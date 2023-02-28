Boys basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals enjoy a CLC win

WILLMAR — After nine straight conference losses, Willmar is back in the win column in the Central Lakes.

The Cardinals built a 36-22 first-half lead en route to a 73-55 victory over St. Cloud Apollo on Monday at the Big Red Gym.

It was Willmar’s first CLC victory since beating Apollo 72-61 on Jan. 12 in St. Cloud. The Eagles are now 2-12 in conference while Apollo drops to 0-13.

Willmar junior William Sportel, 20, looks to drive to the hoop during a Central Lakes Conference game against St. Cloud Apollo on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The win also puts the Cardinals’ record at home to 6-6.

Senior Blake Schoolmeester was extremely effective against the Eagles. He was 9 of 10 from the field in a 21-point effort. He also had 12 rebounds, dished out five assists, had two steals and had a pair of blocks.

Max Mobley added 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Khalid Muhumed added 11 points.

Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Cardinals shot 51.9% from the field and were 14 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Eagles were 36.8% from the floor.

Apollo’s Azayah Washington led all scorers with 31 points. Paris Pollard chimed in with 16 points.

The Cardinals honored their 10 seniors on Monday: Schoolmeester, Mobley, Muhumed, Jacob Streed, Nate Marthaler, Simon Radermacher, Tyler Kowalczyk, Sam Raitz, Lucas Jaramillo and manager Drew Baumgarn.

Willmar has its home finale at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Fergus Falls back at the Big Red Gym.

Willmar senior Nathan Marthaler, 11, dribbles the ball upcourt during a Central Lakes Conference game against St. Cloud Apollo on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Willmar 73, St. Cloud Apollo 55

St. Cloud Apollo (1-21) 22 33 — 55

Willmar (9-15) 36 37 — 73

ST. CLOUD APOLLO - Scoring: Azayah Washington 31, Paris Pollard 16, Namarion Fields 4, Angel Martinez 2, Jupree Rogers 2 … 3-point shots: Pollard 3, Washington 2, Fields 1 … Rebound leader: Koryom Puoch 5 … Assist leader: Fields 3 … Steal leader: Washington 4 ... Block leader: Martinez 1

WILLMAR - Scoring: Jacob Streed 5, Max Mobley 14, Nathan Marthaler 2, Simon Radermacher 3, Will Sportel 6, Tyler Kowalczyk 2, Blake Schoolmeester 21, Khalid Muhumed 11, Sam Raitz 6, Lucas Jaramillo 3 … 3-point shots: Streed 1, Radermacher 1, Schoolmeester 1, Muhumed 2 … Rebound leader: Schoolmeester 12, Raitz 7 … Assist leader: Schoolmeester 5, Raitz 4 … Steal leader: Five with 2 ... Block leader: Sportel 2, Schoolmeester 2

Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, right, is guarded by a St. Cloud Apollo player during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 72, RTR 70

Dawson-Boyd came home with the overall Camden Conference title after edging Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the championship at Tyler.

Blackjacks senior guard Levi Olson knocked down two free throws with 0.06 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

It was RTR’s first loss of the season and Dawson-Boyd’s regular season-finale. The Blackjacks enter section play with a 17-game winning streak.

Against RTR, Brayson Boike had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Keegon Wicht added 17 points, four assists and three steals. Levi Olson had 16 points and Drew Hjelmeland contributed 11 points and two blocked shots.

Aiden Wichmann had 26 points to lead the Knights, who also got 21 points from Drew Werkman.

Dawson-Boyd enters the Section 3A-North playoffs as the No. 1 seed and plays the winner between Yellow Medicine East and Wabasso at 11 a.m. Saturday at Montevideo.

Dawson-Boyd (23-3) 33 39 — 72

RTR (24-1) 35 35 — 70

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 17, Aiden Swenson 2, Gunner Liebl 3, Brayson Boike 23, Drew Hjelmeland 11, Levi Olson 16 … 3-point shots: Wicht 2, Liebl 1, Hjelmeland 3, Olson 1 … Rebound leader: Boike 10 … Assist leader: Wicht 4 … Steal leader: Wicht 3 ... Block leader: Hjelmeland 2

RTR - Scoring: Blake Christianson 5, Cody Wichmann 9, Aiden Wichmann 26, Tucker Haroldson 6, Camden Hansen 1, Hayden Gravley 2, Drew Werkman 21 … 3-point shots: Christianson 1, C. Wichmann 3, A. Wichmann 1 … Rebound leader: Werkman 11 … Assist leader: A. Wichmann 7 … Steal leader: Werkman 3 ... Block leader: Werkman 1

YME 78, Minneota 73

Bryce Sneller dropped 30 points and secured 11 rebounds to help Yellow Medicine East finish its regular season with a 7-18 record at Granite Falls.

Minneota finishes the regular season 8-16 overall and 3-7 in the Camden South. YME completes the regular season 2-8 in conference play.

Eighth-seeded YME plays against ninth-seeded Wabasso in a Section 3A-North pigtail game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls.

Minneota (8-16) n/a n/a — 73

YME (7-18) n/a n/a — 78

MINNEOTA - Scoring: Anthony Rybinski 3, Maxwell Rost 14, Lucas Rybinski 17, Ryan Dalager 16, Peyton Sheik 14, Lincoln Jerzak 2, Sawyer DeSmet 7 … 3-point shots: A. Rybinski 1, Rost 2, L. Rybinski 3, Dalager 4, Sheik 3 … Rebound leader: DeSmet 7 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: Sheik 1

YME - Scoring: Bryce Sneller 30, Owen Torvik 13, Drew Almich 11, DJ Whitebuffalo 9, Cody Dahlager 6, James Peterson 6, Ricky Enney 3 … 3-point shots: Torvik 3, Almich 3, Whitebuffalo 1, Enney 1 … Rebound leader: Sneller 11 … Assist leader: Dahlager 6 … Steal leader: Dahlager 1, Torvik 1 ... Block leader: Whutebuffalo 2, Torvik 1

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 97, Maple Lake 22

Paynesville jumped out to a 56-10 halftime lead en route to a victory at Paynesville.

The Bulldogs, who had 12 players score at least two points, are 10-3 in the CMC. Maple Lake is 0-13.

Paynesville also had four players in the double figures. Bryce VanderBeek led all scorers with 18 points. Grayson Fuchs had 17, Max Athmann and Gus Johnson added 16 and 14.

The Bulldogs play in their regular-season finale against Holdingford at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.

Maple Lake (0-24) 10 12 — 22

Paynesville (19-6) 56 41 — 97

MAPLE LAKE - Scoring: Layton Johnston 3, Mario Brown 5, Marcus Weimer 5, Carter Scanlon 3, Nick Lund 4, Steven Borgert 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Bryce VanderBeek 18, Grayson Fuchs 17, Max Athmann 16, Gus Johnson 14, Blayke Pung 9, Noah Voss 5, Brayden VanderBeek 4, Carter Flanders 3, Izaak Schultz 3, Jackson Walker 3, Abe Brunner 3, Alex Blonigen 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

West Central

Melrose 69, Minnewaska 51

Connor Anderson scored 19 points to lead Melrose to the victory at Glenwood.

Melrose is 9-4 in West Central Conference play. Minnewaska is 0-14.

PJ Johnson had 12 points and three steals and Marc Gruber and Hunter Kloos each scored 11 points to lead the Lakers.

The Lakers play in their regular-season finale against Osakis at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Melrose (14-9) 38 31 — 69

Minnewaska (1-23) 27 24 — 51

MELROSE - Scoring: Connor Anderson 19, Gor Ruey 12, Connor Engelmeyer 11, Devin Orbeck 6, Samuel Wehlage 6, Isaac Rosenberger 5, Jackson Seanger 3, Maxwell Wehlage 3, Ian Furk 2, Hunter Goihl 2 … 3-point shots: Anderson 6, M Wehlage 1, Engelmeyer 1, Orbeck 1, S. Wehlage 1, Seanger 1, Rosenberger 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: PJ Johnson 12, Marc Gruber 11, Hunter Kloos 11, Dylan Alexander 6, Ryland Martin 5, James Ward 5, Zach Palmer 1 … 3-point shots: Kloos 3, Gruber 3, Martin 1, Alexander 1 … Rebound leader: Alexander 7 … Assist leader: Alexander 4 … Steal leader: Johnson 3, Kloos 3 ... Block leader: Alexander 1

Morris/CA 67, Montevideo 55

Drew Huebner scored 24 points to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta to the victory at Montevideo.

Riley Asmus had 14 points to help the Tigers improve their WCC record to 9-4.

For Montevideo, Cooper Dack had 15 points and three steals and Devin Ashling added 12 points.

The Thunder Hawks, 6-8 in the conference, now begin section play. The sixth-seeded Thunder Hawks play three-seeded Windom in the Section 3AA-South quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Windom.

Morris/CA (19-6) 31 36 — 67

Montevideo (11-13) 19 36 — 55

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Tyler Berlinger 6, Owen Anderson 1, Riley Asmus 14, Drew Huebner 24, Daniel Travis 2, Charles Hanson 9, Kyle Fehr 3, Max Lietz 2, Rylan Larson 2, Drew Storck 4 … 3-point shots: Hanson 3, Fehr 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Cooper Dack 15, Devin Ashling 12, Mason Jerve 9, Griffin Epema 7, Gannon Reidinger 6, Carson Boike 4, Isaac Day 2 … 3-point shots: Dack 1, Jerve 1, Reidinger 1 … Rebound leader: Epema 9 … Assist leader: Epema 4 … Steal leader: Dack 3, Ashling 3 ... Block leader: Ashling 2

Non-conference

BBE 82, Brandon-Evansville 60

Kaden Pieper made 11 of 19 field-goal attempts and was 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to finish with 25 points in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s victory over Brandon-Evansville at Brandon.

Luke Dingmann added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars. Brady Schwinghammer had 11 points and two steals.

Senior guard Desmond White led the Chargers with 27 points.

BBE plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kimball.

BBE (20-4) 41 41 — 82

Brandon-Evansville (6-17) 25 35 — 60

BBE - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 25, Jayden Sobiech 7, Tanner Shelton 9, Sam Mastey 2, Luke Illies 3, Luke Dingmann 19, Brady Schwinghammer 11, Jamison Reed 6 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Illies 1, Schwinghammer 3 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 9 … Assist leaders: Pieper 4, Dingmann 4 … Steal leader: Illies 3 ... Block leader: Illies 1

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Scoring: Micah Fuller 14, Brady Perleberg 2, Tanner Riedel 12, Desmond White 27, Lucas Fuller 3, Dustin Gillespie 2 … 3-point shots: Riedel 4, White 5, Fuller 1 … Rebound leader: Riedel 5 … Assist leader: Riedel 4 … Steal leader: Perleberg 2 ... Block leader: none

MACCRAY 92, BLHS 55

Willie Miller pumped in 22 points to lead MACCRAY, which had five players score in double figures, in its non-conference victory over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Clara City.

Isaac Post added 16 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Warne scored 15 points, Matt Wadsworth had 14 and Sawyer Janssen 11 for the Wolverines. Nathan Wieberdink added nine points and 13 rebounds.

MACCRAY plays Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clara City.

BLHS (10-16) 34 21 — 55

MACCRAY (10-13) 47 45 — 92

BLHS - Stats not available

MACCRAY - Scoring: Willie Miller 22, Isaac Post 16, Jordan Warne 15, Matt Wadsworth 14, Sawyer Janssen 11, Nathan Wieberdink 9, Riley Roskens 3, Grayson Ahrenholz 2 … 3-point shots: Miller 4, Post 4, Wadsworth 1 … Rebound leader: Wieberdink 13 … Assist leader: Post 9 … Steal leader: Post 2 ... Block leader: Janssen 1, Wieberdink 1, Warne 1

LQPV 71, Hancock 54

Lac qui Parle Valley closed out the regular season with the victory at Madison.

The Eagles have an 8-16 record. The Owls are 12-11.

LQPV, the No. 7 seed, begins postseason play in a Section 3A-North play-in game against No. 10 Renville County West at 7 p.m. Thursday at Madison.