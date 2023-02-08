Boys basketball roundup: KMS gets a boost from Cortez

PRINSBURG — Jared Cortez made his season-debut for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a raucous environment and his calming presence helped the Fighting Saints make a comeback in a 53-30 victory over Central Minnesota Christian on Tuesday.

“We knew coming in that we were going into a tough environment. I was excited for our young guys to see that with the playoffs coming,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “CMCS came out strong defensively and made it tough for us to even get up shots. I told our team we had to be patient.”

Cortez, a junior guard who missed the first 19 games of the season due to a leg injury, contributed eight points. But it was his leadership on the court that made a difference for the Fighting Saints, according to Fragodt. He was cleared on Monday to play Tuesday.

“It's day by day with him on how he’s feeling. His leadership on the court is what we need. He is a field general for us,” Fragodt said. “The little things — with his presence on the court — he calms everyone else down. He knows the game well and knows where people need to be.”

Cortez helped KMS overcome a 21-15 halftime deficit, where the Saints out-scored the Bluejays 38-9 in the second half to cement their win.

Central Minnesota Christian senior forward Ethan Bulthuis attempts a 3-pointer above Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior guard Isaac Rudningen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prinsburg. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“We did not make a whole lot of adjustments,” Fragodt said. “We actually just made more baskets and got into our trapping zone, which made it difficult for CMCS. We made baskets and we were able to play the defense we wanted to by putting pressure on CMCS.”

Saints senior guard Jaiden Henjum led all scorers with 14 points. He made 5 of 7 shots from the field and added four free throws on six attempts.

“Jaiden played really well the whole game. We’ve been waiting for him to step it up in the scoring department,” Fragodt said. “He was able to get to the basket and that’s what he likes to do.”

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward DeAndre Holloway drills a floater above Central Minnesota Christian's Ethan Bulthuis and Brayden Marcus during a game between the Fighting Saints and Bluejays on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prinsburg. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

CMCS senior forward Ethan Bulthuis reached double figures, recording 12 points.

CMCS and KMS are both 7-2 in the Camden North.

“(Bluejays head coach) Ted Taatjes and CMCS had a great game plan against DeAndre (Holloway) and they made it tough for him,” Fragodt said, “Got to give them a lot of credit. They are going to be hard to beat any given night.”

CMCS plays Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prinsburg. KMS plays Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kerkhoven.

Surrounded by a trio of Fighting Saints (Jaiden Henjum, Hunter Kallstrom, Jacob Walsh), Central Minnesota Christian junior forward Ryan Harrington attempts a layup during a game between the Bluejays and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prinsburg. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Camden

KMS 53, CMCS 30

KMS (15-5) 15 38 — 53

CMCS (13-7) 21 9 — 30

KMS - Scoring: Jaiden Henjum 14, DeAndre Holloway 13, Jared Cortez 8, Isaac Rudningen 8, Hunter Kallstrom 8, Malaki Lee 2 … 3-point shots: Cortez 2 … Rebound leader: Kallstrom 13 … Assist leader: Rudningen 2 … Steal leader: Rudningen 3 ... Block leader: Holloway 4

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 12, Ryan Harrington 9, Drew Duininck 4, Braelin Rime 3, Kadin Dehmlow 2 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 2, Rime 1 … Rebound leader: Harrington 5 … Assist leader: Harrington 2 … Steal leader: Duininck 3 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1

Dawson-Boyd 76, LQPV 40

Dawson-Boyd extended its winning streak to 11 games with a victory over Lac qui Parle Valley at Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd ranks No. 15 in Class A and had four scorers in the double figures. Brayson Boike led with 19 points.

Matthew Arndt led the Eagles with 12 points.

The Blackjacks are 8-1 in the Camden North. LQPV is 4-5 in the Camden North.

Dawson-Boyd plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prinsburg. LQPV plays MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Clara City.

