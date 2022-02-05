Boys basketball roundup: NLS does it again

NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer boys basketball team defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Jan. 11, 64-57.

On Friday, the Wildcats won 65-52, snapping a two-game losing streak and extending the Lakers’ losing streak to nine.

The Wildcats shot 25 of 47 (53%) from the field compared to the Lakers’ 18 of 46 (39%). The Wildcats out-rebounded the Lakers 21-4 in the second half and 33-16 total.

New London-Spicer sophomore Grant Paffrath takes a shot at the basket while taking on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in New London. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“I think we just had a lot more energy tonight and overall played a much better game,” NLS coach Skip Wright said. “We were more balanced and were hitting on all cylinders.”

Wildcats’ junior forward Brycen Christansen scored eight of his 11 points in the second half and also recorded nine rebounds, six assists and seven blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brycen is just one of those guys that affects games in a lot of ways,” Wright said. “I would say he’s a team leader and he’s just a fun kid to both coach and watch.”

Wildcats’ senior Peyton Coahran was a threat from deep, scoring 18 of his 22 points from 3-point range.

Wildcats sophomore Grant Paffrath looks for an open teammate while taking on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in New London. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“We were just really clicking from deep, much of that credit going to Coahran,” Wright said.

NLS started on a hot streak with a 7-1 run. HLWW called its first timeout near the midway point after a layup by sophomore Grant Paffrath gave the Wildcats a 16-6 lead.

The Wildcats continued their run after the timeout, taking a 21-6 lead.

Paffrath scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half.

After finding its touch from deep, HLWW managed a 12-2 run, narrowing the deficit to 23-18.

Junior Paul Meier of New London-Spicer works his way through the defense of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in New London. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“That’s just been their M-O all year, they don’t quit,” Wright said. “They’re usually in games at halftime for sure. It didn’t surprise me. I was kind of hoping we could extend the lead but they knocked it down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS led 28-24 at halftime.

Wright says the Wildcats played like a different team in the second half, out-scoring the Lakers 37-28.

“I thought we came out and really executed well,” he said. “Out-rebounded them 21-4 and I think we were up 18-19 at one point. I think we just showed a lot of poise and character.”

NLS next plays Minnewaska at 5 p.m. Saturday in New London.

Wright County

NLS 65, HLWW 52

HLWW (3-14) 24 28 — 52

NLW (9-7) 28 37 — 65

HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED - Scoring: Drew Burau 15, Fasching 3, Fieckle 6, Cole Gilbert 17, Preston Helgeson 10, Zachary Murphy 1 … 3-point shots: Fasching 1, Fickle 2, Gilbert 3, Helgeson 1 … Rebound leader: Burau 7 … Assist leader: Fasching 3, Fieckle 3, Helgeson 3 … Steal leader: Helgeson 3 ... Block leader: None

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 9, Brycen Christensen 11, Peyton Coahran 20, Mason Delzer 8, Grant Paffrath 17 … 3-point shots: Christensen 2, Coahran 6, Paffrath 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 9 … Assist leader: Christensen 6 … Steal leader: Delzer 2 ... Block leader: Christensen 7

Annandale 49, Litchfield 30

Logan King finished as the leading scorer for the Litchfield Dragons with seven in the road loss against Annandale. Blake Aller followed with five points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardinals’ Brady Spaulding and Carson Gagnon combined for 24 points. Spaulding also recorded three assists.

Litchfield plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dassel-Cokato.

Litchfield (8-12) 5 25 — 30

Annandale (13-2) 20 29 — 49

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Logan King 7, Tanner Kohls 2, Tyler Pennertz 3, Alex Draeger 3, Beau Weseloh 5, Blake Aller 5, Dom Dietel 3, Elijah Schacherer 2 … 3-point shots: King 1, Draeger 1, Weseloh 1, Aller 1 … Rebound leader: Dietel 5 … Assist leader: King 1, Jack McCAnn 1, Aller 1, Creighton Huhner 1 … Steal leader: King 2 ... Block leader: Weseloh 1

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Robert Olson 5, Zach Neutz 9, Bryce Fobbe 3, Hawkin Miller 6, Nick Walter 2, Brady Spaulding 14, Carson Gagnon 10 … 3-point shots: Neutz 1, Fobbe 1, Spaulding 1, Gagnon 2 … Rebound leader: Miller 8 … Assist leader: Spaulding 3 … Steal leader: Miller 3 ... Block leader: None

Central Lakes

Alexandria 66, Willmar 55

Alexandria got a big first-half lead to beat Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference game at Alexandria.

Alex led 44-24 at halftime.

Grayson Grove had 22 points and Erik Hedstrom added 19 for Alex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar was led by Alex Schramm, who had 17 points and three assists. Samuel Raitz had eight points and eight rebounds and Cayden Hasen had eight points, three assists and a steal for Willmar.

