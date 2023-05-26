Boys golf: NLS Wildcats sitting in 1st place at 3AA tourney

BUFFALO LAKE — The New London-Spicer boys golf team is in first place in Section 3AA play after Day 1 at Oakdale Golf Club.

The Wildcats shot a team total of 315 strokes, ahead of Luverne and Marshall’s pair of 324s. Minnewaska is tied with Windom for fourth place at 330, Litchfield is tied for 11th with Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 335 and Montevideo is in 16th with 364.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson leads all individuals with a Day 1 best of 70.

Minnewaska’s Riley Larson is currently tied with Fairmont’s Harmon Schrunk for fourth place at 76.

NLS’ top four golfers all finished in the top 15. Blake Kath and Nixon Harrier tied for sixth with 77s, Palmer Dalton shot an 80 to sit in 10th place and Gabe Truscinski owns a share of 11th place with an 81.

Day 2 gets underway at 8 a.m. Wednesday back at Oakdale Golf Club.

Section 3AA

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 315 … (2t) Luverne 324 … (2t) Marshall 324 … (4t) Minnewaska 330 … (4t) Windom 330 … (6) Fairmont 332 … (7) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 333 … (8) West Central Area 334 … (9) Pipestone 335 … (10) Redwood Valley 346 … (11t) Litchfield 355 … (11t) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 355 … (13) Worthington 356 … (14t) New Ulm 357 … (14t) Jackson County Central 357 … (16) Montevideo 364

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 70 … (2) Owen Sudenga, L, 74 … (3) Luke Ehlers, Mar., 75 … (4t) Harmon Schrunk, F, 76 … (4t) Riley Larson, M, 76

ACGC — (26t) Sam Rouser 84 … (37t) Bode Brekke 86 … (50t) Carson Borchert 89 … (81t) Joseph Gratz 96

LITCHFIELD — (40t) Carstan Milender 87 … (48t) Nick Kuechle 88 … (50) Brandon Jansky 89 … (66) Ty Olson 91

MINNEWASKA — (4t) Larson 76 … (15t) Zach Gugisberg 82 … (18t) Thatcher Sherlin 83 … (50t) Blake Nelson 89

MONTEVIDEO — (40t) Camden Helgeson 87 … (50t) Gavin Arends 89 … (67t) Axton Weckwerth 92 … (81t) Jayson Nichols 96

NLS — (6t) Blake Kath 77 … (6t) Nixon Harrier 77 … (10) Palmer Dalton 80 … (11t) Gabe Truscinski 81