LQPV (6-12) 27 13 — 40

Dawson-Boyd (17-3) 31 45 — 76

LQPV - Scoring: Matthew Arndt 12, Kaden Molden 6, T.J. Mitchell 6, Elias Hegland 8, Davis Patzer 6, R-First Son Shotaro 2 … 3-point shots: Molden 2, Arndt 2, Patzer 2, Heglund 1 … Rebound leader: Mitchell 6 … Assist leader: Mitchell 1 … Steal leader: Molden 4 ... Block leader: none

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Brayson Boike 19, Drew Hjelmeland 17, Carter Bowen 14, Keegon Wicht 14, Levi Olson 7, Aiden Swenson 5 … 3-point shots: Hjelmeland 5, Wicht 4, Swenson 1, Boike 1, Olson 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 10 … Assist leader: Wicht 6 … Steal leader: Wicht 4, Swenson 4 ... Block leader: Hjelmeland 5

RTR 76, YME 34

Sixth-ranked (Class A) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton defended its home court with a Camden Conference win over Yellow Medicine East in Tyler.

Cody Wichmann paced the Knights with 18 points.

Archie LaRose, Devin Ladwig and Owen Torvik each had seven points to lead the Sting.

YME plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls.

YME (5-14) na na — 76

RTR (18-0) na na — 34

YME - Scoring: Archie LaRose 7, Jose Padilla 4, Devin Ladwig 7, Ricky Enney 5, Bryce Sneller 2, Owen Torvik 7 … 3-point shots: LaRose 1, Ladwig 1, Enney 1, Torvik 1 … Rebound leader: Enney 3, Sneller 3 … Assist leader: none … Steal leader: LaRose 2 ... Block leader: Torvik 1

RTR - Scoring: Cody Wichmann 18, Drew Werkman 14, Camden Hansen 13, Blake Christianson 8, Tucker Haroldson 8, Trevor Pape 6, Skyelar Martinez 4, Chase Christianson 2, Hayden Gravley 2 … 3-point shots: Wichmann 5, Haroldson 2, Pape 2 … Rebound leaders: Gravley 2, Weber 2 … Assist leader: none … Steal leader: Haroldson 2 ... Block leader: Carson Gylling 1

MACCRAY 77, RCW 63

Nathan Wieberdink had 22 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots in MACCRAY’s victory over Renville County West in Clara City.

Jordan Warne chipped in with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Riley Roskens scored 13 points for the Wolverines.

Ryan Schrupp had 19 points and five steals and Adam Schrupp added 14 points and four assists for the Jaguars.

MACCRAY plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Clara City. RCW has a game against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kerkhoven.

RCW (2-17) 26 37 — 63

MACCRAY (9-10) 39 38 — 77

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 14, Ryan Schrupp 19, Isaac Haen 11, Jaise Miller 6, Carson Allex 2, Joe Valdovinos 8, Jon Driggs 3 … 3-point shots: A. Schrupp 2, R. Schrupp 5, Haen 1, Driggs 1 … Rebound leaders: Haen 7, A. Schrupp 6 … Assist leader: A. Schrupp 4 … Steal leaders: Valdovinos 5, R. Schrupp 4 ... Block leader: Jack Wertish 1

MACCRAY - Scoring: Matt Wadsworth 11, Isaac Post 3, Riley Roskens 13, Willie Miller 4, Nathan Wieberdink 22, Jordan Warne 20, Grayson Ahrenholz 4 … 3-point shots: Wadsworth 3, Roskens 1 … Rebound leaders: Wieberdink 20, Warne 10, Post 8 … Assist leaders: Miller 7, Post 6, Wieberdink 5 … Steal leader: Post 3 ... Block leader: Wieberdink 3

Wright County

NLS 92, HLWW 67

Senior guard Grant Paffrath had 21 points and senior forward Brycen Christensen had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists as New London-Spicer ran past Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at New London.

Both teams shot well. NLS shot 54.1% from the field (33 of 61), including 68.4% from 3-point range (13 of 19). HLWW shot 60.5% (26-43) from the field and 50% (10 of 20) from 3-point range.

