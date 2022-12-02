6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Cards, Litchfield/D-C make it 2 in a row

Cullen Gregory scores four goals, gets the game-winner in a 6-3 win over Hutchinson for Willmar.

Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.002.jpg
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory celebrates a goal scored during a game against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Willmar Civic Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael Lyne and Joe Brown
December 01, 2022 11:00 PM

WILLMAR — It was the Cullen Gregory show as the Willmar Cardinals’ boys hockey team scored five unanswered goals to complete a 6-3 comeback over the Hutchinson Tigers on Thursday night.

Gregory scored four goals, including three in the third period, to uplift Willmar and help the Cardinals improve to 2-0 this season.

Related Stories:
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage for Saturday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0431.jpg
Prep
Warroad survives, Edina streaks to Minnesota boys hockey championship games
Warriors advance while Class A powerhouse Mahtomedi falls. Hornets will face Skippers in AA championship.
March 10, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
PWA.RegionChamps1.Newspaper.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: River Lakes PeeWee A team heads to state tourney
The Stars won their regional in Faribault and play in the state tournament for the first time
March 10, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_1337.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage Thursday brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

“Cullen’s our leader. He’s a beast out there,” Cardinals head coach Jamie Hagen said of Gregory, a junior who serves as a team captain. “He’s our guy. He leads the way, so it was good to see him put a few into the net.”

Willmar went into the second intermission trailing Hutchinson 3-2 and Hagen’s message to his team was short and sweet. He told his Cardinals to “keep it simple” by getting pucks deep and working their forecheck.

Two minutes, 48 seconds into the third period senior Elijah Van Buren had the answer for Willmar. Senior Arron Fischer fed Van Buren on a breakaway and he buried the puck into the back of the net to knot the game at 3-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.003.jpg
Willmar senior Elijah Van Buren finds the back of the net on a breakaway during a game against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Willmar Civic Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Hutchinson, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
Cullen Gregory notches four goals as Willmar defeats Hutchinson, 6-3.
December 01, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

It was then Gregory who notched the game-winning goal with his second power play goal of the night at 5:53 of the third period. He earned his hat trick at 7:49 and cemented Willmar’s victory with an empty-net goal at 16:20.

Gregory’s effort helped Willmar overcome two, two-goal deficits. The Cardinals outshot Hutchinson 45-28. Seven skaters notched at least one point and Dylan Staska scored his first goal of the season in the second period.

“It was a team effort,” Gregory said. “We just kept going hard, we didn’t give up. We normally get up and then we just don’t know how to keep a lead, but tonight we really just kept the lead and kept on going after Hutchinson.”

Hutchinson’s three goals came in a span of 7:46 in the second period. Easton Mallak scored all of the goals en route to a hat trick. His first goal came on the man advantage.

With Hutchinson’s football team playing in the Class AAAA state tournament Friday, the Tigers were without some of their top players.

Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.001.jpg
Willmar senior Arron Fischer stick handles in the offensive zone during a game against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Willmar Civic Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Hutchinson is a really strong team — they’re missing a couple of their guys — but you got to take advantage of the opportunities,” Hagen said. “The guys worked hard. It’s fun to win.”

In the 2021-22 season, Hutchinson defeated Willmar 10-1 almost a year ago today on Dec. 2nd.

Willmar has shown improvement since last season and senior Ethan Stark believes it’s worth taking notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the little things. We all played as a team,” said Stark, who had two assists. “We got a little bit of momentum going. I think it’s going to be a good season.”

Willmar returns to action at 7 p.m. against Sauk Rapids at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids.

Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.004.jpg
Willmar junior goaltender Mason Thole makes a blocker save during a game against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Willmar Civic Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar 6, Hutchinson 3

Hutchinson (0-1-0)          0     3     0 — 3
Willmar (2-0-0)                 0     2     4 — 6

FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring. Penalties (1) W: Dylan Staska, cross-checking, 12:05.
SECOND PERIOD –  (1) H: Easton Mallak (Gunnar Bick), 0:54 … (2) H: Mallak (unassisted), 1:10 … (1) W: Cullen Gregory (Ethan Stark), 3:28 … (3) H: Mallak (Toren Miller), 8:40 … (2) Dylan Staska (Izac Duran), 13:38. Penalties (1) H: Bick, tripping … (2) W: Staska, elbowing
THIRD PERIOD – (3) W: Elijah Van Buren (Arron Fischer), 2:48 … (4) W: Gregory (unassisted), 5:53 … (5) W: Gregory (Stark and Henry Michelson), 7:49 … (6) W: Gregory (unassisted), 16:20. Penalties (2) H: Karsen Niska, tripping
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Hunter Lien 40/45 … Willmar: Mason Thole 25/28

Litchfield/D-C 2, Monticello 1

In a matchup of two top 20 teams in Class A, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato edged Monticello for a one-goal victory at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

The Dragons (2-0) are ranked 19th in Class A while the Magic are 18th.

Litchfield/DC play host to Morris/Benson Area at 1 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown