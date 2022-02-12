Boys basketball roundup: NLS handles Dassel-Cokato again, 77-67

NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer boys basketball team beat Dassel-Cokato for the second time this season, but on Friday it was a lot closer.

The Wildcats beat the Chargers 77-67 in a Wright County Conference West Division game.

The last time the teams played, NLS beat Dassel-Cokato 60-34 on Jan. 24 in Cokato.

This night, the Wildcats used excellent passing and shooting to beat D-C.

NLS had 20 assists, shooting 57.8% on a 26-for-45 effort from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brycen Christensen led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and five rebounds. Grant Paffrath had 18 points and seven rebounds and Peyton Coahran totaled 17 points with three assists.

After leading 40-36 at halftime, NLS went on a 9-0 run to start the second half to open its lead up to double digits. The Chargers were unable to get any closer in the final 18 minutes than by the final score.

NLS plays Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in New London.

Wright County

NLS 77, Dassel-Cokato 67

Dassel-Cokato (8-12) 36 31 — 67

NLS (10-8) 40 37 — 77

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Elijah Aamot 14, Gregory Clark 8, Eli Gillman 14, Nikolas Keith 6, Kyan Lynk 2, Jackson Schrupp 8, Caleb Thinesen 5, Jasper Verhey 7, Kasen Warner 3 … 3-point shots: Aamot 2, Gillman 2, Keith 1, Thinesen 1, Warner 1 … Rebound leaders: Gillman 6, Thinesen 5 … Assist leader: Gillman 4 … Steal leader: Gillman 4 ... Block leader: Keith 1, Schrupp 1, Verhey 1

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 8, Brycen Christensen 26, Peyton Coahran 17, Mason Delzer 8, Grant Paffrath 18 … 3-point shots: Christensen 1, Coahran 5, Paffrath 1 … Rebound leaders: Christensen 8, Paffrath 7 … Assist leaders: Andresen 5, Christensen 5, Coahran 3, Delzer 5 … Steal leaders: Andresen 2, Christensen 2 ... Block leader: none

Central Minnesota

BBE 78, Maple Lake 21

State-ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa cruised past Maple Lake at Brooten.

BBE is ranked fifth in Class A. The Jaguars lead the Central Minnesota Conference with a 7-1 record. Maple Lake is 0-9.

Ashton Dingmann led the way for BBE. He had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, with six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kaden Pieper added 19 points for the Jaguars.

Ernesto Brown had nine points to lead the Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brooten.

Maple Lake (0-16) n/a n/a — 21

BBE (17-3) n/a n/a — 78

MAPLE LAKE - Scoring: Zane Jude 8, Matteo Mangili 2, Ernesto Brown 9, Braden Peterson 2 … 3-point shots: none … Rebound leader: Brown 6 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 19, Will Van Beck 5, Tanner Shelton 7, Gannon Walsh 3, Ashton Dingmann 22, Sam Mastey 1, Luke Dingmann 8, Gavin Kampsen 2, Brady Schwinghammer 8, Matt Walz 3 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Van Beck 1, Walsh 1, A. Dingmann 6, Schwinghammer 2 … Rebound leader: A. Dingmann 6 … Assist leader: A. Dingmann 4 … Steal leaders: A. Dingmann 4, L. Dingmann 3 ... Block leader: L. Dingmann 1

Royalton 64, ACGC 59

Royalton improved to 11-10 with the victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Royalton.

The Falcons now have a 7-13 record.

ACGC plays 7 p.m. Thursday at Kimball.

Paynesville 80, EV-W 79 (OT)

Paynesville knocked off the second-place team in the Central Minnesota Conference, Eden Valley-Watkins, with an overtime win in Eden Valley.

The Bulldogs are now 7-3 in the CMC and 13-9 overall. The Eagles drop to 7-3 in the CMC and 12-9 overall.

Paynesville next plays Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday in Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camden

CMCS 65, Dawson-Boyd 49

Case Mulder had 19 points, Ethan Bulthuis 16 points and Ben Van Eps 14 for Central Minnesota Christian in the victory at Dawson-Boyd.

Keegon Wicht had 24 points and four assists to lead the Blackjacks, who also got 13 points from Brayson Boike.

CMCS plays Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg. Dawson-Boyd plays MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clara City.

CMCS (18-3) 34 31 — 65

Dawson-Boyd (13-7) 27 22 — 49

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 16, Case Mulder 19, Drew Duininck 5, Brayden Marcus 3, Ben Van Eps 14, Caleb VanderBeek 8 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 1, Mulder 2, Duininck 1, Marcus 1 … Rebound leaders: Van Eps 7, VanderBeek 6 … Assist leader: Duininck 2 … Steal leaders: none ... Block leader: none

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 24, Aiden Swenson 4, Brayson Boike 13, Collin Swedzinski 3, Levi Olson 4, Carter Bowen 1 … 3-point shots: Wicht 5, Boike 1, Swedzinski 1, Olson 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 6 … Assist leader: Wicht 4 … Steal leaders: Wicht 2, Hahn 2 ... Block leader: Swenson 1

KMS 70, RCW 41

Eleven players got into the scoring column for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in its victory over Renville County West at Renville.

Jared Cortez scored 17 points to lead the Fighting Saints, who also got 13 points from Alex Call.

“When our box score is balanced, that seems to be the best for us,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said.

Jaden Serbus led RCW with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMS plays Ortonville at 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota-Morris. RCW plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg.

KMS (12-8) 36 34 — 70

RCW (7-15) 24 17 — 41

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Alex Call 13, Jacob Gareis 2, Isaac Rudningen 8, DeAndre Holloway 6, Jared Cortez 17, Tanner Ronholdt 2, Gavin Thorson 5, Tavis Englekey 2, Gage Thorson 6, Drew Johnson 5, Hunter Kallstrom 4 … 3-point shots: Call 3, Rudningen 1, Cortez 1 … Rebound leaders: Kallstrom 8, Gage Thorson 6… Assist leaders: Kallstrom 4, Gareis 3 … Steal leaders: Kallstrom 3, Johnson 3 ... Block leader: Call 1

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 6, Ryan Schrupp 5, Jaise Miller 8, Tyler Froland 8, Luki Hale 2, Noah Gullickson 2, Jaden Serbus 10 … 3-point shots: R. Schrupp 1, Miller 2, Froland 1 … Rebound leader: Serbus 11… Assist leader: Isaac Haen 3 … Steal leader: AJ Gasca 4 ... Block leader: Serbus 5

T-M-B 68, YME 46

Christian Wendland had 17 points, Anthony Nelson 14, Jake Peterson 12 and Trevor Smith 10 for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in its victory over Yellow Medicine East at Tracy.

Archie LaRose and Bryce Sneller each had 11 points to lead YME.

YME plays Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cottonwood.

YME (3-15) 21 25 — 46

T-M-B (16-5) 33 35 — 68

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Nikson Knapper 9, Cody Dahlager 3, Isaac Jimenez 5, Archie LaRose 11, Landon Anderson 2, Bryce Sneller 11, Owen Torvick 5 … 3-point shots: Knapper 3, Jimenez 1, LaRose 2, Torvick 1 … Rebound leader: Torvick 7 … Assist leaders: Jimenez 3, LaRose 3 … Steal leaders: Dahlager 4, Jimenez 3, LaRose 3 ... Block leader: Torvick 1

TRACY-MILROY-BALATON - Scoring: Christian Wendland 17, Noah Swenhaugen 8, Jake Turner 12, Trevor Smith 10, Matthew Munson 2, Nicholas Schmitt 4, Anthony Nelson 14 … 3-point shots: Wendland 3, Swenhaugen 2, Smith 1 … Rebound leader: Turner 10 … Assist leader: Munson 5 … Steal leader: Smith 1 ... Block leader: Nelson 1

LQPV 75, MACCRAY 54

Lac qui Parle Valley moved past the .500 mark after beating MACCRAY in Madison.

The Eagles are now 11-10 while the Wolverines are 8-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

MACCRAY plays Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clara City. LQPV plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kerkhoven.

Non-Conference

BOLD 62, NUC 30

BOLD nabbed a road win over Section 2A foe New Ulm Cathedral at New Ulm.

Cole Visser and Maxwell Marks each had 16 points to lead the Warriors.

BOLD heads back to Bird Island on Tuesday for a West Central Conference game against Benson.

BOLD (15-6) 37 25 — 62

NUC (13-9) 14 16 — 30

BOLD - Scoring: Jack Gross 10, Ryan King 15, Ethan Sullivan 5, Cole Visser 16, Maxwell Marks 16 … 3-point shots: Gross 1, Sullivan 1, Visser 4, Marks 1 … Rebound leader: King 9 … Assist leader: Gross 6 … Steal leader: Gross 3, King 3, Sullivan 3 ... Block leader: None

NEW ULM CATHEDRAL - Stats not available