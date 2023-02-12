Boys hockey: Lightning strike early in 8-2 win over Willmar Cardinals

WILLMAR — Northern Lakes leaped out to a 4-0 lead en route to an 8-2 non-conference win over Willmar on Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Dylan Staska and Ethan Stark accounted for both of the Cardinals’ goals. Staska scored in the first period off a Stark assist. Stark added his own goal, with an assist from Staska, in the second period.

Willmar goes on the road Tuesday to play Wadena-Deer Creek at the Wadena Ice Arena.

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 2

Northern Lakes (10-13-0) 4 4 0 — 8

Willmar (8-15-0) 1 1 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) NL: Easton Anderson (unassisted), time unavailable … (2) NL: Wyatt Balmer (Finnegan Fogarty), time unavailable … (3) NL: name unavailable (Logan Verville), time unavailable … (4) NL: Jerome Martin (Anderson, Christian Crutcher), time unavailable … (5) W: Dylan Staska (Ethan Stark), time unavailable.

SECOND PERIOD – (6) NL: Martin (Verville), time unavailable … (7) W: Stark (Staska), time unavailable PP … (8) NL: Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter), time unavailable … (9) NL: Boelter (Isaac Peterson, Severson), time unavailable … (10) NL: Verville (unassisted), time unavailable PP.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Nigel DeSanto 18/20 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 41/49.