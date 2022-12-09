Boys basketball roundup: KMS cruises past Ortonville, 55-24

KERKHOVEN — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg boys basketball team got 18 points from DeAndre Holloway, 11 from Jaiden Henjum and 10 from Malaki Lee.

It all added up to a 55-24 Camden Conference victory over the Ortonville Trojans on Thursday night.

Holloway added eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Henjum had four blocks. Hunter Kallstrom contributed nine points, three steals and four blocks for the Fighting Saints, who are playing three games over the next five days.

KMS is host to Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kerkhoven, then plays MACCRAY on Monday in Clara City.

Paynesville junior guard/forward Abe Brunner defends Osakis' Grant Mages during a game between the Bulldogs and Silverstreaks on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Osakis High School. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

CamdenKMS 55, Ortonville 24

Ortonville (0-4) 9 15 — 24

KMS (2-0) 29 26 — 55

ORTONVILLE - Scoring: Cadyn Vanderwal 9, Dru Boots 3, Carter Brown 6, Connor Danielson 6 … 3-point shots: Vanderwal 3, Boots 1, Brown 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KMS - Scoring: Jacob Walsh 2, Jaiden Henjum 11, Malaki Lee 10, DeAndre Holloway 18, Carter Auspos 3, Hunter Kallstrom 9, Evan Zimmer 2 … 3-point shots: Auspos 1 … Rebound leader: Holloway 8 … Assist leader: Three with 1 … Steal leader: Holloway 3, Kallstrom 3 ... Block leader: Henjum 4, Kallstrom 4, Holloway 3

Non-Conference

ACGC 81, BLHS 72

Kyler Pickle had 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks to lead Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City to the victory over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Grove City.

Thor Goreish added 18 points and Jonas Morrison had 16 for the Falcons, who had all five starters in double figures. Marcus Forsythe contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sam Rouser had 11 points, four assists and four steals.

Sawyer Melberg and Chase Hubin each had 18 points for the Mustangs, who led 37-30 at halftime.

ACGC plays Yellow Medicine East at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Grove City.

BLHS (0-2) 37 35 — 72

ACGC (1-2) 30 51 — 81

BLHS - Scoring: Carter Macik 15, Connor McColley 14, Sawyer Melberg 18, Chase Hubin 18, Braden Dornseif 7 … 3-point shots: McColley 3, Macik 2, Melberg 1, Hubin 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ACGC - Scoring: Kyler Pickle 24, Sam Rouser 11, Marcus Forsythe 12, Jonas Morrison 16, Thor Goerish 18 … 3-point shots: Pickle 2, Rouser 2, Goerish 2 … Rebound leader: Forsythe 10, Pickle 8 … Assist leader: Pickle 5, Rouser 4 … Steal leader: Rouser 4, Morrison 3 ... Block leader: Pickle 2, Forsythe 2

Paynesville senior guard Eli Nelson shoots the ball during a game between the Bulldogs and Osakis on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Osakis High School. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Osakis 62, Paynesville 50

Paynesville dropped its first game of the season at Osakis.

Paynesville plays Dassel-Cokato at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Paynesville.

Paynesville (2-1) 26 24 — 50

Osakis (1-1) 30 32 — 62

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Eli Nelson 17, Brayden Pung 13, Grayson Fuchs 6, Max Athmann 6, Blayke Pung 4, Gus Johnson 4 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

OSAKIS - Scoring: Grant Mages 16, Isaac Maddock 14, Stewart Jones 14, Kyle Mages 8, Marcus Wolf 6, Blake Bouldin 2, Drew Imdieke 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a