Boys basketball roundup: KMS earns a big win over BBE, 74-71

KERKHOVEN — Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg squeaked by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to earn a non-conference win and extend its winning streak to five on Friday.

The Fighting Saints defeated the Jaguars 74-71 in a matchup between two of the area’s best boys’ basketball teams. BBE ranks No. 7 in Class A.

“The biggest thing we can take out of this is that we will probably see them again,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “A game like this gets us prepared for that playoff atmosphere.”

Pacing the Saints to victory was DeAndre Holloway. The 6-foot-7 junior forward recorded 26 points, adding six rebounds and a block.

“The last couple weeks we talked to DeAndre about not forcing things and he’s done a great job with that,” Fragodt said. “I think his shot selection has been great and our team has done a great job of being patient in order to get him the ball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE changed their defense to slow Holloway down, but KMS’ offense rallied around those adjustments.

Alongside Holloway, three more KMS players scored in the double figures. Junior guard Jared Cortez recorded 15 points, junior forward Malaki Lee had 11 and senior guard Isaac Rudningen added 10.

“We played well,” Fragodt said. “Kaden Pieper and BBE — they are a tough team. They are long and they gave us fits all night. The game could've went either way.”

Pieper, a senior guard, scored a game-best 34 points. He shot 10 of 19 from inside the arc, 2 of 7 from beyond the arc, and made eight free throws on 11 attempts.

Jaguars senior guard Brady Schwinghammer had 12 points behind Pieper’s effort. Junior guard/forward Luke Dingmann added 10 rebounds, nine points, six assists and two steals.

BBE plays Royalton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooten. KMS plays Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ortonville.

More boys basketball coverage:







Non-conference

KMS 74, BBE 71

BBE (17-4) 34 37 — 71

KMS (18-5) 33 41 — 74

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 34, Brady Schwinghammer 12, Luke Dingmann 9, Tanner Shelton 7, Luke Illies 7, Hayden Sobiech 2 … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 4, Pieper 2, Shelton 1, Illies 1, Dingmann 1 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 10 … Assist leader: Dingmann 6 … Steal leader: Shelton 2, Dingmann 2 ... Block leader: Illies 5

KMS - Scoring: Jaiden Henjum 4, Isaac Rudningen 10, Malaki Lee 11, DeAndre Holloway 26, Jared Cortez 15, Hunter Kallstrom 8 … 3-point shots: Lee 1, Cortez 3, Holloway 1 … Rebound leader: Holloway 6, Kallstrom 6 … Assist leader: Henjum 1 … Steal leader: Kallstrom 5 ... Block leader: Holloway 1

Wright County

G-SL 76, NLS 59

Eli Ehrke and Sawyer Kaczmarek fueled Glencoe-Silver Lake to victory against New London-Spicer at New London.

Ehrke and Kaczmarek both recorded 25 points. Ehrke added 15 rebounds.

The Wildcats had two scorers in the double figures. Grant Paffrath led with 19 points and Mason Delzer had 18.

NLS falls to 5-6 in the Wright County West while Glencoe-Silver Lake improves to 7-4 in conference play.

The Wildcats play Litchfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield.

G-SL (11-10) 38 38 — 76

NLS (11-12) 40 19 — 59

ADVERTISEMENT

G-SL - Scoring: Eli Ehrke 25, Sawyer Kaczmarek 25, Joshua Fiecke 17, Damion Schwartz 5, Caden Neid 2, Ethan Sonju 2 … 3-point shots: Kaczmarek 3, Ehrke 2, Schwartz 1 … Rebound leader: Ehrke 15 … Assist leader: Kaczmarek 1 … Steal leader: Schwartz 1 ... Block leader: none

NLS - Scoring: Grant Paffrath 19, Mason Delzer 18, Brycen Christensen 7, Paul Meier 6, Nixon Harrier 4, Gabe Rohman 4, Konnor Rohloff 1 … 3-point shots: Paffrath 4, Christensen 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 5 … Assist leader: Harrier 3 … Steal leader: four players with 1 ... Block leader: Christensen 2

Watertown-Mayer 64, Litchfield 39

Watertown-Mayer dominated Litchfield behind three scorers in the double figures at Litchfield.

John Mueller led the Royals with 13 points. Albert Rundell and Michael Foley both added 10.

Litchfield is 2-10 in the Wright County West. Watertown-Mayer is 9-2.

The Dragons play Hutchinson at 2 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield.

Watertown-Mayer (15-7) 33 31 — 64

Litchfield (6-16) 20 19 — 39

WATERTOWN-MAYER - Scoring: John Mueller 13, Albert Rundell 10, Michael Foley 10, Ben Ragner 7, Tyler Sinsabaugh 6, Justin Kind 6, Tucker Ritter 5, Jacob Rowen 3, Luke Mass 2, Henry Janikula 2 … 3-point shots: Foley 2, Rowen 1, Ragner 1, Ritter 1, Mueller 1 … Rebound leader: Mueller 11 … Assist leader: Foley 3 … Steal leader: Kind 1 ... Block leader: none

ADVERTISEMENT

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Alex Medina 7, Alex Draeger 6, Tyler Pennertz 5, Creighton Huhner 5, Garrison Jackman 4, Jack McCann 3, Owen Carlson 3, Blake Aller 2, Jacob Dietel 2, Noah Dietel 2 … 3-point shots: Draeger 2, Carlson 1 … Rebound leader: Huhner 4 … Assist leader: McCann 2 … Steal leader: Huhner 1 ... Block leader: none

Central Minnesota

Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Paynesville 61

Eden Valley-Watkins improved to 17-5 and 10-1 in the Central Minnesota Conference with a victory at Paynesville.