Willmar plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Monticello.

Willmar (3-15) 24 32 — 55

Alexandria (13-4) 44 22 — 66

WILLMAR - Scoring: Cayden Hansen 8, Jacob Streed 6, Maxwell Mobley 2, Cade Roelofs 2, Alex Schramm 17, Blake Schoolmeester 7, Khalid Muhumed 6, Samuel Raitz 8 … 3-point shots: Hansen 1, Streed 2, Schramm 5, Schoolmeester 2 … Rebound leader: Raitz 8 … Assist leader: Hansen 3, Streed 3, Schramm 3, Schoolmeester 3 … Steal leader: Hansen 1, Streed 1, Harris Duininck 1 ... Block leader: Mobley 1, Schoolmeester 1, Raitz 1

ALEXANDRIA - Scoring: Carter Steffensmeier 2, William Heydt 2, Jaxson Schoerock 2, Myles Sansted 7, Wyatt Odland 2, Erik Hedstrom 19, Zachary Gundberg 2, Grayson Grove 22 … 3-point shots: M. Sansted 2, P. Sansted 1, Hedstrom 1 … Rebound leader: Hedstrom 9 … Assist leader: Hedstrom 3 … Steal leader: Steffensmeier 1 ... Block leader: Grove 4

West Central

BOLD 55, Melrose 46

Ryan King pumped in 23 points and Maxwell Marks added 14 to lead the BOLD Warriors past the Melrose Dutchmen at Bird Island.

BOLD next plays at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at New Ulm Cathedral.

Melrose (8-10) 19 27 — 46

BOLD (14-6) 30 25 — 55

ADVERTISEMENT

MELROSE - Stats unavailable

BOLD - Scoring: Jack Gross 8, Ryan King 23, Ethan Sullivan 6, Cole Visser 4, Maxwell Marks 14 … 3-point shots: Gross 2, King 1, Visser 1, Marks 1 … Rebound leader: Sullivan 6 … Assist leader: Hunter Borer 2, Gross 2 … Steal leader: Visser 3 ... Block leader: King 1

Minnewaska 62, Montevideo 60 (2 OT)

After sending the game to overtime with a 3-pointer at the end of regulation, Tate Reichmann hit a game-winning baseline floater in double overtime to give Minnewaska the West Central Conference win over Montevideo in Glenwood.

With seven seconds left in the second OT, the Thunder Hawks got a pair of shots off but couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

Reichmann hit four 3-pointers in a 14-point effort. Hunter Kostelecky had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers.

Kaden Boike led the Thunder Hawks with 24 points. Landon Stock had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams are in action Saturday. Minnewaska plays New London-Spicer at 5 p.m. Montevideo takes on Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. in Cottonwood.

Montevideo (8-6) 25 33 1 1 — 60

Minnewaska (3-14) 20 38 1 3 — 62

ADVERTISEMENT

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Kaden Boike 24, Landon Stock 13, Hunter Strand 9, Andrew Van Binsbergen 9, Bradyn Schultz 4, Justin Collins 1 … 3-point shots: Boike 5, Van Binsbergen 1 … Rebound leader: Stock 12, Schultz 11 … Assist leader: Strand 3 … Steal leader: Boike 2 ... Block leader: Van Binsbergen 1

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Tate Reichmann 14, Ethan Quelle 4, Damon Uhde 11, Hunter Kostelecky 27, PJ Johnson 6 … 3-point shots: Reichmann 4, Uhde 1, Johnson 1 … Rebound leader: Kostelecky 9 … Assist leader: Quelle 5 … Steal leader: Quelle 5, Kostelecky 4 ... Block leader: Kostelecky 1

Central Minnesota

ACGC 72, Holdingford 42

Alex Kokenge had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s victory over Holdingford at Grove City.

Thor Goerish added 15 points and eight rebounds and Sam Rouser contributed 12 points for the Falcons, who also got 10 points from Hunter Powers.

Chase Lyon and Connor Breth each had eight points for the Huskers.

ACGC plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Grove City.

Holdingford (2-17) 14 28 — 42

ACGC (7-11) 37 35 — 72

HOLDINGFORD - Scoring: Chase Lyon 8, Rob Voller 6, Sean Diakite 5, Blake Welle 3, Tanner Tomasek 2, Dawson Hofer 4, Ryder Petersen 4, Connor Breth 8, Isaac Fowler 2 … 3-point shots: Lyon 2, Voller 2, Breath 2, Welle 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY - Scoring: Hunter Powers 10, Kyler Pickle 4, Sam Rouser 12, Landon Blom 9, Thor Goerish 15, Carson Borchert 4, Alex Kokenge 18 … 3-point shots: Kokenge 2, Rouser 2, Goerish 1 … Rebound leader: Kokenge 15, Goerish 8 … Assist leader: Kokenge 7, Rouser 5, Pickle 5 … Steal leader: Rouser 4 ... Block leader: none

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 88, RCW 50

Eight players scored eight or more points in Dawson-Boyd’s victory over Renville County West at Dawson.

