen Christensen 23, Mason Delzer 11, Grant Paffrath 18, Gabe Rohman 5, Kenneth Schmiesing 2 … 3-point shots: Christensen 4, Paffrath 2, Rohman 1 … Rebound leaders: Christensen 8, Andresen 7, Rohman 7 … Assist leaders: Andresen 4, Delzer 3 … Steal leader: Christensen 2 ... Block leaders: Andresen 1, Christensen 1, Paul Meier 1

BOLD 88, Springfield 62

Jack Gross scored 31 points and Ryan King had 28 for BOLD in a Section 2A win over Springfield at Bird Island.

The Warriors built a 54-28 halftime lead. BOLD shot 66% (40 of 60).

Gross also had eight assists and five rebounds.

BOLD plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Morris.

Springfield (11-11 28 34 — 62

BOLD (16-7) 54 34 — 88

SPRINGFIELD - Stats not available

BOLD - Scoring: Zane Boen 5, Maverick Kaufenberg 4, Jack Gross 31, Andrew Meyers 10, Ryan King 28, William Penkert 8, Samuel Sigurdson 2 … 3-point shots: Boen 1, Gross 3, King 1, Penkert 2 … Rebound leader: Gross 5, Brayden Gass 5 … Assist leader: Gross 8 … Steal leader: Gass 4 ... Block leader: Gass 2

CMCS 83, Wabasso 41

Central Minnesota Christian shot 50% from the field (34 of 67), including 47% from 3-point range (11 of 23) to cruise past the Wabasso Rabbits at Prinsburg.

Four Bluejays scored in double figures, led by Drew Duininck. The sophomore had 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Micah Asake had 17 points, Ryan Harrington contributed 16 points and Braelin Rime added 12.

CMCS plays Friday at Ortonville.

Wabasso (4-16) 20 21 — 41

CMCS (14-8) 53 30 — 83

WABASSO - Stats not available

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 8, Jaden Dannen 7, Drew Duininck 19, Micah Asake 17, Kadin Dehmlow 2, Braelin Rime 12, Logan Roelofs 2, Ryan Harrington 16 … 3-point shots: Dannen 1, Duininck 3, Asake 3, Rime 4 … Rebound leader: Duininck 7 … Assist leaders: Bulthuis 3, Duininck 3, Fussy 3 … Steal leaders: Duininck 4, Harrington 4, Bulthuis 3, Rime 3 ... Block leader: Harrington 1

BLHS 73, RCW 67

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart prevailed over Renville County West, overcoming a 41-37 halftime deficit in the process at Hector.

Ryan Schupp led RCW with 23 points. Isaac Haen added 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Jaguars.

RCW plays Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Renville.

RCW (3-20) 37 30 — 67

BLHS (8-14) 41 32 — 73

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 12, Ryan Schrupp 23, Jack Wertish 3, Isaac Haen 16, Jaise Miller 6, Joe Valdovinos 4, Jon Driggs 3 … 3-point shots: A. Schrupp 3, R. Schrupp 3, Driggs 1 … Rebound leaders: Miller 7, Driggs 5, Haen 5 … Assist leader: Haen 3 … Steal leaders: Haen 2, Miller 2 ... Block leader: none

BLHS - Stats not available

Border West 74, LQPV 72

Fifteenth-ranked (Class A) Border West snuck out of Madison with a non-conference win against Lac qui Parle Valley.

The Buccaneers are 19-2 overall while the Eagles drop to 7-15.

LQPV plays Dawson-Boyd at 7 p.m. Monday at Madison.

Central Minnesota

BBE 85, Maple Lake 35

Kaden Pieper scored 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting with six steals and five rebounds as Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, ranked seventh in Class A, cruised to the victory at Maple Lake.

BBE is 9-2 in the Central Minnesota Conference. Maple Lake is 0-11 in the conference.

Layton Johnson led the Irish with 11 points.

BBE plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kerkhoven.

BBE (17-3) 55 30 — 85

Maple Lake (0-22) 19 16 — 35

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 25, Hayden Sobiech 9, Tanner Shelton 4, Carson Savage 2, Kaden DeRoo 4, Sam Mastey 5, Luke Illies 6, Luke Dingmann 7, Brady Schwinghammer 11, Jamison Reed 10, Jordan Herickhoff 2 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Sobiech 1, Mastey 1, Dingmann 1, Schwinghammer 1 … Rebound leaders: Dingmann 7, Reed 7, Shelton 6 … Assist leaders: Dingmann 5, Shelton 3, Sobiech 3 … Steal leader: Pieper 6 ... Block leaders: DeRoo 1, Mastey 1, Illies 1

MAPLE LAKE - Scoring: Layton Johnson 11, Marcus Weimer 4, Carter Scanlon 5, Nick Lind 6, Jacob Weese 9 … 3-point shots: Johnson 3,Weese 1 … Rebound leader: Lind 5 … Assist leader: Weimer 3 … Steal leader: Weimer 2, Lind 2 ... Block leader: Weese 1

Royalton 71, ACGC 49

Royalton moves over the .500 mark in conference play following a Central Minnesota Conference win against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Royalton.

The Royals are now 6-5 in the CMC and 9-12 overall. ACGC drops to 4-7 in the conference and 9-12 overall.

The Falcons play Kimball at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grove City.