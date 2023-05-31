Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals place 9th at 8AAA tournament

COLD SPRING — The Willmar boys golf team finished in ninth place after the first day of the Section 8AAA championships Tuesday at Rich-Spring Golf Club.

Willmar shot a 330. Alexandria is in first place with a 306, two strokes ahead of Sartell’s 308. Moorhead has a 312 and is in third place.

Day 2 begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Rich-Spring Golf Club.

The top six teams made the cut to play in the second day, including Brainerd (317), Detroit Lakes (318) and Bemidji (319).

Sartell’s Lance Hamak shot a 2-under-par 70 to be the first-round leader. Willmar’s Joey Wisocki shot an 81 to tie for 22nd place.

Wisocki and teammates Deiken Carruthers, Jordan Gorans and Nathan Marthaler all made the cut and play Wednesday.

Golf

Section 8AAA

Boys

Team scoring (Day 1 of 2)

(1) Alexandria 306 … (2) Sartell 308 … (3) Moorhead 312 … (4) Brainerd 317 … (5) Detroit Lakes 318 … (6) Bemidji 319 … (7t) Buffalo 323 … (7t) Sauk Rapids 323 … (9) Willmar 330 … (10) Becker 361 … (11) St. Cloud Crush 381

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lance Hamak, S, 70 …(2t) Dawson Ringler, Br., 73 … (2t) Joe Kortan, M, 73 … (4) Braeden Sladek, A, 74 … (5) William Thornburg, A, 75

WILLMAR — (22t) Joey Wisocki 81 … (26t) Deiken Carruthers 82 … (30t) Jordan Gorans 83 … (36t) Nathan Marthaler 84