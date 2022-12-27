Boys basketball: Willmar's Schoolmeester wants to go out a winner

WILLMAR — Though a hot start to the season, Blake Schoolmeester’s main motivation is the record.

A senior forward and four-year varsity player for the Willmar boys basketball team, Schoolmeester has never been part of a winning team. The Cardinals have been 7-20 in 2019-20, 7-13 in ‘20-’21 and 7-20 in ‘21-’22.

Before his prep career wraps up, Schoolmeester wants to go out a winner. And with Willmar heading into the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic at 2-2, Schoolmeester is optimistic about that goal.

“Hopefully, we grow from there,” Schoolmeester said. “That motivation for me to keep going.”

Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, shown against Brainerd on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, is averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.

The two-day, eight-team invitational begins Thursday at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. The Cardinals have the nightcap on both nights. They play Redwood Valley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and New London-Spicer at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

“NLS is always fun,” Schoolmeester said. “I don’t know much about Redwood.

“We’re just going to play great defense like we have been and just trust in each other and get both of those wins.”

Schoolmeester is averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

Schoolmeester was already an All-Central Lakes Conference performer as a junior. Over this summer, Willmar head coach Jeff Holtkamp saw Schoolmeester’s evolution, beginning with an emphasis in the post. Already a solid outside shooter, Schoolmeester was using his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage in the paint.

“I went and watched him play in AAU tournaments and I saw a lot more focus on him in the post and on the defensive side,” Holtkamp said. “It just kind of carried over to now.”

The weight room was vital to building up Schoolmeester’s frame. As a freshman, he could power clean 135 pounds. Now, he’s up to 250 pounds. His workouts are focused on explosive movements.

On the court, he’s been inspired by the college game.

“I was watching guys like Drew Timme,” said Schoolmeester, referring to the All-American forward from Gonzaga. “Getting inspired by those kinds of guys and their footwork is good to learn from.”

With this revamped post skill, Schoolmeester has also learned how to get others involved effectively. When opposing defenses close in, Schoolmeester is finding the open man. Against Little Falls, Schoolmeester dished out six assists in the first half while also finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds in a 69-64 loss.

In four games, three players — Schoolmeester twice, Max Mobley and Sam Raitz — have led Willmar in scoring.

“That’s the nice thing about this team is that we have a lot of guys who can score,” Holtkamp said. “The first game against Marshall, Blake was the fourth-leading scorer (with nine points). Khalid (Muhumed with 21), Max (with 16) and Sam (with 22) had really good games. I was proud of Blake because he wasn’t bothered by that; he was fine getting his teammates involved in that game because it was their night.”

Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, hit six 3-pointers in the Cardinals' Central Lakes Conference game against Brainerd on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.

But, Schoolmeester is able to pile on the points when called upon, like in the second game of the season against Brainerd. Against the Warriors, Schoolmeester had 17 of his 28 points in the first half. He was 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

“That’s a top team (in the CLC) and a really good 4A basketball team and … they had no answer for him,” Holtkamp said of Schoolmeester. “That just opens it up for everyone else on our team that can score.”

Hoping to secure that elusive winning record, Schoolmeester wants to see Willmar get stronger on the glass as the Cardinals prepare for the Bremer Classic and the new year.

“Rebounding, for sure; we’re kind of slow on rebounds,” Schoolmeester said. “We can definitely run the floor and get transition buckets if we want … but rebounds have hurt us a lot.”

“Just those little things of being more consistent and clearing up some of the little things,” Holtkamp added, citing defense, rebounding and offensive consistency. “All the things we’ve seen so far are correctable, so that’s good.”

Field at a glance

Taking a look at the other teams playing at the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic:

New London-Spicer junior forward/guard Grant Paffrath takes a three-point shot during a game against the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London.

New London-Spicer

After a championship run in the state football tournament, New London-Spicer didn’t get a boys basketball game in until Dec. 16. But in that short time, the Wildcats are proving to be a savvy squad.

NLS is 2-0 with wins over Section 3AA-North foes Minnewaska and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. The Wildcats are the lone ranked team in the field at 17th in Class AA.

Four NLS players are averaging double figures, starting with junior forward/guard Grant Paffrath at 19.0 ppg. He’s followed by senior guard/forward Brycen Christensen (16.0), senior guard Aeden Andresen (11.0) and junior guard Mason Delzer (10.0). Paffrath also averages 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Andresen rips down an average of 7.0 boards.

At last year’s Bremer Classic, NLS went 1-1, beating Lac qui Parle Valley (75-64) and losing to Willmar (63-52).

CMCS sophomore guard Drew Duininck dribbles the ball during a game against the BOLD Warriors on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.

CMCS

Aiming for another trip to the Section 3A finals and, hopefully, state, Central Minnesota Christian is off to a strong start. The Bluejays are 4-1, with consecutive wins over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Lac qui Parle Valley, MACCRAY and Dawson-Boyd.

A trio of players pace the Bluejays. Junior forward Ethan Bulthuis averagies 22.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Another junior forward, Ryan Harrington, has averages of 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Sophomore guard Drew Duininck averages 13.8 points and 4.8 assists.

The Bluejays lost both their Bremer Classic games last season, falling to Barnesville in overtime (57-46) and Redwood Valley (74-67). They went 18-2 the rest of the way.

LQPV

Lac qui Parle Valley is hoping to find some even footing during its two games at the Bremer Classic. Coming into this week, the Eagles are 2-3 under new head coach Robyn Rademacher.

Both of the Eagles’ wins have come against Camden Conference teams, Renville County West and Ortonville.

LQPV lost both of last season’s Bremer Classic games against New London-Spicer (75-64) and Dassel-Cokato (77-53).

MACCRAY junior guard Isaac Post attempts a layup during a game against the KMS Fighting Saints on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at MACCRAY High School in Clara City.

MACCRAY

Already with seven games under its belt, MACCRAY is the most battle-tested team at the Bremer Classic.

The Wolverines are 5-2 and have consecutive wins over RCW and LQPV.

The offense is led by junior guard Isaac Post at 15.1 points per game. He also averages 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Junior forward Nathan Wieberdink nears a double-double every night at 10.1 points and 9.1 rebounds. Junior center Jordan Warne is at 10.0 points and 7.0 boards per contest.

MACCRAY was 0-2 at Willmar last season with losses against Dassel-Cokato (74-70) and Barnesville (72-71).

Barnesville

Another state football champion with a late start to the season, Barnesville will get its first extended action at the Bremer Classic.

The Trojans (1-0) won their season opener against Breckenridge on Dec. 20. In the 79-63 victory, four Barnesville players scored in double figures: Tate Inniger (20), Wyatt Suter (15), Owen Riddle (10) and Carson Hagen (10). Inniger, a 6-3 senior wing, also grabbed seven rebounds. Riddle, a 6-4 senior wing, snatched six boards and had six steals.

Barnesville won two games at last season’s Bremer Classic, beating CMCS in overtime (57-46) and MACRAY (72-71).

Dassel-Cokato

Like its Wright County Conference counterpart in NLS, Dassel-Cokato comes into the Bremer Classic undefeated.

The Chargers are 3-0, beating Maple Lake, Providence Academy and Norwood-Young America. But, that last game for D-C came on Dec. 8.

The Chargers were 2-0 at least season’s Bremer Classic with wins against MACCRAY (74-70) and LQPV (77-53).

Redwood Valley

Redwood Valley will try to gain back its momentum after a red-hot start to the season has hit a lull.

The Cardinals began 4-0, beating Montevideo, Minnewaska, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City and Windom. They’re now 4-2 after back-to-back losses to Big South Conference foes Luverne and New Ulm.

Redwood Valley averages 81.8 points per game. They are coached by Aaron Lindahl, a 2009 Benson High School grad.

Redwood Valley beat Willmar (76-68) and CMCS (74-67) in last season’s Bremer Classic.

Bremer Bank Holiday Classic schedule

(All games at Willmar's Big Red Gym)

Thursday

MACCRAY vs. Dassel-Cokato, 2 p.m.

CMCS vs. Barnesville, 3:45 p.m.

LQPV vs. New London-Spicer, 5:30 p.m.

Willmar vs. Redwood Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

CMCS vs. Redwood Valley, 2 p.m.

MACCRAY vs. Barnesville, 3:45 p.m.

LQPV vs. Dassel-Cokato, 5:30 p.m.

Willmar vs. New London-Spicer, 7:15 p.m.