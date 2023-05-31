99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals place 9th at 8AAA tournament

Cardinals shoot a 330, well off Alexandria’s 306 after the 1st of 2 rounds in Cold Spring

Tribune's boys golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:36 PM

COLD SPRING — The Willmar boys golf team finished in ninth place after the first day of the Section 8AAA championships Tuesday at Rich-Spring Golf Club.

Willmar shot a 330. Alexandria is in first place with a 306, two strokes ahead of Sartell’s 308. Moorhead has a 312 and is in third place.

Day 2 begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Rich-Spring Golf Club.

The top six teams made the cut to play in the second day, including Brainerd (317), Detroit Lakes (318) and Bemidji (319).

Sartell’s Lance Hamak shot a 2-under-par 70 to be the first-round leader. Willmar’s Joey Wisocki shot an 81 to tie for 22nd place.

Wisocki and teammates Deiken Carruthers, Jordan Gorans and Nathan Marthaler all made the cut and play Wednesday.

Team scoring (Day 1 of 2)
(1) Alexandria 306 … (2) Sartell 308 … (3) Moorhead 312 … (4) Brainerd 317 … (5) Detroit Lakes 318 … (6) Bemidji 319 … (7t) Buffalo 323 … (7t) Sauk Rapids 323 … (9) Willmar 330 … (10) Becker 361 … (11) St. Cloud Crush 381

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Lance Hamak, S, 70 …(2t) Dawson Ringler, Br., 73 … (2t) Joe Kortan, M, 73 … (4) Braeden Sladek, A, 74 … (5) William Thornburg, A, 75
WILLMAR — (22t) Joey Wisocki 81 … (26t) Deiken Carruthers 82 … (30t) Jordan Gorans 83 … (36t) Nathan Marthaler 84

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
