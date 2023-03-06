Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory

MONTEVIDEO — Dawson-Boyd’s defense hunkered down early and its offense found its rhythm in the second half en route to a dominating victory over Yellow Medicine East.

The Blackjacks, the No. 1 seed in Section 3A-North, defeated eighth-seeded YME 76-37 on Saturday to advance to the Section 3A-semifinals. Dawson-Boyd faces MACCRAY at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Montevideo.

“As the day went on, we got a little bit looser,” Dawson-Boyd head coach Cory Larson said. “It was a pretty decent effort on both ends of the floor to hold YME in the 30s.”

Brayson Boike put up a dominating performance for the Blackjacks. The sophomore guard notched 27 points on 10 of 16 field goals and 7 of 10 makes from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 12 rebounds, nine on the defensive end.

“Brayson’s a main option offensively and he’s always going to defend one of their top-two kids,” Larson said. “He’s capable of defending all five positions on the floor, which is very unique for a 6-foot-7 kid who’s only a sophomore.”

Yellow Medicine East senior center Bryce Sneller blocks a layup attempt by Dawson-Boyd sophomore guard Brayson Boike in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Boike needed 26 points entering Saturday’s contest to reach 1,000 career points. His 27 did the job.

“Big thanks to my coaches, my teammates, and my dad, especially,” Boike said. “I was playing my game — seeing what I could do — and exploited what they showed me in the first half.”

Dawson-Boyd took a 29-13 first-half lead. Then its offense came alive in the second half, outscoring YME 47-24.

Sophomore forward Drew Hjelmeland and senior guard Carter Bowen helped pace Dawson-Boyd.

Hjelmeland, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, had 17 points with seven field goals on 14 attempts. Bowen, a 6-foot-7 senior guard, added 13 points on 5 of 7 field goal attempts with 3 of 4 free throws made.

Dawson-Boyd senior guard Levi Olson leaps up for a layup against Yellow Medicine East in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“They’re long, lengthy, athletic, they can do it all,” YME head coach Logan DeBlieck said. “Our guards came into the huddle many times and it just felt like they couldn’t move the basketball because they are so long and get their hands on everything.”

YME senior center Bryce Sneller had 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Senior center Owen Torvik had nine and junior guard DJ Whitebuffalo added eight.

YME finishes its season with an 8-19 record.

“We dealt with a lot of stuff this season. The boys stayed committed and worked hard,” DeBlieck said. “They gave us their effort and that’s all we can really ask for.”

Dawson-Boyd heads into Thursday’s contest against MACCRAY on an 18-game winning streak.

“Now we’re 1-0 in this season,” Boike said, “so we just gotta keep building up momentum for the next game.”

Yellow Medicine East senior center Bryce Sneller posts up against Dawson-Boyd sophomore guard Brayson Boike in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Section 3A-North

Dawson-Boyd 76, YME 37

YME (8-19) 13 24 — 37

D-B (24-3) 29 47 — 76

YME - Scoring: Bryce Sneller 16, Owen Torvik 9, DJ Whitebuffalo 8, Drew Almich 4 … 3-point shots: Torvik 2, Whitebuffalo 1, Almich 1 … Rebound leader: Sneller 7 … Assist leader: Cody Dahlager 5 … Steal leader: Dahlager 2 ... Block leader: Sneller 3

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Brayson Boike 27, Carter Bowen 13, Drew Hjelmeland 17, Keegon Wicht 8, Aiden Swenson 4, Levi Olson 5, Beau Johnson 2 … 3-point shots: Hjelmeland 3 … Rebound leaders: Boike 12, Bowen 7 … Assist leader: Boike 6 … Steal leader: Wicht 4 ... Block leader: Hjelmeland 2

MACCRAY junior guard Isaac Post attempts a mid-range shot against Canby in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

MACCRAY 70, Canby 66

Fourth-seeded MACCRAY fought off a late second half push past fifth-seeded Canby at Montevideo.

The Lancers went on a 12-2 run with less than four minutes to play to cut their deficit to 64-63 with 46.1 seconds remaining. MACCRAY junior guard Isaac Post then drilled two free throws with 36.2 seconds to go.

“Our kids competed incredibly hard. We had a bunch of guys step up at different times,” MACCRAY head coach Lucas Post said. “I’m just so proud of these guys. They really battled. What a fun game.”

Isaac Post and junior center Jordan Warne dominated for MACCRAY down the stretch. The two combined for 25 points in the second half, when Isaac Post had 14 and Warne added 11.

