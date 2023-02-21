Boys basketball roundup: Sauk Centre Mainstreeters cruise past Montevideo Thunder Hawks, 58-48

SAUK CENTRE — The Sauk Centre boys basketball team improved its West Central Conference record to 10-2 by beating Montevideo 58-48 on Monday night.

“We got down big early,” Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. “It's tough to make the comeback complete against a team of their caliber.”

Jay Neubert led the Mainstreeters with 23 points. Andrew Drevlow added 18 points for Sauk Centre, which led 34-22.

Sauk Centre is 17-6 overall.

Gannon Reidinger had 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots for the Thunder Hawks, who are 6-7 in West Central play. Carson Boike added 11 points.

Montevideo is scheduled to play Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Montevideo.

West Central

Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 48

Montevideo (11-12) 22 26 — 48

Sauk Centre (17-6) 34 24 — 58

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Gannon Reidinger 18, Carson Boike 11, Griffin Epema 9, Mason Jerve 6, Devin Ashling 4 … 3-point shots: Boike 3, Epema 1 … Rebound leader: Reidinger 9 … Assist leader: Cooper Dack 5 … Steal leader: Epema 2 ... Block leader: Reidinger 2

SAUK CENTRE - Scoring: Jay Neubert 23, Ethan Riley 2, Andrew Drevlow 18, Damian Ahrens 6, Ashton Trisko 2, Matthew Warring 6 … 3-point shots: Neubert 1, Drevlow 1, Ahrens 2, Warring 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

West Central 74, Benson 45

West Central Area improved to 9-4 in the West Central Conference and 16-7 overall in its victory over Benson at Barrett.

Benson is 2-12 in conference play and 6-17 overall.

The Braves are scheduled to play Yellow Medicine East at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls.

Camden

RCW 74, Ortonville 49

Renville County West got its first Camden Conference win since Jan. 12 with a win over Ortonville at Renville.

The Jaguars are now 2-10 in the Camden while the Trojans are 0-10. The previous conference win came over Ortonville, 63-42.

Adam Schrupp had a team-high 18 points for RCW. Ryan Schrupp added 14 points, six steals and six assists.

RCW is scheduled to play BOLD at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Bird Island.

Ortonville (0-23) 21 28 — 49

RCW (4-20) 39 35 — 74

ORTONVILLE - Scoring: Quentin Kuefler 5, Carter Brown 2, Isaac Brown 6, Jaydon Hughes 3, Hunter Merritt 19, Carter Lee 8, Connor Danielson 6 … 3-point shots: Merritt 5, Lee 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

RCW - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 18, Ryan Schrupp 14, Isaac Haen 13, Javin Mungai 8, Jack Wertish 6, Jaise Miller 6, Joe Valdovinos 5, Carson Allex 2, David Arizmendi 2 … 3-point shots: A. Schrupp 4, R. Schrupp 3, Mungai 2, Haen 1, Miller 1 … Rebound leader: Miller 11 … Assist leader: R. Schrupp 6 … Steal leader: R. Schrupp 6 ... Block leader: Miller 2

Lakeview 81, YME 51

Nathan Fenske dropped 20 points to help No. 14 (Class A) Lakeview improve to 21-3 with a win against Yellow Medicine East at Cottonwood.

Bryce Sneller was the only scorer in double figures for the Sting. He had 11 points on 5 of 7 field goals and 1 of 2 makes from the free-throw line.

YME is 1-8 in the Camden South. Lakeview is 8-2.

The Sting are scheduled to play Minneota at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls.

YME (5-18) 19 32 — 51

Lakeview (21-3) 43 38 — 81

YME - Scoring: DJ Whitebuffalo 3, Cody Dahlager 4, Drew Almich 5, Jose Padilla 5, James Peterson 8, Devin Ladwig 4, Ricky Enney 9, Bryce Sneller 11, Owen Torvik 2 … 3-point shots: Almich 1, Padilla 1 … Rebound leader: Almich 5 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Three with 1 ... Block leader: Three with 1

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Nathan Fenske 20, Taiven Isaackson 11, Ethan Schwankl 14, Lincoln Vogel 10, Owen Louwagie 8, Mitchell Peltier 5, Justin Timm 4, Jordan Fischer 3, Shelton Wernimont 2 … 3-point shots: Isaackson 2, Peltier 1, Louwagie 1, Schwankl 1, Vogel 1, Fischer 1 … Rebound leader: Vogel 4 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Isaackson 4 ... Block leader: n/a

Dawson-Boyd 89, LQPV 50

Dawson-Boyd’s win streak hit 15 games after beating Lac qui Parle Valley in Madison.

The 12th-ranked (Class A) Blackjacks were led by Drew Hjelmeland’s 23 points. Keegon Wicht had 20 points, nine assists and five steals. Brayson Boike tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Eagles got 10 points from Matthew Arndt. Kaden Molden and Tygan Allpress both had nine points.

Dawson-Boyd is scheduled to play Benson at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Benson. LQPV is scheduled to play Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Madison.

Dawson-Boyd (21-3) 51 38 — 89

LQPV (7-16) 23 27 — 50

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 20, Aiden Swenson 5, Gunner Liebl 4, Brayson Boike 19, Drew Hjelmeland 23, Levi Olson 7, Gunnar Olson 2, Carter Bowen 9 … 3-point shots: Wicht 4, Swenson 1, Boike 2, Hjelmeland 5, L. Olson 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 13 … Assist leader: Wicht 9 … Steal leader: Wicht 5 ... Block leader: Boike 2, Hjelmeland 2

LQPV - Scoring: Jacob Bringle 3, Davis Patzer 8, Tygan Allpress 9, Peyton Rademacher 2, Elias Heglund 4, Matthew Arndt 10, Kaden Molden 9, TJ Mitchell 5 … 3-point shots: Bringle 1, Patzer 1, Allpress 1, Arndt 2, Molden 2 … Rebound leader: Mitchell 5 … Assist leader: Molden 2 … Steal leader: Molden 2 ... Block leader: Baxter Kallhoff 1, Mitchell 1

CAL

North Metro 82, CCS 54

Community Christian School fell against North Metro despite two scorers reaching double figures in scoring at Willmar.

Jonathan Reid led the Eagles with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Reinertson added 14 points.

CCS is scheduled to play St. Cloud Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar.

North Metro 41 41 — 82

CCS 23 31 — 54

NORTH METRO - Stats not available

CCS - Scoring: Jonathan Reid 17, Ben Reinertson 14, Kody Tollefsrud 5, Will Chapin 4, Sam Mulder 3, Mark Arnold 3, Andrew Borstad 2, Micah Lindgren 2, David Mulder 2, Micah Nelson 2 … 3-point shots: Reid 5, Tollefsrud 1, S. Mulder 1, Arnold 1 … Rebound leader: Reid 12 … Assist leader: Chapin 6 … Steal leader: D. Mulder 3 ... Block leader: Reid 1, D. Mulder 1