Junior Keegon Wicht (14 points), junior Aiden Swenson (12), ninth-grader Brayson Boike (11), senior Collin Swedzinski (11), senior Braxton Hahn (9), senior Caleb Torke (9), junior Carter Bowen (9) and junior Levi Olson (8) led the way for the Blackjacks.

Tyler Froland’s 19 points and five rebounds led the Jaguars, who also got 10 points from Jaise Miller.

RCW plays Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Okabena. Dawson-Boyd plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison.

RCW (6-13) 27 23 — 50

Dawson-Boyd (12-6) 38 50 — 88

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 5, Ryan Schrupp 1, AJ Gasca 8, Jaise Miller 10, Tyler Froland 19, Jaden Serbus 7 … 3-point shots: A. Schrupp 1, Miller 2, Froland 2 … Rebound leader: Froland 5 … Assist leader: A. Schrupp 3 … Steal leaders: A. Schrupp 2, Miller 2 ... Block leader: Serbus 2

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 14, Aiden Swenson 12, Braxton Hahn 9, Caleb Torke 9, Brayson Boike 11, Collin Swedzinski 11, Levi Olson 8, Drew Hjelmeland 5, Carter Bowen 9 … 3-point shots: Wicht 1, Hahn 1, Torke 1, Boike 3, Swedzinski 3, Hjelmeland 1 … Rebound leaders: Swenson 11, Boike 8 … Assist leaders: Wicht 5, Olson 3 … Steal leader: Boike 3 ... Block leader: Hjelmeland 1

T-M-B 66, LQPV 51

Tony Nelson, a University of Minnesota football recruit, had a game-high 18 points for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in a Camden Conference win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Landon Schirm and Kaiden Allpress both had 13 points to lead the Eagles. Blake Wollschlager followed with 11.

LQPV is host to Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison.

T-M-B (14-5) 35 31 — 66

LQPV (10-9) 23 28 — 51

TRACY-MILROY-BALATON - Scoring: Christian Wendland 4, Noah Swenhaugen 11, Jake Turner 10, Trevor Smith 13, Matt Munson 4, Nick Schmitt 6, Tony Nelson 18 … 3-point shots: Swenhaugen 3, Smith 2

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY - Scoring: William Giese 9, Landon Schirm 13, Kaiden Allpress 13, Blake Wollschlager 11, Kaden Molden 5 … 3-point shots: Giese 3, Schirm 1, Allpress 1, Wollschlager 1, Molden 1 … Rebound leader: Allpress 5 … Assist leader: Schirm 4, Allpress 4 … Steal leader: Giese 4, Schirm 4 ... Block leader: Hunter Conn 1

KMS 61, R-T-R 59

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won its seventh game in a row by edging Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader at Kerkhoven.

R-T-R had the ball with 18 seconds with a chance to tie it or go up by one. The Knights missed the shot and KMS came down with the rebound and was fouled. The Fighting Saints then missed both free throws, but KMS came down with the offensive rebound as time expired.

“It was nip-and-tuck and very intense,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “The crowd really got into the game.”

Alex Call led KMS with 15 points and six steals.

Drew Werkman had 23 points to pace the Knights.

KMS is host to Central Minnesota Christian on Tuesday in Kerkhoven.

RTR (14-5) 30 29 — 59

KMS (11-7) 29 32 — 61

RUSSELL-TYLER-RUTHTON - Scoring: Blake Christianson 2, Cody Wichmann 6, Aiden Wichmann 9, Tucker Haroldson 7, Darrick Baartman 6, Dylan Anderson 2, Logan Lamote 4, Drew Werkman 23 … 3-point shots: C. Wichmann 2, A. Wichmann 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Alex Call 15, Jacob Gareis 2, Isaac Rudningen 8, DeAndre Holloway 5, Jared Cortez 9, Gavin Thorson 4, Gage Thorson 9, Drew Johnson 2, Hunter Kallstrom 7 … 3-point shots: Holloway 1, Cortez 1 … Rebound leaders: Kallstrom 12, Gag. Thorson 8 … Assist leaders: Rudningen 6, Cortez 5 … Steal leader: Call 6 ... Block leader: Call 2

Non-Conference

BBE 82,Cass Lake-Bena 69

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars gave the Cass-Lake-Bena Panthers their first loss of the season in Pequot Lakes.

The Jaguars improve to 14-3 and extend their winning streak to seven. The Panthers are now 15-1.

BBE plays Browerville/Eagle Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Browerville.