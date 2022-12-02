Boys hockey: Cards, Litchfield/D-C make it 2 in a row

WILLMAR — It was the Cullen Gregory show as the Willmar Cardinals’ boys hockey team scored five unanswered goals to complete a 6-3 comeback over the Hutchinson Tigers on Thursday night.

Gregory scored four goals, including three in the third period, to uplift Willmar and help the Cardinals improve to 2-0 this season.

“Cullen’s our leader. He’s a beast out there,” Cardinals head coach Jamie Hagen said of Gregory, a junior who serves as a team captain. “He’s our guy. He leads the way, so it was good to see him put a few into the net.”

Willmar went into the second intermission trailing Hutchinson 3-2 and Hagen’s message to his team was short and sweet. He told his Cardinals to “keep it simple” by getting pucks deep and working their forecheck.

Two minutes, 48 seconds into the third period senior Elijah Van Buren had the answer for Willmar. Senior Arron Fischer fed Van Buren on a breakaway and he buried the puck into the back of the net to knot the game at 3-3.

Willmar senior Elijah Van Buren finds the back of the net on a breakaway during a game against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Willmar Civic Center. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

It was then Gregory who notched the game-winning goal with his second power play goal of the night at 5:53 of the third period. He earned his hat trick at 7:49 and cemented Willmar’s victory with an empty-net goal at 16:20.

Gregory’s effort helped Willmar overcome two, two-goal deficits. The Cardinals outshot Hutchinson 45-28. Seven skaters notched at least one point and Dylan Staska scored his first goal of the season in the second period.

“It was a team effort,” Gregory said. “We just kept going hard, we didn’t give up. We normally get up and then we just don’t know how to keep a lead, but tonight we really just kept the lead and kept on going after Hutchinson.”

Hutchinson’s three goals came in a span of 7:46 in the second period. Easton Mallak scored all of the goals en route to a hat trick. His first goal came on the man advantage.

With Hutchinson’s football team playing in the Class AAAA state tournament Friday, the Tigers were without some of their top players.

Willmar senior Arron Fischer stick handles in the offensive zone during a game against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Willmar Civic Center. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Hutchinson is a really strong team — they’re missing a couple of their guys — but you got to take advantage of the opportunities,” Hagen said. “The guys worked hard. It’s fun to win.”

In the 2021-22 season, Hutchinson defeated Willmar 10-1 almost a year ago today on Dec. 2nd.

Willmar has shown improvement since last season and senior Ethan Stark believes it’s worth taking notice.

“It’s the little things. We all played as a team,” said Stark, who had two assists. “We got a little bit of momentum going. I think it’s going to be a good season.”

Willmar returns to action at 7 p.m. against Sauk Rapids at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids.

Willmar junior goaltender Mason Thole makes a blocker save during a game against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Willmar Civic Center. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar 6, Hutchinson 3

Hutchinson (0-1-0) 0 3 0 — 3

Willmar (2-0-0) 0 2 4 — 6

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties (1) W: Dylan Staska, cross-checking, 12:05.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) H: Easton Mallak (Gunnar Bick), 0:54 … (2) H: Mallak (unassisted), 1:10 … (1) W: Cullen Gregory (Ethan Stark), 3:28 … (3) H: Mallak (Toren Miller), 8:40 … (2) Dylan Staska (Izac Duran), 13:38. Penalties (1) H: Bick, tripping … (2) W: Staska, elbowing

THIRD PERIOD – (3) W: Elijah Van Buren (Arron Fischer), 2:48 … (4) W: Gregory (unassisted), 5:53 … (5) W: Gregory (Stark and Henry Michelson), 7:49 … (6) W: Gregory (unassisted), 16:20. Penalties (2) H: Karsen Niska, tripping

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Hunter Lien 40/45 … Willmar: Mason Thole 25/28

Litchfield/D-C 2, Monticello 1

In a matchup of two top 20 teams in Class A, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato edged Monticello for a one-goal victory at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

The Dragons (2-0) are ranked 19th in Class A while the Magic are 18th.

Litchfield/DC play host to Morris/Benson Area at 1 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.