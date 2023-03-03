Boys basketball roundup: YME Sting move on in 3A-North playoffs

GRANITE FALLS — The Yellow Medicine East boys basketball team prevailed in the Section 3A-North playoffs on Thursday, beating the Wabasso Rabbits, 63-53.

YME, the eighth seed, advances to play top-seeded Dawson-Boyd at 11 a.m. Saturday in Montevideo. The Blackjacks had a first-round bye.

Wabasso, the ninth seed, finishes with a 5-20 record.

Bryce Sneller, a 6-foot-6 senior center, had 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots to lead the Sting.

Junior guard DJ Whitebuffalo added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for YME. Drew Almich, a 6-3 junior forward, had 11 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Cody Dahlager had 12 points, three assists and five steals. Owen Torvik, a 6-6 senior, added 11 points and two blocked shots to YME’s cause.

Wabasso had three players score in double figures. Karson Bock, a 6-0 senior forward, led the way with 14 points. Tristan Larson, a 6-4 junior center, added 12 points and seven rebounds. Joseph Liebl, a 6-2 junior forward, had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Rabbits.

Section 3A-North

YME 63, Wabasso 53

Wabasso (5-20) na na — 53

YME (8-18) na na — 63

WABASSO - Scoring: Joseph Liebl 10, Calvin Hanna 4, Ashton Rohlik 6, Karson Bock 14, Christian Sanow 2, Noah Anderson 5, Tristan Larson 12 … 3-point shots: Liebl 2, Rohlik 2, Bock 2, Anderson 1, Larson 1 … Rebound leaders: Liebl 8, Larson 7 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME - Scoring: DJ Whitebuffalo 13, Cody Dahlager 12, Drew Almich 9, Jacob Peterson 2, Bryce Sneller 16, Owen Torvik 11 … 3-point shots: Whitebuffalo 3, Dahlager 1, Almich 1, Torvik 1 … Rebound leaders: Almich 8, Sneller 7 … Assist leader: Dahlager 3 … Steal leaders: Dahlager 5, Sneller 3 ... Block leader: Sneller 2, Torvik 2

LQPV 76, RCW 55

Seventh-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley broke open a close game at halftime for the victory over No. 10 Renville County West at Madison.

The Eagles play second-seeded Lakeview at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Montevideo. Lakeview had a first-round bye.

LQPV led RCW 34-30 at halftime.

Adam Schrupp led the Eagles with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Schrupp added 14 points and six rebounds. Isaac Haen had nine points and five assists and Jaise Miller added eight points, eight rebounds and steals.

RCW (4-23) 34 21 — 55

LQPV (8-16) 30 46 — 76

RCW - Stats not available

LQPV - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 17, Ryan Schrupp 14, Jack Wertish 2, Isaac Haen 9, Jaise Miller 8, Joe Valdovinos 2, Jon Driggs 3 … 3-point shots: A. Schrupp 3, R. Schrupp 2, haen 1, Miller 2, Driggs 1 … Rebound leaders: A. Schrupp 10, Miller 8, R. Schrupp 6 … Assist leader: Haen 5 … Steal leader: Miller 2 ... Block leader: Carson Allex 1

Non-conference

MACCRAY 66, Cedar Mountain 47

Isaac Post had 22 points, including a 4-for-5 effort from 3-point range, along with 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals to lead MACCRAY to the victory at Morgan in MACCRAY’S regular-season finale.

Nathan Wieberdink added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines.

MACCRAY plays Canby in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Montevideo.

MACCRAY (11-13) 37 29 — 66

Cedar Mountain (11-15) 22 25 — 47

MACCRAY - Scoring: Matt Wadsworth 4, Isaac Post 22, Willie Miller 4, Sawyer Janssen 8, Nathan Wieberdink 20, Jordan Warne 6, Jase Dirksen 2 … 3-point shots: Post 4 … Rebound leaders: Post 12, Wieberdink 13 … Assist leaders: Post 6, Riley Roskens 3 … Steal leaders: Post 2, Janssen 2 ... Block leader: Janssen 3

CEDAR MOUNTAIN - Stats not available