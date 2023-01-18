Boys basketball roundup: Rocori Spartans dominate Willmar Cardinals

WILLMAR — The Rocori Spartans came into Willmar and dominated, beating the Cardinals 70-38 victory on Tuesday at the Big Red Gym.

Willmar is 1-4 in the Central Lakes Conference. Rocori is 2-4.

“(Rocori) deserves a lot of credit. They played a great game,” Willmar head coach Jeff Holtkamp said. “They made things difficult on defense and they played hard the whole time.”

Led by senior Jack Spanier, who scored a game-best 18 points, Rocori had a strong shooting performance.

The Spartans shot 54% from the field, making nine of 18 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

“That’s a good shooting night and those are all good looks,” Holtkamp said. “They’re just playing really good basketball right now.”

Willmar senior guard Sam Raitz drives toward the basket against Rocori on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Alongside Spanier, four other Spartans scored in double digits. Grant Tylutki had 14, Andy Pedroza and Thad Lieser each had 12 and Tyson Willenbring added 10.

Fresh off a 69-65 victory against Princeton, ranked seventh in Class AAA, Rocori’s defense also did not allow Willmar’s offense to get in a rhythm. Senior forward Blake Schoolmeester led the Cardinals with 17 points on 53.8% shooting.

“We need to do a better job of getting into our offense,” Holtkamp said. “(The Spartans) were just scrappy and physical. We got into early foul trouble, which hurt us too.

“We just got to turn the page, move on, and be ready for the next one.”

Willmar next plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Fergus Falls.

“That’s always a hard place to play at," Holtkamp said. “The guys will have to be ready.”

Willmar senior forward Blake Schoolmeester shoots the ball against Rocori on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Rocori 70, Willmar 38

Rocori (6-5) 41 29 — 70

Willmar (6-6) 25 13 — 38

ROCORI - Scoring: Jack Spanier 18, Grant Tylutki 14, Andy Pedroza 12, Thad Lieser 12, Tyson Willenbring 10, Eli Anderson 2, Evan Acheson 2 … 3-point shots: Lieser 2, Spanier 2, Tylutki 2, Willenbring 2, Pedroza 1 … Rebound leader: Spanier 6 … Assist leader: Tylutki 4 … Steal leader: Tylutki 4 ... Block leader: Anderson 4

WILLMAR - Scoring: Blake Schoolmeester 17, Sam Raitz 8, Khalid Muhumed 7, Jacob Streed 4, Lucas Jaramillo 2 … 3-point shots: Schoolmeester 2, Muhumed 1 … Rebound leader: Schoolmeester 8 … Assist leader: Streed 4 … Steal leader: Tucker Swanson 1, Landon Ogdahl 1 ... Block leader: Raitz 1

Camden

KMS 57, CMCS 41

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg used a strong second half defensively to help beat Central Minnesota Christian at Kerkhoven.

“We sat in our 1-3-1 press and had some good traps,” KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. “That helped a lot.”

CMCS is 4-1 in Camden North play and had a 19-game winning streak against Camden North teams come to an end. KMS is 5-1 in the Camden North.

DeAndre Holloway led the Fighting Saints with 29 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Hunter Kallstrom added 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks for KMS.

Ethan Bulthuis and Ryan Harrington each had 14 points for the Bluejays.

CMCS plays host to Canby at 7 p.m. Thursday at Prinsburg. KMS plays host to Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kerkhoven.

CMCS (8-4) 25 16 — 41

KMS (10-3) 29 28 — 57

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 14, Jaden Dannen 2, Drew Duininck 8, Braelin Rime 3, Ryan Harrington 14 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 2, Rime 1 … Rebound leaders: Bulthuis 5, Harrington 4 … Assist leaders: Duininck 3, Harrington 3 … Steal leaders: Bulthuis 2, Duininck 2 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1

KMS - Scoring: Jacob Walsh 8, Jaiden Henjum 3, Malaki Lee 4, DeAndre Holloway 29, Hunter Kallstrom 13 … 3-point shots: Walsh 2, Henjum 1, Holloway 2, Kallstrom 1 … Rebound leaders: Holloway 8, Kallstrom 6 … Assist leader: Lee 2 … Steal leader: Holloway 3 ... Block leader: Holloway 3, Kallstrom 3

Wright County

Annandale 55, NLS 45

A young Annandale team earned the Wright County Conference West Division victory over host New London-Spicer.

The Cardinals, who are defending Class AA champions, didn’t have a single senior score a point. Gavin Wang, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, led Annandale with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

NLS got 20 points from Grant Paffrath and 13 points and eight rebounds from Brycen Christensen. The Wildcats, ranked 17th in Class AA, fall to 2-1 in the Wright County West.

NLS plays host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Thursday at New London.

NLS (5-3) 19 26 — 45

Annandale (5-6) 22 33 — 55

NLS - Scoring: Grant Paffrath 20, Brycen Christensen 13, Aedan Andresen 8, Nixon Harrier 2, Gabe Rohman 2 … 3-point shots: Paffrath 2, Christensen 2 … Rebound leader: Christensen 8 … Assist leader: Harrier 1, Paul Meier 1 … Steal leader: four players with 1 ... Block leader: Christensen 3

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Caleb Purcell 10, Brandon Valdez 12, Ben Walter 5, Nick Walter 9, Gavin Wang 14, Graham Zuehlke 5 … 3-point shots: Purcell 2, Valdez 2, B. Walter 1, N. Walter 1, Wang 2, Zuehlke 1 … Rebound leader: Wang 11… Assist leader: Purcell 2 … Steal leader: Purcell 2 ... Block leader: none

Dassel-Cokato 56, Litchfield 40

Jackson Schrupp had 20 points and six rebounds and Gabe Aamot added 10 points to help Dassel-Cokato beat visiting Litchfield in Cokato.

Tyler Pennertz led the Dragons with eight points.

Litchfield is 1-2 in Wright County play. Dassel-Cokato is 1-1.

Litchfield faces Glencoe-Silver Lake at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Glencoe.

Litchfield (4-8) 30 26 — 40

Dassel-Cokato (9-3) 19 21 — 56

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Tyler Pennertz 8, Jack McCann 7, Alex Draeger 6, Tucker Liestman 6, Garrison Jackman 5, Creighton Huhner 4, Jacob Dietel 4 … 3-point shots: Draeger 2, Liestman 2, McCann 1 … Rebound leader: McCann 8 … Assist leader: Blake Aller 2, Jackman 2 … Steal leader: McCann 2 ... Block leader: Aller 1

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Jackson Schrupp 20, Gabe Aamot 10, Nikolas Keith 7, Kasen Warner 6, Tobias Colline 5, Caleb Smock 4, Caleb Thinesen 4 … 3-point shots: Aamot 2, Warner 2, Keith 1, Colline 1 … Rebound leaders: Keith 6, Schrupp 6 … Assist leader: Thinesen 4 … Steal leader: Thinesen 2 ... Block leader: Aamot 1, Schrupp 1

Non-conference

Montevideo 60, ACGC 59

Montevideo came out with a victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

The Thunder Hawks had three players score in the double-digits. Devin Ashling led with 19.

“ACGC came back on us. We weren’t able to weather the storm,” Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. “We didn’t seal it away with our free throws. … But we were able to escape.”

Montevideo faces Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Morris. ACGC takes on Kimball at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kimball.

Montevideo (5-7) 30 30 — 60

ACGC (2-8) 27 32 — 59

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Devin Ashling 19, Mason Jerve 12, Griffin Epema 12, Carson Boike 7, Cooper Dack 7, Gannon Reidinger 3 … 3-point shots: Boike 1, Epema 1 … Rebound leader: Reidinger 10 … Assist leader: Dack 8 … Steal leaders: Epema 3, Reidinger 3 ... Block leader: Reidinger 4

ACGC - Scoring: Kyler Pickle 18, Sam Rouser 6, Marcus Forsythe 14, Jonas Morrison 7, Thor Goerish 9, Carson Borchert 5 … 3-point shots: Pickle 2, Rouser 1, Goerish 1 … Rebound leader: Morrison 7, Forsythe 6 … Assist leader: Pickle 6, Goerish 4 … Steal leader: Pickle 5, Morrison 3 ... Block leader: Morrison 1

Paynesville 77, YME 36

Five Paynesville players — Izaak Schultz (11), Abe Brunner (11), Blayke Pung (11), Eli Nelson (10), Bryce VanderBeek (10) — scored in double figures in a non-conference win over Yellow Medicine East in Granite Falls.

Archie LaRose was the Sting’s top scorer with 10 points.

Paynesville takes on Maple Lake at 7 p.m. at Maple Lake. YME faces Dawson-Boyd at 7 p.m. Friday at Dawson.

Paynesville (10-4) na na — 77

YME (4-6) na na — 36

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Izaak Schultz 11, Brayden Pung 8, Eli Nelson 10, Gus Johnson 1, Grayson Fuchs 4, Max Athmann 9, Alex Blonigen 2, Abe Brunner 11, Bryce VanderBeek 10, Blayke Pung 11 … 3-point shots: Schultz 3, Br. Pung 2, Athmann 1, Brunner 1, VanderBeek 1, Bl. Pung 2 … Rebound leader: Fuchs 7 … Assist leader: Johnson 2, Athmann 2 … Steal leader: Athmann 2 ... Block leader: none

YME - Scoring: DJ Whitebuffalo 4, Cody Dahlager 4, Archie LaRose 10, Drew Almich 3, Adam Stengel 2, James Peterson 2, Bryce Sneller 6, Owen Torvik 5 … 3-point shots: Torvik 1 … Rebound leader: Sneller 10 … Assist leader: Dahlager 3 … Steal leader: Whitebuffalo 2, Sneller 2 ... Block leader: Three with 1

Benson 74, Maple Lake 48

The Benson Braves improved to 3-5 this season with a dominating victory over Maple Lake.

Benson plays host to BOLD at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Benson.