NLS plays Annandale at 7 p.m. Friday at New London.

HLWW (10-11) 36 31 — 67

NLS (8-10) 45 47 — 92

HLWW - Scoring: Marcus Burau 6, Chase Deiter 2, Cole Gilbert 17, Drystin Greene 3, Cody Stapel 17, Trey Tondera 2, Alex Zimmerman 20 … 3-point shots: Gilbert 3, Greene 1, Stapel 4, Zimmerman 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 17, Jack Barney 3, Brycen Christensen 20, William Danielson 2, Mason Delzer 15, Nixon Harrier 7, Luke Knudson 3, Grant Paffrath 21, Gabe Rohman 2, Christopher Schneider 2 … 3-point shots: Andresen 4, Barney 1, Christensen 3, Harrier 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 6 … Assist leaders: Andresen 3, Christensen 3, Rohman 3 … Steal leaders: Andresen 3, Rohman 3 ... Block leader: Delzer 1

Annandale 56, Litchfield 43

Caleb Purcell and Nick Walter both scored 16 points to help Annandale improve to 11-8 with the victory over Litchfield at Annandale.

Litchfield’s top scorer was Alex Draeger. He made five 3-pointers en route to 15 points.

Annandale is 6-2 in the Wright County Conference. Litchfield is 2-7.

The Dragons play Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield.

Litchfield (6-13) 17 26 — 43

Annandale (11-8) 22 34 — 56

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Jack McCann 12, Alex Draeger 15, Tucker Liestman 6, Tyler Pennertz 4, Garrison Jackman 2, Jacob Dietel 4 … 3-point shots: McCann 2, Liestman 1, Draeger 5 … Rebound leader: McCann 7 … Assist leader: McCann 6 … Steal leader: none ... Block leader: none

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Caleb Purcell 16, Nick Walter 16, Gavin Wang 14, Graham Zuehike 5, Ben Walter 5 … 3-point shots: Purcell 2, N. Walter 1, B. Walter 1, Zuehike 1 … Rebound leader: Wang 7 … Assist leaders: Purcell 4, N. Walter 4 … Steal leader: none ... Block leader: none

Central Minnesota

ACGC 67, Holdingford 56

Marcus Forsythe had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Kyler Pickle added 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots in Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s victory at Grove City.

Thor Goerish added 16 points for the Falcons.

Dawson Hofer had 15 points to lead the Huskers.

ACGC is 3-5 in the Central Minnesota Conference. Holdingford is 2-6.

ACGC plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooten. Four game road trip. .

Holdingford (4-12) 30 26 — 56

ACGC (7-10) 36 31 — 67

HOLDINGFORD - Scoring: Jeff Hall 12, Brandon Hall 9, Lucas Provo 2, Tanner Tomasek 13, Dawson Hofer 15, David Heinen 4, Rider Peterson 1 … 3-point shots: J. Hall 2, B. Hall 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ACGC - Scoring: Kyler Pickle 17, Sam Rouser 4, Jackson Drange 4, Marcus Forsythe 23, Jonas Morrison 2, Thor Goerish 16, Carson Borchert 1 … 3-point shots: Pickle 2, Goerish 2 … Rebound leaders: Forsythe 11, Pickle 5 … Assist leader: Pickle 7 … Steal leaders: Pickle 3, Rouser 3 ... Block leader: Pickle 2

BBE 67, EV-W 59

Kaden Pieper recorded 26 points to help lift Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa over Eden Valley-Watkins at Eden Valley.

The Jaguars, ranked No. 7 in Class A, are on a five-game winning streak and are 7-2 in the Central Minnesota Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins falls to 8-1.

BBE plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooten.

