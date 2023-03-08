99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys basketball: Runs rule for the BOLD Warriors, 59-43

BOLD’s offensive runs help knock off New Ulm Cathedral in Section 2A-North quarterfinals

BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.001.jpg
BOLD sophomore guard Jack Gross throws down a dunk against New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A-North quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 07, 2023 10:42 PM

BIRD ISLAND — The BOLD boys basketball team shrugged off some early rust to advance to the Section 2A-North semifinals.

Behind three big scoring runs, the second-seeded Warriors cruised past seventh-seeded New Ulm Cathedral 59-43 on Tuesday.

“The effort was there from the start. It was just about mentally settling in,” BOLD head coach Jake Brustuen said. “That was big for us to have those runs.”

Cathedral utilized a seven-point run to take an early 15-11 lead.

Then the Warriors found their footing offensively en route to a pair of lengthy runs — 10-0 and 9-0 — to take a 30-18 lead at half.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.002.jpg
BOLD senior guard Zane Boen leaps up for a layup against New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A-North quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Warriors improved their lead to 44-21 early in the second half, which marked their biggest lead of the contest, behind a 14-point run.

“We ran the floor. We played really good defense. That’s how we got those runs,” BOLD junior forward Andrew Meyers said. “We kept them to 43 points, which is really good.”

It was Gross, Meyers and senior forward Ryan King pacing the Warriors.

Gross led BOLD with 18 points and added seven rebounds. He shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from the line.

Meyers and King both had double-doubles. Meyers had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and King added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.004.jpg
New Ulm Cathedral junior guard Jevan Wilfahrt blocks BOLD junior forward Andrew Meyers' shot attempt in the Section 2A-North quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
“We knew we had to come in and play physically,” Gross said. “I thought we did a good job of that. We were able to get up and down the floor and I thought we handled their zone well too.”

BOLD is scheduled to play third-seeded Lester Prairie at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Sibley East High School in Arlington. Lester Prairie defeated sixth-seeded Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57-55 on Tuesday.

Brustuen added, “If it stays on schedule, that’s one day of practice, so that’s ideal at this point when we’ve played this many games. … You can’t reinvent the wheel for Lester Prairie, you just got to do what you do and gameplan for what they have.”

Gross added, “We just got to keep the energy up and come in with the mentality that we can win and we can do it.”

BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.003.jpg
BOLD senior forward Ryan King soars through the air for a layup against New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A-North quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 43

New Ulm Cathedral (14-14)      18   25 — 43
BOLD (18-8)                               30   29 — 59

NEW ULM CATHEDRAL - Stats not available

BOLD - Scoring: Jack Gross 18, Andrew Meyers 17, Ryan King 15, Zane Boen 6, William Penkert 3 … 3-point shots: Gross 1, Penkert 1 … Rebound leaders: Meyers 10, King 10 … Assist leader: Gross 5 … Steal leader: Meyers 4 ... Block leader: Meyers 2

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
