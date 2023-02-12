99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Lightning strike early in 8-2 win over Willmar Cardinals

Prep boys hockey report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Northern Lakes utilizes early 4-0 lead to defeat Willmar

WCT.s.hockey.boys.jpg
Boys Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 12, 2023 04:55 PM

WILLMAR — Northern Lakes leaped out to a 4-0 lead en route to an 8-2 non-conference win over Willmar on Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Dylan Staska and Ethan Stark accounted for both of the Cardinals’ goals. Staska scored in the first period off a Stark assist. Stark added his own goal, with an assist from Staska, in the second period.

Willmar goes on the road Tuesday to play Wadena-Deer Creek at the Wadena Ice Arena.

Recent boys hockey coverage:

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 2

Northern Lakes (10-13-0)          4     4     0 — 8
Willmar (8-15-0)                         1     1     0 — 2

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) NL: Easton Anderson (unassisted), time unavailable … (2) NL: Wyatt Balmer (Finnegan Fogarty), time unavailable … (3) NL: name unavailable (Logan Verville), time unavailable … (4) NL: Jerome Martin (Anderson, Christian Crutcher), time unavailable … (5) W: Dylan Staska (Ethan Stark), time unavailable. 

SECOND PERIOD –  (6) NL: Martin (Verville),  time unavailable … (7) W: Stark (Staska),  time unavailable PP … (8) NL: Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter), time unavailable … (9) NL: Boelter (Isaac Peterson, Severson), time unavailable … (10) NL: Verville (unassisted), time unavailable PP.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. 

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Nigel DeSanto 18/20 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 41/49.

What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott