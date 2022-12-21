Boys basketball roundup: NLS Wildcats heat up the court; Willmar, Paynesville, CMCS, MACCRAY, KMS and YME win

NEW LONDON — Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City played New London-Spicer close until the second half when the Wildcats implemented a full-court press en route to a dominating victory on Tuesday.

NLS outscored ACGC by 14 in the second half to win the non-conference boys basketball game, 59-44.

“We thought if we played faster, it would favor us,” NLS head coach Skip Wright said. “Our team is a group of kids that are just hard-nosed, who work hard and play for each other. That’s what showed in the second half. ACGC put up a battle — they’re a good team.”

Before NLS pulled away, the Falcons played neck and neck with the Wildcats, who led 25-24 at halftime.

“I thought our first half was very good,” ACGC head coach Terry Miller said. “We just got out of character. We’ve been seeing a lot of pressure, we’ve been handling the pressure very well.

New London-Spicer senior guard Aedan Andresen makes a layup over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sophomore post Marcus Forsythe during a game between the Wildcats and Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London.

“That press did us in and we said, ‘we’re better than that.’ Not today though. Got to give New London-Spicer credit. We weren’t aggressive. … We didn’t attack their pressure.”

Turning defense into offense, junior guard/forward Grant Paffrath helped lead the Wildcats to a 15-point victory. He notched game-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds, including 10 on defense.

“We started out slow, we had the shots, we were just missing them,” Wildcats junior guard Mason Delzer said. “They'll fall later in the season.”NLS shot 31.9% from the field. The Wildcats made 22 shots on 69 attempts.

The Wildcats had three other players reach double-digits in points. Senior guard/forward Brycen Christensen had 16, senior guard Aedan Andresen had 10 and Delzer had 10.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City junior guard Kyler Pickle blocks a three-point attempt by New London-Spicer senior guard Nixon Harrier during a game between the Wildcats and Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London.

“We still got good team chemistry, it's coming back to us,” Andresen said of an NLS team that has played two games this season due to its state Class AAA title-winning football team. “Obviously after the football boys started late and after our first game, I think we got it back a little bit. We’re getting there.”

ACGC saw 10 points each from senior wing Thor Goerish and junior guard Kyler Pickle.

NLS plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Eden Valley-Watkins. ACGC next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Dassel-Cokatol.

“Hopefully, we can start a little faster, start making our shots sooner,” Christensen said. “(We got to) keep building on that.”

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City senior wing Thor Goerish shoots a mid-range shot over New London-Spicer senior guard/forward Brycen Christensen during a game between the Wildcats and Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London.

Non-conference

NLS 59, ACGC 44

ACGC (2-4) 24 20 — 44

NLS (2-0) 25 34 — 59

ACGC - Scoring: Carson Borchert 7, Marcus Forsythe 6, Thor Goerish 10, Jonas Morrison 6, Kyler Pickle 10, Sam Rouser 5 … 3-point shots: Goerish 2, Pickle 1 … Rebound leaders: Goerish 7, Morrison 6 … Assist leader: Rouser 2 … Steal leader: Rouser 1 ... Block leaders: Forsythe 1, Morrison 1, Pickle 1

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 10, Brycen Christensen 16, Mason Delzer 10, Paul Meier 2, Grant Paffrath 21 … 3-point shots: Christensen 1, Paffrath 3 … Rebound leaders: Andresen 7, Paffrath 12 … Assist leader: Delzer 3 … Steal leaders: Christensen 4, Delzer 3 ... Block leaders: Andresen 1, William Danielson 1

New London-Spicer senior guard/forward Brycen Christensen drives toward the basket against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City senior wing Thor Goerish during a game between the Wildcats and Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London.

Willmar 76, Becker 58

Willmar overcame a 32-26 halftime deficit to earn the victory at Becker.

The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 50-26 in the second half.

Willmar shot 50.9% (29 of 57), including 6 of 14 from 3-point range (42.9%). Simon Rademacher knocked down four three-pointers, going 4-for-7, and finished with 16 points.

He was one of five Cardinals in double figures, led by Blake Schoolmeester, who had 21 points to go along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Max Mobley had 14 points and four assists. Khalid Muhumed added 11 points and Sam Raitz had 10.

Willmar’s next game is at the Bremer Bank Classic. The Cardinals play Redwood Valley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Big Red Gym.

Willmar (2-2) 26 50 — 76

Becker (2-2) 32 26 — 58

WILLMAR - Scoring: Tyler Evans 2, Max Mobley 14, Nathan Marthaler 2, Simon Radermacher 16, Blake Schoolmeester 21, Khalid Muhumed 11, Sam Raitz 10 … 3-point shots: Rademacher 4, Schoolmeester 2 … Rebound leaders: Schoolmeester 9, Mobley 7, Raitz 6 … Assist leaders: Jacob Streed 6, Mobley 4, Marthaler 4 … Steal leaders: Marthaler 3, Raitz 3 ... Block leader: Schoolmeester 3

BECKER - Scoring: Alex Weiss 7, Becker 6, Kyan Blomquist 9, Vogl 3, Brown 6, Julias Hendricks 6, Tygen Salvevold 4, Brady Paumen 12, Mitchell Soltau 5 … 3-point shots: Becker 1, Vogl 1, Brown 1, Soltau 1 … Rebound leader: Paumen 5 … Assist leader: Weiss 2, Brown 2 … Steal leader: Weiss 2 ... Block leader: Hendricks 2

Paynesville 69, Minnewaska 30

Brayden Pung scored 25 points to help Paynesville dominate Minnewaska at Paynesville.

Paynesville plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Morris Area Elementary School. Minnewaska plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7 p.m. Thursday at BBE Elementary School in Brooten.

Minnewaska (0-6) 15 15 — 30

Paynesville (4-1) 32 37 — 69

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: PJ Johnson 4, Alex Panitzke 2, Hunter Kloos 15, Tenzin Dahl 2, Blake Andreas 2, Levi Johnson 2, Dylan Alexander 2, James Ward 2

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Brayden Pung 25, Max Athmann 11, Izaak Schultz 8, Grayson Fuchs 7, Bryce VanderBeek 7, Eli Nelson 6, Gus Johnson 2, Abe Brunner 2, Blayke Pung 1

EV-W 67, Montevideo 60

Eden Valley-Watkins held a 36-29 halftime lead and never surrendered it in a non-conference home win over Montevideo at Eden Valley.

Devin Ashling (14) and Gannon Reidinger (13) both finished in double figures for the Thunder Hawks.

Montevideo plays at the Southwest Minnesota State University Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 30 against Pipestone.

Montevideo (2-2) 29 31 — 60

EV-W (1-1) 36 31 — 67

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Devin Ashling 14, Gannon Reidinger 13, Mason Jerve 9, Cooper Dack 8, Carson Boike 7, Samuel Knoop 5, Gavin Marty 2, Griffin Epema 2 … 3-point shots: Ashling 2, Reidinger 1, Dack 2, Boike 1, Knoop 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 9 … Assist leader: Dack 4 … Steal leader: Boike 4 ... Block leader: Reidinger 2

EV-W - Stats not available

Camden

CMCS 64, D-B 56

Drew Duninck had 22 points, Ryan Harrington scored 14 points and Ethan Bulthuis added 12 in Central Minnesota Christian’s win at Dawson-Boyd.

Bulthuis also had 14 rebounds for the Bluejays.

Brayson Boike had 20 points and Keegon Wicht added 12 for the Blackjacks.

CMCS (4-1) na na — 64

D-B (2-2) na na — 56

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 12, Drew Duininck 22, Kadin Dehmlow 2, Brayden Marcus 8, Braelin Rime 6, Ryan Harrington 14 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 2, Duininck 4, Marcus 2, Rime 2 … Rebound leader: Bulthuis 14, Marcus 7, Harrington 5 … Assist leaders: Bulthuis 4, Harrington 4 … Steal leaders: Marcus 2, Bulthuis 2, Dehmlow 2 ... Block leader: none

D-B - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 12, Aiden Swenson 2, Gunner Liebl 3, Brayson Boike 20, Drew Hjelmeland 7, Levi Olson 4, Carter Bowen 8 … 3-point shots: Wicht 2, Liebl 1, Boike 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 7 … Assist leaders: Wicht 5, Boike 4 … Steal leaders: Wicht 2, Hjelmeland 2 ... Block leader: Bowen 2

MACCRAY 61, LQPV 53

Willie Miller had 14 points, Nathan Wieberdink had 12 with 10 rebounds and Jordan Warne added 11 points in MACCRAY’s victory over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Sawyer Janssen added 10 points for the Wolverines.

MACCRAY (5-2) 35 26 — 61

LQPV (2-3) 27 26 — 53

MACCRAY - Scoring: Matt Wadsworth 9, Isaac Post 5, Willie Miller 14, Sawyer Janssen 10, Nathan Wieberdink 12, Jordan Warne 11 … 3-point shots: Wadsworth 3, Miller 3, … Rebound leaders: Wieberdink 10, Warne 8, Post 6 … Assist leaders: Post 6, Wadsworth 4, Miller 4, Wieberdink 4 … Steal leaders: Wadsworth 2, Post 2 ... Block leader: Wieberdink 3, Warne 2

LQPV - Stats not available

KMS 82, RCW 51

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg dominated Renville County West behind a 32-point performance from Hunter Kallstrom at Renville.

“RCW was really scrappy tonight,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “We were just able to control the pace. Hunter (Kallstrom) and DeAndre (Holloway) were forces. We knew we had the high advantage down low and that showed up for us.

“(Hunter)'s a big body and he works super hard. I thought that he read the defense really well and got good position under the basket which made it tough for RCW.”

KMS plays in the CVB Holiday Classic at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Windom at Windom High School. RCW plays Murray County Central at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in the Marshall Holiday Tournament at Southwest Minnesota State University.

KMS (3-1) 38 0 — 82

RCW (0-3) 32 0 — 51

KMS - Scoring: Jacob Walsh 1, Jaiden Henjum 6, Isaac Rudningen 13, Malaki Lee 6, DeAndre Holloway 24, Hunter Kallstrom 32, Evan Zimmer 1 … 3-point shots: Rudningen 1 … Rebound leader: Holloway 11, Kallstrom 6 … Assist leader: Rudningen 5 … Steal leader: Rudningen 6, Holloway 5 ... Block leader: Holloway 1, Kallstrom 1

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 4, Ryan Schrupp 23, Jack Wertish 2, Isaac Haen 3, Carson Allex 2, Javin Mungal 3, Joe Valdovinos 2, Jon Driggs 12 … 3-point shots: R. Schrupp 2, Haen 1, Mungai 1, Driggs 2 … Rebound leader: R. Schrupp 8 … Assist leader: Haen 3 … Steal leader: R. Schrupp 5 ... Block leader: Driggs 3

YME 47, TMB 46

Yellow Medicine East defeated Tracy-Milroy-Balaton behind 11-point performances from Bryce Sneller and Owen Torvik at Tracy.

The Sting play BOLD at 7 p.m. Friday at Bird Island.

YME (2-2) na na — 47

TMB (1-3) na na — 46

YME - Scoring: Bryce Sneller 11, Owen Torvik 11, DJ Whitebuffalo 8, Archie LaRose 8, Cody Dahlager 7, Andrew Flaten 2 … 3-point shots: Torvik 3, Whitebuffalo 2, LaRose 2, Dahlager 1 … Rebound leader: Dahlager 6 … Assist leader: Sneller 4 … Steal leader: Flaten 1 ... Block leader: LaRose 2

TMB - Stats not available