BBE (15-3) 31 36 — 67

EV-W (13-5) 34 25 — 59

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 26, Luke Dingmann 19, Luke Illies 9, Brady Schwinghammer 6, Tanner Shelton 5, Hayden Sobiech 2 … 3-point shots: Pieper 2, Schwinghammer 2, Illies 1, Shelton 1 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 11 … Assist leaders: Pieper 2, Illies 2 … Steal leader: Dingmann 6 ... Block leader: Illies 2

EV-W - Scoring: Landon Neiman 24, Noah Stommes 16, Wyatt Moehrle 8, Nolan Geislinger 4, Caden Neiman 3, Myles Dziengel 2, Parker Schultz 2 … 3-point shots: Moehrle 2, L. Neiman 1, C. Neiman 1 … Rebound leader: Stommes 14 … Assist leader: C. Neiman 2 … Steal leader: L. Neiman 4 ... Block leaders: Stommes 1, Moehrle 1

Paynesville 60, Royalton 47

Brayden Pung notched 17 points against Royalton to improve the Bulldogs’ winning streak to eight games at Paynesville.

Paynesville, which ranks No. 18 in Class AA, is 8-1 in the Central Minnesota Conference.

The Bulldogs play Redwood Valley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Redwood Falls.

Royalton (7-11) 27 20 — 47

Paynesville (16-4) 28 32 — 60

ROYALTON - Scoring: Cal Ollman 17, Joe Achen 4, Ryan Vannurden 4, Ethan Albright 5, Ben Boyd 2, Connor Carlson 4, Bryson Brezinka 2, Logan Pesta 5, Jackson Psych 4 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Izaak Schultz 3, Brayden Pung 17, Gus Johnson 7, Grayson Fuchs 10, Max Athmann 7, Abe Brunner 2, Bryce VanderBeek 12, Blayke Pung 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

West Central

Benson 79, Minnewaska 54

Benson improved its overall record to 4-13 with the victory over Minnewaska at Benson.

Landon Skarsten led the Braves with 24 points, including eight 3-pointers. Juan Espinoza had 16 points and Blake Brehmer added 11 for Benson.

Alex Panitzke had 11 points to lead the Lakers.

Benson is 2-9 in West Central Conference play. Minnewaska, 1-18, is 0-11.

Benson plays at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Centre. Minnewaska plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Thursday at Morris.

Minnewaska (1-18) 21 33 — 54

Benson (4-13) 32 47 — 79

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: PJ Johnson 3, Alex Panitzke 11, Levi Johnson 2, Dylan Alexander 4, Noah Palmer 3, Zach Palmer 4, Hunter Kloos 9, Tenzin Dahl 4, Marc Gruber 4, Owen Meulebroeck 5, Luke Danielson 4, Connor Frey 1 … 3-point shots: Panitzke 2, N. Palmer 1 … Rebound leaders: Johnson 6, Alexander 6 … Assist leader: Alexander 4 … Steal leaders: Alexander 2, Frey 2 ... Block leader: none

BENSON - Scoring: Landon Skarsten 24, Tayte Antolick 6, Blake Brehmer 11, Riley Schmidt 3, Juan Espinoza 16, Jaden McCarter 3, Lanadreon Goodwin 6, Harold Habben 8, Joseph Pagel 2 … 3-point shots: Skarsten 8, Antolick 1, Brehmer 2, Schmidt 1, Espinoza 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

CAL

CCS 56, Immanuel Luth. 55, OT

Community Christian School used overtime to beat Immanuel Lutheran in a Christian Athletic League game at Mankato.

Will Chapin had 20 points, four steals and three assists for the Eagles. Gavin Mulder chipped in with 19 points and eight rebounds for CCS.

The Eagles play South Metro at 7:45 p.m. Friday at CCS in Willmar.

CCS (17-2) 29 27 — 56

Immanuel Lutheran 32 23 — 55

CCS - Scoring: Will Chapin 20, Gavin Mulder 19, Mark Arnold 6, David Mulder 4, Ben Reinertson 4, Jonathan Reid 3 … 3-point shots: Chapin 3, Arnold 2 … Rebound leader: G. Mulder 8 … Assist leaders: Chpain 3, Arnold 3 … Steal leaders: Chapin 4, G. Mulder 3 ... Block leader: none

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN - Stats not available