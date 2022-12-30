Boys basketball roundup: NLS Wildcats close strong against LQPV Eagles

WILLMAR — New London-Spicer went on a 13-0 run in the final 3 minutes, 32 seconds to defeat Lac qui Parle Valley on Thursday at the Big Red Gym.

Grant Paffrath led the big run that cemented the Wildcats’ 56-44 victory over the Eagles in the first day of the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic.

Paffrath, a junior guard, scored six of his 22 points in the last 2:21 of the game.

New London-Spicer senior guard Aedan Andresen attempts a layup with Lac qui Parle Valley junior center T.J. Mitchell defending during the Bremer Bank Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“It feels good that we can battle back,” Paffrath said. “(LQPV) came back and took the lead. We took it right back. … It’s just good to have a lot of energy, knowing that we could get back into the game.”

NLS held a lead for the majority of the game. The Wildcats held a lead from 13:11 of the first half to 4:26 of the second half. Then three more lead changes happened in less than a minute.

Robyn Rademacher’s young, inexperienced Eagles, who have one senior and utilize six players, held three leads against an NLS team ranked No. 17 in Class AA. None of them lasted more than a minute.

Lac qui Parle Valley sophomore guard Matthew Arndt shoots the ball against New London-Spicer during the Bremer Bank Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“We got some young kids, they don’t understand what it’s like yet,” Rademacher said. “They don’t understand that they can be good. They have the ability to be good. … Every game we’ve been in, it’s been that four-minute mark; maybe we just run out of gas.”

Kaden Molden, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, helped Lac qui Parle Valley erase New London-Spicer’s 25-10 halftime lead.

Seventeen of Molden’s 22 points came in the second half, including two three-pointers. He also had a game-high 11 rebounds.

“He can move up and down, he’s really gifted, he’s got a nice touch from the outside, he can attack the basket, we’re getting him to do more attacking. He’s a load out there,” Rademacher said. “He’s a kid that when he wants to, he can take over a game.”

New London-Spicer senior guard Brycen Christensen drives toward the basket against Lac qui Parle Valley during the Bremer Bank Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS utilized a full-court press that prevented the Eagles from scoring in the final 7:16 of the first half. Over that stretch, the Wildcats scored 14 points.

“We’re still trying to find our groove, offensively. We’re still missing good shots,” NLS head coach Skip Wright said. “Lac qui Parle Valley played tough, they didn’t back down. We showed some good resilience and character, losing all that momentum in the last four minutes and being able to take it back.”

Paffrath added on the press, “It made a big difference in the game. I think it won us the game.”

Lac qui Parle Valley sophomore guard Davis Patzer drives toward the basket with New London-Spicer senior guard Aedan Andresen defending during the Bremer Bank Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Wildcats senior guard Brycen Christensen scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half. He scored with 3:32 to give NLS a 45-44 lead and cemented NLS’ win with the final score of the game at 1:22.

“Brycen is at his best when we need him the most,” Wright said.

LQPV takes on Dassel-Cokato at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Red Gym with NLS and Willmar to follow at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Willmar senior forward Blake Schoolmeester drives toward the basket against Redwood Valley during the Bremer Bank Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS 56, LQPV 44

NLS (3-0) 25 31 — 56

LQPV (2-4) 10 34 — 44

NLS - Scoring: Brycen Christensen 21, Aeden Andresen 10, Mason Delzer 3, Grant Paffrath 22 … 3-point shots: Christensen 1, Andresen 1, Paffrath 3 … Rebound leader: Christensen 10, Paffrath 8 … Assist leader: Paffrath 4 … Steal leader: Christensen 7 ... Block leader: Andresen 2

LQPV - Scoring: Davis Patzer 7, Elias Hegland 2, Matthew Arndt 11, Kaden Molden 22, TJ Mitchell 2 … 3-point shots: Patzer 1, Arndt 2, Molden 3 … Rebound leader: Molden 11, Mitchell 10 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Arndt 2, Molden 2 ... Block leader: Hegland 1

Willmar 80, Redwood Valley 62

Willmar improved its record to 3-2 by out-gunning Redwood Valley at the Big Red Gym.

Khalid Muhumed led Willmar with 20 points. Simon Radermacher added 15 points, all scored on five three-pointers. Blake Schoolmeester had 15 points and nine rebounds and Sam Raitz contributed 14 points and five assists.

Elway Berg had 18 points and five rebounds for Redwood Valley. Lukas Means added 15 points and five rebounds and Elijah Larsen had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

Redwood Valley (4-3) 31 31 — 62

Willmar (3-2) 47 33 — 80

REDWOOD VALLEY - Scoring: Elijah Larsen 13, Lukas Means 15, Oliver Smith 6, Everett Kamolz 2, Tyson Irlbeck 3, Laiten Goodthunder 5, Elway Berg 18 … 3-point shots: Means 4, Goodthunder 1, Berg 4 … Rebound leader: Means 5, Berg 5 … Assist leader: Larsen 6 … Steal leader: Larsen 2 ... Block leader: none

WILLMAR - Scoring: Jacob Streed 1, Max Mobley 9, Nathan Marthaler 2, Simon Radermacher 15, Tyler Kowalczyk 4, Blake Schoolmeester 15, Khalid Muhumed 20, Sam Raitz 14 … 3-point shots: Mobley 1, Radermacher 5, Schoolmeester 3, Muhumed 1 … Rebound leader: Schoolmeester 9 … Assist leader: Streed 5, Raitz 5 … Steal leader: Streed 3 ... Block leader: Mobley 1

YME 61, BLHS 52

Bryce Sneller, a 6-foot-6 senior center, had 21 points, 21 rebounds and three assists in Yellow Medicine East’s non-conference victory over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Granite Falls.

Drew Almich added 15 points and Owen Torvik had 12 points and two assists for the Sting.

Connor McColley had 17 points and six rebounds and Chase Hubin added 16 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs.

YME plays at 7;30 p.m. Thursday at Ortonville in a Camden Conference game.

BLHS (1-5) na na — 52

YME (3-2) na na — 61

BLHS - Scoring: Carter Macik 4, Connor McColley 17, Sawyer Melberg 5, Alex Taylor 8, Chase Hubin 16, Brayden Dornself 2 … 3-point shots: McColley 2, Melberg 1, Hubin 2 … Rebound leaders: McColley 6, Hubin 6 … Assist leaders: Macik 2, McColley 2 … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME - Scoring: Cody Dahlager 5, Drew Almich 15, Andrew Flaten 4, Landon Anderson 2, James Peterson 2, Bryce Sneller 21, Owen Torvik 12 … 3-point shots: Almich 3, Sneller 1 … Rebound leader: Sneller 21 … Assist leader: Sneller 3 … Steal leader: Almich 2 ... Block leader: Flatten 2

HLWW 72, Minnewaska 66

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted improved to 5-3 with the victory over Minnewaska at the HLWW Tournament.

Minnewaska has a 1-7 record. The Lakers won their first game of the season Wednesday at Howard Lake, beating Hope Academy 67-45.

Minnewaska’s next game is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield.