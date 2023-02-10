Boys basketball roundup: Sartell drops Willmar, 62-47

SARTELL — Parker Knutson dropped 20 points to help Sartell to a 62-47 victory over Willmar on Thursday.

Knutson’s effort puts Sartell at 5-5 in the Central Lakes Conference and drops the Cardinals to 1-10 and 7-13 overall.

Alongside Knutson, Anthony Mahowald helped pace Sartell with an all-around effort. He scored 14 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Senior Sam Raitz was the sole scorer in the double figures for Willmar. He recorded 17 points, making 6 of 12 shots from the field and 5 of 6 free throws.

Willmar plays Little Falls at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Red Gym.

Central Lakes

Sartell 62, Willmar 47

Willmar (7-13) 25 22 — 47

Sartell (6-14) 25 37 — 62

WILLMAR - Scoring: Sam Raitz 17, Khalid Muhumed 9, Blake Schoolmeester 8, Max Mobley 8, Simon Radermacher 3, Jacob Streed 2 … 3-point shots: Schoolmeester 2, Muhumed 1, Radermacher 1 … Rebound leader: Raitz 10 … Assist leader: Schoolmeester 3 … Steal leader: four players with 1 ... Block leader: Raitz 3

SARTELL - Scoring: Parker Knutson 20, Anthony Mahowald 14, Brady Husmann 8, Connor Bergstrom 7, Dylan Simones 5, Gavan Schulte 4, Eddie Durrwachter 2, Will Mahowald 2 … 3-point shots: Knutson 3, Husmann 2, A. Mahowald 2, Simones 1 … Rebound leader: A. Mahowald 7 … Assist leader: A. Mahowald 7 … Steal leader: A. Mahowald 4 ... Block leader: Bergstrom 1

Wright County

Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 59

Litchfield dropped down to 2-8 in the Wright County Conference West Division after a home loss to Dassel-Cokato.

The Chargers are now 6-4 in the conference and 15-6 overall. The Dragons are 6-14 overall.

Litchfield plays Glencoe-Silver Lake at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield.

West Central

Montevideo 65, BOLD 63

Devin Ashling had 23 points and six rebounds and Gannon Reidinger contributed 13 points and seven rebounds as Montevideo beat BOLD at Montevideo.

“I think right away we came with great energy,” said Thunder Hawks coach Derek Webb, whose squad lost to the Warriors 66-60 on Jan. 16. “BOLD loves to get out in transition, but we were still able to crash the offensive boards and build a lead.

“It’s a good win. … I’m super proud of them for sure.”

BOLD, 7-4 in the West Central, got 19 points from Ryan King and 15 from Jack Gross. The Warriors had a 12-game winning streak snapped.

Montevideo, 6-5 in the West Central, plays Lac qui Parle Valley on Friday at Montevideo.

BOLD plays New Ulm Cathedral at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bird Island.

BOLD (14-6) 25 38 — 63

Montevideo (10-9) 35 30 — 65

BOLD - Scoring: Ryan King 19, Jack Gross 15, William Penkert 10, Zane Boen 6, Andrew Meyers 9, Daylen Weber 3, Brayden Gass 1 … 3-point shots: Gross 4, Boen 2, King 2, Penkert 2, Weber 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Devin Ashling 23, Gannon Reidinger 13, Mason Jerve 10, Cooper Dack 8, Carson Boike 6, Griffin Epema 5 … 3-point shots: Ashling 1, Reidinger 1 … Rebound leaders: Reidinger 7, Epema 7, Ashling 6, Boike 6 … Assist leaders: Boike 4, Dack 3, Epema 3 … Steal leader: Boike 4 ... Block leader: Reidinger 1

Morris/CA 76, Minnewaska 54

Morris/Chokio-Alberta had five scorers in the double figures en route to topping Minnewaska at Morris.

Charlie Hanson led Morris/CA, which is 7-4 in the West Central Conference, with 17 points and Riley Asmus added 16. Minnewaska is 0-12 in conference play.

The Lakers plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Eden Valley.

Minnewaska (1-20) 26 28 — 54

Morris/CA (15-6) 40 36 — 76

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Hunter Kloos 18, PJ Johnson 15, Tenzin Dahl 8, Marc Gruber 7, Dylan Alexander 6 … 3-point shots: Johnson 1, Kloos 3, Dahl 2, Gruber 1 … Rebound leader: Kloos 8 … Assist leader: Johnson 5 … Steal leader: Johnson 2 ... Block leader: Kloos 2

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Charlie Hanson 17, Riley Asmus 16, Drew Huebner 12, Kyle Fehr 11, Tyler Berlinger 10, Owen Anderson 4, Rylan Larson 2, Jack Tollefson 2 … 3-point shots: Hanson 4, Fehr 3, Asmus 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Sauk Centre 69, Benson 32

West Central Conference-leading Sauk Centre is now 9-2 in the conference following a home win over Benson.

The loss drops Benson to 5-14 overall and 2-10 in the West Central.

The Braves play Swanville at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Benson.

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 69, CMCS 65, 2 OTs

Dawson-Boyd (No. 13 in Class A) won its 12th in a row and clinched the Camden Conference North Division by beating Central Minnesota Christian in double overtime at Prinsburg.

The Blackjacks are 9-1 in the Camden North. CMCS is 7-3 in the Camden North.

