Boys basketball roundup: Muhumed leads the way for Cards

WILLMAR — Khalid Muhumed paced Willmar in helping the Cardinals snap their seven-game losing streak with a 67-51 victory against Monticello on Monday at the Big Red Gym.

“Getting the win will fire them up even more and push us to continue to do what we need to do – play our best,” Willmar head coach Jeff Holtkamp said. “The ultimate goal is to be ready for the second season. It’s nice to regain confidence and the guys held their composure well.”

Muhumed, a senior forward, scored a game-high 26 points, 17 in the first half.

“It was a very efficient night for him,” Holtkamp said. “He works hard and he loves basketball. It’s fun to see the rewards he’s getting from it.”

Muhumed shot 10 of 18 from the field, making 3 of 4 3-pointers. He also scored the Cardinals’ first eight points to help Willmar get out to an early lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar senior guard Jacob Streed fades away from the basket and puts up a shot with Monticello's Jackson Soroko defending him during a game between the Cardinals and the Magic on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Big Red Gym. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

More boys basketball coverage:







“His game started right from the beginning. We stressed the importance of getting to the glass,” Holtkamp said. “He set the tone early and the guys did a nice job of looking for him too.”

Willmar totaled 19 assists and out-rebounded the Magic 39-20. Seniors Jacob Streed and Blake Schoolmeester both had six assists. Muhumed also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals led 27-16 at halftime.

“I thought our defense was great in the first half,” Holtkamp said. “We just have to get that consistent defensive effort the whole game.”

Willmar recorded six steals and four blocks. Holtkamp wants to see his Cardinals improve upon their backside help down the stretch.

Willmar senior forward Max Mobley leaps up to grab his own rebound against Monticello on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Big Red Gym. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Our backside help has not been consistent. That’s one of the things we need to clean up,” Holtkamp said. “Offensively, we have to be more efficient. There are too many unproductive possessions. We got to clean up some of our zone defenses as well.”

Willmar plays Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Sartell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal is to be playing our best basketball on March 7,” Holtkamp said. “It was not a complete game, but getting the win helps a lot.”

Willmar senior guard Sam Raitz leaps up for a layup attempt with Monticello's Koen Schlangen (left) and Jackson Soroko (right) defending him during a game between the Cardinals and Magic on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Big Red Gym. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

Willmar 67, Monticello 51

Monticello (1-18) 16 35 — 51

Willmar (7-12) 27 40 — 67

MONTICELLO - Scoring: Brayden Dollard 19, BJ Obiri 10, Jackson Soroko 9, Patrick Shobe 4, Tommy Disch 3, Jordan Horst 2, Ryan Schyma 1 … 3-point shots: Dollard 5, Soroko 1, Disch 1 … Rebound leader: Soroko 6 … Assist leader: Schyma 2 … Steal leader: six players with 1 ... Block leader: Shobe 2

WILLMAR - Scoring: Khalid Muhumed 26, Sam Raitz 13, Blake Schoolmeester 12, Jacob Streed 6, Simon Radermacher 5, Will Sportel 2, Nathan Marthaler 1, Tyler Kowalczyk 1, Lucas Jaramillo 1 … 3-point shots: Muhumed 3, Schoolmeester 2, Radermacher 1 … Rebound leader: Muhumed 10 … Assist leader: Streed 6, Schoolmeester 6 … Steal leader: Streed 3 ... Block leader: Schoolmeester 2

NLS 66, Montevideo 49

Grant Paffrath scored 23 points with three assists and two steals and Brycen Christensen had 17 points and 13 rebounds in New London-Spicer’s victory at Montevideo.

“They were just quicker to the ball tonight,” Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. “Our sense of urgency was not there tonight like it has been. Athletically, they took it to us. We weren’t ready to go.”

Devin Ashling led Montevideo with 13 points.Montevideo plays BOLD at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Montevideo. NLS plays Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in New London.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS (9-9) 37 29 — 66

Montevideo (8-10) 25 24 — 49

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 8, Jack Barney 2, Brycen Christensen 17, William Danielson 2, Mason Delzer 9, Paul Meier 2, Grant Paffrath 23, Gabe Rohman 3 … 3-point shots: Christensen 1, Delzer 1, Paffrath 1, Rohman 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 13 … Assist leader: Paffrath 3 … Steal leader: Paffrath 2 ... Block leader: Delzer 1, Meier 1

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Devin Ashling 13, Carson Boike 8, Cooper Dack 6, Brody Dack 6, Griffin Epema 4, Mason Jerve 8, Gannon Reidinger 4 … 3-point shots: Boike 1, Epema 1 … Rebound leader: Reidinger 11 … Assist leader: Dack 5 … Steal leader: Boike 2 ... Block leaders: Reidinger 1

BOLD 85, GFW 62

Senior forward Ryan King had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six steals and Jack Ross pumped in 19 points with 11 assists as BOLD routed Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Bird Island.

BOLD has now won 12 straight games.

William Penkert added 15 points and Andrew Meyers scored 13 for the Warriors, who shot 51% from the field (31 of 60), including 54% from 3-point range (13 of 24).

BOLD plays Montevideo at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Montevideo.

GFW (10-10) 32 30 — 62

BOLD (14-5) 42 43 — 85

ADVERTISEMENT

GFW - Stats not available

BOLD - Scoring: Zane Boen 6, Jack Gross 19, Andrew Meyers 13, Ryan King 24, Daylen Weber 6, Brayden Gass 2, William Penkert 15 … 3-point shots: Gross 5, King 3, Weber 2, Penkert 3 … Rebound leader: King 13 … Assist leaders: Gross 11, Boen 5 … Steal leaders: King 6, Boen 3 ... Block leader: King 1

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 69, MACCRAY 44

Dawson-Boyd improved its winning streak to 10 games by beating MACCRAY at Clara City.

Drew Hjelmeland and Brayson Boike paced the Blackjacks. Hjelmeland notched 20 points on 9e of 13 shooting and Boike followed closely with 17 on 7 of 12 makes from the field.

MACCRAY’s Nathan Wieberdink and Jordan Warne both had 10 points.

Dawson-Boyd, ranked No. 15 in Class A, takes on Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson. MACCRAY plays Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clara City.

Dawson-Boyd (16-3) 35 34 — 69

MACCRAY (8-10) 10 34 — 44

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Drew Hjelmeland 20, Brayson Boike 17, Carter Bowen 14, Levi Olson 9, Aiden Swenson 5, Gunner Liebl 2, Gunnar Olson 2 … 3-point shots: Boike 2, Hjelmeland 2, Olson 1, Swenson 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 12 … Assist leaders: Boike 6, L. Olson 6 … Steal leaders: three players with 2 ... Block leaders: Boike 2, Hjelmeland 2

ADVERTISEMENT

MACCRAY - Scoring: Nathan Wieberdink 10, Jordan Warne 10, Matt Wadsworth 4, Isaac Post 4, Grayson Ahrenholz 7, Sawyer Janssen 3, Wyatt Swenson 2, Xavier Noble 2, Jase Dirksen 2 … 3-point shots: Ahrenholz 1 … Rebound leader: Wieberdink 8 … Assist leader: Warne 2 … Steal leaders: Wadsworth 2, Post 2 ... Block leader: three players with 1