MACCRAY junior center Jordan Warne works his way in the paint against Canby senior guard Evan Weber in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Isaac Post and Warne joined forces to score 17 of MACCRAY’s final 21 points of the contest.

“It’s our chemistry we’ve built over the years,” Isaac Post said. “We’ve been playing since we were fifth-graders and we played on the same AAU team, so I feel like we constantly know where each other are at all times.”

Isaac Post finished the game with a team-high 25 points. He shot 7 of 13 from the field and made 8 of 12 free throws. Warne added 18 points on 8 of 9 field goals and made 2 of 4 attempts from the free-throw line.

“Jordan and Isaac have the most experience on our team without question,” Lucas Post said. “It was great to see both of those guys step up and seal that win for us.”

MACCRAY junior forward Nathan Wieberdink leaps up for a layup attempt with Canby junior guard Zach Ourada defending him in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Canby (13-13) 29 37 — 66

MACCRAY (13-13) 28 42 — 70

CANBY - Scoring: Trevor Gray 16, Evan Weber 9, Michael Tol 11, Brady Hulzebos 9, Dylan Houseman 3, Zach Ourada 10, Kolton Duis 8 … 3-point shots: Tol 3, Gray 1, Hulzebos 2, Duis 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MACCRAY - Scoring: Isaac Post 25, Jordan Warne 18, Nathan Wieberdink 12, Sawyer Janssen 8, Matthew Wadsworth 3, Riley Roskens 2, Willie Miller 2 … 3-point shots: Post 3, Janssen 1 … Rebound leader: Janssen 9, Wieberdink 9 … Assist leader: Miller 4, Janssen 4 … Steal leader: Wadsworth 5 ... Block leader: Warne 4

MACCRAY junior guard Matthew Wadsworth passes the ball through traffic against Canby in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Lakeview 44, LQPV 31

Second-seed Lakeview got past seventh-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley behind Nathan Fenske and Taiven Isaackson at Montevideo.

Fenske recorded a game-high 14 points and Isaackson added 12.

LQPV’s top-scorer was T.J. Mitchell with 11 points. The Eagles finish with a 9-17 record.

Lakeview advances to play Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Montevideo.

LQPV (9-17) 8 23 — 31

Lakeview (23-3) 16 28 — 44

LQPV - Scoring: T.J. Mitchell 11, Davis Patzer 7, Matthew Arndt 5, Kaden Molden 4, Peyton Rademacher 2, Eli Hegland 2 … 3-point shots: Patzer 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Nathan Fenske 14, Taiven Isaackson 12, Justin Timm 6, Lincoln Vogel 6, Ethan Schwankl 4, Jordan Fischer 3, Owen Louwagie 1 … 3-point shots: Isaackson 2, Fischer 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

CMCS 69, Minneota 46

Ryan Harrington had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to help third-seeded Central Minnesota Christian beat No. 6 Minneota at Montevideo.

Drew Duininck had 14 points, four assists and four steals for the Bluejays, who also got 12 points from Ethan Bulthuis.

CMCS plays second-seeded Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Section 3A-North semifinals at Montevideo.

Minneota (8-17) 15 31 — 46

CMCS (17-9) 31 38 — 69

MINNEOTA - Stats not available

CMCS - Scoring: Ryan Harrington 22, Drew Duininck 14, Ethan Bulthuis 12, Micah Asake 9, Seth Zwart 5, Kadin Dehmlow 2, Logan Roelofs 2, Brayden Marcus 2, Braelin Rime 1 … 3-point shots: Duininck 3, Asake 2, Bulthuis 2 … Rebound leader: Harrington 10 … Assist leaders: Duininck 4, Harrington 4, Marcus 4 … Steal leader: Duininck 4 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1

Section 3AA-North

Morris/CA 65, Minnewaska 38

Top-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta dominated eighth-seeded Minnewaska as 10 of its players scored at least two points at Morris.

Minnewaska’s top-scorer was Hunter Kloos. He led all scorers with 16 points, making four 3-pointers. The Lakers finish their season with a 1-25 record.