Keegon Wicht had 20 points, 12 steals, seven rebounds and three steals for the Dawson-Boyd.

Ethan Bulthuis led CMCS with 20 points along with 12 rebounds and five steals.

CMCS plays Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Renville. Dawson-Boyd plays MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd (18-3) 31 30 3 5 — 69

CMCS (13-8) 35 26 3 2 — 65

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 20, Aiden Swenson 7, Brayson Boike 16, Drew Hjelmeland 8, Levi Olson 16, Carter Bowen 2 … 3-point shots: Wicht 4, Boike 1, Hjelmeland 2, Olson 2 … Rebound leaders: Boike 8, Wicht 7 … Assist leaders: Wicht 12, Boike 5, Olson 3 … Steal leaders: Wicht 3, Swenson 2, Gunner Liebl 2 ... Block leaders: Hjelmeland 4, Boike 3

CMCS - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 20, Drew Duininck 16, Micah Asake 10, Kadin Dehmlow 4, Brayden Marcus 3, Ryan Harrington 13 … 3-point shots: Duininck 1, Asake 2, Marcus 1 … Rebound leaders: Bulthuis 12, Harrington 5 … Assist leaders: Harrington 7, Duininck 3 … Steal leaders: Bulthuis 5, Duininck 3 ... Block leader: Harrington 1

KMS 85, RCW 49

Four players reached double figures in Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s commanding victory over Renville County West at Kerkhoven.

DeAndre Holloway led the Fighting Saints with 22 and the three others to reach double digits were Jaiden Henjum (15), Malaki Lee (14) and Hunter Kallstorm (13).

Adam Schrupp notched 11 points for the Jaguars, who are 1-8 in the Camden North. KMS is 8-2 in the Camden North.

KMS plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Madison. RCW plays Sleepy Eye at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Renville.

RCW (2-18) 21 28 — 49

KMS (16-5) 43 42 — 85

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 11, Ryan Schrupp 9, Jaise Miller 9, Isaac Haen 8, Joe Valdovinos 7, Jon Driggs 3, Javin Mungai 2 … 3-point shots: Miller 3, R. Schrupp 2, A. Schrupp 1, Valdovinos 1, Driggs 1 … Rebound leader: Miller 7 … Assist leader: Haen 6 … Steal leader: three players with 2 ... Block leader: Mungai 1

KMS - Scoring: DeAndre Holloway 22, Jaiden Henjum 15, Malaki Lee 14, Hunter Kallstrom 13, Travis Engelke 7, Jared Cortez 5, Isaac Rudningen 5, Jacob Walsh 4 … 3-point shots: Henjum 2, Cortez 1, Engelke 1 … Rebound leader: Kallstrom 8 … Assist leaders: Rudningen 2, Evan Zimmer 2 … Steal leader: Rudningen 4 ... Block leaders: Holloway 2, Kallstrom 2

TMB 78, YME 67

Alex Munson and Trevor Smith helped Tracy-Milroy-Balaton improve to 2-5 in the Camden South against Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

YME, which is 1-5 in the Camden South and 5-15 overall, is on a six-game losing streak.

The Sting’s top scorer was Drew Almich with 16 points.

YME plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7 p.m. Monday at Granite Falls.

TMB (7-13) n/a n/a — 78

YME (5-15) n/a n/a — 67

TMB - Scoring: Alex Munson 23, Trevor Smith 22, Dalton Timmerman 13, Isaac Kline 8, Caden Anderson 2, Jonathan Erbes 2 … 3-point shots: Munson 6, Smith 4, Kline 2, Timmerman 1 … Rebound leader: three players with 6 … Assist leader: Munson 2 … Steal leader: none ... Block leader: none

YME - Scoring: Drew Almich 16, Bryce Sneller 14, Cody Dahlager 12, Owen Torvik 10, Jose Padilla 8, DJ Whitebuffalo 7 … 3-point shots: Almich 4, Dahlager 2, Whitebuffalo 1, Sneller 1, Torvik 1 … Rebound leaders: Sneller 8, Torvik 8 … Assist leader: Sneller 4 … Steal leader: Dahlager 3 ... Block leader: Torvik 2

LQPV 55, MACCRAY 42

Isaac Post’s 16-point effort was not enough as Lac qui Parle Valley defeated MACCRAY at Clara City.

LQPV plays Montevideo at 6 p.m. Friday at Montevideo. MACCRAY plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Clara City.

LQPV (6-13) 30 25 — 55

MACCRAY (9-11) 20 22 — 42

LQPV - Stats not available

MACCRAY - Scoring: Isaac Post 16, Sawyer Janssen 9, Jordan Warne 8, Nathan Wieberdink 4, Matt Wadsworth 3, Riley Roskens 2 … 3-point shots: Wadsworth 1, Post 1, Janssen 1 … Rebound leader: Warne 11 … Assist leader: Post 4 … Steal leader: six players with 1 ... Block leader: Warne 2

Non-conference

Paynesville 76,Redwood Valley 70

Paynesville extended its win streak to nine games with a non-conference win over Redwood Valley at Redwood Falls.

The Bulldogs are ranked 17th in Class AA. They improved to 17-4 overall.

Paynesville plays Kimball at 7 p.m. Friday at Kimball.