Parker Schultz propelled the Eagles, who rank No. 16 in Class AA, to victory with 25 points.

Eden Valley-Watkins’ victory snaps Paynesville’s 10-game winning streak. The Bulldogs (18-5) rank No. 17 in Class AA and are 9-2 in the CMC.

The Bulldogs’ top-scorer was Max Athmann with 21 points. Brayden Pung added 18.

Paynesville plays Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.

Eden Valley-Watkins (17-5) 29 43 — 72

Paynesville (18-5) 32 29 — 61

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS - Scoring: Landon Neiman 9, Nolan Gieslinger 14, Myles Dziengel 2, Caden Neiman 8, Parker Schultz 25, Noah Stommes 14 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ADVERTISEMENT

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Brayden Pung 18, Gus Johnson 2, Grayson Fuchs 7, Max Athmann 21, Abe Brunner 2, Bryce VanderBeek 8, Blayke Pung 3 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

West Central

West Central 80, Minnewaska 46

Minnewaska fell to 0-13 in the West Central Conference against West Central Area at Glenwood.

West Central, which is 8-4 in conference play, got 17 points and five 3-pointers from Mitch Dewey. Jake Strunk added 15 points for the Knights.

Minnewaska’s Hunter Kloos led all scorers with 21 points, making six threes.

The Lakers (1-22) play Melrose at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

West Central (15-7) 45 35 — 80

Minnewaska (1-22) 20 26 — 46

WEST CENTRAL - Scoring: Mitch Dewey 17, Jake Strunk 15, Cam Anderson 11, Cole Anderson 11, Byran Jesbo 10, Ben Bye 8, Damon Sandstead 4, Nas Dotts 2, Sam Hanson 1, Brett Amundson 1 … 3-point shots: Dewey 5, Cam Anderson 3, Strunk 2, Jesbo 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Hunter Kloos 21, Connor Frey 6, Tenzin Dahl 6, Marc Gruber 3, Luke Danielson 3, James Ward 2, Dylan Alexander 2, Noah Palmer 2, Zach Palmer 1 … 3-point shots: Kloos 6, Dahl 2, Frey 2, Gruber 1, Danielson 1 … Rebound leader: PJ Johnson 4 … Assist leader: Johnson 5 … Steal leader: Gruber 3 ... Block leader: none

ADVERTISEMENT

Melrose 60, Montevideo 47

Connor Engelmeyer poured in 33 points to lead the Melrose Dutchmen past Montevideo at Melrose.

“He’s a really nice player,” Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. “We did all we could with different defensive strategies with him. He hit some big shots down the stretch.

“It was tight and they made a run at the end where we couldn’t capitalize on our open shots.”

Montevideo fell to 6-6 in the West Central Conference. Melrose is 8-4.

Montevideo plays Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Dawson.

Montevideo (11-10) 27 20 — 47

Melrose (13-9) 25 35 — 60

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Gannon Reidinger 15, Cooper Dack 10, Devin Ashling 9, Mason Jerve 6, Carson Boike 6, Griffin Epema 1 … 3-point shots: Dack 2, Ashling 1, Reidinger 1 … Rebound leader: Epema 4 … Assist leader: Boike 5 … Steal leader: Boike 3 ... Block leader: Reidinger 2, Jerve 2

MELROSE - Scoring: Gor Ruey 4, Devin Orbeck 3, Connor Engelmeyer 33, Connor Anderson 12, Hunter Goihl 6, Isaac Rosenberger 2 … 3-point shots: Orbeck 1, Engelmeyer 5, Anderson 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Morris/CA 79, Benson 48

Morris/Chokio-Alberta improved to 7-4 in the West Central Conference with a win over host Benson.

The Braves drop to 2-11 in conference play and 6-16 overall. The Tigers are 17-6 overall.

Benson plays West Central Area at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Barrett.

CamdenCMCS 71,Ortonville 35Central Minnesota Christian dominated Ortonville to improve to 16-8 at Ortonville.

Ethan Bulthuis led the Bluejays with 21 points, adding nine rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block. Drew Duininck had 17 points and five steals and Ryan Harrington added 13 points and eight rebounds.

CMCS is 9-3 in the Camden North; Ortonville is 0-9.

The Bluejays play in their season-finale against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. Thursday at Grove City.

CMCS (16-8) 34 37 — 71

Ortonville (0-22) 20 15 — 35

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 21, Drew Duininck 17, Ryan Harrington 13, Micah Asake 9, Brayden Marcus 5, Jaden Dannen 2, Seth Zwart 2, Kadin Dehmlow 2 … 3-point shots: Duininck 3, Asake 2, Marcus 1 … Rebound leaders: Bulthuis 9, Harrington 8 … Assist leader: Bulthuis 6 … Steal leaders: Bulthuis 5, Duininck 5 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1

ORTONVILLE - Stats not available