Minnewaska (1-25) 12 26 — 38

Morris/CA (20-6) 26 39 — 65

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Hunter Kloos 16, Alex Panitzke 11, Tenzin Dahl 4, Noah Palmer 3, Dylan Alexander 2, Marc Gruber 2 … 3-point shots: Kloos 4, Panitzke 3, Palmer 1, Dahl 1 … Rebound leader: Alexander 5 … Assist leader: Alexander 4 … Steal leader: Kloos 2 ... Block leader: Dahl 1, James Ward 1

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Riley Asmus 14, Owen Anderson 11, Tyler Berlinger 10, Drew Huebner 6, Drew Storck 6, Kyle Fehr 5, Jack Tollefson 4, Rylan Larson 4, Matthew Giese 3, Daniel Travis 2 … 3-point shots: Anderson 3, Asmus 2, Fehr 1, Giese 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS 47, West Central 43

Fifth-seeded New London-Spicer squeaked past fourth-seeded West Central Area at Barrett.

NLS had three players in the double figures. Grant Paffrath led the way with 20 points. Brycen Christensen had 12 and Mason Delzer added 10.

The Wildcats play top-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta in the Section 3AA-North semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday in Willmar.

NLS (15-12) 21 26 — 47

West Central (18-8) 22 21 — 43

NLS - Scoring: Paffrath 20, Christensen 12, Delzer 10, Andresen 2, Meier 2, Rohman 1 … 3-point shots: Paffrath 2 … Rebound leader: Christensen 9 … Assist leaders: Andresen 2, Delzer 2 … Steal leader: Delzer 3 ... Block leaders: Andresen 2, Christensen 2, Meier 2

WEST CENTRAL - Scoring: Anderson 18, Stronk 13, Kjeloo 7, Dewey 3, Bye 2 … 3-point shots: Stronk 2, Kjeloo 1, Dewey 1, Anderson 1 … Rebound leader: Stronk 7 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Anderson 1 ... Block leader: none

Litchfield 52, Paynesville 48

Six-seeded Litchfield upset third-seeded Paynesville to advance in the Section 3AA-North playoffs at Paynesville.

Tucker Liestman and Jack McCann led the Dragons to victory. Liestman posted a game-best 19 points and McCann added 14.

Litchfield plays second-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins in the Section 3AA-North semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Willmar.

Litchfield (7-20) 29 23 — 52

Paynesville (20-7) 17 31 — 48

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Tucker Liestman 19, Jack McCann 14, Creighton Huhner 7, Jacob Dietel 5, Tyler Pennertz 4, Garrison Jackman 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Grayson Fuchs 10, Gus Johnson 9, Max Athmann 8, Blayke Pung 8, Brayden Pung 5, Abe Brunner 4, Bryce VanderBeek 2, Isaak Schultz 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Eden Valley-Watkins 74, ACGC 55

Second-seed Eden Valley-Watkins eliminated seventh-seed Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the Section 3AA-North quarterfinals at Eden Valley.

The Falcons finish with an 11-14 overall record. Eden Valley-Watkins is 21-6.

Section 3AA-South

Montevideo 83, Windom 73

Montevideo, seeded sixth, cruised past three-seeded Windom in the Section 3AA-South playoffs at Windom.

The Thunder Hawks had two players score at least 20 points. Mason Jerve had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Gannon Reidinger added 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Montevideo plays second-seed Pipestone in the Section 3AA-South semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Windom.

Montevideo (12-13) 41 42 — 83

Windom (17-10) 35 38 — 73

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Mason Jerve 24, Gannon Reidinger 23, Carson Boike 14, Cooper Dack 10, Devin Ashling 8, Griffin Epema 2, Gavin Marty 2 … 3-point shots: Boike 2, Jerve 1, Reidinger 1, Dack 1 … Rebound leaders: Reidinger 13, Jerve 10 … Assist leader: Dack 7 … Steal leader: Ashling 3 ... Block leader: Reidinger 3

WINDOM - Stats not available

CAL

Immanuel Lutheran 40, CCS 37

Community Christian School fell in the Christian Athletic League championship against Immanuel Lutheran at Mankato.The Eagles were led by Will Chapin, who had 18 points and five steals. Jonathan Reid notched 10 points and added 13 rebounds.CCS ends its season with a 21-5 record.

CCS (21-5) 19 18 — 37

Immanuel Lutheran 20 20 — 40

CCS - Scoring: Will Chapin 18, Jonathan Reid 10, Mark Arnold 3, Gavin Mulder 2, David Mulder 2, Ben Reinertson 2 … 3-point shots: Chapin 2, Reid 1, Arnold 1 … Rebound leader: Reid 13 … Assist leaders: Chapin 2, Arnold 2 … Steal leader: Chapin 5 ... Block leader: Reid 1, Reinertson 1

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN - Stats not available